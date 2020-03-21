Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Page 65-66
  2. 2.  The heading should be larger than the rest of the text.  The heading should be interesting – catchy as it should make the reader want to read the article (Sell the newspaper)
  3. 3.  This is an optional where you give the reader more information.
  4. 4.  Is the person who wrote the newspaper.
  5. 5.  Expand on the 5W and 1H question. (Covered in the Lead Paragraph)  Indicate age of the person in parenthesis – brackets ( )  Quote witnesses by using inverted commas ‘’ Quotation marks.  NO PERSONAL OPINION – you are just reporting.  You can include a picture – no marks will be awarded.  Article must be written in columns. Divide page into two sections.
  6. 6.  In your workbook – in the middle at the writing section. Write a newspaper article on one of the following topics. Do planning, rough – which you must edit and improve on and then your final article.  140 – 160 Words 1. A celebrity attended Mr and Ms Warrie. Write an article where you report on the events. 2. A exam paper was stolen out of a teacher’s class. Write an article where you report on the crime that took place. 3. The office was broken into. Write an article where you report on the brake in. 4. One of the school learners won an international award for a science experiment. Write an article on the learners experiment and the award they won.

