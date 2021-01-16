Dti r1 Programs and Services for Cooperatives

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REGION 1 Programs and Services
DARIA R. MINGARACAL Assistant Regional Director- Department of Trade & Industry
The 7Ms of Uplifting MSMEs
Mindset Change Embracing the right positive entrepreneurial attitude (success/innovation-driven, collaborative, proactive)
astery & CompetenceM Mastering the know-how & how- to’s of entrepreneurship (setting up a business, spotting market opport...
entoring Continuous business guidance, with help from private sector partners (coaching and mentoring on different aspects...
Promote “ease of doing business and facilitate access to services for MSMEs” Business Registration Assistance Business Inf...
Negosyo Centers 64 Promote “ease of doing business and facilitate access to services for MSMEs” PROVINCE TOTAL Ilocos Nort...
Kapatid Mentor Micro Enterprise A public-private partnership between Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Philippine...
Objectives: To help the micro and small enterprises develop a good business sense by capacitating them through the fundame...
DTI’s KMME: Spurring ENTREP REVOLUTION in Region 1! Number of Batches Number of Graduates 2017 4 97 2018 8 172 2019 8 173 ...
1. Metro Luba Coconut Farmers MPC(2017) 2. Macati Agrararian Reform Cooperative (2017) 3. Green Valley United Cooperative ...
MENTEE/ GRADUATES FROM THESE COOPERATIVES: 11. Del Mars Shellcraft Multi Purpose Cooperative (2019) 12. Bacarra Zanjera Ir...
Money Access Alternative sources of financing for (start-up and expanding) MSMEs, that are easy to access and available at...
• Financing Programs o SME Wholesale Lending o Microfinance Wholesale Lending o Structured Financing • Capacity Building o...
A 1.0 billion Enterpise Rehabilitation Financing (ERF) facility under the Pondo sa Pagbabgo at Pag-asenso (P3) to support ...
P3 - CARES 572 # of beneficiaries P 56,201,680 Amount released
Assistance to Micro Finance Institutions for Accreditation as P3 Credit Delivery Partner of SB Corp Eligible CDPs are rura...
LIST OF P3 ACCREDITED PARTNERS
LIST OF P3 ACCREDITED PARTNERS
LIST OF P3 ACCREDITED PARTNERS
LIST OF P3 ACCREDITED PARTNERS
LSP-NSB is a program of DTI that allows a wider reach of business development assistance by bringing government services c...
LIVELIHOOD SEEDING PROGRAM PROGRAM BARANGAYS COVERED NO. OF TRAININGS CONDUCTED NO. OF PARTICIPANTS NO. OF INDIVIDUALS PRO...
SOME BENEFICIARIES ARE MEMBERS OF THE FF. COOPERATIVES: 1. BALDIAS AGRARIAN REFORM COOPERATIVE (Ilocos Norte) 2. ASINGAN S...
Machine Enabling MSMEs to upgrade their technology to boost productivity and competitiveness
•SSF PROJECT aims to improve the competitiveness of MSMEs by providing them with machinery, equipment, tools, systems, acc...
DTI REGION 1 SSF PROJECTS Province # of Projects for Cooperatives # of Cooperatives Amount of Project # of MSMES Assisted ...
arket Access Linking MSMEs to big companies or to government as potential buyers of their products; promoting e- commerce ...
Go Lokal!. It is Filipino- retail- concept store and marketing platform showcasing quality and innovative products crafted...
Services under OTOP NEXT Gen • Product Development with designers; • Laboratory testing of market-ready food products in p...
Models of Business Providing business ideas that new entrepreneurs can readily adopt to start a business (e.g., direct sel...
By virtue of RA 6657 also known as Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law, the program has been implemented by the Dept. of Agr...
As of December 2020, the following are the accomplishments: - 107-ARCs Assisted with 143- ARBO/MSMEs/COOPERATIVES and 9,69...
7Ms of Uplifting MSMEs Mindset Mentoring Mastery Markets Money Machines Models of Business
CONSUMER ADVOCACY PROGRAM WHAT IS A CONSUMER ORGANIZATION An organized group of consumers where membership is voluntary an...
Thank You!
Dti r1 Programs and Services for Cooperatives

Koop Balitaan Thru Tulong Balita On-Line
Dti r1 Programs and Services for Cooperatives

