An innovator is one who does not know it cannot be done __________________________ Raghunath Anant Mashelkar
How to write research proposal for ISHRAE and ASHRAE

It will help to write the proposal of ISHRAE and ASHRAE.

Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. Prof. Avesahemad S. N. Husainy , Assistant Professor, SITCOE, Yadrav, Student Chair of ISHRAE KSSC and member of ASHRAE Avesahemad Husainy is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: How to write research proposal for ISHRAE and ASHRAE Time: Apr 19, 2020 01:00 PM India Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6805364846?pwd=UXZMOUYvSW5Y MlQ0Y0xtVlZ4Wng2Zz09 Meeting ID: 680 536 4846 Password: 944584
  2. 2. 1. College Name and address 2. Faculty Advisor Name (Name, Address and email) 3. Faculty Advisor ISHRAE membership number 4. Principal of the College (Name, Address and email) 5. Local ISHRAE Chapter Name and Address (Name, Address and email) 6. ISHRAE Student Chair at the local chapter (Name, Address with Mobile and Email) 7. Student Chapter at your institution? Student Chapter Advisor 8. Title of the Project 9. Amount Requested Content of Research Proposals
  3. 3. 10. Principal Lead Name and Contact Details Mobile, Email (Maximum two members) 11. Project Title 12. Objectives 13. Executive Summary of Project (Brief Description not exceeding 200 words) 14. Expected Duration (Not later than March 2020) 15. Course Code and Subject name for which the project will be carried out 16. Name of the Guide and contact details (Address, Email, Mobile no.) 17. Amount of grant funds requested (Rs) 18. College Contribution? 19. Any other Industry Contribution? 20. Local Chapter Contribution?
  4. 4. 21. How will ISHRAE be recognized for their funding of this project? 22. Anticipated use of funds 23. Budget Details 24. Need for this Project 25. Status of the work done in National / International Institutes 26. Methodology 27. Project Deliverables 28. Time lines (in terms of work plan as per objectives) 29. Potential Users and Suggested plan of action 30. Literature review 31. Outline of Project 32. References 33. Certificate of principal investigator and guide through college letter head, Endorsement by college through college letter head and Permission letter from KSSC through letter head.
  5. 5. Hot topics of HVAC/Recent trends Evaluate your resources Formulating a hypothesis Aims and objectives Need for society and industry Thinkistan before writing any proposal
  6. 6. Case Study of previous sanctioned proposals at ISHRAE Title: Designing the Wheelchair to mitigate the bed sores for human comfort by the application of heat pipe Amount Sanctioned: 37,500/ Rs Objective: 1. Modify existing wheel chair in terms of human factor engineering. 2. Redesign and analyze the product according to human factor engineering and material selection. 3. Calculate Heat transfer mechanism of wheel chair with effect of heat pipe. And Calculate temperature distribution of human body. Aim and problem statement: People restricted to wheelchairs for extended periods of time are at a high risk for developing pressure ulcers. Pressure ulcers result in approximately 60,000 deaths each year. To reduce death and improve the comfort conditions of handicap person, we implement the Heat Pipe on the wheel chair to mitigate the bed sores for human comfort . Outcome: As the system was heated by sitting person, heat was transferred to the pipes and dissipated to the surroundings as demonstrated by the increasing temperature at the top of the pipe. Due to that heat transfer it will help to mitigate the bed sores for human comfort.
  7. 7. Title: Performance improvement of vapor compression system by electro hydrodynamic effect. Amount Sanctioned: 41,950/Rs Objective: 1. To fabricate experimental setup for the performance evaluation of Refrigeration system under electro hydrodynamic effect. 2. To compare performance of refrigeration system i) With electro hydrodynamic effect ii) Without electro hydrodynamic effect. Aim and problem statement: The electro hydrodynamic effect causes more temperature drop at outlet of the condenser which results in decreased compressor work requirement and increases COP of the System. In this work it is proposed to carry out the experimental investigation of effect of Electro hydrodynamic on performance of the refrigeration system. Enhancing of heat transfer coefficient is an interesting area for both industry and academia. Outcome: The electro hydrodynamic effect causes more temperature drop at outlet of the evaporator which results in decreased compressor work requirement and increases COP of the system.
