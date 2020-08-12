Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr Samina Ausvi Associate Professor Community Medicine
Learning Objectives  At the end of the session you should be able to-  Define Self Directed Learning (SDL)  Describe St...
“The hardest thing to put into the mind of the beginner is that , the education upon which he is engaged is . . . a life c...
 Cyril Houle played key role in the development of self-directed learning as an area of research.  He did this in two wa...
 Three years later, Knowles’ (1975) own book, Self-Directed Learning: A Guide for Teachers and Learners, was published.
Definition of Self Directed Learning In 1975, Malcolm Knowles defined self-directed learning as “A process in which indivi...
Importance of Self-Directed Learning  Self-directed learning has gained importance in recent times as a critical attribut...
Stages of SDL Stage s Student Teacher Examples 1 Dependent Authority Coach Coaching with the immediate feedback, drill inf...
THE 4 TIERS OF SELF DIRECTED LEARNING  Tier I. Learning by Preparing: Exploring interests, extending knowledge, creating ...
 Tier III. Learning by Reflecting on Doing: recording project history, analyzing the process employed, reflecting on pers...
SDL in Medical Education  WHY ?  How ?  What ?
Why ? Knowledge that medical students acquire at college may become obsolete when they join for medical practice.  Medica...
 Change in a student’s role from passive to active learner.  Thus the centre of gravity in education moved from the teac...
How ?  Integrate basic and clinical disciplines • Students to meet patients early  Small group teaching  Problem based ...
Problem –Based Learning (PBL)  Have you been teaching your students using this?????  Answer-----NO  Students identify w...
How ?  Optional strategies you can use for doing this:  ( ask them to come to you only when they want help).  Individua...
Hybrid PBL Model for AETCOM cases
What ?
Learning steps by self directed learner
Factors Determining The Level of Readiness for SDL  1. Openness to learning opportunities.  2. Self-concept as an effect...
 5. Love for learning.  6. Creativity  7. Positive orientation to the future.  8. Ability to use basic study skills an...
ADVANTAGES OF SELF DIRECTED LEARNING  Allows learners to be more effective learners and social beings.  Self-directed le...
 Will be motivated and persistent, independent, self- disciplined, self-confident and goal-oriented.  Will demonstrate a...
DISADVANTAGES  Possible for frequent errors.  Self directed learning is quite time consuming.  It needs an organized ma...
Self Directed Learning Self Determined Learning (Heutagogy ) Andragogical Heutagogical Content focused Process focused Ins...
  1. 1. Dr Samina Ausvi Associate Professor Community Medicine
  2. 2. Learning Objectives  At the end of the session you should be able to-  Define Self Directed Learning (SDL)  Describe Stages of SDL  know Advantages & limitations of SDL  Know the application of SDL in medical education
  3. 3. “The hardest thing to put into the mind of the beginner is that , the education upon which he is engaged is . . . a life course, for which the work of a few years under teachers is a preparation.”
  4. 4.  Cyril Houle played key role in the development of self-directed learning as an area of research.  He did this in two ways:  (a) through the publication of his classic work,” The Inquiring Mind”  (b) through the influence of two of his doctoral graduates: Allen Tough and Malcolm Knowles.
  5. 5.  Three years later, Knowles’ (1975) own book, Self-Directed Learning: A Guide for Teachers and Learners, was published.
  6. 6. Definition of Self Directed Learning In 1975, Malcolm Knowles defined self-directed learning as “A process in which individuals take initiative, with or without the help of others, in diagnosing their own learning needs, formulating goals, identifying human and material resources for learning, choosing and implementing appropriate learning strategies and evaluating learning outcomes.”
  7. 7. Importance of Self-Directed Learning  Self-directed learning has gained importance in recent times as a critical attribute for lifelong learning in order to survive in an environment profoundly influenced by economic, technology and social changes. (Drucker, 1995, as cited in Warner, 2000)  Knowles predicts that by year 2020, all learning will be based on principles of self-directed learning. (Knowles, 1980, as cited in Warner, 2000)
  8. 8. Stages of SDL Stage s Student Teacher Examples 1 Dependent Authority Coach Coaching with the immediate feedback, drill informational lecture Overcoming deficiencies and resistance 2 Interested Motivator Guide Inspiring lectures, guided discussion , goal setting and learning strategies 3 Involved Facilitator Discussion facilitates by teacher who participates as equal, seminar, group projects 4 Self directed Consultant Delegator Internship, dissertation , individual work, self directed study group
  9. 9. THE 4 TIERS OF SELF DIRECTED LEARNING  Tier I. Learning by Preparing: Exploring interests, extending knowledge, creating ideas, envisioning possibilities.  Tier II. Learning by Doing: Conducting activities, developing skills, overcoming obstacles, achieving goals.
  10. 10.  Tier III. Learning by Reflecting on Doing: recording project history, analyzing the process employed, reflecting on personal performance, assessing success.  Tier IV. Learning by Moving Forward: Celebrating success. Considering “Where am I now?” Imagining possible futures. Selecting personal and process features to develop, Moving forward.
  11. 11. SDL in Medical Education  WHY ?  How ?  What ?
  12. 12. Why ? Knowledge that medical students acquire at college may become obsolete when they join for medical practice.  Medical students are likely to work in different contexts during their professional career.  Doctors thus need to keep learning and engaging in continuing education.
  13. 13.  Change in a student’s role from passive to active learner.  Thus the centre of gravity in education moved from the teacher to student.
  14. 14. How ?  Integrate basic and clinical disciplines • Students to meet patients early  Small group teaching  Problem based learning
  15. 15. Problem –Based Learning (PBL)  Have you been teaching your students using this?????  Answer-----NO  Students identify what they need to learn  Students learn what they have identified  Students then use the newly acquired knowledge to solve the problem
  16. 16. How ?  Optional strategies you can use for doing this:  ( ask them to come to you only when they want help).  Individually (preferably, before classes start)- to study a topic on their own.  Small groups - to pursue the topic independently as teams.  All of a given group - students to pursue the specified subject.
  17. 17. Hybrid PBL Model for AETCOM cases
  18. 18. What ?
  19. 19. Learning steps by self directed learner
  20. 20. Factors Determining The Level of Readiness for SDL  1. Openness to learning opportunities.  2. Self-concept as an effective learner.  3. Initiative and independence in learning.  4. Acceptance of responsibility for one’s own learning.
  21. 21.  5. Love for learning.  6. Creativity  7. Positive orientation to the future.  8. Ability to use basic study skills and problem solving skills.
  22. 22. ADVANTAGES OF SELF DIRECTED LEARNING  Allows learners to be more effective learners and social beings.  Self-directed learners will be curious and willing to try new things.  They will view problems as challenges, desire change and enjoy learning
  23. 23.  Will be motivated and persistent, independent, self- disciplined, self-confident and goal-oriented.  Will demonstrate a greater awareness of their responsibility in learning and monitoring themselves.  Will develop their own rules and leadership patterns.
  24. 24. DISADVANTAGES  Possible for frequent errors.  Self directed learning is quite time consuming.  It needs an organized manner of planning
  25. 25. Self Directed Learning Self Determined Learning (Heutagogy ) Andragogical Heutagogical Content focused Process focused Instructor & Learner coordinated Learner directed Linear learning design Non linear learning design Competancy development Capability development

