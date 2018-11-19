Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I.F.D.C. LENGUAS VIVAS TALLER DE PRÁCTICA DOCENTE Tutora: Aurelia Velázquez ALUMNO RESIDENTE: Antonella Young Período de P...
 Language focus: Functions Lexis Structures Pronunciation Revision Law, politics, leader, authorities, marry, protest giv...
Stages in the lesson Routine(2’ min): Purpose:  To greet students and start the lesson Teaching strategies:  Ask the dat...
Activity 1: What’s next? Read the dates and sentences on page 8. What is going to happen to Mandela’s wife? Ask and answer...
Development (20’ to 30’ min): Purpose:  To review main concepts of chapter two  To develop speaking ability  To develop...
Group one (pointing to them and giving a poster) will write about the first subtitle (husband and lawyer). Group two (look...
Closure (5’minutes): Purpose:  To close the class  To say goodbye Description and instructions: I’ll say them goodbye, a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

lesson plans, class 4

56 views

Published on

Secondary

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

lesson plans, class 4

  1. 1. I.F.D.C. LENGUAS VIVAS TALLER DE PRÁCTICA DOCENTE Tutora: Aurelia Velázquez ALUMNO RESIDENTE: Antonella Young Período de Práctica: Secundaria Institución Educativa: Colegio “Sagrado Corazón” Dirección: Pellegrini 389 Sala / Grado / Año - sección: 4to año Cantidad de alumnos: 10 Nivel lingüístico del curso: Elementary Tipo de Planificación: Clase Unidad Temática: Chapter two, Nelson Mandela’s book Clase Nº: 4 Fecha: 08/10/2018 Hora: 8.50 – 9.50hs Duración de la clase: 60 min Fecha de primera entrega: 06/10/2018  Teaching points: vocabulary related to the story (chapter two)     Aims or goals: During this lesson, learners will be able to…  Develop reading comprehension by paying attention to the dates that are written at the end of each chapter  Acquire reading strategies such as skimming and scanning, and inferring meaning through the context to make a poster  Improve their reading by listening chapter two and reading it  Work in groups to read the chapter  Make a conceptual network with the main events of chapter two  
  2. 2.  Language focus: Functions Lexis Structures Pronunciation Revision Law, politics, leader, authorities, marry, protest giving their opinion and discussing I think it is… Mandela studied in… The chief died in… / ɪd/ past simple verbs – ed /ɒ/ low, politics, authorities New Organize, married, banned, violence, protest, Make an oral presentation Mandela married… He worked in… / ɪd/ past simple verbs – ed Teaching approach: The lesson is based on the Natural Approach, and organized through the PPP procedure (Harmer,2010)   Integration of skills: What skills will be integrated and how?  Speaking by asking and answering questions orally and giving their own point of view about the topic.  Reading by reading chapter two  Listening by listening the first two pages of chapter two    Materials and resources:   Photocopies  Chalk   Board  Four posters  Pedagogical use of ICT in class or at home: -   Seating arrangement: Students will sit in groups of three to develop the activities.   Assessment: what will be assessed and how… I’ll check students’ comprehension by asking some questions orally and by making posters with the main events of chapter two and tell to the class what it is about.
  3. 3. Stages in the lesson Routine(2’ min): Purpose:  To greet students and start the lesson Teaching strategies:  Ask the date for practice Skills:  Listening and speaking abilities Description and instructions: I’ll enter into the classroom and greet pupils. Then I’ll ask them what day it is and I’ll take note on the board. T: Good morning, everybody Sts: Good morning, teacher. T: What day is it, today? STS: “it’s the eighth of October” T: Good! First I’ll take the attendance … Well, now let’s start with the class Translation: Well, now let’s start with the class. Warm – up (15’to 20’ min): Purpose:  To introduce the main topic  To think about what will happen on chapter two Teaching strategies:  Present an activity to guess that chapter two is about Skills:  Listening and speaking abilities  Cognitive abilities Description and instructions: I’ll give students a photocopy to complete with what they think it will happen in the next chapter. They will complete it watching the dates that are written at the beginning of chapter two. T: Look at chapter two, at the beginning there are some important dates. Read them and think what will happen there.
  4. 4. Activity 1: What’s next? Read the dates and sentences on page 8. What is going to happen to Mandela’s wife? Ask and answer her questions. I am going to have: 1. A lot of sons? 2. A lot of daughters? 3. Sad times? 4. Money from Nelson’s job? 5. A long, happy life with Nelson? Once they finished, they discuss their answer and I’ll tell them to check it at the end of chapter two. T: Lourdes, did she have a lot of sons? STS: No! T: Ok, Juan Jose, did she have a lot of daughters? STS: Yes! (The same is doing with the rest of the questions) Transition: Now, let’s start to read chapter two. Presentation (15’ min): Purpose:  To develop listening and reading abilities Teaching strategies:  Work in group to read chapter two Skills:  Listening and reading abilities Description and instructions: Students will listen the first two pages and then they will read the other two of chapter two. T: We will listen to the first to pages, try to pay attention and follow the reading. Then… T: Now it is your turn! You will read in groups of three the following two pages. One of them read a paragraph while the rest listen to it and when he or she finished the first paragraph will change the role till read all of them.
  5. 5. Development (20’ to 30’ min): Purpose:  To review main concepts of chapter two  To develop speaking ability  To develop the use of visual aids (conceptual network) Teaching strategies:  Monitor the class and help them if necessary  Use of poster to review chapter two Skills:  Listening and speaking abilities Description and instructions: Teacher will give to each group a poster to complete with the main information about chapter two. She will tell that they are going to work in the same groups to create a conceptual network about this chapter.The teacher divided the text into different parts so; each group has a different part to develop the activity. Once they finished, they will expose their poster to the rest of the classmates and they will explain what this part is about. T: In the same groups you will make a conceptual network of a part of chapter two. Each group has a different part of it and so, you have to write only important words on it. For example, people’s name, dates, places, important events, etc. This is a conceptual network (the teacher shows them a picture as an example on the computer)
  6. 6. Group one (pointing to them and giving a poster) will write about the first subtitle (husband and lawyer). Group two (looking at them and giving a poster) will write about the second subtitle (the day of protest). Group three (pointing to them and giving a poster) will write about the third subtitle (Kliptown) And the last (giving a poster) about the fourth subtitle (arrests). Let’s start!! (I’ll monitor the class till they finished) T: Finished? Ok, the first group, please, come to the front, paste your poster on the board and tell the class what the first subtitle is about. (The same is done with the rest of the class) Homework: Purpose:  To keep practising in their houses Description and instructions: Students will do a task about chapter two for the next class. T: I’ll give you a last activity but you have to do it for the next class as homework. Let’s read the activity before the break. Post – reading activity: Were you right? Look back at activity 1 then finish the sentences. Write the letters, a-g. 1. Mandela and his wife had two sons and two daughters… 2. Evelyn was a good wife and mother… 3. She didn’t understand his important work… 4. He worked long hours every day… 5. His family wanted him at home… 6. When the police arrested him on 5 December 1956… 7. Evelyn didn’t want a freedom fighter in the family… a. But the ANC wanted him to organize protests. b. So they didn’t talk about it very often c. So she left him d. But their first daughter died e. But she wasn’t interested in politics f. So he didn’t see his wife and children very often. g. His children were very sad
  7. 7. Closure (5’minutes): Purpose:  To close the class  To say goodbye Description and instructions: I’ll say them goodbye, and how they work. T: It’s the time! Don’t forget the homework for the next class. You can go out to the break, bye! STS: Bye!

×