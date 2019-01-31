Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sociology Social action and interaction Lecture 2
WHAT IS SOCIAL INTERACTION? • Social interaction is the social action of two or more people taking each other into account...
CONTEXTS AND NORMS OF SOCIAL INTERACTION • The context in which a social interaction takes place determines its meaning • ...
STUDYING SOCIAL INTERACTION: ETHNOMETHODOLOGY AND DRAMATURGY • Ethnomethodology is the study of the norms governing social...
TYPES OF SOCIAL INTERACTION • Nonverbal Behavior • Involves forms of communication that involved body movements, or kinesi...
ELEMENTS OF SOCIAL INTERACTION: STATUSES • A status is any socially defined position that people occupy • Some statuses ar...
ROLES • Roles are the “...culturally defined rules for proper behavior that are associated with every status.” • All of th...
describes the ways that people come to understand societal norms and expectations, to accept society’s
beliefs, and to be aware of societal values. Socialization is not the same as socializing (interacting with
others, like family, friends, and coworkers); to be precise, it is a sociological process that occurs
through socializing. As Danielle’s story illustrates, even the most basic of human activities are learned.
You may be surprised to know that even physical tasks like sitting, standing, and walking had not
automatically developed for Danielle as she grew. And without socialization, Danielle hadn’t learned
about the material culture of her society (the tangible objects a culture uses): for example, she couldn’t
hold a spoon, bounce a ball, or use a chair for sitting. She also hadn’t learned its nonmaterial culture,
such as its beliefs, values, and norms. She had no understanding of the concept of “family,” didn’t know
cultural expectations for using a bathroom for elimination, and had no sense of modesty. Most
importantly, she hadn’t learned to use the symbols that make up language—through which we learn
about who we are, how we fit with other people, and the natural and social worlds in which we live.

  1. 1. Sociology Social action and interaction Lecture 2
  2. 2. WHAT IS SOCIAL INTERACTION? • Social interaction is the social action of two or more people taking each other into account in their action • Social action refers to those actions which people are conscious of doing because of other people
  3. 3. CONTEXTS AND NORMS OF SOCIAL INTERACTION • The context in which a social interaction takes place determines its meaning • Three elements comprise the context: • The physical setting • The social environment • Activities surrounding the interaction • Norms are the rules of behavior governing the interaction
  4. 4. STUDYING SOCIAL INTERACTION: ETHNOMETHODOLOGY AND DRAMATURGY • Ethnomethodology is the study of the norms governing social interaction • This approach normally involves purposely violating commonly understood rules as a means to gauge the nature of people’s response • Dramaturgy understands social interaction in terms of the theater • Interacting parties are actors involved in a performance known as impression management
  5. 5. TYPES OF SOCIAL INTERACTION • Nonverbal Behavior • Involves forms of communication that involved body movements, or kinesics • Researchers focus on things such as posture, yawns, and eye contact • Exchange—social interaction with the express purpose of receiving mutual rewards • Cooperation—social interaction engaged in to promote common interests • Conflict—social interaction that involves working against each other for a commonly prized object • Competition—form of conflict in which individuals confine conflict to agreed-upon rules
  6. 6. ELEMENTS OF SOCIAL INTERACTION: STATUSES • A status is any socially defined position that people occupy • Some statuses are more influential than others in shaping our identity and the interactions of others around us. These are called master statuses • Statuses can be either conferred upon us, or can be voluntarily attained – Ascribed statuses are conferred upon us, usually at birth. Include our race, sex, etc. – Achieved statuses are voluntarily attained and include our occupation, student status, etc.
  7. 7. ROLES • Roles are the “...culturally defined rules for proper behavior that are associated with every status.” • All of the roles attached to a particular status are called, collectively, role sets • Because we cannot possibly fulfill all of the roles attached to a particular status at any given time, we typically identify a role set as those rules that apply to our interaction with other individuals in particular statuses

