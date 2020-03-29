Successfully reported this slideshow.
CEREBRAL CORTEX Aditya Johan .R, M.Fis
• The cerebral cortex is the outer covering of gray matter over the hemispheres • This is typically 2- 3 mm thick, coverin...
• Most of the cerebral cortex is neocortex. • There are phylogenetically older areas of cortex termed the allocortex • The...
• In turn, the allocortex has two components: the paleocortex and archicortex. • The paleocortex includes the piriform lob...
• The neocortex represents the great majority of the cerebral cortex. It has six layers and contains between 10 and 14 bil...
• Functionally, the layers of the cerebral cortex can be divided into three parts • The supragranular layers consist of la...
• The internal granular layer, layer IV, receives thalamocortical connections, especially from the specific thalamic nucle...
• There are several identifiable cell types in the cerebral cortex. • The pyramidal cells are the main cell type within la...
BROADMAN AREA
Prefrontal Cortex • The prefrontal cortex is extremely well developed in humans • There are two main portions of this cort...
Somatosensory Cortex • Primary somatosensory cortex (areas 3,1,2) is located in the post central gyrus • Neurons within ea...
Visual cortex • The primary visual cortex (area 17) also called the striate cortex • Lesions of the occipital lobe would c...
Auditory Cortex • The primary auditory cortices (area 41) are on the transverse temporal gyri, extending into the lateral ...
• Lesions of the opercular and triangular portions of the inferior frontal gyrus (areas 44 and 45), called Broca's area in...
Motor Cortex • The primary motor cortex (area 4) is in the precentral gyrus. • This is the origin of most of the corticosp...
Association and Commissural Fibers
Association and Commissural Fibers • Regions of the cerebral cortex are tied together by bundles of white matter fibers • ...
HOMUNCULUS MOTOR AND SENSORY
