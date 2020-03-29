Successfully reported this slideshow.
BLOOD SUPPLY OF BRAIN Aditya Johan .R, M.Fis
Introduction • Cardiac output is about 5 L of blood • The brain comprises only 2% of body weight, but receives 15% of card...
BLOOD SUPPLY TO BRAIN • The blood vessels supplying brain are two internal carotid arteries and two vertebral arteries. • ...
BLOOD SUPPLY TO BRAIN Blood vessels seen from below
BLOOD SUPPLY TO BRAIN Blood vessels when seen from front of brain
BLOOD SUPPLY TO BRAIN Blood vessels seen from side
BLOOD SUPPLY TO BRAIN Blood vessels seen from innerside of hemisphere
BLOOD SUPPLY TO BRAIN
Anterior Cerebral Artery • Occlusion of anterior cerebral artery : contralateral paralysis and sensory deficits in the leg...
Anterior Cerebral Artery (innerside)
ANTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY & MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY (outerside)
MIDDLE CEREBRAL ARTERY
VERTEBROBASILAR SYSTEM • Vertebral artery, branch from the subclavian artery, joins together to form the basilar artery. T...
Basilar artery • Branches off basilar artery 1. anterior inferior cerebellar artery (AICA) supplies inferior surface of th...
POSTERIOR CEREBRAL ARTERY
Circle of Willis • Consists: • anterior communicating, anterior cerebral, internal carotid (short segment), posterior comm...
BLOOD SUPPLY TO BRAIN
What happens when blood supply to brain is reduced? • Certain functional changes occur once blood flow to the brain decrea...
THANK YOU
