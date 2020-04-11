Managing Information Technology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANAGING THE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY K. Adisesha K. Adisesha
 Rapid technological change  Exploding applications and data  Growth in business management understanding of technology...
 IS leadership must manage these organizational assets:  Human resources  Organizational data  Physical infrastructure...
 Provide specialized IT training for IS professionals and others MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 3 Developing Hu...
MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 4Figure 15.1 Selected IS Management Positions (1 of 3) Possible IS Management Pos...
MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 5Figure 15.1 Selected IS Management Positions (2 of 3) Possible IS Management Pos...
MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 6Figure 15.1 Selected IS Management Positions (3 of 3) Possible IS Management Pos...
 Develop policies and procedures to manage an IT system’s physical assets – computer hardware and networks MANAGING THE A...
 Infrastructure management issues addressed in policy statements: 1. Location 2. The workstation 3. Supported operating s...
 Infrastructure management issues addressed in policy statements (cont.): 6. Bandwidth 7. Response time on the network 8....
 Most companies cannot operate without software applications – they are critical assets  Just as physical infrastructure...
 A company must know:  What software it owns  Where it is located  What it does  How effective it is  What condition...
 Policies and guidelines must exist for the development and maintenance of IS applications  Maintenance should be treate...
 Application portfolio policies must address: 1. Assumed user 2. Application location 3. Process-driven or data-driven de...
 Process-Driven Design  Collects, manipulates, and stores only data needed to operate a particular process  Most often ...
 Ten key issues: 1. Developing effective change management system 2. Ethical use of IT 3. Agreeing upon the role of the I...
IS organization:  Role is continually changing  Needs a mission statement  Must be future-oriented while fulfilling tod...
IS organization is expected to:  Demonstrate business understanding and maintain close communication with business manage...
IS organization is also expected to:  Be steward of organization’s IT resources  Deploy IT resources throughout the orga...
Chief Information Officer (CIO):  A member of executive management team  Needs mix of business and technical knowledge ...
Senior IS Management Issues:  Improving data and IT planning, especially linking IS to the business  Gaining business va...
3. Creating an Active Partnership with Business Managers 21 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Partnership – ...
IS steering committee or advisory board used to:  Ensure frequent interaction  Set priorities  Check progress  Allocat...
4. Determining an Outsourcing Strategy 23 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Outsourcing – hired outside serv...
Outsourcing:  Allows an organization to pay only for what it uses  Trend might relate to the position of the CIO  Popul...
Key factors in selecting an outsourcing vendor:  Vendor reputation  Quality of service  Flexible pricing 25 INFORMATION...
5. Designing an Equitable Financing System 26 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Typical measures used to tra...
5. Designing an Equitable Financing System 27 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Why is it hard to measure IT...
28 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Measuring Benefits  No simple way to measure value added benefits of I...
29 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Controlling IS Costs  Use IS organization’s budget  Divide costs:  P...
30 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Chargeback Systems IS chargeback process – places control of IS spendin...
5. Designing an Equitable Financing System 31 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Why use a chargeback system?...
5. Designing an Equitable Financing System 32 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Successful chargeback system...
6. Deploying Global Information Systems 33 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Region and country issues influ...
6. Deploying Global Information Systems 34 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Key trends of global outsourcin...
6. Deploying Global Information Systems 35 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Global team manager traits:  M...
7. Designing an Appropriate IS Organization and Governance System 36 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Figur...
7. Designing an Appropriate IS Organization and Governance System 37 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES  Typ...
38Figure 15.9 Common Designs for the IS Organization Centralized Decentralized Federal Customized K. Adisesha
7. Designing an Appropriate IS Organization and Governance System INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES  Organi...
40Figure 15.10 Four Types of IS Governance Mechanisms K. Adisesha
8. Ensuring Regular Performance Measurement 41 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES  Necessary for internal cu...
8. Ensuring Regular Performance Measurement 42 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES  IS Evaluation Criteria  ...
8. Ensuring Regular Performance Measurement 43 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES  Other measures to evaluat...
MANAGING THE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY END THANK YOU K. Adisesha
Managing Information Technology

  1. 1. MANAGING THE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY K. Adisesha K. Adisesha
  2. 2.  Rapid technological change  Exploding applications and data  Growth in business management understanding of technology  Frequent external shocks THE CHALLENGES FACING IS LEADERSHIP 1K. Adisesha
  3. 3.  IS leadership must manage these organizational assets:  Human resources  Organizational data  Physical infrastructure  Applications portfolio MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 2K. Adisesha
  4. 4.  Provide specialized IT training for IS professionals and others MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 3 Developing Human Resources K. Adisesha
  5. 5. MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 4Figure 15.1 Selected IS Management Positions (1 of 3) Possible IS Management Positions K. Adisesha
  6. 6. MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 5Figure 15.1 Selected IS Management Positions (2 of 3) Possible IS Management Positions K. Adisesha
  7. 7. MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 6Figure 15.1 Selected IS Management Positions (3 of 3) Possible IS Management Positions K. Adisesha
  8. 8.  Develop policies and procedures to manage an IT system’s physical assets – computer hardware and networks MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 7 Improving the Physical Infrastructure K. Adisesha
  9. 9.  Infrastructure management issues addressed in policy statements: 1. Location 2. The workstation 3. Supported operating systems 4. Redundancy 5. Supported communications protocols MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON 8 Improving the Physical Infrastructure K. Adisesha
  10. 10.  Infrastructure management issues addressed in policy statements (cont.): 6. Bandwidth 7. Response time on the network 8. Security versus ease of access 9. Breadth of network access 10. Access to external data services MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON Improving the Physical Infrastructure 9K. Adisesha
  11. 11.  Most companies cannot operate without software applications – they are critical assets  Just as physical infrastructure, software portfolio needs managed as an asset MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON Managing the Applications Portfolio 10K. Adisesha
  12. 12.  A company must know:  What software it owns  Where it is located  What it does  How effective it is  What condition it is in MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON Managing the Applications Portfolio 11K. Adisesha
  13. 13.  Policies and guidelines must exist for the development and maintenance of IS applications  Maintenance should be treated as an activity necessary to preserve an asset’s value MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON Managing the Applications Portfolio 12K. Adisesha
  14. 14.  Application portfolio policies must address: 1. Assumed user 2. Application location 3. Process-driven or data-driven design 4. Evaluation criteria for new applications systems MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON Managing the Applications Portfolio 13K. Adisesha
  15. 15.  Process-Driven Design  Collects, manipulates, and stores only data needed to operate a particular process  Most often used in the past  Data-Driven Design  Concentrates on all data needed and collects into database  Each application accesses common database for needed information Managing the Applications Portfolio 14 MANAGING THE ASSETS IN AN IS ORGANIZATON K. Adisesha
  16. 16.  Ten key issues: 1. Developing effective change management system 2. Ethical use of IT 3. Agreeing upon the role of the IS organization 4. Selecting effective IS leadership 5. Creating an active partnership with business managers 6. Determining an outsourcing strategy 7. Designing an equitable financing system 8. Deploying global information systems 9. Designing an appropriate IS organization and governance system 10. Ensuring regular performance measurement INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES 15K. Adisesha
  17. 17. IS organization:  Role is continually changing  Needs a mission statement  Must be future-oriented while fulfilling today’s requirements  Must be aligned closely with business activities 1. Agreeing Upon the Role of the IS Organization 16 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES K. Adisesha
  18. 18. IS organization is expected to:  Demonstrate business understanding and maintain close communication with business managers  Respond quickly to changing business needs  Help reengineer business processes to be more customer responsive  Ensure business can participate in e-commerce  Keep final customer in mind  Build systems that provide direct customer benefit  Help business managers make better decisions with information  Use IT for competitive advantage  Help business integrate IT 1. Agreeing Upon the Role of the IS Organization INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES 17K. Adisesha
  19. 19. IS organization is also expected to:  Be steward of organization’s IT resources  Deploy IT resources throughout the organization  Facilitate productive use of resources  Lead development of information vision and IT architecture  Communicate vision and architecture  Maintain managerial control over important information resources  Administer corporate data  Make current and new IT available at lowest possible cost  Help business managers know and use technology  Develop partnership with business managers to exploit technology 1. Agreeing Upon the Role of the IS Organization 18 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES K. Adisesha
  20. 20. Chief Information Officer (CIO):  A member of executive management team  Needs mix of business and technical knowledge  Guides and unifies entire organization’s IT resources  Masters understanding of business, products, vendors, sales channels, customers, and competition  Recognize IT advantages and where to apply  Hires good people and delegates  Works with executive management team to achieve competitive advantage 2. Selecting Effective IS Leadership 19 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES K. Adisesha
  21. 21. Senior IS Management Issues:  Improving data and IT planning, especially linking IS to the business  Gaining business value through IT  Facilitating organizational learning about and through IT  Refining the IS unit’s role and position  Guiding systems development by business managers  Managing organizational data as an asset  Measuring IS effectiveness  Integrating information technologies  Developing systems personnel 2. Selecting Effective IS Leadership 20 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES K. Adisesha
  22. 22. 3. Creating an Active Partnership with Business Managers 21 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Partnership – a critical strategy based on sustaining a long-term relationship between IS and business management K. Adisesha
  23. 23. IS steering committee or advisory board used to:  Ensure frequent interaction  Set priorities  Check progress  Allocate scarce resources  Communicate concerns  Provide education  Develop shared responsibility 3. Creating an Active Partnership with Business Managers 22 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES K. Adisesha
  24. 24. 4. Determining an Outsourcing Strategy 23 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Outsourcing – hired outside services to perform some of a company’s IS operations Application service providers (ASPs) – provide total systems to organizations, ranging from competitive intelligence systems to broad ERP applications K. Adisesha
  25. 25. Outsourcing:  Allows an organization to pay only for what it uses  Trend might relate to the position of the CIO  Popular, largely due to:  Fast pace of technological change  Dissatisfaction and costs related to past in-house services  Must be both a remedy for service failures or costs and a strategic choice  Should not be used for strategic information systems with security or privacy issues 24 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES K. Adisesha
  26. 26. Key factors in selecting an outsourcing vendor:  Vendor reputation  Quality of service  Flexible pricing 25 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES K. Adisesha
  27. 27. 5. Designing an Equitable Financing System 26 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Typical measures used to track IT costs:  Total IT budget as percentage of total organization revenues or income  Total IT budget as percentage of total organization budget  IS personnel costs as percentage of total organization professional personnel salaries and wages  Ratio of hardware and software costs to IS personnel costs  Costs for IT hardware and software per managerial or knowledge worker K. Adisesha
  28. 28. 5. Designing an Equitable Financing System 27 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Why is it hard to measure IT costs?  Some IT costs are hidden  No relationship to benefits included in these measures  Benefits may happen after development costs occur K. Adisesha
  29. 29. 28 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Measuring Benefits  No simple way to measure value added benefits of IT  Can track IS performance measures over time K. Adisesha
  30. 30. 29 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Controlling IS Costs  Use IS organization’s budget  Divide costs:  Personnel  Equipment and software  Outside services  Overhead K. Adisesha
  31. 31. 30 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Chargeback Systems IS chargeback process – places control of IS spending with business managers, and is used to better understand true costs K. Adisesha
  32. 32. 5. Designing an Equitable Financing System 31 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Why use a chargeback system?  Assign costs to those who consume  Control wasteful use of IT resources  Overcome belief that IT costs unnecessarily high  Provide incentives using subsidy  Change IS to be more business driven  Encourage managers to be knowledgeable consumers K. Adisesha
  33. 33. 5. Designing an Equitable Financing System 32 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Successful chargeback systems must be:  Understandable  Timely  Controllable  Accountable  Clearly linked to benefits  Consistent with IS and organizational goals K. Adisesha
  34. 34. 6. Deploying Global Information Systems 33 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Region and country issues influencing global IT management: 1. Country telecommunications infrastructures 2. Legal and security considerations 3. Language and culture 4. Time zone differences K. Adisesha
  35. 35. 6. Deploying Global Information Systems 34 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Key trends of global outsourcing:  Offshore development centers – permanent offshore presence  Near-shore sourcing – outsourcing to countries close to home and overlapping time zones  Multisourcing – relying on multiple service providers in a number of companies, based on price and skills K. Adisesha
  36. 36. 6. Deploying Global Information Systems 35 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Global team manager traits:  Multiculturalist  E-facilitator  Recognition promoter  Internationalist  Traveler K. Adisesha
  37. 37. 7. Designing an Appropriate IS Organization and Governance System 36 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES Figure 15.8 Classic IS Organization Structure K. Adisesha
  38. 38. 7. Designing an Appropriate IS Organization and Governance System 37 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES  Types of IS Organizational Design:  Centralized – IS applications and resources housed, managed, and controlled centrally  Decentralized – business units have complete control of their own IS resources  Federal – attempt to achieve benefits of both centralized and decentralized  Customized – mixed design in large enterprises where each division determines best design for that division K. Adisesha
  39. 39. 38Figure 15.9 Common Designs for the IS Organization Centralized Decentralized Federal Customized K. Adisesha
  40. 40. 7. Designing an Appropriate IS Organization and Governance System INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES  Organization design depends on:  How rest of business is organized  Type of customer markets, products, and geographical spread  Role of IT within the organization  Reporting level of most senior IS leader  Types of technologies managed by IS organization K. Adisesha 39
  41. 41. 40Figure 15.10 Four Types of IS Governance Mechanisms K. Adisesha
  42. 42. 8. Ensuring Regular Performance Measurement 41 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES  Necessary for internal customers to regularly evaluate IS organization  Need to show if promised cost savings are realized  Required:  Agreement on measurable criteria  Metrics to judge work quality K. Adisesha
  43. 43. 8. Ensuring Regular Performance Measurement 42 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES  IS Evaluation Criteria  Meeting business objectives  Responding rapidly and economically to new needs  Expanding business or services  Developing an architecture and plan  Operating reliable and efficient technology resources  Focusing on the customer  Providing quality IS staff  Reducing size of backlog  Satisfying users  Adopting new technologies Figure 15.11 IS Evaluation Criteria K. Adisesha
  44. 44. 8. Ensuring Regular Performance Measurement 43 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISSUES  Other measures to evaluate IS performance:  Service level agreements with internal business units can be used to evaluate IS performance  Annual surveys for each major system  User satisfaction surveys K. Adisesha
  45. 45. MANAGING THE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY END THANK YOU K. Adisesha

