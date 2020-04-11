Elektricna struja - rijeseni zadaci

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Predmet: Fizika Razred: Prvi Broj časa: 55/56 Tema: Električna struja -riješeni zadaci iz električne struje za sve smjerov...
1. Kolika je elektromotorna sila ako su poznati sljedeći podaci : I = 100 A ; R = 20 Ω ; r = 1 Ω ε = I · ( R + r ) ε= 100A...
2.Ako je snaga nekog tijela jednaka 100W a vrijeme rada 6h, kolika je energija oslobođena? P=100W t=6h A=E=Q=P·t A=E=Q=100...
3. Koliko toplote se oslobodi u elekričnoj rerni kada je jačina električne struje 9A, napon 220V a vrijeme proticanja elek...
4. Ako je električni otpor 0,4 Ω i ako je jačina struje jednaka 10 A, koliki je napon? I=U/R 10A=U/0,4Ω U=10A·0,4Ω U=4V 5....
6. Кроз струјни проводник протиче струја сталне јачине 3,2mA. Колико електрона прође кроз попречни пресјек проводника за ј...
7. Жица од бакра има површину попречног пресјека 1mm2 и специфични отпор 17nΩm. Ако је дужина те жице 110m, колики је њен ...
8.Бакарна жица дужине 110m, површине попречног пресјека 1mm2 и специфичног отпора 170μΩm прикључена је на напон 12V. Колик...
9. Колика ће бити количина ослобођене топлоте ако је електрични отпор R=10Ω,јачина струје I=2А и вријеме t=10min.? Q=R·I²·...
10. zadatak za vježbu R₁=1Ω, R₂=2Ω, R₃=3Ω,ε₁=5V i ε₂=10V I₁=? I₂=? I₃=?
12. Колико електричне енергије утроши термоакумулациона пећ прикључена на напон 220 V кад кроз њу протиче електрична струј...
13. Вокмен чија снага износи 7W био је укључен од 9h до 12h. Колики рад је извршила батерија која служи за напајање вокмен...
14. Када су на аутомобилу,који се креће, укљученa “велика свјетла” кроз сијалице уграђене у фарове протиче стална електрич...
15. Kolika se masa supstance izdvoji na elektrodu u nekom elektrolitu atomske mase 63,5 g/mol Cu (w = 2), ako je količina ...
  1. 1. Predmet: Fizika Razred: Prvi Broj časa: 55/56 Tema: Električna struja -riješeni zadaci iz električne struje za sve smjerove prvog razreda Profesor fizike: Zijad Begić
  2. 2. 1. Kolika je elektromotorna sila ako su poznati sljedeći podaci : I = 100 A ; R = 20 Ω ; r = 1 Ω ε = I · ( R + r ) ε= 100A · ( 20Ω +1Ω ) ε = 2100 V
  3. 3. 2.Ako je snaga nekog tijela jednaka 100W a vrijeme rada 6h, kolika je energija oslobođena? P=100W t=6h A=E=Q=P·t A=E=Q=100W·6h A=E=Q=600Wh
  4. 4. 3. Koliko toplote se oslobodi u elekričnoj rerni kada je jačina električne struje 9A, napon 220V a vrijeme proticanja električne struje je 15 min? I=9A U=220V t=15 min=900s Q=I·U·t Q=9A·220V·900s Q=1 782 000 J Q=1 782 kJ
  5. 5. 4. Ako je električni otpor 0,4 Ω i ako je jačina struje jednaka 10 A, koliki je napon? I=U/R 10A=U/0,4Ω U=10A·0,4Ω U=4V 5. Ako je jačina električne struje jednaka 22 A i ako je napon jednak 220 V, koliki je otpor? I=U/R R=U/I R=220V/22A R=10 Ω
  6. 6. 6. Кроз струјни проводник протиче струја сталне јачине 3,2mA. Колико електрона прође кроз попречни пресјек проводника за један минут? Елементарна количина наелектрисања износи 1,6·10-19 C. I=3,2mA, t=1min, e=1,6·10-19 C, I=q/t, q=I·t, n·e=I·t, n=I·t/e, n=3,2·10-3A·60s / 1,6·10-19 C , n= 1,2·1018
  7. 7. 7. Жица од бакра има површину попречног пресјека 1mm2 и специфични отпор 17nΩm. Ако је дужина те жице 110m, колики је њен отпор? S=1mm2=0,000001m2 ρ= 17nΩm=17·10-9Ωm l = 110m R=? R=ρ·l/S R=17·10-9Ωm · 110m/ 0,000001m2 R=1,87Ω
  8. 8. 8.Бакарна жица дужине 110m, површине попречног пресјека 1mm2 и специфичног отпора 170μΩm прикључена је на напон 12V. Колика је јачина струје у жици? l=110m S=1mm2=0,000001m2 ρ=17nΩm=17·10-9Ωm U=12V ----------------------------- R=?; I=? R=ρ·l/S, I=U/R R=1,87Ω; I=6,42A
  9. 9. 9. Колика ће бити количина ослобођене топлоте ако је електрични отпор R=10Ω,јачина струје I=2А и вријеме t=10min.? Q=R·I²·t Q=10Ω·4A·600s Рјешење: Q=24 000 J
  10. 10. 10. zadatak za vježbu R₁=1Ω, R₂=2Ω, R₃=3Ω,ε₁=5V i ε₂=10V I₁=? I₂=? I₃=?
  11. 11. 12. Колико електричне енергије утроши термоакумулациона пећ прикључена на напон 220 V кад кроз њу протиче електрична струја сталне јачине од 10 А током 2h ? Рјешење: W= 8800 Wh W=8,8 kWh
  12. 12. 13. Вокмен чија снага износи 7W био је укључен од 9h до 12h. Колики рад је извршила батерија која служи за напајање вокмена за то вријеме? Ако је напон на крајевима батерије у току рада уређаја био 10V. Израчунајте количину наелектрисања која протекне кроз вокмен за дато вријеме. I=P/U, I=0,7A A=U·I·t А= 75 600 Ј, q=I·t q= 7 560 C
  13. 13. 14. Када су на аутомобилу,који се креће, укљученa “велика свјетла” кроз сијалице уграђене у фарове протиче стална електрична струја јачине 10 А. Израчунајте снагу сијалица ако је напон на крајевима акумулатора из кога се сијалице напајају 12 V. P=U·I Рјешење: P=120 W
  14. 14. 15. Kolika se masa supstance izdvoji na elektrodu u nekom elektrolitu atomske mase 63,5 g/mol Cu (w = 2), ako je količina naelektrisanja q=1000C? F = 96500 C/mol A = 63,5 g/mol w = 2 q = 1000 C m = 1/F · A/w · q m = 1/96500C/mol · 63,5g/mol/ 2 · 1000C m = 0,329 g

