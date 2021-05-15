Invar tape in Surveying | Composition of invar tape| Advantages and disadvantages of invar tape| coefficient of thermal expansion of invar tape.

Invar tape is Made of an alloy of Nickel (36%) and steel (64%).

it has Very low coefficient of thermal expansion(0.122 x 10-6 / °C).

its Available in length of 30m , 50 m and 100m and in a width of 6mm.

Advantages:

Highly precise, Therefore mainly used for measurements of base line.

Less affected to temp. changes as compared to other tapes

Disadvantages:

It is soft , so it deforms easily.

It requires much attention in handling.

