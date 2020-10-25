Mnd013 analisis inv bank dan lembaga keuangan-modul-sesi 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MND013 – ANALISIS INV BANK DAN LEMBAGA KEUANGAN – MODUL- SESI I BAB - 1 Definisi dan Pengertian Investasi Disusun oleh: Dr...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 1 Bab I Definisi dan Pengertian Investasi Ruang Lingkup : 1. Pengertian I...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 2 Investasi adalah komitmen atas sejumlah dana atau sumberdaya lainnya ya...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 3 investasi (misal; pendapatan bunga, royalti, dividen, pendapatan sewa, ...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 4 Tujuan Investasi Dalam Bisnis Dari pengertian investasi yang telah disi...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 5 Mengacu dari pengertian investasi yang berarti sebagai bentuk suatu pen...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 6 Fungsi investasi adalah suatu pengeluaran-pengeluaran untuk membeli sua...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 7 3. Obligasi Obligasi umumnya dapat dilakukan pada bisnis yang menyediak...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 8 Investasi included yaitu suatu investasi yang dipengaruhi oleh kenaikan...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 9 Menurut Hartono (2000) terdapat dua tipe investasi yaitu : a) Investasi...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 10 b) Berdasarkan risiko yang akan diterima : (1) Risk seeker merupakan i...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 11 aktivitas investasi pada portofolio yang seiring dengan kinerja indek ...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 12 Return saham suatu perusahaan dipengaruhi oleh beberapa faktorfaktor f...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 13 b). Risiko tidak sistematik Risiko tidak sisitematik merupakan variabi...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 14 Proses Keputusan Investasi Proses keputusan investasi merupakan suatu ...
STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 15 5. Pengukuran dan evaluasi kinerja portofolio Tahap ini merupakan taha...
  1. 1. MND013 – ANALISIS INV BANK DAN LEMBAGA KEUANGAN – MODUL- SESI I BAB - 1 Definisi dan Pengertian Investasi Disusun oleh: Dr. Yoyo Sudaryo, S.E., M.M., Ak., CA. SEKOLAH TINGGI ILMU EKONOMI INDONESIA MEMBANGUN (STIE INABA) BANDUNG 2020
  2. 2. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 1 Bab I Definisi dan Pengertian Investasi Ruang Lingkup : 1. Pengertian Investasi 2. Pengertian Investasi Menurut Para Ahli 3. Tujuan Investasi Dalam Bisnis 4. Manfaat Investasi 5. Manfaat Investasi Secara Umum 6. Fungsi Investasi 7. Bentuk-Bentuk Investasi 8. Jenis-Jenis Investasi 9. Jenis-Jenis Investasi Secara Khusus 10. Investasi Jika Dilihat Dari Ruang Lingkup Usahanya 11. Investasi Jika Dilihat Dari Segi Kepastian Dalam Pendapatan Keuntungan Pendahuluan Kegiatan investasi merupakan kegiatan yang sangat penting dilakukan oleh masyarakat pada umumnya dalam rangka memperbaiki taraf kehidupan yang lebih baik di waktu yang akan datang. Kebijakan investasi yang tepat dapat meningkatkan kekayaan di pemilik dana (investor) dan daya beli mereka juga meningkat dalam memperbaiki pola konsumsi yang tertunda. Oleh karena itu, agar supaya orang bias berinvestasi harus berani mengorbankan sebagian pendapatan yang dimiliki untuk di investasikan dan menunda dulu keinginan-keinginan konsumsi yang tidak penting. Pengertian Investasi Investasi adalah suatu aktivitas dalam menempatkan dana pada satu periode tertentu dengan harapan penggunaan dana tersebut bisa menghasilkan keuntungan atau peningkatan nilai suatu investasi. Secara bahasa, menurut Wikipedia pengertian investasi ini adalah suatu istilah yang digunakan untuk kegiatan yang berhubungan dengan akumulasi dalam suatu bentuk aktiva sebagai harapan untuk mendapatkan keuntungan. Seseorang yang berinvestasi dikenal juga sebagai investor. Investasi ini juga terkadang disebut sebagai penanaman modal ke suatu perusahaan. Sehingga istilah investasi ini sudah sangat fasih dalam suatu bidang bisnis. Istilah investasi ini bukanlah hal yang asing di kalangan pembisnis. Investasi yang berkaitan dengan hal-hal yang menyangkut keuangan dan ekonomi.
  3. 3. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 2 Investasi adalah komitmen atas sejumlah dana atau sumberdaya lainnya yang dilakukan pada saat ini, dengan tujuan untuk memperoleh sejumlah keuntungan di waktu yang akan datang. Kegiatan investasi dapat dibagi atas dua yaitu investasi pada aset riil ( tanah, emas, mesin atau bangunan) dan investasi pada aset finansial (deposito, saham, obligasi, reksadana, warrants, option, dan futures). Aset finansial adalah klaim berbentuk surat berharga atas sejumlah aset-aset pihak penerbit surat berharga tersebut. Sekuritas yang mudah diperdagangkan (marketable securities) adalah aset-aset finansial yang bisa diperdagangkan dengan mudah dan dengan biaya transaksi yang murah pada pasar yang terorganisir. Investor adalah pihak-pihak yang melakukan kegiatan investasi Investor Individual (individual/retail investors) Investasi yang dilakukan oleh individu-individu Investor Institusional (institutional investors) Investasi yang dilakukan oleh perusahaan-perusahaan asuransi, lembaga penyimpanan dana (bank dan lembaga keuangan lainnya), lembaga dana pensiun, maupun perusahaan investasi Pengertian Investasi Menurut Para Ahli Beberapa ahli di bidang ilmu ekonomi pernah menjelaskan apa itu investasi, diantaranya ialah : 1. Haming dan Basalamah Investasi adalah suatu pengeluaran pada masa sekarang untuk pembelian aktiva riil (properti, mobil, dan lainnya) atau juga aktiva keuangan dengan tujuan untuk bisa mendapatkan hasil yang lebih besar di masa depan. Investasi ini sangat erat kaitannya dengan aktivitas penarikan sumber-sumber dana yang digunakan untuk pengadaan suatu barang modal saat sekarang. Dengan barang modal tersebut diharapkan akan bisa menghasilkan aliran produk baru di masa depan. 2. Mulyadi Investasi adalah suatu pengaitan sumber-sumber dana dalam jangka panjang untuk mendapatkan hasil laba di masa mendatang. 3. Sadono Sukirno Investasi adalah suatu aktivitas pengeluaran atau pembelanjaan penanam modal untuk membeli barang-barang modal dan juga perlengkapan-perlengkapan suatu produksi dengan tujuan menambah kemampuan memproduksi barang dan jasa yang tersedia dalam perekonomian. 4. Henry Simamora Investasi adalah suatu aktiva yang digunakan oleh suatu perusahaan untuk meningkatkan kekayaannya melalui distribusi hasil
  4. 4. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 3 investasi (misal; pendapatan bunga, royalti, dividen, pendapatan sewa, dan sebagainya) untuk apresiasi nilai pada investasi atau juga untuk manfaat lain bagi sebuah perusahaan yang dapat melakukan investasi melalui hubungan dagang. 5. Sunariyah Investasi adalah suatu penanaman modal untuk satu ataupun lebih aktiva yang dimiliki yang biasanya memiliki jangka waktu lama dengan harapan untuk mendapatkan keuntungan di masa depan. 6. James C VanHorne Investasi adalah suatu aktivitas memanfaatkan kas pada saat ini, dengan tujuan untuk mendapatkan hasil barang di masa yang akan datang. 7. Fitz Gerald Investasi adalah suatu aktivitas yang berkaitan dengan usaha penarikan berbagai sumber dana yang digunakan untuk pengadaan modal barang pada saat sekarang. Barang modal tersebut kemudian akan diharapkan untuk menghasilkan aliran produk baru di masa mendatang. 8. Salim HS dan Budi Sutrisno Investasi adalah suatu aktivitas penanaman modal oleh investor, baik investor lokal maupun investor asing dalam berbagai jenis bidang usaha yang terbuka untuk suatu investasi. Tujuan investor melakukan investasi adalah untuk bisa mendapatkan laba. 9. Supriyono, (1987: 424) Investasi adalah suatu penanaman modal atau pemilikan sumber- sumber dalam jangka panjang yang akan bermanfaat pada beberapa periode akuntansi yang akan datang. 10. Halim (2003: 2) Investasi adalah suatu penempatan sejumlah dana pada saat ini dengan harapan untuk memperoleh keuntungan di masa mendatang. 11. Sharpe Et All (1993) Investasi yakni mengorbankan suatu asset yang dimiliki sekarang guna mendapatkan asset pada masa mendatang yang tentu saja dengan jumlah yang lebih besar. 12. Jones (2004) Investasi adalah suatu komitmen menanamkan sejumlah dana pada satu atau lebih asset selama beberapa periode pada masa mendatang.
  5. 5. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 4 Tujuan Investasi Dalam Bisnis Dari pengertian investasi yang telah disinggung diatas, investasi merupakan suatu kegiatan penanaman modal yang memiliki beberapa tujuan. Tujuan dari investasi diantaranya ialah : 1. Mendapatkan Penghasilan Tetap Sebagai contoh jika Anda menanamkan suatu modal pada suatu perusahaan makan Anda berhak mendapatkan beberapa persen keuntungan perusahaan secara rutin selama Anda menanam modal di suatu perusahaan tersebut. Sehingga dalam hal ini Anda akan terus menerima suatu royalti atau keuntungan. 2. Memperbesar Usaha Selain dalam bentuk keuntungan berupa uang, dengan berinvestasi dapat digunakan untuk keperluan sosial, untuk memperbesar usaha dan lainnya. 3. Jaminan Bisnis Jika menanam modal pada supplier, maka akan ada jaminan bisnis sehingga Anda tidak kekurangan bahan baku dan terus memperoleh pasar untuk menjual produk. 4. Mengurangi Persaingan Investasi juga bisa mengurangi persaingan antar perusahaan yang bergerak di suatu bidang yang sama. Tujuan Investasi berdasarkan jenisnya adalah: 1. Tujuan Umum: Untuk meningkatkan kesejahteraan investor (investor’s wealth). Kesejahteraan dalam hal ini adalah kesejahteraan moneter, yang bisa diukur dengan penjumlahaan pendapatan saat ini ditambah nilai ini pendapatan masa datang. 2. Tujuan Khusus: Untuk mendapatkan kehidupan yang lebih layak di masa dating Mengurangi tekanan inflasi Dorongan untuk menghemat pajak Manfaat Investasi Terkait dengan tujuan investasi yang telah disebutkan di atas, maka banyak pengusaha yang melakukan investasi dengan tujuan utamanya yaitu untuk mendapatkan keuntungan dan memperluas usaha.
  6. 6. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 5 Mengacu dari pengertian investasi yang berarti sebagai bentuk suatu penanaman modal, maka investasi dalam bisnis bermanfaat untuk diantaranya : 1. Meningkatkan Aset Salah satu contohnya adalah ketika seseorang yang membeli tanah atau properti saat ini sebagai investasi, kemudian menjualnya di masa depan dengan nilai yang berkali-kali lipat dari harga saat membelinya. 2. Memenuhi Kebutuhan di Masa Mendatang Berinvestasi pada saat ini tujuannya untuk dapat digunakan sebagai pendukung kebutuhan hidup di masa depan. Salah satu contohnya adalah berinvestasi dalam bentuk emas, dimana tujuannya adalah untuk dijual di masa depan sebagai dana pendidikan anak. 3. Gaya Hidup Hemat Dengan berinvestasi maka seseorang akan berupaya untuk dapat mengalokasikan uangnya untuk hal-hal penting saja. Pada akhirnya hal ini juga akan membuat orang tersebut menjadi lebih hemat. 4. Menghindari Terjerat Hutang Piutang Masih berhubungan dengan poin #3, dengan suatu gaya hidup yang hemat dan sederhana, tentu saja seseorang akan terhindar dari masalah hutang. Mereka yang telah berkomitmen untuk berinvestasi secara rutin akan terhindar dari suatu masalah hutang piutang. Dan akhirnya akan membuat keuangannya akan menjadi lebih baik. Manfaat Investasi Secara Umum 1. Bisa menjadi suatu Potensi penghasilan jangka panjang. 2. Bisa Mengungguli suatu inflasi. 3. Bisa memberikan sebuah penghasilan yang sangat tetap. 4. Dapat menyesuaikan dengan suatu perubahan pada kebutuhan. 5. Dapat berinvestasi sesuai dengan suatu keadaan pada keuangan Anda. Fungsi Investasi Sebagai bagian dalam usaha menjalankan suatu perekonomian suatu wilayah ataupun negara secara luas. Investasi ini memiliki peranan, fungsi dan tujuan besar dalam memakmurkan dan meningkatkan pembangunan. Sehingga investasi atau penanaman modal, juga memiliki fungsi yang besar. Adapun fungsi investasi ialah sebagai berikut :
  7. 7. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 6 Fungsi investasi adalah suatu pengeluaran-pengeluaran untuk membeli suatu barang modal dan sebuah peralatan produksi yang bertujuan dan berfungsi untuk dapat mengganti dan juga menambah suatu barang-barang modal dan difungsikan untuk bisa memproduksi barang dan jasa di masa depan. (Sudono, 2000). Fungsi investasi yang kedua adalah suatu kurva yang menunjukkan sebuah hubungan antara tingkat investasi dan juga tingkat pendapatan nasional. Bentuk-Bentuk Investasi Pada umumnya bentuk invetasi dapat dibedakan menjadi dua, yaitu sebagai berikut : 1. Investasi Pada Aktiva Riil Ini adalah suatu investasi yang dilakukan seseorang dalam bentuk kasat mata atau dapat dilihat secara fisik. Misalnya pada investasi emas, properti, tanah, logam mulia, dan lain-lain. 2. Investasi Pada Aktiva Finansial Ini merupakan suatu investasi yang dilakukan seseorang dalam bentuk surat-surat berharga. Misalnya pada saham, deposito, dan lain sebagainya. Jenis-Jenis Investasi Ada beberapa jenis investasi yang umum di lakukan dalam dunia bisnis diantaranya : 1. Deposito Penanaman suatu modal dalam bentuk simpanan uang kepada suatu perusahaan dengan jaminan investor akan menerima suatu keuntungan berupa bunga dalam jangka waktu yang sudah disepakati. Investasi dalam bentuk deposito ini dibedakan menjadi deposito berjangka dan sertifikat deposito. 2. Saham Invetasi berupa saham sudah umum dilakukan pada suatu perusahaan – perusahaan besar. Saham adalah bentuk lain dari aset suatu perusahaan. Misalnya jika Anda memiliki saham 50% dari suatu perusahaan maka sama saja Anda akan memiliki aset setengah dari total aset yang dimiliki perusahaan tersebut. Saham umumnya dibuat dalam bentuk suatu surat berharga yang menunjukkan kepemilikan.
  8. 8. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 7 3. Obligasi Obligasi umumnya dapat dilakukan pada bisnis yang menyediakan jasa pinjaman modal. Keuntungan yang didapatkan dengan cara investasi obligasi yang lebih tinggi daripada deposito karena bunga yang dipatok juga lebih tinggi. Namun cara ini lebih bisa berisiko karena jika peminjam modal bangkrut maka ada kemungkinan utang tidak dibayarkan. 4. Reksadana Selain saham, suatu reksadana kini juga sedang populer di kalangan pebisnis maupun masyarakat. Reksadana adalah tempat untuk bisa menghimpun uang secara kolektif dan dana yang terkumpul tersebut akan dikelola oleh manajer. Untung dan rugi ini akan dibagi rata kepada seluruh investor. Sehingga reksadana bisa juga disebut tempat berkumpulnya para investor. 5. Investasi Properti Jenis investasi ini termasuk suatu investasi non riil karena bukan berupa uang namun berupa bangunan seperti rumah, gedung atau apartemen. Bentuk investasi ini terbilang paling menguntungkan karena harga jual suatu properti jarang turun bahkan selalu naik. 6. Emas Investasi ini juga bisa dalam bentuk emas. Sama halnya dengan properti, investasi suatu emas cenderung lebih menguntungkan daripada bentuk investasi yang riil. Umumnya emas yang dapat diinvestasikan berupa emas batangan. Jenis-Jenis Investasi Secara Khusus 1. Jenis Investasi Berdasarkan Asetnya Real asset yaitu investasi yang berwujud, seperti suatu property. Financial assest merupakan suatu dokumen klaim tidak langsung dari pemegangnya terhadap sebuah aktivitas riil pihak yang menerbitkan sekuritas tersebut. 2. Jenis Investasi Berdasarkan Pengaruhnya Investasi autonomus yaitu suatu investasi yang tidak dipengaruhi tingkat pendapatan.
  9. 9. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 8 Investasi included yaitu suatu investasi yang dipengaruhi oleh kenaikan permintaan barang atau jasa. 3. Jenis Investasi Berdasarkan Sumber Pembiayaannya a. Bersumber dari suatu modal asing. b. Bersumber dari suatu modal dalam negeri. 4. Jenis Investasi Berdasarkan Bentuknya Investasi portopolio yang dilakukan melalui pasar modal dengan instrument surat berharga. Investasi langsung yang dilakukan dengan membangun, membeli atau mengakuisisi sebuah perusahaan. Investasi Jika Dilihat Dari Ruang Lingkup Usahanya Apabila dilihat dari ruang lingkup dalam melakukan usaha, investasi umumnya terbagi menjadi dua macam diantaranya ialah : Investasi Aktiva Nyata Investasi aktiva nyata adalah sebuah tindakan investasi yang dapat dilakukan dalam bentuk yang dapat dilihat secara fisik. Contohnya seperti pada membangun sebuah rumah, bisa juga dengan membeli emas, mutiara dan lain-lain. Investasi Aktiva Finansial Investasi aktiva finansial adalah suatu tindakan investasi yang dilakukan dengan bentuk surat-surat yang berharga. Contohnya seperti pada deposito, obligasi, saham dan lain-lain. Terdapat dua cara dalam berinvestasi terhadap aktiva finansial, diantaranya yaitu : Investasi Langsung maksudnya dengan memiliki suatu surat-surat berharga pemilik surat tersebut dapat menentukan jalannya kebijakan- kebijakan yang dapat berpengaruh terhadap investasi suatu surat berharga yang dimilikinya, misalnya seperti pada Saham. Investasi Tidak Langsung maksudnya suatu pengelolaan surat- surat berharga diwakilkan oleh suatu lembaga atau suatu badan usaha yang dapat mengelola suatu investasi para pemegang surat-surat berharga, dan sebisa mungkin berusaha untuk menghasilkan keuntungan yang dapat memberikan suatu kepuasan terhadap pemegang surat-surat berharga.
  10. 10. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 9 Menurut Hartono (2000) terdapat dua tipe investasi yaitu : a) Investasi Langsung Investasi ini berupa pembelian langsung aktiva keuangan suatu perusahaan. Investasi langsung dapat dilakukan pada : (1) Pasar uang (money market), berupa aktiva yang mempunyai risiko gagal kecil, jatuh tempo pendek dengan tingkat cair yang tinggi seperti Treasury bill (T-bill). (2) Pasar modal (capital market), berupa surat-surat berharga pendapatan tetap (fixed-income securities) dan saham-saham (equity income). (3) Pasar turunan (deverative market), berupa opsi (option) dan futures contract. b) Investasi Tidak Langsung Investasi tidak langsung merupakan pembelian saham dari perusahaan investasi yang mempunyai portofolio aktiva-aktiva keuangan dari perusahaan lain. Perusahaan investasi adalah perusahaan ang menyediakan jasa keuangan dengan cara menjual sahamnya kepada publik dan menggunakan dana yang diperoleh untuk diinvestasikan ke dalam portofolionya. Investasi Jika Dilihat Dari Segi Kepastian Dalam Pendapatan Keuntungan Investasi Bebas Resiko yang dimaksud ialah jika seseorang akan berinvestasi tidak akan menanggung resiko yang bisa atau kapan saja terjadi. Investasi bebas resiko ini diantaranya seperti tabungan, deposito serta obligasi.Investasi Bebas Resiko disini maksudnya suatu nilai keuntungan yang di peroleh relatif terjamin serta jalannya investasi cukup aman. Cukup aman bukan berarti akan baik-baik saja, tetapi resiko ini akan selalu ada dalam semua hal tidak terkecuali dalam berinvestasi, karena investasi ini selalu dipengaruhi dengan faktor-faktor yang merujuk ke arah ketidakpastian. Investasi Beresiko adalah jika berinvestasi pada seseorang akan menanggung resiko yang bisa dan kapan saja terjadi. Investasi beresiko ini diantaranya seperti pada contohnya menanam saham, modal usaha dan lain-lain. Jenis-jenis Investor a) Berdasarkan kemampuan dalam menerima informasi : (1) Sophisticated investor adalah investor yang canggih dalam menerima, menganalisis dan menginterprestasikan informasi yang ia terima. (2) Naïve investor adalah investor yang kurang mampu dalam menerima, menganalisis dan menginterpretasikan informasi yang ia terima (Hartono:2000).
  11. 11. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 10 b) Berdasarkan risiko yang akan diterima : (1) Risk seeker merupakan investor yang menyukai risiko. Jika investor dihadapkan kepada dua pilihan investasi yang memberikan tingkat keuntungan yang sama dengan risiko yang berbeda, maka investor akan senang mengambil investasi dengan risiko yang lebih besar. (2) Risk averter merupakan investor yang tidak menyukai risiko atau menghindari risiko. Investor model ini akan mengambil investasi dengan risiko yang lebih kecil dengan tingkat keuntungan yang sama. (3) Risk netrality merupakan investor yang bersikap netral terhadap risiko. Artinya investor akan meminta kenaikan tingkat keuntungan yang sama setiap kenaikan risiko (Sartono:1998). Proses Investasi Proses investasi meliputi pemahaman dasar-dasar keputusan investasi dan bagaimana mengorganisir aktivitas-aktivitas dalam proses keputusan investasi. Untuk memahami proses investasi, seorang investor terlebih dahulu harus mengetahui beberapa konsep dasar investasi, yang akan menjadi dasar pijakan dalam setiap tahap pembuatan keputusan investasi yang dibuat. Hal mendasar dalam proses keputusan investasi adalah pemahaman hubungan antara return yang diharapkan dan resiko suatu investasi. Hubungan antara resiko dan return yang diharapkan dari suatu investasi merupakan hubungan yang searah dan linier. Artinya semakin besar resiko yang ditanggung, semakin besar pula tingkat return yang diharapkan. Hubungan seperti itulah yang menjawab pertanyaan mengapa tidak semua investor hanya berinvestasi pada aset yang menawarkan tingkat return yang paling tinggi. Disamping memperhatikan return yang tinggi, investor juga harus mempertimbangkan tingkat resiko yang harus ditanggung. Proses investasi terdiri dari lima tahap yaitu : a) Penentuan tujuan investasi. Tujuan investor antara yang satu dengan yang lain tidak sama, tergantung dari keputusan yang dibuat. b) Penentuan kebijakan investasi. Tahap ini merupakan tahap penentuan kebijakan untuk memenuhi tujuan investasi yang telah ditetapkan. c) Pemilihan strategi portofolio. Ada dua strategi yang dipilih, yaitu strategi portofolio aktif dan strategi portofolio pasif. Strategi portofolio aktif meliputi penggunaan informasi yang tersedia dan teknik-teknik peramalan secara aktif untuk mencari kombinasi portofolio yang lebih baik. Strategi portofolio pasif meliputi
  12. 12. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 11 aktivitas investasi pada portofolio yang seiring dengan kinerja indek pasar. d) Pemilihan asset. Tahap ini merupakan proses pengevaluasian setiap sekuritas yang ingin dimasukan dalam portofolio. e) Pengukuran dan evaluasi kinerja portofolio. Tahap ini meliputi kinerja portofolio dan pembandingan hasil pengukuran tersebut dengan kinerja portofolio lainnya melalui proses benchmarking (Tendelilin:2000). Portofolio yang efisien adalah portofolio yang memberikan return ekspektasi terbesar dengan risiko yang sudah pasti atau portofolio yang mengandung risiko terkecil dengan tingkat return ekspektasi yang sudah pasti. Portofolio yang efisien ditentukan dengan memilih tingkat return ekspektasi tertentu dan kemudian meminimumkan risikonya atau menentukan tingkat risiko yang tertentu dan kemudian memaksimumkan return ekpektasinya (Hartono:2000). Expected Return (hasil yang diharapkan) Alasan utama orang berinvestasi adalah untuk memperolah keuntungan. Dalam konteks manajemen investasi tingkat keuntungan investasi disebut sebagai return. Return yang diharapkan investor dari investasi yang dilakukannya merupakan kompensasi atas biaya kesempatan (opportunity cost) dan risiko penurunan daya akibat adanya pengaruh inflasi. Dalam konteks manajemen investasi, perlu dibedakan antara return yang diharapkan (expected return) dan return yang terjadi (realized return). Return yang diharapkan merupakan tingkat return yang diantisipasi investor dimasa datang. Sedangkan return yang terjadi atau return aktual merupakan tingkat return yang telah diperoleh investor pada masa lalu. Ketika investor menginvestasikan dananya, dia akan mensyaratkan tingkat return tertentu dan jika periode investasi telah berlalu, investor tersebut akan dihadapkan pada tingkat return yang sesungguhnya dia terima. Antara tingkat return yang diharapkan dan tingkat return aktual yang diperoleh investor dari investasi yang dilakukan mungkin saja berbeda. Perbedaan antara return yang diharapkan dengan return yang benar-benar diterima (return aktual) merupakan risiko yang harus dipertimbangkan dalam proses investasi. Return adalah hasil yang diperoleh dari investasi (Hartono:2000). Pengujian prediktabilitas return dapat dilakukan dengan berbagai cara, antara lain dengan (Tandelilin:2000) : (1) Mempelajari pola return seasonal. (2) Menggunakan data return di masa lalu, baik untuk prediktabilitas jangka pendek dan jangka panjang. (3) Mempelajari hubungan return dengan karakteristik perusahaan.
  13. 13. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 12 Return saham suatu perusahaan dipengaruhi oleh beberapa faktorfaktor fundamental, seperti return on equity, quick ratio, leverage ratio, asset growth, accounting beta, earning variability dan dividen payout. Faktor fundamental merupakan faktor yang mempengaruhi beta saham. Investor akan menghadapi dua kemungkinan dalam melakukan investasi, yaitu tingkat keuntungan yang diharapakan (expected rate of return) dan tingkat risiko (risk). Risk (Resiko) Resiko bisa diartikan sebagai kemungkinan return aktual yang berbeda dengan return yang diharapkan. Dengan asumsi bahwa investor rasional, maka seorang investor disebut sebagai risk-averse investors, artinya menolak atau tidak menyukai resiko atau ketidakpastian. investor seperti ini tidak akan mau mengambil resiko suatu investasi jika investasi tersebut tidak memberikan harapan return yang layak sebagai kompensasi terhadap resiko yang harus ditanggung investor tersebut. Sikap investor terhadap resiko akan sangat tergantung kepada preferensi investor tersebut terhadap resiko. Investor yang lebih berani akan memilih resiko investasi yang lebih tinggi, yang diikuti oleh harapan tingkat return yang tinggi pula. Demikian pula sebaliknya, investor yang tidak mau menanggung resiko yang terlalu tinggi, tentunya tidak akan bisa mengharapkan tingkat return yang terlalu tinggi. Menurut Hartono (2000) risiko adalah kemungkinan menyimpangnya keuntungan yang sesungguhnya (actual return) dari tingkat keuntungan yang diharapkan (expected return). Risiko merupakan salah satu faktor penting yang harus diperhatikan dalam analisis investasi, karena setiap pilihan investasi selalu mengandung risiko dan risiko inilah yang mempengaruhi keuntungan yang akan diperoleh pemodal dari investasinya. Risiko merupakan variabilitas return realisasi terhadap return yang diharapkan. Risiko berhubungan dengan ketidak pastian. Pemodal dalam berinvestasi akan mendapatkan return di masa dating dengan nilai yang belum diketahui. Pemodal dalam berinvestasi cenderung untuk menghindar dari kemungkinan menanggung risiko, tetapi pemodal tidak dapat terbebas dari risiko. Menurut Aryani, Setiawan dan Warsito (2003) Risiko investasi dibagi menjadi dua : a). Risiko sistematik Risiko sistematik merupakan variabilitas dalam total return suatu sekuritas yang secara langsung berhubungan dengan pasar secara keseluruhan, sehingga setiap pemodal tidak dapat menghilangkannya dengan diversifikasi sekuritas atau portofolio. Risiko ini disebut juga Risiko yang tidak dapat didiversifikasi (nondiversifiable risk). Penyebabnya antara lain tingkat inflansi, tingkat bunga, risiko pasar maupun kondisi politik negara.
  14. 14. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 13 b). Risiko tidak sistematik Risiko tidak sisitematik merupakan variabilitas dalam total return suatu sekuritas yang tidak berhubungan dengan pasar secara keseluruhan atau dapat dikatakan hanya terjadi pada suatu perusahaan tertentu. Risiko ini disebut tidak sistematik karena pengaruhnya tidak sama terhadap perusahaan yang satu dengan yang lain. Penyebabnya adalah berasal dari dalam perusahaan seperti risiko finansial, risiko manajemen dan risiko likuiditas. Risiko sistematik ini dapat dihilangkan dengan cara melakukan diversifikasi sekuritas karena sifat dari risiko ini yang unik untuk suatu perusahaan sehingga hal buruk yang terjadi pada suatu perusahaan dapat dihilangkan dengan memilih perusahaan yang memiliki hal yang baik. Risiko ini disebut juga risiko yang dapat didiversifikasikan atau diversifiable risk. Ada beberapa sumber risiko yang bisa mempengaruhi besarnya risiko suatu investasi (Tandelilin:2000) : 1. Risiko suku bunga. Perubahan tingkat suku bunga akan mempengaruhi harga saham secara terbalik, ceteris paribus, yaitu jika tingkat suku bunga naik, maka harga saham akan turun begitu pun sebaliknya. 2. Risiko pasar. Risiko ini merupakan fluktuasi pasar secara keseluruhan yang mempengaruhi variabilitas return suatu investasi. 3. Risiko inflansi. Bila tingkat inflansi naik, investor akan menuntut tambahan premium inflansi untuk mengkompensasi penurunan daya beli yang dialaminya. 4. Risiko bisnis. Merupakan suatu risiko dalam menjalankan bisnis yang bergerak dalam suatu industri tertentu. 5. Risiko finansial. Risiko ini berkaitan dengan keputusan suatu perusahaan untuk menggunakan utang dalam pembiayaan modalnya. 6. Risiko likuiditas. Risiko ini berkaitan dengan kecepatan suatu sekuritas yang diterbitkan oleh suatu perusahaan untuk bisa diperdagangkan di pasar sekunder. 7. Risiko nilai tukar mata uang. Risiko ini berkaitan dengan nilai tukar mata uang domestik dengan nilai mata uang negara lain. 8. Risiko negara. Risiko ini sangat berkaitan erat dengan kondisi perpolitikan disuatu negara, terutama untuk perusahaan yang beroperasi di luar negeri. Hubungan Tingkat Risiko dan Return yang Diharapkan Hubungan antara risiko dengan return bersifat searah dan linier, artinya semakin besar resiko suatu aset, semakin besar pula return yang diharapkan atas aset tersebut, demikian sebaliknya.
  15. 15. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 14 Proses Keputusan Investasi Proses keputusan investasi merupakan suatu proses keputusan yang berkesinambungan (on going process). Proses keputusan investasi terdiri dari lima tahap keputusan yang berjalan terus-menerus sampai tercapai keputusan investasi yang terbaik. Tahap-tahap keputusan investasi meliputi lima tahap sebagai berikut: 1. Penentuan tujuan investasi Tahap pertama dalam proses keputusan investasi adalah menentukan tujuan investasi yang akan dilakukan. Tujuan investasi masing-masing investor bias berbeda-beda tergantung pada investor yang membuat keputusan tersebut 2. Penentuan kebijakan investasi Tahap kedua ini merupakan tahap penentuan kebijakan untuk memenuhi tujuan investasi yang telah ditetapkan. Tahap ini dimulai dengan penentuan keputusan alokasi aset (asset allocation decision). Keputusan ini menyangkut pendistribusian dana yang dimiliki pada berbagai klas-klas aset yang tersedia (saham, obligasi, real estat ataupu sekuritas luar negeri). Investor juga harus memperhatikan berbagai batasan yang mempengaruhi kebijakan investasi seperti seberapa besar dana yang dimiliki dan porsi pendistribusian dana tersebut serta beban pajak dan pelaporan yang harus ditanggung. 3. Pemilihan strategi portofolio Strategi portofolio yang dipilih harus konsisten dengan dua tahap sebelumnya. Ada dua strategi portofolio yang bisa dipilih, yaitu strategi portofolio aktif dan strategi portofolio pasif. Strategi portofolio aktif meliputi kegiatan penggunaan informasi yang tersedia dan teknik-teknik peramalan secara aktif untuk mencari kombinasi portofolio yang terbaik. Strategi portofolio pasif meliputi aktivitas investasi portofolio yang seiring dengan kinerja indeks pasar. Asumsi strategi portofolio pasif ini adalah bahwa semua informassi yang tersedia akan diserap pasar dan direflesikan pada harga saham. 4. Pemilihan aset Setelah strategi portofolio ditentukan, tahap selanjutnya adalah pemilihan asetaset yang dimasukkan dalam portofolio. Tahap ini memerlukan pengevaluasian setiap sekuritas yang ingin dimasukkan dalam portofolio. Tujuan tahap ini adalah untuk mencari kombinasi portofolio yang efisien, yaitu portofolio yang menawarkan return yang diharapkan yang tertinggi dengan tingkat resiko tertentu atau sebeliknya menawarkan return yang diharapkan tertentu dengan tingkat resiko terendah
  16. 16. STIE Indonesia Membangun (inaba) www.inaba.ac.id 15 5. Pengukuran dan evaluasi kinerja portofolio Tahap ini merupakan tahap paling akhir dari proses keputusan investasi. Meskipun demikian, adalah salah kaprah jika kita langsung mengatakan bahwa tahap ini bahwa tahap ini adalah tahap terakhir, karena sekali lagi, proses keputusan investasi merupakan proses keputusan yang berkesinambungan dan terus-menerus. Artinya, jika tahap pengukuran dan evaluasi kinerja telah dilewati dan ternyata hasilnya kurang baik, maka proses keputusan investasi harus dimulai lagi dari tahap pertama, demikian seterusnya sampai dicapai keputusan investasi yang paling optimal. Tahap pengukuran dan evalusasi kinerja ini meliputi pengukuran kinerja portofolio dan pembandingan hasil pengukuran tersebut dengan kinerja portofolio lainnya melalui proses benchmarking. Proses benchmarking ini bisanya dilakukan terhadap indeks portofolio pasar, untuk mengetahui seberapa baik kinerja portofolio yang telah ditentukan dibanding kinerja portofolio lainnya (portofolio pasar).

