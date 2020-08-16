Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADVERTISE MENTS An advertisement is a public announcement made through a popular medium like newspapers, magazines, televi...
• An advertisement attracts immediate attention of the public. It is a very potent tool for promoting sales and service. •...
Advertiseme nts • An advertisement is a play of words. So, it must be very attractive to catch the eye of the reader. Adve...
Advertiseme nts • Classified Advertisements are cheaper and can easily be made, following simple formats. • Classified Adv...
Advertiseme nts There are several type of classified ads, which are as follows: • Situation vacant • To-let • Sale and Pur...
Advertiseme nts • Missing persons • Tour and Travels • Miscellaneous • Matrimonials
Commercial Advertisements Now, let’s learn about commercial Advertisement • Commercial Ads are costly ads. • They are colo...
Commercial Advertisements • Let’s go through an example of a popular brand.
Commercial Advertisements Add company name in the blank space. AN EXAMPLE:
Commercial Advertisements AN EXAMPLE:
English
Class 11
Published in: Education
  1. 1. ADVERTISEMENTS
  2. 2. ADVERTISE MENTS An advertisement is a public announcement made through a popular medium like newspapers, magazines, television, radio and cinema.
  3. 3. • An advertisement attracts immediate attention of the public. It is a very potent tool for promoting sales and service. • It is used to influence the minds, tastes and even motives of the masses. ADVERTISEMENTS
  4. 4. Advertiseme nts • An advertisement is a play of words. So, it must be very attractive to catch the eye of the reader. Advertisements are of two types....
  6. 6. Advertiseme nts • Classified Advertisements are cheaper and can easily be made, following simple formats. • Classified Advertisements should be enclosed in a box. • Classified ads should be very well covered in a range of around 50 words. Marks will be deducted if the student jumps the word limit.
  7. 7. Advertiseme nts There are several type of classified ads, which are as follows: • Situation vacant • To-let • Sale and Purchase of Property/Vehicles/Goods • Education institutions promotion
  8. 8. Advertiseme nts • Missing persons • Tour and Travels • Miscellaneous • Matrimonials
  10. 10. Commercial Advertisements Now, let’s learn about commercial Advertisement • Commercial Ads are costly ads. • They are colourful, attractive and most of them consists of slogans, offers, pictures etc. • There is no fixed format for Commercial Ad.
  11. 11. Commercial Advertisements • Let’s go through an example of a popular brand.
  12. 12. Commercial Advertisements Add company name in the blank space. AN EXAMPLE:
  13. 13. Commercial Advertisements AN EXAMPLE:

