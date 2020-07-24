Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HỌC VIỆN CÔNG NGHỆ BƯU CHÍNH VIỄN THÔNG KHOA QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH ****** BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP GIẢI PHÁP XÂY DỰNG CHI...
LỜI CẢM ƠN
NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP ................................................................................................
NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ...........................................................................................
MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN...........................................................................................................
3.1. Nâng cao hiệu quả thu thập thông tin khách hàngError! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.1. Mục đích thu thập thông tin khách ...
DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1.1: Tình hình nhân sự Cty theo cơ cấu tuổi và giới tính từ năm 2016 -2018 .7 Bảng 1.2: Tình hình nhân ...
DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 1.1: Sơ đồ tổ chức của công ty........................................................................
1 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ 1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Q...
2 thức thành cơ hội để hoàn thành tốt sứ mệnh của mình theo đúng mục tiêu định hướng của Tổng công ty CP Phong Phú khẳng ...
3 Cùng với sự chuyển mình của các ngành công nghiệp nói chung và ngành may mặc nói riêng, công ty đã dần thay đổi công ngh...
4 Hình 1.1: Sơ đồ tổ chức của công ty 1.2.2. Chức năng các phòng ban Ban giám đốc: - Phân công, kiểm tra, giám sát, đánh g...
5 - An toàn lao động, phòng cháy chữa cháy. Phòng kế hoạch sản xuất: Phòng Kế hoạch sản xuất là đơn vị tham mưu, giúp việc...
6 - Kiểm soát và thực hiện các hoạt động trong lĩnh vực xuất nhập khẩu - Nghiên cứu các điều kiện về giao hàng, cước phí v...
7 Căn cứ nhu cầu về mẫu theo yêu cầu khách hàng, theo nhu cầu thị trường và theo nhu cầu từng nhóm Mer, nhóm Sales, PKD…ti...
8 Bảng 1.2: Tình hình nhân sự theo cơ cấu trình độ năm 2016 -2018 . Năm 2016 2017 2018 Chỉ tiêu Số lượng (Người) Tỉ lệ (%)...
9 100% Coton, TC, CVC, PE, Polyester.. Kiểu dáng phong phú: kiểu chữ, kiểu hoa văn - Khác như: bít tất, đồ lót nam nữ… Hìn...
10 Sản phẩm vải của công ty CP Quốc tế Phong Phú đa dạng, đạt chất lượng cao theo tiêu chuẩn quốc tế và bao gồm 02 sản phẩ...
11 - Vải denim co giãn: *Cotton + spandex. *Cotton + polyester + spandex. *Cotton + Tencel + spandex Vải denim Phong Phú v...
12 công ty sẽ chủ động hơn trong sản xuất. Tuy nhiên, đối với hình thức gia công thì hầu hết 90% nguyên phụ liệu là nhập k...
13 hàng. Đặc biệt là quá trình cải tiến liên tục các sản phẩm quốc phòng phục vụ thị trường, nghiên cứu các sản phẩm mới c...
14 TỔNG CỘNG NGUỒN VỐN: 648,299 100% 755,678 100% 836,511 100% (Nguồn: Công ty CP Phong Phú) Tài sản: Qua bảng cơ cấu tài ...
15 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG XÂY DỰNG CHIẾN LƯỢC TÌM KIẾM KHÁCH HÀNG MỚI CỦA CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ 2.1. Giới thiệu ...
16 trong hoạt động xuất khẩu. Nguyên nhân là vì sự cạnh tranh giữa các nước xuất khẩu may mặc là rất gay gắt. Nếu giá hàng...
17 về công nghệ thì ngành may Việt Nam có thể phát huy hết được tiềm năng về lao động và chất lượng. 2.1.1.2. Môi trường n...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GIẢI PHÁP XÂY DỰNG CHIẾN LƯỢC TÌM KIẾM KHÁCH HÀNG CHO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ

23 views

Published on

BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP
GIẢI PHÁP XÂY DỰNG CHIẾN LƯỢC TÌM KIẾM KHÁCH HÀNG CHO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ


Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

GIẢI PHÁP XÂY DỰNG CHIẾN LƯỢC TÌM KIẾM KHÁCH HÀNG CHO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ

  1. 1. HỌC VIỆN CÔNG NGHỆ BƯU CHÍNH VIỄN THÔNG KHOA QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH ****** BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP GIẢI PHÁP XÂY DỰNG CHIẾN LƯỢC TÌM KIẾM KHÁCH HÀNG CHO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ Giảng viên hướng dẫn : Người thực hiện : Lớp : MSSV : TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH, THÁNG 3 NĂM 2019
  2. 2. LỜI CẢM ƠN
  3. 3. NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. Tp. HCM, ngày……tháng……..năm…… Đơn vị thực tập (Ký và đóng dấu)
  4. 4. NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. Tp. HCM, ngày……tháng……..năm…… Giảng viên hướng dẫn (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên)
  5. 5. MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN......................................................................................................................2 NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP.........................................................................3 NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN .........................................................4 MỤC LỤC............................................................................................................................5 DANH MỤC BẢNG...........................................................................................................7 DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH ................................................................................................8 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ.......................................................................................................................1 1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển......................................................................1 1.2. Cơ cấu tổ chức.........................................................................................................3 1.2.1. Sơ đồ tổ chức ...................................................................................................3 1.2.2. Chức năng các phòng ban ..............................................................................4 1.3. Cơ cấu nguồn lực ....................................................................................................7 1.4. Sản phẩm của công ty.............................................................................................8 1.5. Đối tác, khách hàng hiện tại ................................................................................11 1.5.1. Đối tác.............................................................................................................11 1.5.2. Khách hàng ....................................................................................................12 1.6. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh 2016-2018.........................................................12 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG XÂY DỰNG CHIẾN LƯỢC TÌM KIẾM KHÁCH HÀNG MỚI CỦA CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ .......................15 2.1. Giới thiệu về khách hàng hiện tại ............................................................................15 2.1.1. Phân tích môi trường kinh doanh .........................................................................15 2.1.2. Khách hàng Việt Tiến........................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3. Ninomax .............................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.4. Swot...................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.4.1. Việt Tiến........................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.4.2. Ninomax ........................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3. Nhận xét.................................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: GIẢI PHÁP XÂY DỰNG CHIẾN LƯỢC TÌM KIẾM KHÁCH HÀNG CHO CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚError! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. 3.1. Nâng cao hiệu quả thu thập thông tin khách hàngError! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.1. Mục đích thu thập thông tin khách hàng: ....... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.2. Biện Pháp thực hiện ........................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.3. Điều kiện thực hiện biện pháp .......................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.4. Hiệu quả............................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Đào tạo đội ngũ nhân viên chuyên nghiệp trong quản lý quan hệ khách hàng ......................................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1. Mục đích .............................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2. Biện Pháp............................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.3. Điều kiện ............................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.4. Hiệu quả............................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.Áp dụng phần mềm quản lý quan hệ khách hàngError! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.1. Mục đích .............................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.2. Biện pháp............................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.3. Điều kiện.............................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.4. Hiệu quả............................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN.................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  7. 7. DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1.1: Tình hình nhân sự Cty theo cơ cấu tuổi và giới tính từ năm 2016 -2018 .7 Bảng 1.2: Tình hình nhân sự theo cơ cấu trình độ năm 2016 -2018 ............................8 Bảng 1.3: Thông tin các nhà cung cấp chính của Công ty CP Phong Phú.................11 Bảng 1.4: Lợi nhuận và doanh thu của Công ty CP Phong Phú..................................12 Bảng 1.5: Bảng cân đối kế toán.......................................................................................13 Bảng 2.1: Bảng phân tích SWOT................................ Error! Bookmark not defined.
  8. 8. DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 1.1: Sơ đồ tổ chức của công ty.................................................................................4 Hình 1.2: Một số sản phẩm tại công ty.............................................................................9 Hình 2.1: Cơ cấu vốn của Công ty cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam năm 2016 ......................................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Hình 3.1: Cấu trúc CRM của công ty ......................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  9. 9. 1 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU TỔNG QUAN CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ 1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ Tên tiếng Anh: Phong Phu Joint Stock Company (PPJ) Mã số thuế: 0304995318 Địa chỉ: 48 Tăng Nhơn Phú, Khu phố 3, Phường Tăng Nhơn Phú B, Quận 9, TP Hồ Chí Minh Giấy phép kinh doanh: 0304995318 - ngày cấp: 19/04/2007 Ngày hoạt động: 19/04/2007 Email: info@ppj-international.com Điện thoại: 0873056886. Fax: (08) 37.281.846 Giám đốc: Đặng Vũ Hùng Được thành lập từ năm 2007 là đơn vị thành viên của Tổng Công ty CP Phong Phú, Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Phong Phú là bước phát triển mới của Tổng Công ty trong lĩnh vực phát triển chuỗi giá trị may mặc - được xác định là ngành cốt lõi của Tổng Công ty. Sau khi thành lập Công ty được tiếp nhận quản lý hai Nhà máy May từ Tổng công ty Phong Phú đó là nhà máy May Phong Phú Guston Molinel chuyên sản xuất Workwear xuất khẩu sang thị trường Châu Âu và Nhà máy May Jeans Xuất Khẩu chuyên sản xuất hàng Jeans xuất khẩu sang thị trường Mỹ. Năm 2009, Công ty thành lập thêm nhà máy Wash thời trang tại Quận Thủ Đức và đang thực hiện đầu tư các dự án khác tại các địa điểm Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh và các tỉnh Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên Huế, Đà Nẵng, Bình Thuận, Long An… Kế thừa và tiếp nối truyền thống từ Tổng công ty CP Phong Phú, ngay từ những buổi đầu mới thành lập, Ban lãnh đạo Công ty đã nhanh chóng xây dựng bộ máy quản lý, cơ cấu tổ chức Công ty hoạt động theo mô hình quản lý tiên tiến và hiệu quả. Bước vào giai đoạn thử thách mới, lãnh đạo và toàn thể CBCNV Công ty cổ phần Quốc tế Phong Phú đã và đang phát huy những lợi thế sẵn có biến thách
  10. 10. 2 thức thành cơ hội để hoàn thành tốt sứ mệnh của mình theo đúng mục tiêu định hướng của Tổng công ty CP Phong Phú khẳng định được thương hiệu “Phong Phú Jeans” trên toàn quốc. Vừa qua công ty đã vinh dự nhận danh hiệu “Top 10 doanh nghiệp tiêu biểu toàn diện ngành may Việt Nam” do Thời báo Kinh tế Sài Gòn Hiệp Hội dệt may Việt Nam và Hiệp Hội Da giày Việt Nam phối hợp tổ chức. Công ty Cổ phần Quốc Tế Phong Phú là một trong những đơn vị thành viên của Tổng Công ty Cổ phần Phong Phú được thành lập và hoạt động từ năm 2007 – Một trong những doanh nghiệp đầu đàn của ngành Dệt May Việt Nam. Trong những năm gần đây, cùng với sự phát triển kinh tế mạnh mẻ tại Việt Nam theo xu hướng hội nhập quốc tế. Công ty CP QuốcTế đã không ngừng lớn mạnh cả về lượng và chất trong hệ thống ngành dệt may. Sau khoảng thời gian tổ chức lại hệ thống may mặc cũng như khởi động hàng loạt các dự án may mặc để nâng cao năng suất đáp ứng yêu cầu ngày càng cao của khách hàng. Đầu năm 2012 đánh dấu một bước phát triển mới của Công ty khi tiếp tục duy trì và phát triển lên tầm cao mới các Chi nhánh/Nhà máy đã được xây dựng và đưa vào hoạt động như: a. Chi nhánh Tp. HCM. b. Nhà máy May Xuất Khẩu Phong Phú Long An. c. Nhà máy May XK Phong Phú Nha Trang. d. Nhà máy May XK Phong Phú Đà Nẵng. e. Nhà Máy Thời Trang Phong Phú. f. Nhà máy May Thời Trang Phong Phú - Thủ Đức. g. Nhà may May Jean Xuất Khẩu (Khu A – Khu B). Song song đó trong năm 2012 lần lượt cho ra đời các Nhà máy: a. Nhà máy May Thun Xuất Khẩu Phong Phú Sài Gòn. b. Nhà máy Phong Phú - Phú Yên. c. Điểm nghiên cứu ứng dụng và phát triển thời trang Phong Phú..v.v.. Nhìn lại khoảng thời gian một năm làm việc, đứng trước tình thế muôn vàn khó khăn của kinh tế thế giới và trong nước. Tập thể Công ty Cổ phần Quốc Tế Phong Phú với phương châm: “Hiệp lực cùng phát triển” trên dưới một lòng đoàn kết để gặt hái thêm được nhiều thành công tốt đẹp.
  11. 11. 3 Cùng với sự chuyển mình của các ngành công nghiệp nói chung và ngành may mặc nói riêng, công ty đã dần thay đổi công nghệ sản xuất số liệu sang công nghệ sản xuất Lean tinh gọn, nâng cao năng suất lao động và từ đó thu nhập cho cán bộ - công nhân viên dần được cải thiện. Với những kết quả đó, Công ty đã làm hài lòng các khách hàng khó tính trong và ngoài nước. Uy tín được nâng cao, có nhiều Lãnh đạo và các vị khách quý ghé thăm, tham quan và làm việc. Ngoài ra, Công ty cũng đặc biệt chú trọng tới thị trường nội địa phục vụ tiêu dùng trong nước nhằm hưởng ứng lời kêu gọi của nhà nước "Người Việt Nam dùng hàng Việt Nam”. Công ty đã mạnh dạn thành lập Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Quốc Tế Phong Phú để đẩy mạnh thị trường nội địa. Hiện nay sản phẩm mang thương hiệu của PHONG PHÚ như: POP, Enriche, Town Streets, Jolie Maison…đã xuất hiện ở hầu hết ở các vùng miền trong cả nước và được người tiêu dùng ưa chuộng do tính thời trang, giá cả phù hợp, chất lượng vượt trội. Từ những kết quả đạt được, Công ty đã mở nhiều đại lý cửa hàng không những trên địa bàn Tp HCM mà còn ở các tỉnh như Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, Long An…và các Trung tâm thương mại, chuỗi hệ thống siêu thị trên toàn quốc. Trong 05 năm hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh với những thành tựu đạt được Công ty chúng tôi vinh dự được Bộ Công thương tặng thưởng đơn vị xuất sắc nhiều năm liền; sản phẩm của chúng tôi được người tiêu dùng đánh giá cao, luôn làm thoả mãn mọi yêu cầu về thị hiếu của khách hàng. Với những thành quả đạt được, cá nhân Ông Đặng Vũ Hùng – Tổng Giám đốc Công ty đã vinh dự được UBND Tp HCM trao tặng giải thưởng Doanh nhân trẻ xuất sắc và Doanh nhân trẻ tiêu biểu Tp HCM lần thứ VII năm 2012. Hiện nay, Phong Phú không ngừng đổi mới, phát triển lớn mạnh, tùy theo từng giai đoạn phát triển mà Tổng công ty có những định hướng chiến lược riêng, linh hoạt, tận dụng những ưu thế của thị trường và nguồn lực, liên tục giữ vững vị thế hàng đầu Tập đoàn Dệt May Việt Nam. 1.2. Cơ cấu tổ chức 1.2.1. Sơ đồ tổ chức
  12. 12. 4 Hình 1.1: Sơ đồ tổ chức của công ty 1.2.2. Chức năng các phòng ban Ban giám đốc: - Phân công, kiểm tra, giám sát, đánh giá công việc của tất cả CBCNV tại nhà máy - Quyết định khen thưởng, kỷ luật và nâng lương cho tất cả CBCNV tại nhà máy theo quy định Công ty - Thẩm định và phê duyệt tất cả các kế hoạch liên quan đến quá trình hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh tại nhà máy - Quyết định và chịu trách nhiệm sử dụng các nguồn lực, cơ sở vật chất và ngân sách tài chính tại nhà máy theo sự phân quyền của Cơ quan Tổng Giám Đốc Phòng hành chính quản trị: Tham mưu, giúp việc cho Cơ quan Tổng Giám đốc trong các lĩnh vực như sau: - Hành chính, quản trị; - Tổ chức, lao động, tiền lương; - Tuyển dụng & cung ứng nhân sự; - Đào tạo, huấn luyện & phát triển nguồn nhân lực; - Tham mưu xây dựng và phát triển văn hóa công ty; - Tổ chức kiểm tra, đánh giá nhà xưởng (compliance);
  13. 13. 5 - An toàn lao động, phòng cháy chữa cháy. Phòng kế hoạch sản xuất: Phòng Kế hoạch sản xuất là đơn vị tham mưu, giúp việc cho Cơ quan Tổng Giám đốc trong các lĩnh vực như sau: - Quản lý và theo dõi tiến độ cung cấp nguyên phụ liệu và hàng gia công bên ngoài. - Theo dõi, kiểm soát kế hoạch sản xuất tại các nhà máy. Phòng kỹ thuật Phòng Kỹ thuật là đơn vị tham mưu cho Cơ quan Tổng Giám đốc trong các lĩnh vực như sau: - Nghiên cứu và phát triển sản phẩm. - Triển khai kỹ thuật và theo dõi quá trình sản xuất tại nhà máy. - Xây dựng định mức kinh tế kỹ thuật cho từng đơn hàng. Phòng QA Phòng Đảm bảo chất lượng là đơn vị tham mưu, giúp việc cho Cơ quan Tổng Giám đốc trong các lĩnh vực như sau: - Kiểm soát chất lượng sản phẩm - Giám sát quy trình sản xuất tại các nhà máy - Thực hiện công tác compliance với khách hàng Phòng tài chính kế toán: Phòng Tài chính Kế toán là đơn vị tham mưu, giúp việc cho Cơ quan Tổng Giám đốc trong các lĩnh vực như sau: + Nghiệp vụ hạch toán kế toán. + Quản lý thu chi. + Huy động và sử dụng vốn. + Kiểm soát hiệu quả kinh doanh. + Nghĩa vụ thuế và tài chính. + Đầu tư tài chính Phòng XNK: Phòng Xuất nhập khẩu là đơn vị tham mưu, giúp việc cho Cơ quan Tổng Giám đốc trong các lĩnh vực như sau:
  14. 14. 6 - Kiểm soát và thực hiện các hoạt động trong lĩnh vực xuất nhập khẩu - Nghiên cứu các điều kiện về giao hàng, cước phí vận chuyển… Phòng kinh doanh: Tham mưu, giúp việc cho Cơ quan Tổng Giám đốc trong các lĩnh vực: - Kinh doanh, tiếp thị - Quản lý đơn hàng xuất khẩu - Chịu trách nhiệm trước Tổng Giám đốc và pháp luật về thực hiện các chức năng nhiệm vụ được giao. Trong quá trình thực hiện nếu có khó khăn, vướng mắc phải báo cáo kịp thời để xin ý kiến chỉ đạo của Tổng Giám đốc. - Đảm bảo việc thực hiện các thủ tục mua bán đúng theo quy định của pháp luật - Cung cấp đầy đủ kịp thời nguyên phụ liệu phục vụ cho sản xuất - Kịp thời điều chỉnh kế hoạch sản xuất kinh doanh sao cho phù hợp với tình hình thực tế. Phòng giám định: Phòng Giám định nguyên phụ liệu là đơn vị tham mưu, giúp việc cho Cơ quan Tổng Giám đốc trong các lĩnh vực như sau: - Kiểm tra số lượng chi tiết và chất lượng nguyên phụ liệu nhập kho - Phân tích và đánh giá ánh màu vải cho phù hợp từng mã hàng , kiểu wash - Điều phối vải và giải quyết các sự cố xảy ra trong quá trình sản xuất đơn hàng - Thực hiện việc kiểm tra độ co của vải cho các nhà máy BP. SOURCING Chịu trách nhiệm về kỹ thuật vải và phát triển vải, xử lý các sự vụ khiếu nại hoặc các vấn đề phát sinh về vải không đạt yêu cầu, kiểm tra các thông số kỹ thuật của vải ở khâu đầu vào của vải trong nước và ngoài nước, nghiên cứu đáp ứng vải theo nhu cầu và yêu cầu của thị trường, theo từng nhóm khách hàng, cập nhật, nắm bắt thông tin về sự biến động của nguyên liệu sợi ảnh hưởng đến giá vải, cung cấp vải trong công ty.
  15. 15. 7 Căn cứ nhu cầu về mẫu theo yêu cầu khách hàng, theo nhu cầu thị trường và theo nhu cầu từng nhóm Mer, nhóm Sales, PKD…tiến hành phân tích, kiểm tra mẫu và triển khai thực hiện mẫu trong thời gian nhanh nhất và đạt hiệu quả cao về chất lượng mẫu. Thông tin về chất lượng và kỹ thuật vải cho các nhóm khi có yêu cầu kiểm tra hàng nhập ngoài... 1.3. Cơ cấu nguồn lực Bảng 1.1: Tình hình nhân sự Cty theo cơ cấu tuổi và giới tính từ năm 2016 - 2018 . ĐVT: Người Chỉ tiêu Cơ cấu tuổi Cơ cấu giới tính 18-29 30-39 40-49 50-60 Nam Nữ 2016 439 268 72 7 164 622 2017 386 272 60 10 175 553 2018 385 266 73 12 186 619 2017/2016(%) 87,9 101,5 83,3 142,9 106,7 88,9 2018 /2017(%) 99,7 97,8 121,7 120,0 106,3 111,9 (Nguồn: Công ty CP Phong Phú) Nhận xét: Lực lượng lao động nữ trong Cty chiếm đa số. Tỉ trọng như vậy là rất phù hợp đối với một Cty chuyên sản xuất dệt may. Về độ tuổi: Phần lớn LĐ của Công ty là đội ngũ LĐ trẻ (18 tuổi – 35 tuổi), chiếm hơn 61,2% trong cơ cấu LĐ. Chứng tỏ nguồn nhân lực của doanh nghiệp là những lao động trẻ tuổi.
  16. 16. 8 Bảng 1.2: Tình hình nhân sự theo cơ cấu trình độ năm 2016 -2018 . Năm 2016 2017 2018 Chỉ tiêu Số lượng (Người) Tỉ lệ (%) Số lượng (Người) Tỉ lệ (%) Số lượng (Người) Tỉ lệ (Người) Cấp 1 56 7,12 % 48 6,60 % 56 7,74 % Cấp 2 491 62,47 % 474 65,11 % 472 65,35 % Cấp 3 210 26,72 % 184 25,27 % 178 24,18 % Trung cấp 23 2,93 % 17 2,34 % 25 2,03 % Cao đẳng 4 0,51 % 3 0,41 % 3 0,41 % Đại học 2 0,25 % 2 0,27 % 2 0,27 % Tộng cộng 786 100 % 728 100 % 736 100 % (Nguồn: Công ty CP Phong Phú) Qua bảng trên có thể nhận thấy số LĐ có trình độ đại học của Cty là rất ít, năm 2018 có tăng thêm 02 người so với năm 2016 và năm 2017, tuy nhiên, tỷ lệ vẫn ổn định qua các năm vào khoảng 1.5%. Trong xu thế phát triển, hội nhập, cạnh tranh ngày càng gay gắt việc tăng cường lao động có trình độ ngày càng trở nên cần thiết, tỷ lệ lao động của Cty không có sự gia tăng là vấn đề đáng lo ngại đòi hỏi có sự điều chình ngay LĐ có trình độ chuyên môn là nhiệm vụ hàng đầu của cán bộ quản lý nhân sự của Cty. 1.4. Sản phẩm của công ty - Sợi: Sợi pha (T/C, CVC, T/R) và Sợi 100% cotton và Chi số Ne 16 ~ Ne 45 dùng cho dệt kim và dệt thoi - Khăn bông như: khăn mặt, khăn tắm, khăn ăn, khăn lau, khăn thể thao, khăn lau kính, khăn oshibori, khăn mặt 34x86cm, khăn mặt 160monme, khăn mặt 200monme,... chất lượng cao, giá cả cạnh tranh, đáp ứng tiêu chuẩn chất lượng xuất khẩu. Các sản phẩm như : khăn tắm, khăn mặt, khăn ăn, khăn đa năng, khăn lau,... của HOTHATEX được dệt từ sợi bông tự nhiên nên có bề mặt mềm mịn, độ thấm hút nước cao, tạo cảm giác dễ chịu, mềm mại thoải mãi, luôn đảm bảo chất lượng về sản phẩm và an toàn cho người sử dụng. - Hàng dệt kim: sản xuất và gia công dệt bo cổ áo, tay áo, gấu áo,...cho áo thun, áo gió, áo len, áo khoác nam nữ thời trang theo yêu cầu khách hàng. Chất liệu đa dạng
  17. 17. 9 100% Coton, TC, CVC, PE, Polyester.. Kiểu dáng phong phú: kiểu chữ, kiểu hoa văn - Khác như: bít tất, đồ lót nam nữ… Hình 1.2: Một số sản phẩm tại công ty
  18. 18. 10 Sản phẩm vải của công ty CP Quốc tế Phong Phú đa dạng, đạt chất lượng cao theo tiêu chuẩn quốc tế và bao gồm 02 sản phẩm chính là: Vải denim và vải dệt kim. Vải denim Phong Phú là doanh nghiệp dẫn đầu trong nền sản xuất denim tại Việt Nam cung cấp cho ngành may mặc trong nước và xuất khẩu. Vải denim Phong Phú được sản xuất trên dây chuyền công nghệ tiên tiến, áp dụng hệ thống điều khiển thuốc nhuộm Indigo tự động hiện đại của Tây Âu, hệ thống hoàn tất vải đa dạng từ đốt lông, rũ hồ, làm bóng, định hình vải… Tất cả các công đoạn đều được kiểm soát nghiêm ngặt về chất lượng và môi trường thông qua hệ thống quản lý chất lượng ISO (ISO 9001:2000, 14000-2001). Đồng thời, công nghệ nhuộm màu hiện đại được ứng dụng trên nền vải có màu sắc phối hợp đa dạng, độ bền màu cao và wash được nhiều cấp ánh màu khác nhau. Chứng chỉ mà sản phẩm vải denim Phong Phú đạt được: - ISO 14001: 2004 - OEKO - TEX STANDARD 100 Sản phẩm vải denim Phong Phú bao gồm: - Vải denim không co giãn: * 100% cotton * Cotton + PE
  19. 19. 11 - Vải denim co giãn: *Cotton + spandex. *Cotton + polyester + spandex. *Cotton + Tencel + spandex Vải denim Phong Phú với nhiều kiểu dệt khác nhau như: dobby, hearing bone, broken twill…, trọng lượng từ 4 oz đến 14 oz, khổ vải từ 45 inch đến 63 inch. Đạt tổng năng lực sản xuất 22 triệu mét/năm. (Nguồn: Công ty CP Phong Phú) 1.5. Đối tác, khách hàng hiện tại 1.5.1. Đối tác Công ty CP Phong Phú là doanh nghiệp có qui mô lớn bao gồm nhiều hình thức hoạt động sản xuất như: nhận gia công, sản xuất FOB xuất khẩu và nội địa. Do vậy, công ty phải luôn tìm tòi và khai thác các nguồn cung ứng nguyên phụ liệu dồi dào, đặc biệt ưu tiên cho các nhà cung cấp nội địa, cụ thể một số nhà cung cấp chính như: Bảng 1.3: Thông tin các nhà cung cấp chính của Công ty CP Phong Phú NHÀ CUNG CẤP NGUYÊN PHỤ LIỆU THÔNG TIN Công ty TNHH TagTime Viettien Nhãn dệt, nhãn in, thẻ treo, thẻ bài giấy, mạc da, nhãn thuê… KCN Dệt May Bình Dương Công ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam Sản xuất các loai dây kéo và sản phẩm phụ trợ may mặc... B Tower, 76 Lê lai Phường Bến Thành Quận 1 Công ty Cổ phần Tân Phú Minh Vải dệt, keo vải, dựng vải, keo hột chỉ… 80 Khuông Việt, Phường Phú Trung Quận Tân Phú Công ty TNHH Mainetti Việt Nam Móc treo nhựa, thẻ nhựa… KCN Long Thanh, Đồng Nai Nguồn: Phòng kinh doanh Số lượng quy mô nhà cung cấp hiện tại của công ty là rất lớn, tương lai ngày càng có nhiều nhà cung cấp nguyên vật liệu, vật tư cho ngành dệt may hơn, từ đó
  20. 20. 12 công ty sẽ chủ động hơn trong sản xuất. Tuy nhiên, đối với hình thức gia công thì hầu hết 90% nguyên phụ liệu là nhập khẩu từ nước ngoài. Đối với hình thức FOB, nguyên phụ liệu do công ty mua nhưng do một số tính chất đặc thù của sản phẩm buộc Vietbo phải nhập khẩu từ nước ngoài vì nguồn nguyên liệu trong nước không đáp ứng được nhu cầu của khách hàng nên chi phí rất cao. 1.5.2. Khách hàng Khách hàng của Công ty CP Phong Phú được chia làm hai loại : - Thị trường nội địa - Thị trường xuất khẩu. Thị trường xuất khẩu chiếm tỉ trọng rất lớn cả về doanh thu và sản lượng của công ty. Đặc điểm về khách hàng bao gồm các công ty may, các cơ sở may và các chợ vải tại thành phố và khu vực phía nam. Do sự đa dạng về khách hàng và mỗi khách hàng không mua với số lượng lớn sản phẩm nên áp lực đe doạ từ khách hàng này có thể chấp nhận được. Tuy nhiên, những khách hàng này rất dể chuyển qua các nhà cung ứng khác tương tự và thậm chí tốt hơn mỗi khi chất lượng, mẫu mã và giá cả của Công ty không đáp ứng được nhu cầu của họ. Do vậy, việc Công ty còn yếu kém trong việc thiết lập hệ thống quản lý chất lượng, nghiên cứu thị trường, cộng với máy móc thiết bị chưa đồng bộ và lạc hậu sẽ đánh mất cơ hội kinh doanh trong tương lai. 1.6. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh 2016-2018 Bảng 1.4: Lợi nhuận và doanh thu của Công ty CP Phong Phú Đơn vị tính: VND Năm 2016 2017 2018 Doanh thu 68.853.372.643 75.182.520.158 86.937.462.680 Lợi nhuận 895.710.815 1.148.325.935 1.433.270.240 (Nguồn: Phòng kế hoạch thị trường) Tổng doanh thu liên tục tăng trong suốt các năm 2016 – 2018. Trong đó, so với năm 2016 doanh thu năm 2017 tăng 6,3 tỷ đồng, tương ứng tăng 9% và năm 2018 là 11,7 tỷ đồng tương ứng 16%. Như đã phân tích một số điểm cơ bản làm tăng doanh thu và lợi nhuận ở trên, Công ty CP Phong Phú đã có những nổ lực mang tính đột phá trong quá trình sản xuất sản phẩm nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu của khách
  21. 21. 13 hàng. Đặc biệt là quá trình cải tiến liên tục các sản phẩm quốc phòng phục vụ thị trường, nghiên cứu các sản phẩm mới có tính cạnh tranh cao, từng bước khẳng định uy tín và chất lượng sản phẩm trên thị trường. Như vậy, quá trình quản lý tài chính và hiệu quả kinh doanh thực sư góp phần quan trọng vào sự phát triển bền vững cho Công ty trong môi trường cạnh tranh ngày một tăng và khốc liệt. Bảng 1.5: Bảng cân đối kế toán DANH MỤC Năm 2016 Năm 2017 Năm 2018 Gía trị Tỷ trọng Gía trị Tỷ trọng Gía trị Tỷ trọng A. ) TÀI SẢN I - TÀI SẢN NGẮN HẠN 118,325 18% 164,977 22% 204,664 24% 1. Tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền 56,486 9% 87,794 12% 90,512 11% 2. Các khoản đầu tư tài chính ngắn hạn 1,653 0% 2,123 0% 25,903 3% 3. Các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn 39,494 6% 47,125 6% 57,083 7% 4. Hàng tồn kho 8,157 1% 14,418 2% 16,097 2% 5. Tài sản ngắn hạn khác 12,534 2% 13,516 2% 15,069 2% II - TÀI SẢN DÀI HẠN 529,975 82% 590,702 78% 631,846 76% TỔNG CỘNG TÀI SẢN: 648,299 100% 755,678 100% 836,511 100% B.) NGUỒN VỐN I - NỢ PHẢI TRẢ 177,662 27% 179,743 24% 203,468 24% 1. Nợ ngắn hạn 66,152 10% 117,295 16% 136,888 16% 2. Nợ dài hạn 111,511 17% 62,448 8% 66,580 8% II - VỐN CHỦ SỞ HỮU 469,794 72% 575,112 76% 632,237 76% III - LỢI ÍCH CỦA CỔ ĐÔNG THIỂU SỐ 843 0% 823 0% 806 0%
  22. 22. 14 TỔNG CỘNG NGUỒN VỐN: 648,299 100% 755,678 100% 836,511 100% (Nguồn: Công ty CP Phong Phú) Tài sản: Qua bảng cơ cấu tài sản và nguồn vốn của công ty cuối năm 2018 ta thấy cơ cấu tài sản Công ty thay đổi theo hướng tăng tài sản ngắn hạn, giảm tài sản dài hạn. Năm 2016 đến 2018 tài sản ngắn hạn tăng ,tỷ trọng các khoản đầu tư ngắn hạn tăng qua các năm, các khoản phải thu ngắn không thay đổi nhiều và hàng tồn kho không thay đổi. Nguồn vốn: Tỷ lệ nợ phải trả qua các năm không thay đổi nhiều đến năm 2018 thì tỷ lệ nợ phải trả tăng 107% so với năm 2017. Vốn chủ sở hữu qua các năm không thay đổi nhiều đến 2018 tăng 16% so với năm 2017.
  23. 23. 15 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG XÂY DỰNG CHIẾN LƯỢC TÌM KIẾM KHÁCH HÀNG MỚI CỦA CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ PHONG PHÚ 2.1. Giới thiệu về khách hàng hiện tại 2.1.1. Phân tích môi trường kinh doanh 2.1.1.1 Môi trường vĩ mô Nhân tố Tác động Kinh tế - Phần lớn giá trị của ngành may Việt Nam là đến thự hoạt động về tỷ giá, lạm phát và sự ổn định hay suy thoái của nền kinh tế Mỹ có ảnh hưởng lớn đến kim ngạch xuất khẩu của ngành. - Hiện nay, Mỹ là thị trường xuất khẩu hàng may mặc lớn nhất của Việt Nam. Sự suy thoái của nền kinh tế lớn nhất thế giới này sẽ khiến cho các nhà nhập khẩu Mỹ tìm đến những nguồn hàng nhập khẩu có giá rẻ hơn. Việc này có thể sẽ khiến cho hàng xuất khẩu của Việt Nam gặp nhiều khó khăn. - Mặt khác, sự suy thoái của nền kinh tế Mỹ khiến cho đồng USD bị mất giá so với đồng tiền của các nước khác. Sự giảm giá của đồng USD khiến cho doanh thu xuất khẩu - nguồn thu chính của các doanh nghiệp may mặc giảm sút. Trong khi đó, yếu tố đầu vào của ngành may hiện nay phần lớn vẫn phải nhập khẩu và chịu ảnh hưởng của sự biến động giá dầu trên thế giới. Sự tăng giá của các yếu tố đầu vào sẽ khiến cho chi phí của doanh nghiệp tăng lên. Điều này cũng ảnh huởng đến lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp. - Lạm phát cũng có ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả hoạt động của các doanh nghiệp may. Lạm phát tăng khiến cho giá cả hàng hoá tiêu dùng trong nước tăng lên. Để đảm bảo cho cuộc sống của người lao động, các doanh nghiệp may cũng sẽ phải thực hiện tăng lương để có thể giữ chân nhân viên. Hành động này sẽ góp phần làm tăng chi phí của doanh nghiệp và tất yếu làm cho giá thành sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp tăng lên. Tuy nhiên, khi giá thành sản phẩm tăng lên thì doanh nghiệp may lại gặp khó khăn
  24. 24. 16 trong hoạt động xuất khẩu. Nguyên nhân là vì sự cạnh tranh giữa các nước xuất khẩu may mặc là rất gay gắt. Nếu giá hàng may mặc của Việt Nam tăng lên thì các đối tác nhập khẩu sẽ ngay lập tức chuyển hướng sang các nước khác có giá thấp hơn, dẫn đến kim ngạch xuất khẩu hàng may mặc sẽ bị giảm sút. Chính trị luật pháp - Trong quyết định 36/QĐ-TTg ngày 14/3/2008 về phê duyệt Chiến lược phát triển ngành công nghiệp Dệt may Việt Nam đến năm 2018, định hướng đến năm 2020, Việt Nam đặt mục tiêu phát triển ngành Dệt May trở thành một trong những ngành công nghiệp trọng điểm, mũi nhọn về xuất khẩu; đáp ứng ngày càng cao nhu cầu tiêu dùng trong nước; tạo nhiều việc làm cho xã hội; nâng cao khả năng cạnh tranh, hội nhập vững chắc kinh tế khu vực và thế giới. Do đó, ngành may Việt Nam trong thời gian tới sẽ được ưu tiên phát triển. - Dệt may vốn là một lĩnh vực khá nhạy cảm trong quan hệ thương mại của các quốc gia. Hàng may mặc của Việt Nam với ưu thế giá thành thấp vừa là yếu tố cạnh tranh so với hàng xuất khẩu của các quốc gia khác, nhưng cũng lại là một hạn chế do dễ bị các nước nhập khẩu điều tra và áp dụng thuế chống bán phá giá. Xã hội văn hóa - Kinh tế càng phát triển, đời sống và thu nhập càng cao thì con người càng chú trọng đến các sản phẩm phục vụ tiêu dùng, trong đó có quần áo. Thêm vào đó, xu hướng và thị hiếu thẩm mỹ của người tiêu dùng đối với các sản phẩm may mặc cũng có sự biến đổi liên tục. Công nghệ Năng lực sản xuất kém, công nghệ lạc hậu là một trong những hạn chế lớn của ngành may mặc Việt Nam hiện nay. Hoạt động của ngành may hiện nay phần lớn là thực hiện gia công cho nước ngoài hoặc chỉ sản xuất những sản phẩm đơn giản, còn những sản phẩm đòi hỏi kỹ thuật cao mang lại giá trị gia tăng lớn lại chưa đáp ứng được. Vì thế, nếu được đầu tư đúng mức
  25. 25. 17 về công nghệ thì ngành may Việt Nam có thể phát huy hết được tiềm năng về lao động và chất lượng. 2.1.1.2. Môi trường ngành: a. Rào cảng nhập ngành, đe dọa từ các gia nhập khác: Doanh nghiệp dệt may của Việt Nam hiện nay chủ yếu vẫn thực hiện đơn hàng gia công xuất khẩu cho nước ngoài. Số doanh nghiệp có khả năng thiết kế và sản xuất các sản phẩm thời trang hiện vẫn chưa nhiều. Do đó, giá trị gia tăng trong các sản phẩm may mặc Việt Nam còn thấp, dẫn đến lơi nhuận thu về chưa tương xứng với khả năng cũng như giá trị xuất khẩu cao trong những năm qua. Bên cạnh đó, các DN may mặc trong nước lại chưa chú trọng đến thị trường nội địa với số dân đông đảo hiện nay. Chính vì thế, hàng may mặc Việt Nam được đánh giá khá cao tại nước ngoài thì lại không được coi trọng trong nước. Mã tài liệu : 600787 Tải đầy đủ luận văn theo 2 cách : - Link tải dưới bình luận . - Nhắn tin zalo 0932091562

×