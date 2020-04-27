Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Definition  Folding Systems in Nature  The Principle of Folding  The Basic concept of Folding  Structural Behavior o...
Folded plates are assemblies of flat plates rigidly connected together along their edges in such a way that the structural...
The principle of folding as a tool to develop a general structural shape has been known for a long time. Folded structure ...
The structural characteristics of folding structures depend on-  The pattern of the folding.  Their geometrical basic sh...
The concept of stiffness generation
Load Distribution process :  At first, the external forces are transferred to the shorter edge of one folding element.  ...
Based on geometric shape folded structures can be divided into:  Folded plate surfaces structures  Folded plate frames structures  Spatial folded plate structures
Classification of folded structures based on the material they are made of:  Folded structures made of reinforced concret...
As Roof Structure  As Wall Structure  As Steel Sheet Piles As Floor Structure
 Advantages:  Very light form of construction. To span 30 m shell thickness required is 60 mm only.  The use of concret...
Air Force Academy Chapel, USA Architect: Walter Netsch, Length: 280 ft, Height: 150 ft, Width: 84 ft, Year: 1962
Yokohama International Passenger Terminal, Architect: Alejandro Zaera-Polo & Farshid Moussavi Floor Area: 34,732 m2, Length: 430m, Height: 15m, Width: 70m
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre, Architect: Ali Imam, Year: 2004, Seating capacity: 275 people
Kamalapur Rail Station Bangladesh National Museum More In Bangladesh:
Mausoleum Of Three LeadersMohakhali Bus Terminal More In Bangladesh:
  1. 1.  Definition  Folding Systems in Nature  The Principle of Folding  The Basic concept of Folding  Structural Behavior of Folding  Types of Folded Structure  The Application of Folded Structures  Advantages and Disadvantages of Folded-Plate Structure  Some Real Life Examples of Folded Plate Structure  Recommendation
  2. 2. Folded plates are assemblies of flat plates rigidly connected together along their edges in such a way that the structural system capable of carrying loads without the need for additional supporting beams along mutual edges. Engineer Eudene Freyssinet performed the first roof with the folded structure in 1923 as an aircraft hangar at Orly Airport in Paris.
  3. 3. The principle of folding as a tool to develop a general structural shape has been known for a long time. Folded structure systems which are analogous to several biological systems such as found at broadleaf-tree leaves, petals and foldable insect wings, are adopted to be employed in a new, technical way. Leaf of Palm Tree Beetle Insect With Foldable Wings Seashell
  4. 4. The structural characteristics of folding structures depend on-  The pattern of the folding.  Their geometrical basic shape.  Its material.  The connection of the different folding planes.  The design of the bearings.
  5. 5. The concept of stiffness generation
  6. 6. Load Distribution process :  At first, the external forces are transferred to the shorter edge of one folding element.  There, the reaction as an axial force is divided between the adjacent elements.  Then the forces transferred to the bearings. Structural Condition Of Folding Structures.
  7. 7. Based on geometric shape folded structures can be divided into:  Folded plate surfaces structures  Folded plate frames structures  Spatial folded plate structures
  8. 8. Classification of folded structures based on the material they are made of:  Folded structures made of reinforced concrete  Metal folded structures  Folded structures of wood  Folded structures of glass  Folded structures of plastic materials  Folded constructions made in combination of different materials
  9. 9.  As Roof Structure  As Wall Structure  As Steel Sheet Piles As Floor Structure MiamiMarineStadium, Florida ChurchofNotre Dame deRoyan,France Mezzanineceilingcalled "Kielsteg" SecuringThe Foundation PitWithLarsenPlanks
  10. 10.  Advantages:  Very light form of construction. To span 30 m shell thickness required is 60 mm only.  The use of concrete as a building material reduces both materials cost and a construction cost.  Longer span can be provided.  Flat shapes by choosing certain arched shapes.  Esthetically it looks good over other forms of construction.  Disadvantages:  Shuttering is difficult.  Greater accuracy in formwork is required.  Good labor and supervision necessary.  Rise of roof may be a disadvantage.
  11. 11. Air Force Academy Chapel, USA Architect: Walter Netsch, Length: 280 ft, Height: 150 ft, Width: 84 ft, Year: 1962
  12. 12. Yokohama International Passenger Terminal, Architect: Alejandro Zaera-Polo & Farshid Moussavi Floor Area: 34,732 m2, Length: 430m, Height: 15m, Width: 70m
  13. 13. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre, Architect: Ali Imam, Year: 2004, Seating capacity: 275 people
  14. 14. Kamalapur Rail Station Bangladesh National Museum More In Bangladesh:
  15. 15. Mausoleum Of Three LeadersMohakhali Bus Terminal More In Bangladesh:

×