Morphological features of plants and their importance in taxonomic characterization of the plants.

  1. 1. Role of morphology in plant classification Tridip Boruah Assistant Professor Department of Botany M.C College, Barpeta
  2. 2.  Morphology is the foundation and framework for Taxonomy Why? • The morphological characters are easily observable. • No need of sophisticated laboratory arrangements • Available well-knit terminology • Less time and effort needed
  3. 3. External morphological characters provide majority of the evidences used in the construction of classification system Floral characters, in general, have been preferred over vegetative characters. Why? Vegetative characters are often environmentally controlled. Structure, size and shape of leaves may be extremely variable within a genus or even within a species.
  4. 4. Classification based on vegetative characters 1) Growth habit (Herbs/Shrubs/Tree) 2) Growth pattern 3) Leaf Characters ( structure, size and shape, arrangement, venation) 4) Underground parts 5) Seedling Characters (type of germination, cotyledonary characters, leaf dimorphism) 6) Plant pubescence
  5. 5. Classification based on reproductive characters 1) Inflorescence and flower  Type and position of inflorescence  Types of androecium and stamens, gynoecium and carpels  Types of ovules  Floral symmetry, the number, size, shape and union of floral leaves in each whorl
  6. 6. 2) Fruit Characteristics Fruit characters have been used to distinguish different families of Rhoeadales. 3) Seed Characters number, colour, shape and sculpturing of the seed is an important feature of plant classifications
  7. 7. Microscopic Morphology

