Internship report Presentation on "DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE OF METRO CAR BODY" Submitted by SYED YAHYA (1VE15ME100)
LIST OF CONTENTS • ORGANIZATION/INDUSTRY CERTIFICATE • EXECUTIVE SUMMARY • COMPANY PROFILE • ABOUT THE COMPANY • TASK PERFORMED • REFLECTION • CONCLUSION • REFERENCES
ORGANIZATION/INDUSTRY CERTIFICATE
• BEML limited is a premier ISO 9001-2000 company in India and the second largest manufacturer of earthmoving equipments i...
COMPANY PROFILE • BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited) is public sector undertaking under ministry of defen...
ABOUT THE COMPANY • BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited) was established in May 1964 as a Public Sector Und...
TASK PERFORMED DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE OF METRO CAR BODY INTRODUCTION: • Metro car is a type of high-capacity public transp...
Metro cars are classified as : • Standard gauge • Broad gauge Fig. Broad gauge metro car(25 KV AC) Fig. Standard gauge met...
The following are the specifications of the Metro cars: • Gauge : Standard/Broad gauge (1435/1676 mm). • Car formation : 3...
Shipping/Delivery Planning Order from Customer Product Design Progress Marketing Inspection R & D Finished Goods Productio...
PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT Each metro car consist of six modules. • Underframe • Sidewall L H • Sidewall R H • End wall • Cab •...
SIDEWALL DESIGN • According to the drawings both the side wall and roof are fabricated using robotic spot welding machines...
All the extra fittings are welded using TIG welding to either the roof top or the mid and end sections. Basic structure of...
UNDERFRAME SECTION • This section forms an integral part of the overall assembly as it has to support the weight of the ca...
SEAM WELDING • Principle-when the power supply is switched on due to the high resistance of the roller wheel, heat is gene...
• The three sheets are placed on a jig with the seam welding machine running along the side of the jig. • The X in the fig...
• Shown above is under frame with the end under section visible. • The metro trains use a similar end under frame. • The s...
• Initially tact weld is performed then continuous weld is done. • All the components are welded using MIG welding. • Vert...
Spot welding of roof sheets Serves as one of the input to the section Assembly of the entire car body shell The side frame...
Once the car rolls out from the car body shop its outer structure is complete .This serves as the input to this section. T...
Fig. Cable ducts Fig. Interior panels Fig. Completed/Furnished interior Contd..
 This interaction gave me an insight and first-hand experience Of industrial scenario, outside The institute curriculum. ...
I came to know about the role of employers in their department and how they hand over the works to new scheduled employee...
CONCLUSIONS • On the whole, this internship was a useful experience. • I have gained new knowledge, skills and met many ne...
REFERENCES 1. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Namma_Metro 2. https://www.railway-technology.com › …Namma Metro, Metro Deve...
PRESENTATION ON DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE OF METRO CAR BODY

BEML INTERNSHIP

Published in: Engineering
PRESENTATION ON DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE OF METRO CAR BODY

  1. 1. Internship report Presentation on “DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE OF METRO CAR BODY” Submitted by SYED YAHYA (1VE15ME100) Under The Guidance of Internal guide External Guide Dr. SHRISHAIL KAKKERI Mr. H.B. LINGA REDDY HEAD OF DEPARTMENT, MED, Sr.Manager – training SVCE , BANGALORE BEML LIMITED SRI VENKATESHWARA COLEGE OF ENGINEERING (Affiliated to VTU, Belgavi, Approved by AICTE, New Delhi) DEPARTMENT OF MECHANICAL ENGINEERING (NBAAccredited)
  2. 2. LIST OF CONTENTS • ORGANIZATION/INDUSTRY CERTIFICATE • EXECUTIVE SUMMARY • COMPANY PROFILE • ABOUT THE COMPANY • TASK PERFORMED • REFLECTION • CONCLUSION • REFERENCES
  3. 3. ORGANIZATION/INDUSTRY CERTIFICATE
  4. 4. • BEML limited is a premier ISO 9001-2000 company in India and the second largest manufacturer of earthmoving equipments in Asia. • BEML limited, Bangalore complex is currently dealing with mining, defence, metro etc. It manufactures a rolling stock for Delhi metro, Kolkata metro and Bangalore metro in a consortium with Hyundai Rotem BEML supplies a DMRC from Bangalore. • Mission: Improve competitiveness through collaboration, strategic alliances and joint ventures, to sustain and enhance market share in product groups BEML operates. • Vision: Become a market leader, as a diversified Company, supplying quality products and services to sectors such as Mining & Construction, Rail & Metro, Defence & Aerospace and to emerge as a prominent international player. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
  5. 5. COMPANY PROFILE • BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited) is public sector undertaking under ministry of defence (Govt. of India) with headquarters in Bangalore. BEML’s products meet the requirement sectors of economy viz. urban transportation, construction and mining, defence equipment etc. • It manufactures a variety of heavy equipment, such as that used for earth moving, transport and mining. • BEML Limited was established in May 1964 as a public sector undertaking for manufacture of rail coaches and spare parts and mining equipments. • BEML Limited, a ‘Miniratna – Category-1’ company, plays pivotal role and serves India’s core sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining and Infrastructure.
  6. 6. ABOUT THE COMPANY • BEML Limited (formerly Bharat Earth Movers Limited) was established in May 1964 as a Public Sector Undertaking for manufacture of Rail Coaches & Spare Parts and Mining Equipment at its Bangalore Complex. • The company has 9 manufacturing units spread over the following locations: 1.Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) Complex (around 100 Km from Bangalore) Earth Moving Division, Rail Coach Unit II, Heavy Fabrication Unit and Hydraulic & Powerline Division. 2. Mysore Complex (around 130 Km from Bangalore) Truck Division and Engine Division. 3. Bangalore Complex - Rail & Metro Division, Palakkad Complex and Vignyan Industries, a subsidiary located at Tarikere (around 300 km from Bangalore) - Steel Castings.
  7. 7. TASK PERFORMED DESIGN AND MANUFACTURE OF METRO CAR BODY INTRODUCTION: • Metro car is a type of high-capacity public transport generally found in urban areas. • Also known as Rapid transit or mass rapid transit (MRT), heavy rail, subway, tube, U-Bahn or underground. Fig. Namma metro
  8. 8. Metro cars are classified as : • Standard gauge • Broad gauge Fig. Broad gauge metro car(25 KV AC) Fig. Standard gauge metro car(750 V DC Rail)
  9. 9. The following are the specifications of the Metro cars: • Gauge : Standard/Broad gauge (1435/1676 mm). • Car formation : 3/6 cars (DMC-TC-DMC)/(DT-M-TC-M-M-DT). • Passenger capacity : 1000/2000 persons in full load condition. • Axle load : 15/16 tons per axle. • Speed control : By Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF). • Max design speed : 90 kmph. • Max operating speed : 75 kmph. • Input power : 750V DC through 3rd rail bottom collector system. • Traction motor type : AC 3- phase induction motor (squirrel cage). • Other specifications : All stainless steel body, fully AC to run under.
  10. 10. Shipping/Delivery Planning Order from Customer Product Design Progress Marketing Inspection R & D Finished Goods Production/Manufacturing Purchase Inspection WORK FLOW MODEL
  11. 11. PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT Each metro car consist of six modules. • Underframe • Sidewall L H • Sidewall R H • End wall • Cab • Roof Each of the above mentioned components start their journey from stainless steel parts that are sub-contracted to other companies. The side wall and the roof are fabricated in the car body shop.
  12. 12. SIDEWALL DESIGN • According to the drawings both the side wall and roof are fabricated using robotic spot welding machines. • The weld points are also specified in the drawing. The fixtures are welded using TIG (tungsten inert gas welding). Fig. TOP VIEW OF SIDE WALL Fig. SIDEWALL
  13. 13. All the extra fittings are welded using TIG welding to either the roof top or the mid and end sections. Basic structure of roof top is made.It is then spot welded to the panel. End panels are fabricated,spot welded and levelling operation is done.Mid section also fabricated here.spot welding is used.locators and clamps are used to arrest the motion of the parts . DLD panels of mild steel are attached by spot welding in which workbase acts as a second electrode.hence the machine has only one electrode . FABRICATION PROCESS
  14. 14. UNDERFRAME SECTION • This section forms an integral part of the overall assembly as it has to support the weight of the car. • This section manufactures underframes for Indian railways, suburban trains and metro. • For the metro stainless steel is used which is in contrary to the mild steel used for Indian railways and the sub urban trains. • Basic process that are involved are MIG, spot and seam welding.
  15. 15. SEAM WELDING • Principle-when the power supply is switched on due to the high resistance of the roller wheel, heat is generated. When this roller is touched to the SS sheets they melt and solidify joining the two sheets. • The seam welding machine consist of a roller which has high electrical resistance.it also has a supply of cooling water which helps in solidifying the weld immediately. Fig. SEAM WELDING MACHINE
  16. 16. • The three sheets are placed on a jig with the seam welding machine running along the side of the jig. • The X in the figure indicate the initial tact weld. • Once this is done a complete weld as indicated by the line is done. Fig. UNDERFRAME Contd..
  17. 17. • Shown above is under frame with the end under section visible. • The metro trains use a similar end under frame. • The sub-assemblies of the body bolster and center sill are welded using MIG welding. END- UNDERFRAME Fig. Parts of end underframe
  18. 18. • Initially tact weld is performed then continuous weld is done. • All the components are welded using MIG welding. • Vertical welding is also performed by using a jig that can rotate 360º. • After vertical welding the given assembly is turned 180º and welding on the underside is done. • Then the end under frame is grinded and buffed. After this tests are conducted in order to check for any defects present. Fig. 360 degree under frame welding jig. Contd..
  19. 19. Spot welding of roof sheets Serves as one of the input to the section Assembly of the entire car body shell The side frames shown below are integrated to form the side wall. Welding used is MIG welding. All the fabrications of the roof made are assembled here using MIG welding. Hardening of the shell is carried out. Electrochemical grinding is performed to remove stains of spot weld. The assembled body is washed. CAR BODY SHOP
  20. 20. Once the car rolls out from the car body shop its outer structure is complete .This serves as the input to this section. The car body then spends the next thirty days in this section. The following are added to the car body shell in this section. • Floor boards over which linoleum covers are put. • Glass wool insulation is done. Since the metro car is an air-conditioned car it is imperative to carry out the insulation properly.Infact only after the customer is satisfied with this does he clear the car to move further. • Window glasses are installed using seals. • Roof and under frame cable ducts are added. • Doors and their opening and closing systems are installed. • Interior panels are installed throughout the car. • Plastic seats are also installed. • Piping for the braking is installed as per drawings. • Electrical units are installed. • Compressors, battery boxes, invertor units are installed. FURNISHING SECTION
  21. 21. Fig. Cable ducts Fig. Interior panels Fig. Completed/Furnished interior Contd..
  22. 22.  This interaction gave me an insight and first-hand experience Of industrial scenario, outside The institute curriculum.  In addition, the exposure gave me the practical knowledge into the overall functioning of the organisation, human behaviour in industry and also helped me co-relate theoretical concepts of classroom and practical approach to industrial production.  I came to know about how the hiererchy of communication between employees happens in the system. REFLECTION
  23. 23. I came to know about the role of employers in their department and how they hand over the works to new scheduled employees. I came to know about how maintenance of the department works. The employees are very expressive in sharing their knowledge. Our external guide Mr. Linga reddy was helping towards my task. He also shared the knowledge about quality control and quality management. Contd..
  24. 24. CONCLUSIONS • On the whole, this internship was a useful experience. • I have gained new knowledge, skills and met many new people. • I achieved several of My learning goals. • I got insight into professional practices currently advocated in the industry. • I learned the different facets of working within a well established industry. • The entire duration of four weeks in BEML was professionally managed by all the responsible persons I came across, very informative and I have no doubt, it will retain its significance when I embrace my professional careers as an engineer. • In doing so, I gratefully acknowledge my institution for giving me an opportunity to complete this internship in this company.
  25. 25. REFERENCES 1. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Namma_Metro 2. https://www.railway-technology.com › …Namma Metro, Metro Development in Bangalore, India – RaiTechnologyhttps 3. https://www.bemlindia.in/ 4. https://www.slideshare.net/saba/bangalore-metro-rolling- stock 5. https://www.slideshare.net/davaltechno/beml-bharath-earth- movers-limited 6. https://www.slideshare.net/engineering/beml-limited 7. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rapid_transit

