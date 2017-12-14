SALES AND DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT Swarit Yadav
PGDM (IIM Raipur) Bakhresa FMCG (South Africa) Relationship Manager (HDFC Bank) MD- Shyam Hospital Faculty(MBA)- GLA Unive...
Sales budget  Sales volume budget  Selling expense budget  The administrative budget
Purpose of sales budget  Planning  Coordination  Control
Methods used for allocating money  Percentage of sales method  The executive judgement  Objective and task method
The sales budget process  Review the situation  Communication for preparing the budget  Preparation of subordinate budg...
Sales territory  Defining a sales territory  Reasons and benefit for setting sales territories  Increased market or con...
Procedure of designing the sales territory  Select a control unit  States  Metropolitan clusters  Cities/town/district...
Procedure of designing the sales territory  Assign salespeople to territories  Relative ability of sales people  Salesp...
Procedure of designing the sales territory  Manage territorial coverage  Planning of efficient routes for salespeople  ...
Sales Quotas  Sales quotas  Importance/purpose of sales quotas  Providing performance standards  Controlling performan...
Combination quotas
 Method for setting sales volume quotas  Territorial sales potential  Past sales experience  Total market estimates  ...
 Administration sales quotas  Set realistic quotas  Understand problems in setting quotas  Ensure salespeople understa...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sales management 7

34 views

Published on

Basics of sales management

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sales management 7

  1. 1. SALES AND DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT Swarit Yadav
  2. 2. PGDM (IIM Raipur) Bakhresa FMCG (South Africa) Relationship Manager (HDFC Bank) MD- Shyam Hospital Faculty(MBA)- GLA University, Mathura Swarit Yadav
  3. 3. Sales budget  Sales volume budget  Selling expense budget  The administrative budget
  4. 4. Purpose of sales budget  Planning  Coordination  Control
  5. 5. Methods used for allocating money  Percentage of sales method  The executive judgement  Objective and task method
  6. 6. The sales budget process  Review the situation  Communication for preparing the budget  Preparation of subordinate budgets  Approval of the sales budget
  7. 7. Sales territory  Defining a sales territory  Reasons and benefit for setting sales territories  Increased market or consumer coverage  Reduced selling expenses  Better sales force performance evaluation  Improved customer relationship  Increased salespeople’s effectiveness  Improves coordination  Benefitting salespeople and company  Reasons for not setting up sales territories
  8. 8. Procedure of designing the sales territory  Select a control unit  States  Metropolitan clusters  Cities/town/districts  Find location and sales potential of customers  Determine basic territories  Build-up method(Discussion at last slide)  Breakdown method(Discussion at last slide)
  9. 9. Procedure of designing the sales territory  Assign salespeople to territories  Relative ability of sales people  Salesperson’s effectiveness in a territory
  10. 10. Procedure of designing the sales territory  Manage territorial coverage  Planning of efficient routes for salespeople  Procedure for setting up a routing plan  Application and importance of routing  Scheduling the salesperson’s time  Allocation of time  Customer calls  Time management tools for salespeople  High-tech equipment  Inside salespeople  Time management tools for sales managers  Evaluate and revise sales territories  Revising sales territories  Use of IT for designing sales territories
  11. 11. Sales Quotas  Sales quotas  Importance/purpose of sales quotas  Providing performance standards  Controlling performance  Motivating people  Identifying strengths and weaknesses  Types of sales quotas  Sales volume quotas  Rupees/dollars sales volume quotas  Unit sales volume quotas  Point sales volume quotas  Gross margin or profit contribution quotas  Expenses quotas  Activity quotas  Combination quotas
  12. 12. Combination quotas
  13. 13.  Method for setting sales volume quotas  Territorial sales potential  Past sales experience  Total market estimates  Executive judgment  Salespeople’s estimates  Compensation plan
  14. 14.  Administration sales quotas  Set realistic quotas  Understand problems in setting quotas  Ensure salespeople understand quotas  Participation in quota-setting  Continuous feedback  Know relationship between quota selection and marketing environment  Make sure flexibility in administering quotas  Companies not using quotas

×