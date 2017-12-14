Sales management 8

SALES AND DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT Swarit Yadav
PGDM (IIM Raipur) Bakhresa FMCG (South Africa) Relationship Manager (HDFC Bank) MD- Shyam Hospital Faculty(MBA)- GLA Unive...
 Purposes of a sales organization  Determining the degree of centralization  Allowing the degree of specialization  De...
 Basic types of sales organization structure  Line sales organization  Line and staff sales organization  Functional s...
Line sales organization
Line and staff organization
Functional sales organization
Horizontal sales organization
 Specializations in sales organizations  Geographic specialization  Product specialization  Market specialization  Co...
Geographic specialization
Product specialization
Market specialization
Combination/Hybrid organization
Comparison B/W different structures
Sales force staffing process
Tools in selection process
