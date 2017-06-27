CASE STUDY ON RESTROBAR AND LOUNGE

BBlue Frog Lounge & RestroBar
Basic Information • Location: Zeba Centre, Mathuradas Mill Compound,, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtr...
Build By SERIE ARCHITECTS • DesignTeam: Chris Lee, Kapil Gupta, Tomas Ruis Osborne, SantoshThorat, Purva Jamdade, Suril Pa...
Cellular Organization Concept : Seating arrangement
•Detail plan of RestroBar Space. Dance floor Seating Seating stage corridor corridor Servingarea cooking Barcounter recept...
Dance Floor & Standing Space Stage Area Seating Dj DJ Bar areaFood Serving Live Orchestra Entrance Bar Counter
Axonometric view & Model
Section through the Dance Floor
Section Showing Light Arrangement
Section
• The amalgamation of stage and dining seating arrangements generates the open seating booth layout of the Blue frog loung...
Futuristic: Organic: Cellular even organization • The deep structure that was employed is of a cellular organization compo...
Design Resembling Blue Frog • What really sets the mood in BlueFrog is the backlit structure in which the booths are place...
Designing with Shadows Swimming in Sound
Stage Area The culture that reigns at the Blue Frog is music.
The empty central area can be used as additional space for standing visitors or as an extension to the stage. FrontView Ba...
Bar Counter •Bottle Installation in Bumped Style. •3 Platforms on Bar Counter. •Bar CounterAnd Food Service Area lie in on...
Ceiling & Floor • The ceilings of the single- slop roofs are acoustically treated to be completely absorptive and clad wit...
• “The effective lighting solutions fills a room with a dim glow or a vibrant glare”. • The whole nodal structure of the s...
Lightings •RGB LEDs offer a color change option. •Blue illumination sets a low key, cool party atmosphere in tune with the...
• Another challenge was controlling the acoustics within the lounge. • The positive acoustic qualities of the massive load...
•The different sized cylindrical booths seat between 4 and 10 people and are arranged around an open centre that can eithe...
• Cellular organisation space … Seating space section
Cylindrical Booth Seatings •Cylindrical dining booths in the main performance area are carved from an undulating expanse o...
ThankYou Group Members •SushilKumar 16 •Govind Menon 37 •Bhavika Khandekar 27 •Prathamesh Belose 04 •Sanjana Das 07 •Praks...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CASE STUDY ON RESTROBAR AND LOUNGE

17 views

Published on

CASE STUDY ON BLUE FROG RESTROBAR IN LOWER PAREL.

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

CASE STUDY ON RESTROBAR AND LOUNGE

  1. 1. BBlue Frog Lounge & RestroBar
  2. 2. Basic Information • Location: Zeba Centre, Mathuradas Mill Compound,, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. • Use: Bar, Restaurant, Performance Space, Commercial. • The lounge will be used as a music venue within a complex of sound recording studios in a converted warehouse and incorporates a restaurant, bar and live music stage. • Client: Blue Frog Media Pvt. Ltd. • Completion: October2006- November 2007 [Completed] • Budget: £0.9 Million • Area: 1,000 sqm
  3. 3. Build By SERIE ARCHITECTS • DesignTeam: Chris Lee, Kapil Gupta, Tomas Ruis Osborne, SantoshThorat, Purva Jamdade, Suril Patel, Dharmesh Thakker, Niti Gourisaria,Vrinda Seksaria and Udayan Mazumdar. • Acoustic Design: Munroe Acoustics (UK) • Lighting Design:AbhayWadhwa Associates • General Contractors: Zigma Enterprises • Project Managers: Masters Management Consultants • Branches : London, Mumbai, Singapore and Beijing. Co-founder Chris Lee Kapil Gupta SantoshThorat
  4. 4. Cellular Organization Concept : Seating arrangement
  5. 5. •Detail plan of RestroBar Space. Dance floor Seating Seating stage corridor corridor Servingarea cooking Barcounter reception Kitchen+storage greenroom seating Toilet storage
  6. 6. Dance Floor & Standing Space Stage Area Seating Dj DJ Bar areaFood Serving Live Orchestra Entrance Bar Counter
  7. 7. Axonometric view & Model
  8. 8. Section through the Dance Floor
  9. 9. Section Showing Light Arrangement
  10. 10. Section
  11. 11. • The amalgamation of stage and dining seating arrangements generates the open seating booth layout of the Blue frog lounge • The Blue Frog Lounge combines a performance space, dining space, dance floor, and recording studios within a renovated factory space in the heart of Mumbai. Hybridisation • The strategies of hybridisation of the 90s, more often resulted in the smooth blending of one tectonic surface with another. • Accompanying this tendency is the belief that the formal procedure of blending will result in the cross-breeding of programme. Concept
  12. 12. Futuristic: Organic: Cellular even organization • The deep structure that was employed is of a cellular organization composed of circles of varying sizes in plan approximating a horse- shoe configuration. • The differential extrusions of these circles encapsulated at different levels as tiered cylindrical seating booths, allow the eye level of diners and standing patrons to be distributed across staggered levels that increase in height away from the stage.
  13. 13. Design Resembling Blue Frog • What really sets the mood in BlueFrog is the backlit structure in which the booths are placed like pods. • Each table has the distinctive shape of a lily pad, so that when you look across the entire room, it resembles just the kind of pond you would expect to find frogs in. • The lighting from within the intermediate structure shifts from blue to red, but it is the blue that gives the appearance of water flowing between the tables. • During a performance, when the house lights are dimmed, it looks as if the guests are out in the middle of a pond glinting under the moonlight. In this way, Serie has created an atmosphere that transports the listeners out of a typical lounge setting and into a dreamy landscape where light and music play on the imagination.
  14. 14. Designing with Shadows Swimming in Sound
  15. 15. Stage Area The culture that reigns at the Blue Frog is music.
  16. 16. The empty central area can be used as additional space for standing visitors or as an extension to the stage. FrontView BackView
  17. 17. Bar Counter •Bottle Installation in Bumped Style. •3 Platforms on Bar Counter. •Bar CounterAnd Food Service Area lie in on line.
  18. 18. Ceiling & Floor • The ceilings of the single- slop roofs are acoustically treated to be completely absorptive and clad with 4 layers of Rockwool and foam. • Given the age of the warehouse, the construction of the club involved considerable renovations to the roof and glazing of the north light trusses. • The poured concrete finish floor is terraced by infilling at different levels to create the cylindrical steps that increase in height away from the center.
  19. 19. • “The effective lighting solutions fills a room with a dim glow or a vibrant glare”. • The whole nodal structure of the seating act as one big light fixture—tying the whole space together. • The narrow-beam RGB LED illuminaires incorporated into the booth set-up create intensive patches of bright light and what appear to be darker spaces in between. • This adds an element of drama to the seating area, whereby the lighting is generally very low level and glare-free. Lightings
  20. 20. Lightings •RGB LEDs offer a color change option. •Blue illumination sets a low key, cool party atmosphere in tune with the musical style. •White illumination adds elegance to more intimate dining situations. •Red illumination sparks energy and intensifies a performance •This flexible, theatrical scheme turns traditional stage lighting upside-down as it brings the focus onto the audience as well as the performers. •The rest of the space thrives on darkness and shadow.
  21. 21. • Another challenge was controlling the acoustics within the lounge. • The positive acoustic qualities of the massive load bearing walls of the warehouse worked to the project’s advantage. • Along the perimeter of the lounge,The bumped textured, plasterboard wall panelling helps disperse & absorb sound waves and is also layered with Rockwool to absorb low frequencies. • Not only do the bumps help with the sound, they also add another amphibious element to the room as they resemble the bumpy skin of a toad. Toilet Door Bumped Wall
  22. 22. •The different sized cylindrical booths seat between 4 and 10 people and are arranged around an open centre that can either double up as a potential 360 degree stage or accommodate standing patrons, bringing them closer to the main stage to create an intimate viewing experience. •The structure is designed according Organisation cell composed of circles of various sizes with a configuration, in plan, a horseshoe. Cylindrical Booth Seatings
  23. 23. • Cellular organisation space … Seating space section
  24. 24. Cylindrical Booth Seatings •Cylindrical dining booths in the main performance area are carved from an undulating expanse of stepped wood frame, the surface of which is topped with translucent acrylic glass and illuminated from beneath with LED’s. The result is a web of color-changing semicircles that delineate the individual dining areas . •They utilized a 19mm-thick block board, which is two sheets of plywood with blocks in between to maximize space for the backlit acrylic resin surface by minimizing the thickness of the walls . •This material was easy enough to bend into the circular shape of the booths, but remains structurally sound. •The plywood was then covered in a mahogany fluting to give it a dark and classy look. •One of the layers of plywood is stripped off and the exposed wooden blocks are scoured to allow the sheet to bend to the desired radius. •The scoured block board panels are placed in position, before a layer of plywood is re-laminated onto the exposed surface. The resultant curved panel is very rigid and structurally stable.
  25. 25. ThankYou Group Members •SushilKumar 16 •Govind Menon 37 •Bhavika Khandekar 27 •Prathamesh Belose 04 •Sanjana Das 07 •Prakshal Shah 65

×