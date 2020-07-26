IIMK CC Management Consulting

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Career conversation on Management Consulting An IIMB NSRCEL & Goldman Sachs Supported Firm
Agenda • About Me • Why look at management consulting ? • Roles at Big 3 – What they expect? • Challenges Faced in Consult...
About me • What I do ? • My Journey – Before and after MBA • My MBA experience
Some common terms and consulting recruiters • Consulting Big 3 – MBB (Mckinsey, BCG and Bain) • Accounting Big 4 – EY, KPM...
Why look at management consulting ? • Brand name and credibility • Work on important problems that impact the enterprise •...
Roles at Big 3 – What they expect? • Start as a consultant (previous experience is discounted) • Start with Project Scopin...
Challenges Faced in Consulting • Extensive travel • Work life balance and Stress ; 50% will leave in 3 years • Breath but ...
How companies shortlist resumes and Interview • Spikes • Academic (IQ) • Professional (transferable skills learned, such a...
Key Success Factors during placement • Communication Skills is key (Clear, concise, enthusiasm) • Ability to demonstrate g...
Leveraging 1-Year for a Career • Last chance to change your function, domain • Will only be the first job, most people hav...
My Biggest takeaways from MBA • Brand recognition, resume to be looked seriously by recruiters • Network for friends and m...
Why consulting as a career ✓ Opportunity to work across multiple industries in short time ✓ Opportunity to work across mul...
Why do companies need consultants ✓ Data driven analysis to prove clients’ intuition right ✓ Big decision support / valida...
Example of work ✓ Examples
Other activities ✓ Thought Leadership – Business Wired, Books, Trends, Articles, Interviews, Points of Views (POV) ✓ Knowl...
Growth path • Most consulting firm are partner driven • Partners and Directors are ultimate sales people • Designation and...
Key challenges • No ownership of final outcomes (well that is changing now) • Travelling • You are always under microscope...
How to shift to MC career • From a Tech role • From a Non-tech role • My views • Your story • Any other story
How do they shortlist resumes • Spikes • Academic • Professional • Personal • Part of committees/ organizing important eve...
Key skills to be evaluated during interviews • Problem solving • Leadership & personal impact • Communication skills • Fit...
Examples of interview cases/ questions • A telecom company losing market share, how do you suggest to improve the market s...
How to prepare for interviews • Case in Point • Sample Case Questions in the Company’s Website • Prepare based on Role off...
How MBA helped • Spreadsheet Model – highly recommended for aspiring consultants • Strategy – understand and define it in ...
What kind of electives should be taken • Strategy • Emerging careers • Some amount of finance • In case you are targeting ...
IIMK CC Management Consulting
IIMK CC Management Consulting
  1. 1. Career conversation on Management Consulting An IIMB NSRCEL & Goldman Sachs Supported Firm
  2. 2. Agenda • About Me • Why look at management consulting ? • Roles at Big 3 – What they expect? • Challenges Faced in Consulting • How companies shortlist resumes and Interview • Key Success Factors during placement • Leveraging 1-Year for a Career • My Biggest takeaways from MBA • Q&A
  3. 3. About me • What I do ? • My Journey – Before and after MBA • My MBA experience
  4. 4. Some common terms and consulting recruiters • Consulting Big 3 – MBB (Mckinsey, BCG and Bain) • Accounting Big 4 – EY, KPMG, PwC, Deloitte • Big 4 (Strategy Consulting rms) - Strategy& (PwC), Monitor (Deloitte), Parthenon(EY) • Operations - A T Kearney, Accenture • Technology – IBM, Accenture • Specialized - Olivery Wymann, Alvarez and Marsal, LEK
  5. 5. Why look at management consulting ? • Brand name and credibility • Work on important problems that impact the enterprise • Learn to solve problems in a creative way • Make connections at CXO levels • Work on a new problems every few months • Fast growth; Can become a partner in 7-8 years (Consultant -> Manager -> Principal -> Partner) • Excellent exit options; Alumni network ; can fit into any industry; high demand from start-ups
  6. 6. Roles at Big 3 – What they expect? • Start as a consultant (previous experience is discounted) • Start with Project Scoping, Data Gathering, Model creation, taking notes and making a PPT • How to Analyze and break down a problem in smaller parts; Structured thinking ; (Interview Skill) • Focus on 80/20 and Answer first (Interview Skill) • Communication and people skill (Interview Skill) • Good team player – The Fit question • Leadership, Drive and enthusiasm
  7. 7. Challenges Faced in Consulting • Extensive travel • Work life balance and Stress ; 50% will leave in 3 years • Breath but not depth for a subject; taking things to conclusion? • Hard Work may not always be recognized • Extreme meritocracy; Up and Out; Review every 15 days; Reporting to your junior
  8. 8. How companies shortlist resumes and Interview • Spikes • Academic (IQ) • Professional (transferable skills learned, such as data analysis, presentation skills, team work etc.) • Personal (Aptitude for cracking tough problems, developing strong relationships and being a part of high performing teams) • Part of committees/ organizing important events (Speaks to leadership) • Relevant competencies • Relevant industry/ functional expertise (Commercial Awareness) • Digital / Emerging tech (Hot topics across a variety of industries) • Diversity • Case Interview – My experience
  9. 9. Key Success Factors during placement • Communication Skills is key (Clear, concise, enthusiasm) • Ability to demonstrate growth, flexibility to learn from mistakes and an all round personality • Confidence and presentation • Be open to options, don't restrict on industry, role , salary or location • Use the process to your advantage; companies need to close quickly ; trying to hire rather then eliminate • Past experience counts for a lot ; have a lot of confidence • Use your network, connections on Linkedin are best if you come from specialized field
  10. 10. Leveraging 1-Year for a Career • Last chance to change your function, domain • Will only be the first job, most people have changed in first 3 years • Difficult for people who are coming from traditional industries to change ; easier for Tech, Analytics, Consulting and BD background • Electives, Clubs and CGPA don't play a role in hiring unlike PGP
  11. 11. My Biggest takeaways from MBA • Brand recognition, resume to be looked seriously by recruiters • Network for friends and mentors • Learning from International immersion and other international courses • Option to change industry and change career trajectory • Open mind to other industries and subjects
  12. 12. Why consulting as a career ✓ Opportunity to work across multiple industries in short time ✓ Opportunity to work across multiple functions in short time ✓ Opportunity to work across multiple geographies ✓ Great Exit options ✓ Good industry connects ✓ Overall personality development
  13. 13. Why do companies need consultants ✓ Data driven analysis to prove clients’ intuition right ✓ Big decision support / validation; For example • Cost cutting decisions • A PE firm asks consultants to do Due Diligence
  14. 14. Example of work ✓ Examples
  15. 15. Other activities ✓ Thought Leadership – Business Wired, Books, Trends, Articles, Interviews, Points of Views (POV) ✓ Knowledge Enhancements – Certifications, Events / Summits ✓ Support in Pre-Sales / Business Development Effort ✓ Practice Support – Mentoring, Hiring
  16. 16. Growth path • Most consulting firm are partner driven • Partners and Directors are ultimate sales people • Designation and positions may vary but the usual path is finally towards Partner or Director. Typical growth path could be: • Associate/ Consultant • Sr. Associate/ Consultant • Principal Consultant / Engagement Manager/ Project Leader • Executive Director • Director • Partner
  17. 17. Key challenges • No ownership of final outcomes (well that is changing now) • Travelling • You are always under microscope of clients/ seniors/ partners • Long hours and stress
  18. 18. How to shift to MC career • From a Tech role • From a Non-tech role • My views • Your story • Any other story
  19. 19. How do they shortlist resumes • Spikes • Academic • Professional • Personal • Part of committees/ organizing important events • Relevant competencies • Relevant industry/ functional expertise • Digital / Emerging tech • Diversity
  20. 20. Key skills to be evaluated during interviews • Problem solving • Leadership & personal impact • Communication skills • Fit to the role
  21. 21. Examples of interview cases/ questions • A telecom company losing market share, how do you suggest to improve the market share • How do you price this pharmaceuticals • A printer company is losing its ink business against fake ink providers, how do you arrest this situation • Estimate the number of autos in Bangalore • An EPC company wants to digitize, suggest? • A cement company wants to open a new manufacturing facility in South, please create the business case for it?
  22. 22. How to prepare for interviews • Case in Point • Sample Case Questions in the Company’s Website • Prepare based on Role offered (Job Descriptions) • Consulting (Advisory) Roles are usually small sized teams, less of people management and more of client stakeholder relationship
  23. 23. How MBA helped • Spreadsheet Model – highly recommended for aspiring consultants • Strategy – understand and define it in your own words • Finance and Accounting – annual statements, NPV, ROI, Cash Flow Analysis, etc. • Operations – achieving efficiency and effectiveness • OB and HRM – understand organizational inertia, value system, people resistance to change • Marketing – understand the needs of clients • Connect all these courses together to solve a specific problem for a customer
  24. 24. What kind of electives should be taken • Strategy • Emerging careers • Some amount of finance • In case you are targeting functional consulting such operations/ analytics etc. then function specific courses • Excel modeling • Design thinking

