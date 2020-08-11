Overview of acetic acid fermentation.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Acetic Acid Fermentation • By Sunbal Mirza.
Acetic acid  Acetic acid is systematically known as ethanoic acid having formula CH3COOH.  It Is colourless, liquid orga...
Acetic acid fermentation • a process of oxidation in which alcohol is converted into acetic acid by the agency of e.g. bac...
Anaerobic acetic acid Fermentation • Single step process. • Species of anaerobic bacteria, including members of the genus ...
Aerobic acetous fermentation • 2 step process • First step involves yeast utilization to produce alcohol from sugar. • Sec...
Conti…. • In this oxidation one liter of 12% acetic acid is produced from one liter of 12% alcohol that is one mole of ace...
Industrial production Substrates used… Commonly used substrates used in industry are • Ethanol • wine and whey • Molasses,...
fermentation Processes used in industry… • Continuous fermentation • Batch fermentation • Submerged fermentation • Surface...
Continuous fermentation • ORLEANS METHOD • Slow , Old and traditional method. • High grade vinegar is used as starter cult...
Surface fermentation • Also known as trickling system or German process. • Trickling generator is used as fermenter it is ...
Submerged fermentation • Faster and more efficient method, produces highest yield with improved quality. • Fermenters used...
Conti… • After 35hrs at 40 degree centigrade obtained acetic acid yield by tis process is approx.98%. • Recovery: • turbid...
Batch fermentation • In this fermentation, all nutrients, bacterial cultures and substrate are added and optimum condition...
thank you
