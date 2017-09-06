Telco revenues from Voice Worldwide are going down Internet / Network / Connectivity has become more important to sustain ...
Why Telecoms may want to develop own IoT Platform

Telecoms occupy a strategic position within the IoT landscape, and they may want to leverage that advantage to develop an IoT platform to create value for all stakeholders.

Why Telecoms may want to develop own IoT Platform

  1. 1. Telco revenues from Voice Worldwide are going down Internet / Network / Connectivity has become more important to sustain revenues
  2. 2. The “Platform model” has worked for Uber, AirBNB etc. Telecoms are well positioned to build an IoT Platform
  3. 3. Record data to share with other industries (eg. Facebook has your Photo rights!!) A new business model to differentiate? (Subsidized or free use of platform)
  4. 4. Users generate data on use of their assets – equipment, machinery etc. (OT) That data becomes an asset for Application Development – Monetization
  5. 5. Small businesses often need good Accounting Software Asset Value and Depreciation recording process can have lesser ambiguity
  6. 6. Equipment, machinery, and fleet financing – Bank use case, or Telecom’s own FI? Opportunity for Payments Integration later
  7. 7. In a position to take advantage of cross-selling opportunity What kind of a platform? – Focused on IT & OT Integration ease?

