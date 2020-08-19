Dip digital image 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IMAGE REPRESENTATION Dr. S. SHAJUN NISHA, M.C.A., M.Phil., M.Tech., M.B.A., Ph.D., Assistant Professor and Head, PG and Re...
Digital Images • 2D array of numbers – representing intensity. • Numbers stored as bits. • Generally used – 8 bit/pixel fo...
What is a digital image? The image can now be represented as a matrix of integer values
How are images represented in the computer?
Color images
Digital Image Representation • An image may be defined as a two-dimensional function f (x,y), where x and y are spatial (p...
Contd.. • An image may be continuous with respect to the x- and y- coordinates, and also in amplitude. • Converting such a...
Image processing  An image processing operation typically defines a new image g in terms of an existing image f.  We can...
Image digitization  Sampling means measuring the value of an image at a finite number of points.  Quantization is the re...
Image quantization(example) • 256 gray levels (8bits/pixel) 32 gray levels (5 bits/pixel) 16 gray levels (4 bits/pixel) • ...
Image sampling (example) original image sampled by a factor of 2 sampled by a factor of 4 sampled by a factor of 8
Coordinate Conventions
Images as Matrices The right side of this equation is a digital image by definition. Each element of this array is called ...
Classes
Image Types • The toolbox supports four types of images: Gray-scale images Binary images Indexed images RGB images • Most ...
Gray-scale Images: • A gray-scale image is a data matrix whose values represent shades of gray. • When the elements of a g...
Binary images • A binary image is a logical array of 0s and 1s. Thus, an array of 0s and 1s whose values are of data class...
• To test if an array is of class logical we use the islogical function: islogical(C) • If C is a logical array, this func...
Class Conversion Functions • Converting images from one class to another is a common operation. When converting between cl...
f = − 0.5 0.5 0.75 1.5 Performing the conversion >> g = im2uint8(f) yields the result g = 0 128
What is DIP? (cont…) •The continuum from image processing to computer vision can be broken up into low-, mid- and high-lev...
IP Types IMAGE in IMAGE out • Restoration • Enhancement • Compresion IMAGE in ATTRIBUTES out • Edge Detection • Contours •...
Challenges(Tasks) in Image Processing  Image Enhancement  Image Restoration(Noise Removal)  Image Segmentation  Image ...
Towards image understanding john@hulskamp.com.au 24 • Computer Vision: making useful decisions about real physical objects...
IP Domains Spatial (Time) Domain Analysis Frequency Domain Analysis Wavelet And Multiresolution Process Morphological IP 1...
what is an image.?
How to represent the image in matlab

