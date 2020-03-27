Tugas agama kelompok 9

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KELOMPOK 9 I NYOMAN EGA BAGUS DARMA ( 201912030 ) RIZKY DWI SANTOSO K ( 201912039 ) FEBRIANTI NUR AZIZAH ( 201912062 )
KELUARGA DALAM ISLAM PENGERTIAN
MENGENAI KELUARGA DALAM ISLAM 01 02 03 04 ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ض‬َ‫ق‬َ‫و‬َٰ‫ك‬ُّ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬َٰ‫ّل‬َ‫أ‬‫ُوا‬‫د‬ُ‫ب‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ت‬َٰ‫ّل‬ِ‫إ‬ُٰ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫...
FUNGSI REPRODUKTIF FUNGSI EKONOMI FUNGSI EDUKASI FUNGSI SOSIAL FUNGSI PROTEKTIF FUNGSI REKREATIF FUNGSI AFEKTIF FUNGSI REL...
 Fungsi Reproduksi Keluarga melalui pernikahan memiliki tujua melestarikan keturunan. Tapi fungsi ini tidak sepenuhnya te...
 Fungsi Edukasi. Keluarga seharusnya adalah tempat pertama dan utama dalam membina anak untuk menjadi insan yang beriman ...
 Fungsi Rekreatif. Keluarga merupakan pusat rekreasi untuk anggota keluarganya. Rumah sebagai sumber kebahagiaan. Setiap ...
Menjaga nama baik keluarga adalah tugas setiap manusia karena saat manusia berbuat kesalahan maka hal tersebut juga tidak ...
Keluarga Sakinah (Penuh Ketenangan) Keluarga Mawaddah (Saling Mencintai) Keluarga yang rahmah (Saling Menyayangi & dirahma...
KELUARGA a) Dalam bahasa Arab, kata sakinah di dalamnya terkandung arti tenang, terhormat, aman, merasa dilindungi, penuh ...
KELUARGA a) Menurut Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia, kata mawadah bermakna kasih sayang. b) Kata mawaddah juga berasal dari b...
KELUARGA a) Dalam Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia, kata rahmah atau rahmat bermakna belas kasih; kerahiman; karunia (Allah); ...
PERTAMA Rumah tangga didirikan berdasarkan Al-Qur’an dan Sunnah KEDUA Rumah tangga berasaskan kasih sayang ( Mawaddah Wa R...
 Asas yang paling penting dalam pembentukan sebuah keluarga sakinah ialah rumah tangga yang dibina atas landasan taqwa, b...
 Tanpa ‘al-mawaddah’ dan ‘al-Rahmah’, masyarakat tidak akan dapat hidup dgn tenang & aman terutamanya dlm institusi kekel...
Dalam Surat An-Nisa’(4) : 34 yang artinya :“Kaum laki- laki itu adalah pemimpin bagi kaum wanita, oleh Karena Allah Telah ...
 Perkawinan bukanlah semata-mata menghubungkan antara kehidupan kedua pasangan tetapi ia juga melibatkan seluruh kehidupa...
Antara tujuan ikatan perkawinan ialah untuk menyambung hubungan keluarga keduabelah pihak termasuk saudara ipar kedua bela...
MENJADI KELUARGA BERDASARKAN ISLAM 3 Ketika belum dikaruniai anak, cintailahnistri atau suami dengan sepenuh hati 1 Menyad...
7 Jika Anda adalah suami, boleh bermanja-manja bahkan bersifat kekanak-kanakan kepada istri dan segeralah bangkit menjadi ...
ALHAMDULILLAH TERIMA KASIH
Dari shahabat Abi Shirmah radhiyallahu Ta'ala 'anhu beliau berkata, Rasulullah shallallahu 'alayhi wa sallam bersabda: "Ba...
keluarga berdasarkan islam

  1. 1. KELOMPOK 9 I NYOMAN EGA BAGUS DARMA ( 201912030 ) RIZKY DWI SANTOSO K ( 201912039 ) FEBRIANTI NUR AZIZAH ( 201912062 )
  2. 2. KELUARGA DALAM ISLAM PENGERTIAN
  3. 3. KELUARGA DALAM ISLAM KELUARGA KELUARGA KELUARGA
  4. 4. MENGENAI KELUARGA DALAM ISLAM 01 02 03 04 ٰ‫ى‬َ‫ض‬َ‫ق‬َ‫و‬َٰ‫ك‬ُّ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬َٰ‫ّل‬َ‫أ‬‫ُوا‬‫د‬ُ‫ب‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ت‬َٰ‫ّل‬ِ‫إ‬ُٰ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫إ‬ِٰ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫و‬ْٰ‫ح‬ِ‫إ‬‫ا‬ً‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫س‬ٰٰ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫إ‬َٰ‫ن‬َ‫غ‬ُ‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ي‬َٰ‫َك‬‫د‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫ع‬َٰ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ُٰ‫ه‬ُ‫د‬َ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ْٰ‫و‬َ‫أ‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ َ‫َل‬ِ‫ك‬ َٰ‫َل‬َ‫ف‬ْٰ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ٰ‫ف‬ُ‫أ‬َٰ‫ّل‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ْٰ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ًٰ‫ّل‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ًٰ‫م‬‫ي‬ ِ‫َر‬‫ك‬ “Dan Tuhanmu telah memerintahkan supaya kamu jangan menyembah selain Dia dan hendaklah kamu berbuat baik pada ibu bapakmu dengan sebaik-baiknya. Jika salah seorang di antara keduanya atau kedua- duanya sampai berusia lanjut dalam pemeliharaanmu, maka sekali-kali janganlah kamu mengatakan kepada keduanya perkataan “ah” dan janganlah kamu membentak mereka dan ucapkanlah kepada mereka perkataan yang mulia.” (Qs Al isra : 23) ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬َٰ‫ِين‬‫ذ‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫آ‬‫وا‬ُ‫ق‬ْٰ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫س‬ُ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ْٰ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ار‬َ‫ن‬ُٰ‫د‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُٰ‫اس‬َ‫ن‬‫ال‬ُٰ‫ة‬َ‫ار‬َ‫ج‬ ِ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ٰ‫َة‬‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫م‬َٰ‫َل‬ِ‫غ‬ٰ‫ظ‬ ٰ‫َاد‬‫د‬ِ‫ش‬َٰ‫ّل‬َٰ‫ون‬ُ‫ص‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬َٰ َ‫اّلل‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ْٰ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ر‬َ‫م‬َ‫أ‬َٰ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َٰ‫ون‬ُ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ؤ‬ُ‫ي‬ “Hai orang-orang beriman ! Peliharalah dirimu dan keluargamu dari (kemungkinan siksaan) api neraka, yang bahan bakarnya adalah manusia dan batu; penjaganya adalah para malaikat yang kasar, keras, dan tidak mendurhakai Allah terhadap apa yang diperintahkan-Nya kepada mereka dan selalu mengerjakan apa yang diperintahkan”. ( QS Altahrim : 6). ُٰ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ل‬ٰ‫ا‬ً‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ز‬َ‫أ‬ْٰ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫س‬ُ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ْٰ‫ن‬ِ‫ٰم‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬َٰ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬ْٰ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ِٰ‫ه‬ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫ٰآ‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬َ‫و‬َٰ‫م‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ٰو‬ً‫ة‬َ‫د‬َ‫و‬َ‫م‬ْٰ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬َٰ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ج‬َ‫اٰو‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ٰ‫وا‬ًٰ‫ة‬ٰ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬َٰ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ َٰ‫ون‬ُ‫َر‬‫ك‬َ‫ف‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ٰ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ِ‫ل‬ٰ‫ات‬َ‫ي‬‫ٰآل‬َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ذ‬ “Dan di antara tanda-tanda kekuasaanNya, ialah Dia menciptakan untukmu istri-istri dari jenismu sendiri, supaya kamu cenderung dan merasa tenteram kepadanya, dan dijadikanNya di antaramu rasa kasih dan sayang. Sesungguhnya pada yang demikian itu, benar-benar terdapat tanda-tanda bagi kaum yang berpikir.”(Qs.Ar-Ruum : 21) ِٰ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬ُ‫ذ‬َ‫اٰو‬َ‫ن‬ ِ‫اج‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ز‬َ‫ٰأ‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫اٰم‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬ٰ ْ‫ب‬َ‫ه‬ٰ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ٰر‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬َٰ‫ِين‬‫ذ‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ِٰ‫إ‬َٰ‫ين‬ِ‫ق‬َ‫ت‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ٰ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫اج‬َ‫ٰو‬‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ٰأ‬َ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫ق‬ٰ‫ا‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ًٰ‫ا‬‫م‬ “Dan orang orang yang berkata : “Ya Tuhan kami, anugrahkanlah kepada kami isteri-isteri kami dan keturunan kami sebagai penyenang hati (kami), dan jadikanlah kami imam bagi orang-orang yang bertakwa”. (QS Alfurqan : 74)
  5. 5. FUNGSI REPRODUKTIF FUNGSI EKONOMI FUNGSI EDUKASI FUNGSI SOSIAL FUNGSI PROTEKTIF FUNGSI REKREATIF FUNGSI AFEKTIF FUNGSI RELIGIUS
  6. 6.  Fungsi Reproduksi Keluarga melalui pernikahan memiliki tujua melestarikan keturunan. Tapi fungsi ini tidak sepenuhnya te Pasalnya selain karena takdir Allah, pola hidup yang tidak s memicu tidak terpenuhinya fungsi reproduksi. Di lain pihak keluarga-keluarga yang membatasi jumlah anak karena ta yang mahal, dan malu jika memiliki banyak anak. Selain itu ke wanita karir cenderung tidak ingin punya anak dengan ala mencari karir, kepuasan kehidupan dunia. Ketika kita me ternyata justru funsi ini dipenuhi oleh para remaja hasil dari p bebas.Tanpa pernikahan, hanya berkedok cinta atau suka sam  Fungsi Ekonomi. Kemandirian keluarga terbentuk dengan adanya pe kebutuhan ekonomi. Keluarga yang mandiri dapat memenu kebutuhan hidupnya. Tidak jarang kesulitan dihadapi ole keluarga dalam mewujutkan fungsi ini. Pengangguran menggunung di kalangan suami.
  7. 7.  Fungsi Edukasi. Keluarga seharusnya adalah tempat pertama dan utama dalam membina anak untuk menjadi insan yang beriman dan bertakwa. Ibu sebagai istri dan pengatur rumah tangga memiliki peranan yang penting dalam membina anak.  Fungsi Sosial. Keluarga mencerminkan status sosial, bahkan kadang prestise keluarga itu. Anggota keluarga yang punya pendidikan, menunjukkan sebuah keluarga intelektual. Anggota keluarga yang saleh dan salehah, menunjukkan keluarga baik-baik. Rumah yang nyaman, rapi dan bersih, mencerminkan taraf hidup keluarga. Namun, sekarang banyak dijumpai keluarga yang cuek dengan masing-masing anggota keluarganya, apakah anggotanya berperilaku baik atau buruk. Ketika anak berperilaku tak terpuji, nama baik orang tua hancur. Seperti anak terlibat narkoba, hamil di luar nikah atau melakukan tindak kriminalitas.  Fungsi Protektif. Melindungi anggota keluarga dari ancaman fisik, ekonomis dan psikososial adalah tanggungjawab keluarga. Ayah mengayomi istri dan anak, tidak sekedar melindungi dari bahaya fisik, tapi juga bahaya kelaparan misalnya. Karena itu, secara ideal, anak tidak boleh diterlantarkan. Membiarkan anaknya gizi buruk atau pergi ke luar negeri menjadi TKI/TKW hingga melalaikan tugasnya sebagai orangtua. Memang, semua terjadi karena kondisi buruk di dalam negeri yang memaksa mereka mengadu nasib.
  8. 8.  Fungsi Rekreatif. Keluarga merupakan pusat rekreasi untuk anggota keluarganya. Rumah sebagai sumber kebahagiaan. Setiap anggota keluarga berperan mewujudkan tawa, canda dan kegembiraan. Seorang ayah tidak membawa masalah kerja ke rumah, ibu yang selalu tersenyum, anak-anak yang selalu gembira. Namun, banyak masalah yang terjadi di keluarga saat ini, mulai dari pertengkaran ayah-ibu kerap terdengar, bahkan di hadapan anak-anak hingga berujung pada broken home. Sehingga anak tidak betah di rumah, adalah pertanda keluarga tidak harmonis sehingga mencari hiburan dan kesenangan di luar rumah.  Fungsi Afektif. Keluarga sebagai tempat bersemainya kasih sayang, empati dan kepedulian. Meski hal ini fitrah, namun banyak keluarga yang sudah mengabaikannya. Banyak keluarga yang terasa formal disetiap interaksinya. Ayah setelah lelah seharian bekerja, hanya menjadikan rumah sebagai tempat tidur saja. Anak-anak yang telah menjadi remaja dan menemukan dunianya, menjadikan rumah sekadar tempat singgah. Hanya sebatas minta uang saku jika ingat ayah dan ibu.  Fungsi Religius. Keluarga adalah tempat pertama anak mengenal nilai keagamaan. Anak-anak dididik agama sejak dini, ayah menjadi imam dan ibu mengenalkan anak-anak pada generasi sahabat. Ayah dan ibu menjadi penyampai ajaran Islam, anak-anak menjadi sasaran pertamanya. Namun, banyak keluarga yang tak lagi menjadikan agama sebagai pondasi dalam interaksi, melainkan nilai-nilai liberal. Seperti keluarga yang mengabaikan aspek spirutual, membebaskan anaknya memilih sendiri agamanya, atau menyekolahkan anak ke sekolah beda agama. Hal semacam ini tidak sejalan dengan fungsi relijius.
  9. 9. Menjaga nama baik keluarga adalah tugas setiap manusia karena saat manusia berbuat kesalahan maka hal tersebut juga tidak hanya ditimpakan pada dirinya melainkan juga kepada keluarganya. Memiliki keluarga membuat bertanggung jawab tidak hanya pada dirinya tetapi juga kepada keluarganya. Jalan menuju keberkahan karena didalam keluarga ada orangtua dan ridha Allah SWT adalah juga merupakan ridha orangtua. . Tempat dimana nilai-nilai islam dan ajaran agama diajarkan untuk pertama kali dan dalam keluarga juga, orangtua serta anak-anaknya akan menjaga satu sama lain dari perbuatan maksiat dan saling mengingatkan.
  10. 10. Keluarga Sakinah (Penuh Ketenangan) Keluarga Mawaddah (Saling Mencintai) Keluarga yang rahmah (Saling Menyayangi & dirahmati Allah SWT) ‫األسرة‬
  11. 11. KELUARGA a) Dalam bahasa Arab, kata sakinah di dalamnya terkandung arti tenang, terhormat, aman, merasa dilindungi, penuh kasih sayang, mantap dan memperoleh pembelaan. b) Menurut kaidah bahasa Indonesia, sakinah mempunyai arti kedamaian,ketentraman, ketenangan, kebahagiaan. c) Jadi keluarga sakinah mengandung makna keluarga yang diliputi rasa damai, tentram, keberkahan, terhormat, dan dirahmati oleh Allah SWT yang terbentuk berlandaskan Al-Quran dan Sunnah untuk mencapai kebahagiaan di dunia dan di akhirat.
  12. 12. KELUARGA a) Menurut Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia, kata mawadah bermakna kasih sayang. b) Kata mawaddah juga berasal dari bahasa Arab. Mawaddah adalah jenis cinta membara, perasaan cinta dan kasih sayang yang menggebu kepada pasangan jenisnya. c) Mawaddah adalah perasaan cinta yang muncul dengan dorongan nafsu kepada pasangan jenisnya, atau muncul karena adanya sebab-sebab yang bercorak fisik. Seperti cinta yang muncul karena kecantikan, ketampanan, kemolekan dan kemulusan fisik atau muncul karena harta benda, kedudukan, pangkat, dan lain sebagainya.
  13. 13. KELUARGA a) Dalam Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia, kata rahmah atau rahmat bermakna belas kasih; kerahiman; karunia (Allah); dan berkah (Allah). b) Rahmah berasal dari bahasa Arab. yang berarti ampunan, anugerah, karunia, rahmat, belas kasih, juga rejeki. Rahmah merupakan jenis cinta dan kasih sayang yang lembut, terpancar dari kedalaman hati yang tulus, siap berkorban, siap melindungi yang dicintai, tanpa pamrih “sebab”. c) Rahmah adalah perasaan cinta dan kasih sayang yang sudah berada di luar batas-batas sebab yang bercorak fisik.
  14. 14. PERTAMA Rumah tangga didirikan berdasarkan Al-Qur’an dan Sunnah KEDUA Rumah tangga berasaskan kasih sayang ( Mawaddah Wa Rahma) KETIGA Mengetahui peraturan berumah tangga KEEMPAT Menghormati dan Mengasihi kedua Ibu dan Bapak KELIMA Menjaga hubungan kerabat dan ipar
  15. 15.  Asas yang paling penting dalam pembentukan sebuah keluarga sakinah ialah rumah tangga yang dibina atas landasan taqwa, berpandukan Al-Quran dan Sunnah dan bukannya atas dasar cinta semata-mata. Ia menjadi panduan kepada suami istri sekiran ya menghadapi perbagai masalah yang akan timbul dalam kehidupan berumahtangga. Firman Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala dalam Surat An-Nisa’ (4) ayat 59 yang artinya : “Kemudian jika kamu selisih faham / pendapat tentang sesuatu, maka kembalilah kepada Allah (Al- Quran) dan Rasulullah (Sunnah)”. 01
  16. 16.  Tanpa ‘al-mawaddah’ dan ‘al-Rahmah’, masyarakat tidak akan dapat hidup dgn tenang & aman terutamanya dlm institusi kekeluargaan.  Dua perkara ini sangat-sangat diperlukan kerana sifat kasih sayang yg wujud dlm sebuah rumah tangga dapat melahirkan sebuah masyarakat yang bahagia, saling menghormati, saling mempercayai dan tolongmenolong. Tanpa kasih sayang, perkawinan akan hancur, kebahagiaan hanya akan menjadi angan-angan saja.
  17. 17. Dalam Surat An-Nisa’(4) : 34 yang artinya :“Kaum laki- laki itu adalah pemimpin bagi kaum wanita, oleh Karena Allah Telah melebihkan sebahagian mereka (laki-laki) atas sebahagian yang lain (wanita), dan Karena mereka (laki-laki) Telah menafkahkan sebagian dari harta mereka. Sebab itu maka wanita yang saleh,ialah yang taat kepada Allah lagi memelihara diri ketika suaminya tidak ada, oleh Karena Allah Telah memelihara (mereka). Maka nasehatilah mereka dan pisahkanlah mereka di tempat tidur mereka, dan pukullah mereka.Kemudian jika mereka mentaatimu. Maka janganlah kamu mencari-cari jalan untuk menyusahkannya. Sesungguhnya Allah Maha Tinggi lagi Maha besar”.
  18. 18.  Perkawinan bukanlah semata-mata menghubungkan antara kehidupan kedua pasangan tetapi ia juga melibatkan seluruh kehidupan keluarga kedua belah pihak, terutamanya hubungan terhadap ibu bapak kedua pasangan.  Dalam Surah al-Ankabut (29) ayat 8 : yang artinya :“Dan kami wajibkan manusia (berbuat) kebaikan kepada dua orang ibu-bapaknya, dan jika keduanya memaksamu untuk mempersekutukan Aku dengan sesuatu yang tidak ada pengetahuanmu tentang itu, maka janganlah kamu mengikuti keduanya. Hanya kepada-Ku-lah kembalimu, lalu Aku kabarkan kepadamu apa yang telah kamu kerjakan”
  19. 19. Antara tujuan ikatan perkawinan ialah untuk menyambung hubungan keluarga keduabelah pihak termasuk saudara ipar kedua belah pihak dan kerabat-kerabatnya. Karena biasanya masalah seperti perceraian timbul disebabkan kerenggangan hubungan dengan kerabat dan ipar.
  20. 20. MENJADI KELUARGA BERDASARKAN ISLAM 3 Ketika belum dikaruniai anak, cintailahnistri atau suami dengan sepenuh hati 1 Menyadari adanya lika – liku kehidupan 2 Ketika biduk rumah tangga oleng, janganlah saling berlepas tanggan tetapi sebaliknya justru semakin erat berpegangan tangan 4 Ketika sudah mempunyai anak, jangan bagi cinta kepada suami atau istri dan anak-anak dengan beberapa bagian tetapi cintailah suami-istri dan anak - anak dengan masing-masing sepenuh hati.
  21. 21. 7 Jika Anda adalah suami, boleh bermanja-manja bahkan bersifat kekanak-kanakan kepada istri dan segeralah bangkit menjadi pria perkasa secara bertanggung-jawab ketika istri membutuhkan pertolongan. 5 Ketika ekonomi keluarga belum membaik, yakinlah bahwa pintu rezeki akan terbuka lebar berbanding lurus dengan tingkat ketaatan suami istri kepada Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. 6 Jika Anda seorang istri, tetaplah anda berlaku elok, tampil cantik dan gemulai serta lemah embut, tetapi harus selalu siap menyelesaikan semua pekerjaan dengan sukses. 8 Ketika mendidik anak, jangan pernah berpikir bahwa orang tua yang baik adalah orang tua yang tidak pernah marah kepada anak, karena orang tua yang baik adalah orang tua yang jujur kepada anak.
  22. 22. ALHAMDULILLAH TERIMA KASIH
  23. 23. Dari shahabat Abi Shirmah radhiyallahu Ta'ala 'anhu beliau berkata, Rasulullah shallallahu 'alayhi wa sallam bersabda: "Barangsiapa yang memberi kemudharatan kepada seorang muslim, maka Allah akan memberi kemudharatan kepadanya, barangsiapa yang merepotkan (menyusahkan) seorang muslim maka Allah akan menyusahkan dia." (Hadits riwayat Abu Dawud nomor 3635, At Tirmidzi nomor 1940 dan dihasankan oleh Imam At Tirmidzi).

