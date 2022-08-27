Successfully reported this slideshow.
MCE 4603 LO1 Handout 3-1(1).pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
MCE 4603 LO1 Handout 3-1(1).pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Education

Control System

Control System

Education

MCE 4603 LO1 Handout 3-1(1).pptx

  1. 1. Mathematical Modeling of Mechanical Systems Control Systems – MCE 3406 Ashraf AlShalalfeh, M.Sc. ashalalfeh@hct.ac.ae
  2. 2. Lesson Objectives:  Find the transfer function for linear, time-invariant translational mechanical systems. (SDOF)  Find the transfer function for linear, time-invariant translational mechanical systems. (MDOF)
  3. 3. Basic Types of Mechanical Systems  Translational  Linear Motion  Rotational  Rotational Motion
  4. 4. Translational Spring i) Circuit Symbols Translational Spring A translational spring is a mechanical element that can be deformed by an external force such that the deformation is directly proportional to the force applied to it. Translational Spring
  5. 5. Translational Spring  If F is the applied force  Then x1 is the deformation if x2=0  Or (x1-x2) is the deformation.  The Force Displacement equation is given as  Where k is stiffness of spring expressed in N/m 2 x 1 x ) ( 2 1 x x k F   F F
  6. 6. Translational Spring  Given two springs with spring constant k1 and k2, obtain the equivalent spring constant keq for the two springs connected in: (1) Parallel (2) Series
  7. 7. Translational Spring (1) Parallel F x k x k   2 1 F x k k   ) ( 2 1 F x keq  • The two springs have same displacement therefore: 2 1 k k keq   • If n springs are connected in parallel then: n eq k k k k      2 1
  8. 8. Translational Spring (2) Series F x k x k   2 2 1 1 • The force on two springs is same, F, however displacements are different therefore: 1 1 k F x  2 2 k F x  • Since the total displacement is , and we have 2 1 x x x   x k F eq  2 1 2 1 k F k F k F x x x eq     
  9. 9. Translational Spring • Then we can obtain 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 k k k k k k keq     2 1 k F k F k F eq   • If n springs are connected in series then: n n eq k k k k k k k       2 1 2 1
  10. 10. Translational Spring Exercise: Obtain the equivalent stiffness for the following spring networks. 3 k i) ii) 3 k
  11. 11. Translational Mass Translational Mass ii) • Translational Mass is an inertia element. • A mechanical system without mass does not exist. • If a force F is applied to a mass and it is displaced to x meters then the relation b/w force and displacements is given by Newton’s law. M ) (t F ) (t x x M F   
  12. 12. Translational Damper Translational Damper iii) • When the viscosity or drag is not negligible in a system, we often model them with the damping force. • All the materials exhibit the property of damping to some extent. • If damping in the system is not enough then extra elements (e.g. Dashpot) are added to increase damping.
  13. 13. Common Uses of Dashpots Door Stoppers Vehicle Suspension Bridge Suspension Flyover Suspension
  14. 14. Translational Damper x C F   • Where C is damping coefficient (N/ms-1). ) ( 2 1 x x C F    
  15. 15. Translational Damper Translational Dampers in Series 2 1 C C Ceq   2 1 2 1 C C C C Ceq   Translational Dampers in Parallel
  16. 16. Force-velocity, force-displacement, and impedance relationships for springs, viscous dampers, and mass where, K, f v, and M are called spring constant, coefficient of viscous friction, and mass,
  17. 17. Analogies Between Electrical and Mechanical Components • Mechanical systems, like electrical networks, have three passive, linear components. • Two of them, the spring and the mass, are energy-storage elements; • One of them, the viscous damper, dissipates energy. • The two energy-storage elements are analogous to the two electrical energy- storage elements, the inductor and capacitor. • The energy dissipater is analogous to electrical resistance. • The motion of translation is defined as a motion that takes place along a straight or curved path. The variables that are used to describe translational motion are acceleration,
  18. 18. Newton’s Second Law Newton's law of motion states that the algebraic sum of external forces acting on a rigid body in a given direction is equal to the product of the mass of the body and its acceleration in the same direction. The law can be expressed as 𝑭 = 𝑴𝒂
  19. 19. Steps to Obtain the Transfer Function of Mechanical System • The mechanical system requires just one differential equation, called the equation of motion, to describe it. • Assume a positive direction of motion, for example, to the right. • This assumed positive direction of motion is similar to assuming a current direction in an electrical loop. • First Step, draw a free-body diagram, placing on the body all forces that act on the body either in the direction of motion or opposite to it. • Second Step, use Newton’s law to form a differential equation of motion by summing the forces and setting the sum equal to zero. • Third Step, assuming zero initial conditions, we take the Laplace transform of the differential equation, separate the variables, and arrive at the transfer function.
  20. 20. Example-1(a): Find the transfer function of the mechanical translational system given in the Figure. Free Body Diagram Figure M ) (t f k f M f B f B M k f f f t f    ) (
  21. 21. Example-1(b): Find the transfer function, X(s)/F(s), of the system. Free Body Diagram (FBD) • First step is to draw the free-body diagram. • Place on the mass all forces felt by the mass. • We assume the mass is traveling toward the right. Thus, only the applied force points to the right; all other forces impede the motion and act to oppose it. Hence, the spring, viscous damper, and the force due to acceleration point to the left. • Second step is to write the differential equation of motion using Newton’s law to sum to zero all of the forces shown on the mass.
  22. 22. Example-1(b): Continue. • Third step is to take the Laplace transform, assuming zero initial conditions, • Finally, solving for the transfer function yields Block Diagram
  23. 23. Impedance Approach to Obtain the Transfer Function of Mechanical System For the spring, For the viscous damper, and for the mass, • Taking the Laplace transform of the force-displacement terms of mechanical components , we get • We can define impedance for mechanical components as
  24. 24. Example-2: Solve example-1 using the Impedance Approach. Laplace Transformed FBD • Summing the forces in the Laplace Transformed FBD, we get • Which is in the form of
  25. 25. Example-3: Consider a simple horizontal spring-mass system on a frictionless surface, as shown in figure below.  The differential equation of the above system is or kx x m     0   kx x m 
  26. 26. Example-4: Find the transfer function, X(s)/F(s), of the system. Consider the system friction is negligible. • Free Body Diagram M F k f M f k F x M • Where and are force applied by the spring and inertial force respectively. k f M f
  27. 27. Example-4: continue • Then the differential equation of the system is: kx x M F     • Taking the Laplace Transform of both sides and ignoring initial conditions we get M F k f M f M k f f F   ) ( ) ( ) ( s kX s X Ms s F   2
  28. 28. ) ( ) ( ) ( s kX s X Ms s F   2 • The transfer function of the system is k Ms s F s X   2 1 ) ( ) ( • if 1 2000 1000    Nm k kg M 2 001 0 2   s s F s X . ) ( ) ( Example-4: continue.
  29. 29. • The pole-zero map of the system is 2 001 0 2   s s F s X . ) ( ) ( Example-4: continue.
  30. 30. Example-5: Find the transfer function, X(s)/F(s), of the following system, where the system friction is not negligible. • Free Body Diagram k F x M C M F k f M f C f C M k f f f F   
  31. 31. Example-5: continue. Differential equation of the system is: kx x C x M F       Taking the Laplace Transform of both sides and ignoring Initial conditions we get ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( s kX s CsX s X Ms s F    2 k Cs Ms s F s X    2 1 ) ( ) (
  32. 32. k Cs Ms s F s X    2 1 ) ( ) ( • if 1 1 1000 2000 1000      ms N C Nm k kg M / 1000 001 0 2    s s s F s X . ) ( ) ( Example-5: continue. -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 Pole-Zero Map Real Axis Imaginary Axis
  33. 33. Example-6: Find the transfer function, X(s)/F(s), of the following system. • Free Body Diagram M F k f M f B f B M k f f f F    k Bs Ms s F s X    2 1 ) ( ) (
  34. 34. Example-8: Find the transfer function Xo(s)/Xi(s) of the automobile suspension system.
  35. 35. Example-8: continue.
  36. 36. Example-13: continue. 0 ) ( ) (      i o i o o x x k x x b x m     i i o o o kx x b kx x b x m         Taking Laplace Transform of the equation (2) ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( s kX s bsX s kX s bsX s X ms i i o o o     2 k bs ms k bs s X s X i o     2 ) ( ) ( The transfer function of the system is
  37. 37. Example-15: Find the transfer function, X2(s)/F(s), of the system. • The system has two degrees of freedom, since each mass can be moved in the horizontal direction while the other is held still. • Thus, two simultaneous equations of motion will be required to describe the system. • The two equations come from free-body diagrams of each mass. • Superposition is used to draw the free body diagrams. • For example, the forces on M1 are due to (1) its own motion and (2) the motion of M2 transmitted toM1 through the system. • We will consider these two sources separately.
  38. 38. Combine (a) & (b) All forces on M1 Example-15: Continue. Case-I: Forces on M1 Figure-1. Figure-1: a. Forces on M1 due only to motion of M1; b. Forces on M1 due only to motion of M2; c. All forces on M1.
  39. 39. Example-15: Continue. Combine (a) & (b) All forces on M1 Figure-1: a. Forces on M1 due only to motion of M1; b. Forces on M1 due only to motion of M2; c. All forces on M1. • The Laplace transform of the equations of motion can be written from Figure-1 (c) as; (1) Case-I: Forces on M1 • If we hold M2 still and move M1 to the right, we see the forces shown in Figure-1(a). • If we holdM1 still and moveM2 to the right, we see the forces shown in Figure 1(b). • The total force on M1 is the superposition, or sum of the forces, as shown in Figure- 1(c).
  40. 40. Example-15: Continue. Combine (a) & (b) All forces on M2 Case-II: Forces on M2 Figure-2. Figure-2: a. Forces on M2 due only to motion of M2; b. Forces on M2 due only to motion of M1; c. All forces on M2.
  41. 41. Example-15: Continue. Combine (a) & (b) All forces on M2 Figure-2: a. Forces on M2 due only to motion of M2; b. Forces on M2 due only to motion of M1; c. All forces on M2. • The Laplace transform of the equations of motion can be written from Figure-2 (c) as; (2) Case-II: Forces on M2 • If we hold M1 still and move M2 to the right, we see the forces shown in Figure-2(a). • If we move M1 to the right and hold M2 still, we see the forces shown in Figure-2(b). • For each case we evaluate the forces on M2. • The total force on M2 is the superposition, or sum of the forces, as shown in Figure- 2(c).
  42. 42. • From equation (1) and (2), the transfer function, X2(s)/F(s), is • Where, Example-15: Continue. (1) (2) Block Diagram
  43. 43. Example-15: Continue.
  44. 44. Example-16: Write, but do not solve, the equations of motion for the mechanical network shown below. • The system has three degrees of freedom, since each of the three masses can be moved independently while the others are held still. • M1 has two springs, two viscous dampers, and mass associated with its motion. • There is one spring between M1 and M2 and one viscous damper between M1 and M3.
  45. 45. Example-10: Find the transfer function Y(s)/F(s) of the restaurant plate dispenser system.
  46. 46. Example-14: Find the transfer function Y(s)/U(s) of the train suspension system. Car Body Bogie-2 Bogie Frame Bogie-1 Wheelsets Primary Suspension Secondary Suspension
  47. 47. Example-14: continue.
  48. 48. Electric Circuit Analogs • An electric circuit that is analogous to a system from another discipline is called an electric circuit analog. • The mechanical systems with which we worked can be represented by equivalent electric circuits. • Analogs can be obtained by comparing the equations of motion of a mechanical system, with either electrical mesh or nodal equations. • When compared with mesh equations, the resulting electrical circuit is called a series analog. • When compared with nodal equations, the resulting electrical circuit is called a parallel analog.
  49. 49. Series Analog Equation of motion of the above translational mechanical system is; Kirchhoff’s mesh equation for the above simple series RLC network is; For a direct analogy b/w Eq (1) & (2), convert displacement to velocity by divide and multiply the left- hand side of Eq (1) by s, yielding; (1) (2) (3) Comparing Eqs. (2) & (3), we recognize the sum of impedances & draw the circuit shown in Figure (c). The conversions are summarized in Figure (d).
  50. 50. Converting a Mechanical System to a Series Analog Example-17: Draw a series analog for the mechanical system. (1) (2) • Eqs (1) & (2) are analogous t0 electrical mesh equations after conversion to velocity. Thus, • The equations of motion in the Laplace transform domain are; (3) (4)
  51. 51. Example-17: Continue. • Coefficients represent sums of electrical impedance. • Mechanical impedances associated withM1 form the first mesh, • whereas impedances between the two masses are common to the two loops. • Impedances associated with M2 form the second mesh. • The result is shown in Figure below, where v1(t) and v2(t) are the velocities of M1 and M2, respectively. (3) (4)
  52. 52. Skill-Assessment Exercise PROBLEM: Find the transfer function, G)s) =X2(s)/F(s), for the translational mechanical system shown in Figure
  53. 53. Answer Skill-Assessment Exercise
  54. 54. Fluid Modeling: This part consider fluid systems comprising tanks and pipes and shows that they have a 1st order system.
  55. 55.  Fluid flow is driven by differential pressure  A common source of fluid pressure is fluid depth, the deeper the fluid the higher the associated pressure.  Pressure elevation equation is: Pressure in tanks: 𝑷 = 𝝆𝒈𝒉
  56. 56. HYDRAULIC BUILDING BLOCKS 8/27/2022 BLOCK PHYSICAL REPRESENTATION HYDRAULIC RESISTANCE Opposition to flow HYDRAULIC CAPACITANCE Store as potential energy HYDRAULIC INERTANCE Accelerate a fluid by pressure difference
  57. 57. HYDRAULIC RESISTANCE 8/27/2022 P1 − 𝑃2 = q . R q = 𝑃1 − 𝑃2 R 𝑃𝑅 = 1 𝑅 (𝑃1 − 𝑃2 )2 P1 & P2 – pressure @ 1 & 2 q – volume flow rate R – hydraulic resistance PR – power dissipiated Orifices, valves, nozzles and friction in pipes can be modeled as fluid resistors
  58. 58. HYDRAULIC CAPACITANCE 8/27/2022 𝑞1 − 𝑞2 = C . 𝑑𝑃 𝑑𝑡 𝑃1 − 𝑃2 = 1 𝐶 . 𝑞1 − 𝑞2 . 𝑑𝑡 𝐸𝐶 = 1 2 𝐶 . (𝑃1 − 𝑃2 )2 q1 & q2 – volume flow rate @ inlet & outlet P1 & P2– pressure @ 1 & 2 C – hydraulic capacitance EC – energy stored C = 𝐴 ρ.𝑔 Refer Notes for Derivation Hydraulic cylinder chambers, tanks, and accumulators are examples of fluid capacitors
  59. 59. Example #1: Derive the transfer function: G(s)= 𝑄2 𝑄1
  60. 60. Example #1: Solution Derive the transfer function: Solution: 𝑞1 − 𝑞2 = C . 𝑑𝑃 𝑑𝑡 (1) Hydraulic Capacitance (C) is related to the inlet and outlet flow rates by: C = 𝐴 ρ.𝑔 Where; Also, hydraulic Resistance (R) is related to the pressure at the top surface and bottom of tank by: 𝑃2 − 𝑃1 = 𝑝 = 𝑅𝑞2 (2) G(s)= 𝑄2 𝑄1
  61. 61. Example #1: Solution (Cont.) Derive the transfer function: Solution: 𝑑𝑝 𝑑𝑡 = 𝑅 × 𝑑𝑞2 𝑑𝑡 (2)’ Deriving eqn. (2) w.r.t. time: Now, substitute eqn. (2) into eqn. (1): Taking the Laplace transform for both sides for eqn. (1)’: 𝑞1 = 𝑞2 + 𝐴𝑅 𝜌𝑔 × 𝑑𝑞2 𝑑𝑡 (1)’ G(s)= 𝑄2 𝑄1 𝑄1 𝑠 = 𝑄2 𝑠 + 𝐴𝑅 𝜌𝑔 × 𝑄2 𝑠 𝑥 𝑠
  62. 62. Example #1: Solution (Cont.) Derive the transfer function: Solution: Taking 𝑄2 𝑠 as a common facto and re-arrange the eqn.: G(s)= 𝑄2 𝑄1 𝑄2 𝑠 𝑄1 𝑠 = 1 ( 𝐴𝑅 𝜌𝑔 × 𝑠 ) + 1
  63. 63. Example #2: Derive the transfer function: G(s)= 𝐻 𝑄1
  64. 64. Example #2: Solution Derive the transfer function: Solution: 𝑞1 − 𝑞2 = C . 𝑑𝑃 𝑑𝑡 (1) Hydraulic Capacitance (C) is related to the inlet and outlet flow rates by: C = 𝐴 ρ.𝑔 Where; Also, hydraulic Resistance (R) is related to the pressure at the top surface and bottom of tank by: 𝑃2 − 𝑃1 = 𝑝 = 𝜌𝑔ℎ (2) G(s)= 𝐻 𝑄1
  65. 65. Example #1: Solution (Cont.) Derive the transfer function: Solution: 𝑑𝑝 𝑑𝑡 = 𝜌𝑔 × 𝑑ℎ 𝑑𝑡 (2)’ Deriving eqn. (2) w.r.t. time: Now, substitute eqn. (2)’ into eqn. (1): But; 𝑞1 = 𝑞2 + 𝐴 × 𝑑ℎ 𝑑𝑡 (1)’ 𝜌𝑔ℎ = 𝑞2. R (3) G(s)= 𝐻 𝑄1
  66. 66. Example #1: Solution (Cont.) Derive the transfer function: Solution: Substitute eqn. (3) into eqn. (1)’: G(s)= 𝐻 𝑄1 𝑞1 = 𝜌𝑔ℎ 𝑅 + 𝐴 × 𝑑ℎ 𝑑𝑡 (1)’ Re-writing eqn. (1)’: 𝐴𝑅 𝜌𝑔ℎ × 𝑑ℎ 𝑑𝑡 + ℎ = 𝑅 𝜌𝑔 𝑞1 (1)’’
  67. 67. Example #1: Solution (Cont.) Derive the transfer function: Solution: Substitute eqn. (3) into eqn. (1)’: G(s)= 𝐻 𝑄1 𝑞1 = 𝜌𝑔ℎ 𝑅 + 𝐴 × 𝑑ℎ 𝑑𝑡 (1)’ Re-writing eqn. (1)’: 𝐴𝑅 𝜌𝑔ℎ × 𝑑ℎ 𝑑𝑡 + ℎ = 𝑅 𝜌𝑔 𝑞1 (1)’’
  68. 68. Example #1: Solution (Cont.) Derive the transfer function: Solution: G(s)= 𝐻 𝑄1 Taking the Laplace transform for both sides for eqn. (1)’’: 𝐴𝑅 𝜌𝑔ℎ × 𝐻 𝑠 . 𝑠 + 𝐻(𝑠) = 𝑅 𝜌𝑔 𝑄1(𝑠) (1)’’ Taking 𝐻 𝑠 as a common facto and re-arrange the eqn.: 𝐻 𝑠 𝑄1 𝑠 = 𝐴𝑅 𝜌𝑔 ( 𝐴𝑅 𝜌𝑔 × 𝑠 ) + 1 OR 𝐻 𝑠 𝑄1 𝑠 = 1 ( 1 × 𝑠 ) + 𝜌𝑔 𝐴𝑅
