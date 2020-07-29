Define Agriculture (Then and Now)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AGRICULTURE SYSTEM (THEN AND NOW) Presented by Rebekah Samuel Malik Faheem Mehmood
DEFINE AGRICULTURE? • Agriculture is the science of growing crops and raising animals to meet the food, fiber, fuel, and o...
INTRODUCTION • All humans depend on agriculture for food • Urban industrial societies depends on the base of food surplus ...
EARLIER AGRICULTURAL SYSTEM
WORK FORCE • More than 25% of people work in agriculture or some related field. • Many changes have occurred throughout th...
HISTORY OF THE ENGINE • John Froelich • First gasoline tractor (1892) • Rudolph diesel • Produced the first diesel engine ...
AGRICULTURE IN PAKISTAN • About 25% of Pakistan’s total land area is under cultivation • It is watered by on of the larges...
OLD METHODS OF CULTIVATION AND HARVESTING • Pakistan has low yield per acre that means the average crop in Pakistan is jus...
TECHNOLOGY WHICH IS USED IN PAST
ADVANCED THEN EARLIER
INNOVATION IN AGRICULTURE SYSTEM
WHAT IS MODERN AGRICULTURE? • Modern agriculture is a term used to describe the wide type of production practices employed...
• More than 90% of farmers today work using the most innovative practices and growing techniques to produce enough food, f...
WHY TECHNOLOGY? WHY CHANGE? Why Change in Agriculture?
TECHNOLOGY WHICH IS USES NOW
MODERN TECHNOLOGY
SOME PICTURES REPRESENT COMPARISON OF THEN AND NOW TECHNOLOGY
PAKISTAN GDP FROM AGRICULTURE
ADVANTAGES  During the latter half of the twentieth century, what is known today As modern agriculture was very successfu...
DISADVANTAGES Use of fertilizers can alter the biology of rivers and lakes. Some environmentalists attribute the hypoxic...
RECOMMENDATION • Pakistan is still far from realizing the large potential yield. • Well-irrigated and fertile soil from th...
Published in: Education
  1. 1. AGRICULTURE SYSTEM (THEN AND NOW) Presented by Rebekah Samuel Malik Faheem Mehmood
  2. 2. DEFINE AGRICULTURE? • Agriculture is the science of growing crops and raising animals to meet the food, fiber, fuel, and other needs of humans. It includes many areas, such as soil conservation, pest management, and mechanics.
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • All humans depend on agriculture for food • Urban industrial societies depends on the base of food surplus generated by farmer and herders • Without agriculture there could be no cities, universities, factories or offices • Employs 45% of the working population • In some parts of Asia and Africa, over 80% of labor force is engaged in agriculture.
  4. 4. EARLIER AGRICULTURAL SYSTEM
  5. 5. WORK FORCE • More than 25% of people work in agriculture or some related field. • Many changes have occurred throughout the years. • People living on farms • 18oo’s = 70% • Amount of time to produce an acre of wheat • 1800’s =55 hours
  6. 6. HISTORY OF THE ENGINE • John Froelich • First gasoline tractor (1892) • Rudolph diesel • Produced the first diesel engine (1898)
  7. 7. AGRICULTURE IN PAKISTAN • About 25% of Pakistan’s total land area is under cultivation • It is watered by on of the largest irrigation system in the world • Pakistan irrigates three times more acres than Russia • Agriculture accounts for about 21% of GDP he • Employs about 41% of labor force. • In Pakistan account of agriculture these are includes • Crops (wheat, sugar cane, cotton, rice) is about 75 % • Fishery • livestock
  8. 8. OLD METHODS OF CULTIVATION AND HARVESTING • Pakistan has low yield per acre that means the average crop in Pakistan is just 1/4th of that of advance states • Where as Nepal , India, and Bangladesh are using modern scientific methods to increase their yield per acre or to improve their yield.
  9. 9. TECHNOLOGY WHICH IS USED IN PAST
  10. 10. ADVANCED THEN EARLIER
  11. 11. INNOVATION IN AGRICULTURE SYSTEM
  12. 12. WHAT IS MODERN AGRICULTURE? • Modern agriculture is a term used to describe the wide type of production practices employed by American farmers. • It makes use of hybrid seeds of selected variety of a single crop. • Technologically advanced equipment and lots of energy subsidies in the form of irrigation water, fertilizers and pesticides • More than 90% of farmers today work using the most innovative practices and growing techniques to produce enough food, fuel and fiber for a growing world, while minimizing their environmental footprint at the same time.
  13. 13. • More than 90% of farmers today work using the most innovative practices and growing techniques to produce enough food, fuel and fiber for a growing world, while minimizing their environmental footprint at the same time. • People living on farms • Now = 2% • Amount of time to produce an acre of wheat • Now = 1 hour
  14. 14. WHY TECHNOLOGY? WHY CHANGE? Why Change in Agriculture?
  15. 15. TECHNOLOGY WHICH IS USES NOW
  16. 16. MODERN TECHNOLOGY
  17. 17. SOME PICTURES REPRESENT COMPARISON OF THEN AND NOW TECHNOLOGY
  18. 18. PAKISTAN GDP FROM AGRICULTURE
  19. 19. ADVANTAGES  During the latter half of the twentieth century, what is known today As modern agriculture was very successful in meeting a growing demand for food by the world’s population.  Yields of primary crops such as rice and wheat increased dramatically, the price of food declined, the rate of increase in crop yields generally kept pace with population growth and the number of malnourished people was reduced slightly  we now import many of our fruits and vegetables from foreign borders.  New technology like pesticides and mechanical farm equipment's make it possible to grow large amounts of food with relatively few human hands
  20. 20. DISADVANTAGES Use of fertilizers can alter the biology of rivers and lakes. Some environmentalists attribute the hypoxic one in the gulf of Mexico as being encouraged by nitrogen fertilization of the algae bloom Removal of buffers to make large fields for maximum efficiency leading to lower food costs and greater food availability to the poor. It limits the natural habitat of some wild creatures and can lead to soil erosion.
  21. 21. RECOMMENDATION • Pakistan is still far from realizing the large potential yield. • Well-irrigated and fertile soil from the Indus irrigation system could produce more than present yield. • The key to a much-needed improvement of productivity lies in a more efficient use of resources, principally land and water. • Increase investments in research and technology development. • Accelerate development of high yielding/disease resistant varieties. • Training centers should be made for the farmers. • Micro financing should be introduced at a bigger scale in Pakistan for enhancement of rural areas.

