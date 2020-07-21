Bibliographic presentation sustainabl restaurant

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PresentedBy CALINEFRANGIEH INCLUSION OF RENEWABLE ENERGYAND ENERGETIC OPTIMIZATION OF RESTAURATION CENTERS Masters Degree in Renewable Energy | Pre- defense. SupervisedBy Dr.RAMIBECHARA
  2. 2. WHY RESTAURANTS ARE IMPORTANT FORAGREEN SOCIETY? 2
  3. 3. OUR COMMITMENT The UN has a sustainable agenda that aims to: • protect the environment • guarantee food security • enforce human rights • ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages and, LEBANON is a member. 3
  4. 4. REASONS WHY RESTAURANTS ARE BAD… • Food in stage of consumption have bigger carbon footprint due to grey energy. • Waste generates methane in landfills. • Inorganic food procurement that is depleting soil and giving reason for deforestation. • Cooking operations release GHG. • Solid waste with no recyclable content. • Fat, Oil, and Greases (FOG), and detergents that contaminate aquatic environment. • Big ENERGY and WATER consumers. • Poor food management. • Poor food procurement. • Food servings ENVIRONMENT FOOD SAFETY 5 HEALTH • Inorganic food procurement that is related to health problems and deformities. • Cooking operations that are bad for the long-term health of employees. (charcoal combustion, deep frying…)
  5. 5. WHAT CAN RESTAURANTS DO TO IMPROVE? 6
  6. 6. ENVIRONMENT- BASED ATTRIBUTES • Use energy- saving lights • Use motion detector for lights in toilets, corridors, empty zone… • Use energy- saving equipment • Energy Management system to track energy use • Keep entrance door closed or use double door • Use of environmentally friendly cleaning supplies ENERGY EFFICIENCY & CONSERVATION MINIMIZING HARMFUL WASTE 7 RECYCLING & COMPOSTING • Recycle paper, plastic, cardboard, glass, and aluminum • Provide recycling bin in store (Self-service) • Conduct food waste composting that reduces waste and improve soil properties • Use paper towels, toilet paper, take out containers and so on that are recyclable or compostable WATER EFFICIENCY & CONSERVATION • Water saving toilets, faucets, laundry, sprinkler system…. • Only serve customers water upon request RE INTEGRATION POWER GENERATION FOGTREATMENT
  7. 7. FOOD- BASED ATTRIBUTES • Local food to reduce air pollution from transportation • Put organic food on the menu • Avoid genetically modified foods • Availability and accessibility of safe and nutritious food for consumption • Food loss or waste prevention from source • Recovery and redistribution of safe and nutritious food for consumption • Animal feed • Compost/ incineration with energy recovery • Landfills disposal as ultimate solution MENU SUSTAINABILITY 8 The food-use-not-loss-or-waste hierarchy ADMINISTRATION- BASED ATTRIBUTES GREEN CERTIFICATION TRAIN GREEN EMPLOYEES INVESTMENT/ DONATION inGREEN PROJECTS
  8. 8. WHAT CAN GOVERNMENTS DO TO HELP? 9
  9. 9. GOVERNMENT INCENTICVES 10 FEED- IN- TARIFF Smart Export Guarantee Policies and support mechanisms help: • create a market that encourages the deployment of RE. • walk towards sustainable diets and food security. • FIT: long- term purchasing agreement for the sale of RE electricity. Lacks the ability to create competition in the market. closed on 31 March TAX INCENTIVES • It’s a mechanism that encourages RE deployment at the lowest prices. Renewable Portfolio Standard • The RPS is quantity- based, it obligates an increase in the amount of power generated by RES. This grants them tradable green certificates . SMART EXPORT GUARANTEE • FiT scheme have 2019. • SEG: pay export tariffs only - the part of generated RE not used onsite TRADE EFFLUENT SURCHARGE • A penalty intended to enhance water quality that reaches water streams.
  10. 10. WHAT BARRIERS OBSTRUCT GREEN ADOPTION? 11
  11. 11. WILLINGNESS OF OWNER/MANAGER TOADOPT GREEN PRACTICES 12 It is the first predictor and it is influenced by: • his/her attitude towards GREEN PRACTICES – This is why awareness campaigns are important. • his/her social influences – family, friends, collective community • his/her perceived behavioral control which is one’s confidence in his/her abilities to put GREEN PRACTICES to action Another predictor is the positive perceived innovation characteristic which is one’s level of faith that adopting a certain innovation will have positive impact on his/her business. CUSTOMER’S PERCEPTION OF GREEN PRACTICES ADOPTED BYARESTAURANT • GREEN PRACTRICES enhance restaurant’s image, which is the basis of a loyal patronage. • Owners/Managers are too optimistic about the amount of money, time, and distance that a customer is willing to pay, wait, and travel to dine at a green restaurant. • GREEN PRACTICES are best done and advertised to help build a good image.
  12. 12. WHAT METHODOLOGY CANADDRESS THESE BARRIERS? 13
  13. 13. ENERGY PERFORMANCE CONTRACTING (EPC) 14 • offers the end user an integrated solution including planning, financing, installation, and monitoring of RES systems. • guarantees the end-user cost savings and better environmental impact with zero technical risks and minimal to zero investment. STANDARDIZATION AND BENCHMARKING METHOD is used to showcase the profitability of the EPC and calculate the potential of each EPC project as a benchmark- based rating. This help with the perceived behavioral control of owner/manager since initiating, implementing and monitoring GREEN PRACTICES are not his/her responsibility. They also help with the positive perceived innovation characteristic since the results are guaranteed. Both very important for the approval of owner/manager. + = BUSINESS CASE
  14. 14. 15
  15. 15. WHAT IS OURAIM? 16
  16. 16. 17 • Point the threat a restaurant can have on sustainability. • Showcase the impact a restaurant can have on environment, food safety, health. • Show the potential of reducing energy, water, waste, and greenhouse gases. • Find adequate ways to integrate RE in restaurants.
  17. 17. WHAT IS OUR PLAN? 18
  18. 18. 19 Continue a thorough reading on RE in tertiary sector. Try to make a list of what has been tried and their effectiveness. LITERATURE PART PRACTICAL PART Apply our finding on a restaurant of our choosing. Compare the results from the simulation and see if the impact is as big as anticipated.
  19. 19. THANK YOU Caline Frangieh +961 71032561 calinefrangieh@hotmail.com

