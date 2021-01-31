Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business Communication Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Dr. N.G.P. ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLEGE (An Autonomous Institution, Affil...
Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Complaints Sources of Complaints Incomplete or defective order Wrong directions to the dispa...
Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Adjustment Policy The customer is always right Fair claim, fair adjustment Buyer beware ! “C...
Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Collection Letter Positive, Cheerful and Optimistic Content & Style – Customer’s usual condu...
Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Collection Series Notification and reminders Enquiry and discussion Appeal and urgency Deman...
Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Sales Letters - Advantages Easy access to the customer Not unwelcome because it does not int...
Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Objectives of writing a sales letter Promoting the sale of a product Introducing new goods i...
Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Three P’s of Sales Correspondence Prospect: Client, Customer or Reader Their taste, preferen...
Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Functions of a sales letter Attracting A ttention Arousing I nterst Building D esire Securin...
Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Circular Letters - Objectives To obtain publicity for a cause, a campaign, or a product To m...
Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Situations for sending Circular Letters Opening of a new shop or a branch or expansion of th...
Complaints and Adjustments, Collection Letters, Collection series, Sales Letters, Objectives and functions of sales letters & Circular Letters

Complaints and Adjustments - Collection Letters - Collection series – Sales Letters –Objectives and functions – Circular Letters.

  1. 1. Business Communication Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Dr. N.G.P. ARTS AND SCIENCE COLLEGE (An Autonomous Institution, Affiliated to Bharathiar University, Coimbatore) Approved by Government of Tamil Nadu and Accredited by NAAC with 'A' Grade (2nd Cycle) Dr. N.G.P.- Kalapatti Road, Coimbatore-641048, Tamil Nadu, India Web: www.drngpasc.ac.in | Email: info@drngpasc.ac.in | Phone: +91-422-2369100 RAJAKRISHNAN M Assistant Professor in Commerce CA
  2. 2. Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Complaints Sources of Complaints Incomplete or defective order Wrong directions to the dispatch section Mistake by the accounts section in preparing the invoice Dispatch - Goods of wrong quality, Size, brand, pattern & Colour Defective packing Abnormal delay in sending the consignment
  3. 3. Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Adjustment Policy The customer is always right Fair claim, fair adjustment Buyer beware ! “Caveat emptor”
  4. 4. Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Collection Letter Positive, Cheerful and Optimistic Content & Style – Customer’s usual conduct The “you” attitude – convince the debtor An informal & friendly approach – break the ice Friendliness with tact and firmness Should not be too brief Not to lose the customer
  5. 5. Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Collection Series Notification and reminders Enquiry and discussion Appeal and urgency Demand and warning
  6. 6. Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Sales Letters - Advantages Easy access to the customer Not unwelcome because it does not intrude Inexpensive Reaches specific targets Can be brief or long Can have a personal touch Gets focused attention
  7. 7. Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Objectives of writing a sales letter Promoting the sale of a product Introducing new goods in the market more effectively Introduces the salesperson to the prospects Widens the market for existing products without much cost Repeated appearance - reminder Educate customers – selecting right type of goods Create and maintains goodwill Main source of securing orders It functions as a salesperson Keeps the customers constantly in touch
  8. 8. Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Three P’s of Sales Correspondence Prospect: Client, Customer or Reader Their taste, preference & buying capacity Product: Service & Idea What exactly it is ? How it will benefit the customer? How it is superior to the other products available ? Preposition: Offer – prices Documents Guarantee After-sales service
  9. 9. Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Functions of a sales letter Attracting A ttention Arousing I nterst Building D esire Securing A ction
  10. 10. Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Circular Letters - Objectives To obtain publicity for a cause, a campaign, or a product To make the reader interested in their contents To impress the reader with facts and information about the firm, its policy and the events which may have necessitated the sending of the circular To gain the confidence of the reader
  11. 11. Dr. NGPASC COIMBATORE | INDIA Situations for sending Circular Letters Opening of a new shop or a branch or expansion of the firm Change in address or premises Introducing a new product Price reduction and clearance sales Obtaining an agency Admission of a partner Retirement or death of a partner Change in the constitution of the firm
  12. 12. 12

