PROGRAM KERJA KEGIATAN EKSTRAKURIKULER PALANG MERAH REMAJA (PMR) SMK PUI HAURGEULIS TAHUN PELAJARAN 2018/2019 Disusun oleh...
ii LEMBAR PENGESAHAN PROGRAM KERJA KEGIATAN EKSTRAKURIKULER PALANG MERAH REMAJA (PMR) SMK PUI HAURGEULIS TAHUN PELAJARAN 2...
iii DAFTAR ISI Halaman judul ................................................................................................
iv KATA PENGANTAR Kami panjatkan puji syukur ke Hadirat Allah SWT telah memberikan rahmat dan karunia-nya sehingga kami da...
BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Dengan dilandasinya rasa kemanusiaan yang adil dan beradab dan didorong dengan semang...
2 .Adapun dasar dari kegiatan PMR di SMK PUI Haurgeulis adalah 1. Kepres no. 246 tahun 1963 tentang Perhimpunan Palang Mer...
3 BAB II PROGRAM KERJA PEMBINA PMR 2.1 Program Kerja Pembina PMR Program Kerja adalah suatu susunan sistematik kegiatan ya...
4  Latihan Gabungan ( LatGab ) PMR Tingkat Wira Sekabupeten Indramayu. c) Jangka Panjang  Masa Penerimaan Calon Anggota ...
5 Latihan Pemantapan Materi 7 Januari Latihan Rutin& Evaluasi Materi 8 Februari Latihan rutin& Evaluasi Materi Pengambilan...
6 1. Kemanusiaan 2. Kesamaan 3. Kenetralan kemandirian 4. Kesukarelaan 5. Kesatuan 6. Kemestaan 7. Menyelenggarakan pendid...
7 BAB III PENUTUP Rencana strategis PMR 2018-2019 beserta penjabaran hanya akan berhasil dalam implementasinya jika dari s...
8 LAMPIRAN I STRUKTUR ORGANASASI PMR SMK PUI HAURGEULIS PERIODE 2018/2019 Penanggung Jawab : Sukmayanto, S.E. Pembina PMR ...
9 LAMPIRAN II GARIS BESAR PROGRAM KERJA PMR SMK PUI Haurgeulis Tabel. 1.1 garis besar program kerja PMR Jabatan dalam orga...
10 LAMPIRAN III ANGGOTA PALANG MERAH REMAJA SMK PUI Haurgeulis Jl. Siliwangi No.4 Kec. Haurgeulis. Kab. Indramayu. Kode Po...
11 17 Irmawati P X AKL 18 Eka Setiawati P X AKL 19 Dinda Kanya Dewi P X AKL 20 Amanah Dea Musulmi P X AKL 21 Wisnu Pamungk...
12 LAMPIRAN IV MATERI KEPALANGMERAHAN SMK PUI Haurgeulis Tabel. 1.3. materi kepelangmerahan No Hari /Tanggal Materi Pember...
13 LAMPIRAN V MATERI PERTOLONGAN PERTAMA PALANG MERAH REMAJA SMK PUI Haurgeulis Tabel 1.4. materi pertolongan pertama PMR ...
14 7 Luka bakar 1. Penyebab, tanda dan gejala 2. Perawatan pra rumah sakit 1 1 1 8 Pemindahan Penderita 1. Teknik pemindah...
15 LAMPIRAN VI FORMULIR PENDAFTARAN ANGGOTA PMR A. IDENTITAS CALON ANGGOTA 1. Nama Lengkap :………………………………………………… 2. Tempat/...
16 D. KETRAMPILAN YANG DIMILIKI 1. …………………………………………………………………………… 2. …………………………………………………………………………… 3. ………………………………………………………...
  1. 1. PROGRAM KERJA KEGIATAN EKSTRAKURIKULER PALANG MERAH REMAJA (PMR) SMK PUI HAURGEULIS TAHUN PELAJARAN 2018/2019 Disusun oleh : TIM EKSTRAKURIKULER PALANG MERAH REMAJA (PMR)
  2. 2. ii LEMBAR PENGESAHAN PROGRAM KERJA KEGIATAN EKSTRAKURIKULER PALANG MERAH REMAJA (PMR) SMK PUI HAURGEULIS TAHUN PELAJARAN 2018/2019 Haurgeulis, ... Juli 2018 Mengetahui, Kepala SMK PUI Haurgeulis Sukmayanto, S.E. Nip. Ketua Pembina Ekstrakurikuler PMR, Sandi, S.Pd.
  3. 3. iii DAFTAR ISI Halaman judul ............................................................................................... i Halaman pengesahan ......................................................................................ii Kata pengantar ..............................................................................................iii Daftar isi ........................................................................................................iv Bab I : Pendahuluan ..................................................................................1 1.1 Latar Belakang........................................................................1 1.2 Rencana .................................................................................1 1.3 Maksud dan Tujuan ...............................................................2 1.4 Visi dan Misi PMR 2018/2019..............................................2 Bab II : Program Kerja Pembina PMR .......................................................3 2.1 Program Kerja Pembina PMR................................................3 a) Jangka Pendek....................................................................3 b) Jangka Menengah...............................................................3 c) Jangka Panjang...................................................................4 2.2 Kerja Tahunan PMR Tingkat Wira Bakti...............................4 2.3 Pelaksanaan Kegiatan..............................................................5 3.3 Tantangan................................................................................5 4.3 Hasil yang diharapkan.............................................................5 Bab III : Penutup ...........................................................................................7 Lampiran I : Struktur Organasasi PMR ...............................................8 Lampiran II : GARIS BESAR PROGRAM KERJA PMR ....................9 Lampiran III : ANGGOTA PALANG MERAH REMAJA ...................10 Lampiran IV : MATERI KEPALANGMERAHAN ................................12 Lampiran V : MATERI PERTOLONGAN PERTAMA (PMR)...........14 Lampiran VI : FORMULIR PENDAFTARAN ANGGOTA PMR ........16
  4. 4. iv KATA PENGANTAR Kami panjatkan puji syukur ke Hadirat Allah SWT telah memberikan rahmat dan karunia-nya sehingga kami dapat menyelesaikan program kerja PMR ( Palang Merah Remaja ) di SMK PUI Haurgeulis, tujuan antara lain sebagai acuan dan pedoman kami dalam melaksanakan kegiatan tersebut. kami mengucapkan terima kasih kepada : 1. Bapak Sukmayanto, S.E., selaku Kepala SMK PUI Haurgeulis yang telah memberikan kepercayaan kepada saya sebagai Pembina PMR di SMK PUI Haurgeulis. 2. Wakasek Kurikulum dan Wakasek Kesiswaan serta Teman- teman semua yang ikut membantu saya dalam membuat Program kerja . Tentu saja kami rasakan bahwa pembuatannya sangat jauh dari sempurna, oleh karena itu serta saran yang membangun dari para pemerhati pendidikan khususnya dalam kegiatan ekstrakuler PMR sangat kami harapkan untuk memperbaikan maupun penambahan demi kemajuan kami dimasa yang akan datang. Demikian program yang kami buat , atas bantuan dan kerjasamanya kami ucapkan terima kasih. Hauregulis, Juli 2018 Team Penyusun
  5. 5. BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Dengan dilandasinya rasa kemanusiaan yang adil dan beradab dan didorong dengan semangat Gerakan Internasional dan bulan sabit merah untuk meringankan penderitaan sesame manusia apa pun sebabnya pada tanggal 17 September 1945 dalam rangka usaha turut mengisi kemerdekaan bangsa Indonesia, maka dibentuklah Perhimpunan Palang Merah Indonesia sebagai suatu organisasi kemasyarakatan yang bergerak dibidang social kemanusiaan. Palang Merah Remaja atau PMR merupakan organisasi social kemanusiaan yang berada di bawah naungan Palang Merah Indonesia. PMI sendiri membentuk organisasi PMR secara resmi pada tahun 1953 dengan tujuan utama untuk menyiapkan kader-kader handal PMI. Banyak cara untuk membina dan mengembangkan , namun yang paling penting dalam proses pembinaan dan pengembangan PMR adalah siswa saling memahami serta menghargai harapan-harapan komitmen tanpa pamrih seraya memberikan ketauladanan. selain itu untuk menyatukan gerak langkah perlu dikembangkan dan dipelihara kelangsungan hubungan yang harmonis antara siswa PMR dan sekolah karena bagaikan satu organ yang hidup yang saling tergantung serta saling menunjang satu dengan lainnya. Dalam rangka usaha menjalin kasih sayang terhadap sesama manusia berdasarkan Pancasila dan UUD 1945 dan turut memelihara budi pekerti yang luhur menuju ke arah terwujudnya ekstensi PMR dalam menjalankan kegiatan setiap tahun pelajaran, menyusun rencana strategis PMR tahun 2018-2019 , sebagai pedoman arah kegiatan PMR di SMK PUI Haurgeulis. 1.2 Rencana Rencana strategi PMR tahun 2011-2012 diharapkan dapat memenuhi unsur-unsur sebagai berikut : 1. Sederhana tetapi strategis, mudah dimengerti, kompak, mudah dilaksanakan dapat dipantau dan dievaluasi pelaksanaan. 2. Menggunakan metode perencanaan yang disusun bersama siswa PMR dengan musyawarah dengan melibatkan semua peserta PMR dan Pembina. 3. Mengakomadasikan masukan-masukan dari kepala sekolah, dewan guru dan unit-unit ekstrakulikuler SMK PUI Haurgeulis
  6. 6. 2 .Adapun dasar dari kegiatan PMR di SMK PUI Haurgeulis adalah 1. Kepres no. 246 tahun 1963 tentang Perhimpunan Palang Merah Indonesia 2. Perjanjian kerjasama PMI dengan Depdiknas RI 24 Mei 1995 No.118/U/95 dan No.0090-Kep/PP/V/95 tentang pembinaan dan pengembangan kepalangmerahan di sekolah. Perjanjian kerjasam PMI dengan DEPAG RI tanggal 26 September 1995No.459 tahun 1995 dan No.0185-KEP/PP/IX/95 tentang Pembinaan dan pengembangan kepalangmerahan. 1.3 Maksud Dan Tujuan 1.3 1 Maksud Untuk meningkatkan kualitas dari pembinaan PMR di Unit SMK PUI Haurgeulis tentunya tidak terlepas dari kapasitas dari siswa, Pembina PMR dan sekolah itu sendiri dengan adanya penyegaran dan pemahaman mengenai materi, Pembina PMR diharapkan bisa berjalan dengan baik. 1.3 2 Tujuan 1. Memberikan dan meningkatkan pengetahuan bagi peserta / siswa dalam melaksanakan Pembinaan PMR di Unit sekolah sesuai standard managemen pembinaan PMR dan relawan yang dibantu oleh PMI Cabang Kabupaten Bekasi. 2. Siswa anggota PMR dapat mengembangkan kemampuan dan potensi mereka dalam menjalankan aktivitas sehari-hari. 3. Berjalannya mekanisme organisasi dengan baik dan benar. 4. Peningkatan professionalme manajemen organisasi PMR di sekolah. 1.4 Visi Dan Misi PMR 2018-2019 1.4 1 Visi “Terwujudnya PMR sebagai unit kegiatan siswa yang professional tanggap dan dicintai siswa” 1.4 2 Misi 1. Menguatkan dan mengembangkan organisasi. 2. Meningkatkan kualitas (pengurus, anggota PMR dan relawan). 3. Mengembangkan kegiatan kepalangmerahan yang berbasis masyarakat. 4. Mengembangkan komunikasi informasi dan Edukasi kepalangmerahan.
  7. 7. 3 BAB II PROGRAM KERJA PEMBINA PMR 2.1 Program Kerja Pembina PMR Program Kerja adalah suatu susunan sistematik kegiatan yang akan dilakukan oleh Pengurus PMR WIRA SMK PUI Haurgeulis selama masa Kepengurusan 2018 – 2019. Berikut program kerjanya 1. Pelayanan kesehatan sekolah. 2. Mengadakan kebersihan lingkungan sekolah. 3. Mengadakan latihan. 4. Mengadakan penyuluhan kepada masyarakat. 5. Mengadakan bakti sosial. 6. Mengadakan kunjungan ke tempat kesehatan. Adapaun susunan program jangka pndek, menengah, dan jangka panjang yaitu sebagai berikut, a) Jangka Pendek  Latihan Unit: Merupakan kegiatan Membina Calon maupun Anggota PMR Unit SMK PUI Haurgeulis secara rutin seminggu sekali pada hari Sabtu.  Rapat Koordinasi: Merupakan kegiatan evaluasi rutin setiap satu bulan satu kali pada minggu kedua. b) Jangka Menengah  Bakti Sosial Butterfly: Merupakan kegiatan Bakti Sosial setiap Empat bulan satu kali atau pada saat darurat bencana.  Evaluasi Latihan: Merupakan membantu PMR Unit SMK PUI Haurgeulis mengikuti dan mengevaluasi hasil latihan di kegiatan rutin perlombaan yang diadakan oleh PMI atau PMR Madya maupun Wira di lingkungan Kab. Bekasi.  Studi Banding: Evaluasi Kinerja Pengurus PMR WIRA SMK PUI Haurgeulis setiap 4 bulan sekali.  Buka Puasa Bersama: Dalam Rangka Ramadhan kegiatan yang dilaksanakan setahun sekali.  Kegiatan Variatif: Kegiatan ini berbentuk refreshing seperti Rujak Party, Tea Party, Lintas alam dan lain sebagainya diluar aktivitas yang berhubungan dengan PMR maupun kegiatan formil lainnya.
  8. 8. 4  Latihan Gabungan ( LatGab ) PMR Tingkat Wira Sekabupeten Indramayu. c) Jangka Panjang  Masa Penerimaan Calon Anggota Maupun Calon Pengurus Himpunan Alumni: Diadakan setiap setahun sekali setelah kelulusan PMR WIRA Unit SMK PUI Haurgeulis.  Musyawarah Pertanggung Jawaban (MUPER): Diadakan setiap setahun sekali atau selesai Masa Bakti Pengurus berupa sidang pleno yang mempertangungjawabkan kepengurusan kepada Majelis Permusyawaratan Anggota.  Milad: Syukuran Gabungan Ulang Tahun Palang Merah Indonesia, PMR Unit SMK PUI Haurgeulis. 2.2 Program Kerja Tahunan PMR Tingkat Wira Bakti No Bulan Kegiatan 1 Juli Latihan Rutin&Penerimaan Calon Anggota Maupun Calon Pengurus Himpunan Alumni PMR SMK PUI Haurgeulis Musyawarah Pertanggung Jawaban (MUPER) Pengurus PMR Lama 2 Agustus Latihan Rutin Dan Evaluasi Materi Latihan pemantapan PP 3 September Latihan Rutin Dan Evaluasi Materi Latihan pemantapan PP 4 Oktober Latihan Rutin Dan Evaluasi Materi Latihan Pemantapan PP 5 November Diklat 6 Desember Latihan Rutin & Evaluasi Materi
  9. 9. 5 Latihan Pemantapan Materi 7 Januari Latihan Rutin& Evaluasi Materi 8 Februari Latihan rutin& Evaluasi Materi Pengambilan Lencana Harian PMR Wira 9 Maret Latihan Rutin dan Evaluasi 10 April latihan Gabungan 11 Mei Latihan Rutin dan Evaluasi LBB 12 Juni Latihan Rutin Pelantikan PMR Wira 2.3 Pelaksanaan Kegiatan Siswa, Pembina dan Wakil Pembina PMR serta SMK PUI Haurgeulis sebagai lembaga Pendidikan. 2.4 Tantangan Tingkat bencana makin meningkat disebabkan oleh parahnya lingkungan dan dampak langsung dari perubahan iklim yang merupakan akibat dari pemanasan global (global warning). Berbagai penyakit yang menular mengalami peningkatan dilihat dari area penyebaran masyarakat yang terinfeksi serta tingkat keganasan sumber penyakit menular. Pencitraan dan sosialisasi PMR masih belum lancar dan program serta kegiatan yang dijalankan PMR belum terintegrasi secara optimal. 2.5 Hasil Yang Diharapkan PMR SMK PUI Haurgeulis dapat berpartipasi mengirimkan penderitaan sesama manusia yang disebabkan kelamin, golongan, dan lain-lainnya yang berlandaskan 7 prinsip –prinsip dasar gerakan internasional palang merah dan bulan sabit merah :
  10. 10. 6 1. Kemanusiaan 2. Kesamaan 3. Kenetralan kemandirian 4. Kesukarelaan 5. Kesatuan 6. Kemestaan 7. Menyelenggarakan pendidikan dan pelatihan terencana berkelanjutan dengan pendekatan peduli terhadap sesama. 8. Menyelenggarakan pembinaan terhadap potensi sumber daya manusia / siswa di sekolah yang benar-benar mempunyai kemampuan keahlian serta pengalaman dalam bidang kepalangmerahan. 9. Orientasi dan pelatihan aplikasi bagi siswa PMR dan relawan PMI agar menghayati tugas dan tanggung jawabnya yang didukung dengan penghayatan terhadap nilai-nilai kepalangmerahan sebelum diterjunkan ke lapangan 10. Menyelenggarakan peduli bencana secara terencana terkoordinasi dan kesiagaan terhadap darurat bencana.
  11. 11. 7 BAB III PENUTUP Rencana strategis PMR 2018-2019 beserta penjabaran hanya akan berhasil dalam implementasinya jika dari semula telah dikembangkan rasa kepemilikan terhadap rencana srtategis dari seluruh siswa PMR berikut mitra kerjanya. Sebagai kata kunci terakhir kelembagaan serta sistem yang dibangun keberhasilan atau kegagalan dalam implementasi tergantung kepada seluruh anggota / siswa dan Pembina PMR serta SMK PUI Haurgeulis yang melaksanakannya. Disinilah letak pentingnya pengembangan sumber daya manusia untuk menghadapi tantangan ke depan yang makin kompleks. Semoga program kerja ini dapat diindahkan oleh semua pihak terkait dan kami sangat mengharapkan kritik dan saran dari semuanya. Akhirnya semoga Allah SWT memberkahi program kerja ini dan memberkahi pula keluarga besar SMK PUI Haurgeulis sehingga terwujud warga sekolah yang Toyyibatun, Warobbun Gofuur, Amiien.
  12. 12. 8 LAMPIRAN I STRUKTUR ORGANASASI PMR SMK PUI HAURGEULIS PERIODE 2018/2019 Penanggung Jawab : Sukmayanto, S.E. Pembina PMR : Sandi, S.Pd Alumni PMR : ALUMNI PMR SMK PUI Haurgeulis Ketua Umum PMR : Yaqub Satria Indramaju ( Kelas XII MM) Wakil Ketua I PMR : Sukeni Sintia Wati ( Kelas XII AK) Sekretaris Umum PMR : Weni Barokah ( Kelas XII APK1 ) Bendahara Umum PMR : Lilis Novianti ( Kelas XII APK1) Divisi Konsultasi, Informasi dan Edukasi (KIE) : Sakinah Oktaviani Divisi Operasional UKS : Lita Barokah Divisi Lingkungan Hidup (LH) : Salsabilah Ilmar. F Divisi Koordinator Lapangan / PPGD : Irfan Juliyanto Subakti Anggota PMR (The First Aider Community) : Anggota PMR Haugeulis, Juli 2018 Pembina PMR Sandi, S.Pd Nip. Ketua PMR Yaqub Satria Indramaju Nis.
  13. 13. 9 LAMPIRAN II GARIS BESAR PROGRAM KERJA PMR SMK PUI Haurgeulis Tabel. 1.1 garis besar program kerja PMR Jabatan dalam organisasi Pihak yang terlibat Kewajiban dan tanggung jawab Penanggung Jawab Penanggung Jawab Kepala SMK PUI Haurgeulis Mempunyai tanggung jawab secara penuh sebagai pengambil kebijakan terakhir atas segala bentuk kegiatan yang diadakan oleh PMR Sukmayanto, S.E. Pembina PMR Pembina PMR, Pembina UKS,dan Wakil Kesiswaan Mempunyai tanggung jawab secara penuh dalam menjaga kestabilan organisasi secara internal maupun eksternal ini dilakukan agar peran PMR tetap eksis di lingkungan sekolah dan masyarakat serta pengambil kebijakan dan evaluator atas segala bentuk kegiatan yang diadakan PMR. Sandi, S.Pd. Trainer PMI Kabupaten Indramayu , Dinas Kesehatan Haurgeulis dan KSR Kabupaten Indramayu. Mempunyai tanggung jawab secara penuh terhadap pembinaan kaderisiasi PMR untuk membentuk jiwa kepalangmerahan dan sosial dan humanisme pada seluruh kegiatan. Offesial SMK PUI Haurgeulis Mempunyai tanggung jawab penuh dalam menyukseskan segala bentuk kegiatan yang diadakan oleh PMR baik formal maupun informal serta bertindak sebagai event organizer dalam kegiatan –kegiatan tertentu.
  14. 14. 10 LAMPIRAN III ANGGOTA PALANG MERAH REMAJA SMK PUI Haurgeulis Jl. Siliwangi No.4 Kec. Haurgeulis. Kab. Indramayu. Kode Pos. 45264 Tabel. 1.2. Daftar Anggota Angkatan 2018/2019 No Nama L/P Kelas / Jurusan Alamat Siswa 1 Acan canadi L X MM 2 Nurul aeni P X MM 3 Rizka naqia P X MM 4 M. Farhan Firdaus L X MM 5 Fahri Husaini L X MM 6 Amelia Putri P X OTKP 7 Kikis Tirta Dewi P X OTKP 8 Lusi Kartini P X OTKP 9 Rindiyani P X OTKP 10 Sukma Jaya L X OTKP 11 Dede Hermawati P X AKL 12 Emas P X AKL 13 Fahmudin L X AKL 14 Rini Aprilia P X AKL 15 Sri Lestari P X AKL 16 Syaefudin L X AKL
  15. 15. 11 17 Irmawati P X AKL 18 Eka Setiawati P X AKL 19 Dinda Kanya Dewi P X AKL 20 Amanah Dea Musulmi P X AKL 21 Wisnu Pamungkas L X OTKP 22 Gunawan L X OTKP 23 Nengsih P X OTKP 24 M. Saefudin L X OTKP 25 Aldin Nurhidayat L X MM 26 Bagus Maulana Akbar L X MM 27 Yuda L X MM 28 Yuni Awaliyah P X MM 29 M. Alip L X MM 30 Ahmad Labib Nafiudin L X MM
  16. 16. 12 LAMPIRAN IV MATERI KEPALANGMERAHAN SMK PUI Haurgeulis Tabel. 1.3. materi kepelangmerahan No Hari /Tanggal Materi Pemberi Materi 1 Agustus Pengenalan tentang PMR 2 Agustus Sejarah Palang Merah internasional 3 September Sejarah PMI dan PMR 4 September Mars PMI dan PMR (Bakti Remaja ) 5 Oktober Dasar Gerakan PMR 6 Oktober Mars PMI dan PMR (Bakti Remaja ) 7 Nopember Tandu PMR 8 Nopember Pembalutan 9 Desember Pembidaian 10 Desember Pertolongan Pertama 11 Januari Evaluasi 12 Februari Pengenalan obat tradisional 13 Maret Evakuasi 14 Mei LDKS KEPALANGMERAHAN 15 Juni Simulasi Bencana
  17. 17. 13 LAMPIRAN V MATERI PERTOLONGAN PERTAMA PALANG MERAH REMAJA SMK PUI Haurgeulis Tabel 1.4. materi pertolongan pertama PMR No Materi Uraian 8 Jam 16 Jam 24 Jam 1 Pertolongan Pertama 1. Tujuan PP 2. Tugas pelaku PP 3. Prinsip pokok pelaksanaan PP 0,5 1 1 2 Anatomi & Faal Dasar Pokok-pokok ilmu urai dan faal tubuh yang berkaitan dengan kecelakaan. 0,5 1 1 3 Penilaian 1. Penilaian keadaan dini 2. Pemeriksaan 3. Pelaporan 1 2 3 4 Bantuan Hidup Dasar dan Resusitasi Jantung Paru 1. Sistem pernafasan dan sirkulasi 2. Resusitasi Jantung Paru pada dewasa 2 4 6 5 Perdarahan dan Syok 1. Jenis perdarahan dan cara pertolongan 2. Syok dan cara penanganan 1 2 3 6 Cedera 1. Cedera jaringan lunak 2. Cedera alat gerak 3. Cedera kepala, leher, tulang belakang, dan dada 1 2 3
  18. 18. 14 7 Luka bakar 1. Penyebab, tanda dan gejala 2. Perawatan pra rumah sakit 1 1 1 8 Pemindahan Penderita 1. Teknik pemindahan 2. Jenis peralatan 1 2 2 9 Kedaruratan medis & lingkungan 1. Gangguan pernafasan 2. Paparan panas 3. Kejadian lain sesuai dengan kebutuhan _ 1 1 10 EvaluasiLisan dan tertulis 0,5 1 1
  19. 19. 15 LAMPIRAN VI FORMULIR PENDAFTARAN ANGGOTA PMR A. IDENTITAS CALON ANGGOTA 1. Nama Lengkap :………………………………………………… 2. Tempat/Tanggal Lahir :………………………………………………… 3. Jenis Kelamin :………………………………………………… 4. Agama :………………………………………………… 5. Alamat Lengkap :………………………………………………… No Telpon……………Email:………………… 6. Alamat kelompok PMR :……………………………………………….. No Telpon………….......................................... 7. Tinggi Badan :………………………………………………… 8. Berat Badan :………………………………………………… 9. Golongan Darah :………………………………………………… 10. Penyakit yang diderita :…………………………………………………. B. IDENTITAS ORANG TUA/WALI 1. Nama Ayah :………………………………………………………… 2. Pekerjaan :………………………………………………………… 3. Alamat :………………………………………………………… No Telpon……………................................................... 4. Nama Ibu :………………………………………………………… 5. Pekerjaan :………………………………………………………… 6. Alamat :………………………………………………………… No Telpon………………............................................... 7. No Telp / HP yang Dapat Dihubungi :……………………….…….. 8. Status Hubungan dengan yang dihubungi:………………………… C. ORGANISASI YANG PERNAH DI IKUTI 1. ……………………………………………Tahun……………………… 2. ……………………………………………Tahun……………………… 3. ……………………………………………Tahun………………………
  20. 20. 16 D. KETRAMPILAN YANG DIMILIKI 1. …………………………………………………………………………… 2. …………………………………………………………………………… 3. …………………………………………………………………………… 4. …………………………………………………………………………… E. PERNYATAAN 1. Dengan ini menjaukan permohonan untuk menjadi anggota PMR pada Kelompok …………….. 2. Bersedia bersedia melaksanakan ketentuan yang berlaku. Haurgeulis,…. Juli 2018 Menyetujui Orang Tua/Wali Calon Anggota

