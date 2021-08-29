Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 10 Control Self-Assessment The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financ...
Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reprod...
Control self-assessment  A business unit assesses its operations and activities against a list of control procedures extr...
Self-assessment of control procedures Compliance level Control procedure Full Partial Not N/A The dept. should do this * T...
Supplementary information  Fully compliant  Why compliant?  Partially compliant  Which part not complaint?  Which par...
For partially or not compliant control procedures  Corrective action plan  Action items  Completion date  Justificatio...
CSA summary by subsidiary banks Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 7
CSA summary by control procedures Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
CSA summary by subsidiary banks and control procedures Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 9
Compliance projection Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10
Aug. 29, 2021
Chapter 10 control self-assessment

Chapter 10 control self-assessment

  1. 1. Chapter 10 Control Self-Assessment The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Website : https://sites.google.com/site/quanrisk E-mail : quanrisk@gmail.com Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  2. 2. Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reproduced, in any form or by any means, without written permission from CapitaLogic Limited.  Authored by Dr. LAM Yat-fai (林日辉), Chief Data Scientist, CapitaLogic Limited, Adjunct Professor of Finance, City University of Hong Kong, Doctor of Business Administration, CFA, CAIA, CAMS, CFE, FRM, PRM, MCSE, MCNE. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 2
  3. 3. Control self-assessment  A business unit assesses its operations and activities against a list of control procedures extracted from a procedural document  Internally driven and often incorporates checklists and/or workshops to identify the potential risks facing the business unit Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 3
  4. 4. Self-assessment of control procedures Compliance level Control procedure Full Partial Not N/A The dept. should do this * The dept. should do that * The dept. should not do this * The dept. should not do that * The dept. should … * The dept. should not … * Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
  5. 5. Supplementary information  Fully compliant  Why compliant?  Partially compliant  Which part not complaint?  Which part complaint?  Why compliant?  Not compliant  Not applicable  Why?  Supporting document  Title  Version date  Author  Reviewer  Approval authority  Attachment Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
  6. 6. For partially or not compliant control procedures  Corrective action plan  Action items  Completion date  Justification of not to compliant  Cost out weights materially the benefit  Alternative control procedure in placed already Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
  7. 7. CSA summary by subsidiary banks Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 7
  8. 8. CSA summary by control procedures Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
  9. 9. CSA summary by subsidiary banks and control procedures Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 9
  10. 10. Compliance projection Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10

