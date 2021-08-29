Chapter 8 career and professional development

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chapter 8 Career and Professional Developments The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terr...
Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reprod...
3 Outline  Career of AML compliance  Professional training  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  HKIB’s AML qua...
Inflated salary survey 2020 – Compliance Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
Inflated salary survey 2020 – Internal audit and risk management Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
6 Black-Scholes formulas  Call option  Put option           1 2 0 1 2 0 2 d 1 1 - 2 d 2 1 2 - 2 0 c = S Φ d - ...
7 Credit risk capital charge       o g g 2 b = 0.11852 - 0.05478ln 1 + RM - 2.5 b Min PD , PD DDF = 0.15 + 160PD CP ...
Job ad of AML compliance manager  Requirements  Strong knowledge of the HKMA’s AML regulations  Minimum 5 years of rele...
9 Job ad of AML compliance manager  Responsibilities  Support the retail banking and corporate banking in delivering a r...
Job ad of the HKMA’s AML officer  Requirements  Knowledge of the local banking environment and AML developments  At lea...
Job ad of the HKMA’s AML officer  Responsibilities  To support the development of AML policies having regard to the late...
Job specification  Knowledge  Experience  Qualification  Language  Professionalism  Knowledge  Experience  Qualifi...
Knowledge  Compliance knowledge  Guidelines, guidance papers, circulars, codes of conduct and best practices  Ordinance...
Experience  AML compliance  General compliance  Legal  Risk management  Internal audit  Regulator  HKMA, SFC, IA  ...
Qualifications  Academic  Master of Laws in Compliance and Regulation, HKU  Postgraduate Diploma in Bank and Insurance ...
Language  To translate statutory and regulatory languages into simple human languages  English  Chinese  Putonghua  C...
Professionalism  Application letter  Appointment  Preparation  Interview  Follow up 17 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic L...
Demand of AML compliance staff 18 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
Why strong demand?  New job category  The contemporary AML compliance only exists in the most recent ten years after the...
AML duties AML duties Know your customer Individual persons Corporations Private banking Correspondent banking Suspicious ...
21 Outline  Career of AML compliance  Professional training  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  HKIB’s AML qu...
Professional courses  Executive programme  HKU SPACE  Short courses and seminars  Hong Kong Institute of Bankers  Hon...
HKU SPACE  Executive Diploma in AML and CTF  Regulatory Principles of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financ...
24 Outline  Career of AML compliance  Professional training  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  HKIB’s AML qu...
CAMS and ACAMS  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  Currently the most representative AML compliance professiona...
CAMS holders 20,574 6,838 6,665 3,872 2,902 1,877 1,583 1,311 419 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 Copyright © 2021 Cap...
Certification requirements  40 education and/or professional credits  3 professional references  Member of the ACAMS  ...
Education and professional credits  Highest education level  Associate degree 10 credits  Bachelor degree 20 credits  ...
Professional references  3 professionals who know your  AML compliance experience  current position  job responsibilit...
Fees  Membership  Private rate USD 295 per year  Public rate USD 195 per year  Examination  Private rate USD 1,695  ...
Examination syllabus (1) Risks and methods of ML  ML risks  ML methods International AML standards  International – F...
Examination syllabus (2)  AML compliance programme  Assessing AML risks  AML programme  Conducting and responding to i...
CAMS examination  Computer based  3.5 hours  120 multiple choice questions  No deduction for wrong answers  Passing s...
Simple multiple choice  What is the second stage of money laundering? a) Integration b) Structuring c) Placement d) Layer...
Compound multiple choice  Which of the following stages does money laundering comprise? Choose THREE. a) Integration b) S...
CAMS official study aids  Examination study guide  Online preparation seminar  Study flashcards  Study tips and articl...
Examination study guide  280 pages  14 hours × 20 pages per hour  120 sample questions  6 hours 37 Copyright © 2021 Ca...
Continuous education  60 credits every three years  Designated training by the ACAMS  Minimum 12 credits  Other AML tr...
ACAMS AML resources  Publications  Current topics  Discussion  Education  Multimedia http://www.acams.org/aml-resourc...
40 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
Examination centres in Hong Kong  Systematic Computer Education Centre  North Point  Mongkok  Kwan Tong  Shatin  Tue...
Day before examination  Go home early  Get sufficient sleep  Pack all examination material  Prepare a packing list 42 ...
Packing list  Yes  Examination notice  HKID card  Valid credit card  Octoplus  Keys  $100 x 10  Yes  Jacket  Eye...
On the examination day  Have lunch early at home  Take medicine at home, if required  Check with packing list before ta...
Time management  210 / 120 = 1.75 minutes per question  Select answers directly on the computer  Mark uncertain questio...
46 Outline  Career of AML compliance  Professional training  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  HKIB’s AML qu...
Enhanced competency framework  Initiated by the HKMA in 2016  Operated by the HKIB starting from 2017  To certify AML c...
Associate AML Professional  Attend HKIB’s examination preparation course  Pass HKIB’s AML examination  Work for a bank ...
AAMLP examination  Base on the HKIB’s AML study guide  2.5 hours  80 multiple choice questions  Passing score 70% 49 C...
AAMLP fees  Preparation course  15-hour HKD 3,750  6-hour HKD 1,860  Examination HKD 1,060  HKIB membership HKD 1,020...
Certified AML Professional  Attend HKU SPACE’s certificate course  Attend HKIB’s examination preparation course  Pass H...
CAMLP examination  Base on the HKIB’s AML study guide  3 hours  50 multiple choice questions  3 essay type questions ...
CAMLP fees  HKU SPACE course HKD 4,500  HKIB’s preparation course HKD 0  Text book HKD 500  Examination HKD 1,300  HK...
Bridging course to CAMLP from CAMS  Conduct by the HKU SPACE  6 hours in one day  HKD 1,500 54 Copyright © 2021 CapitaL...
Reference  ACAMS, 2019. Candidate Handbook for the CAMS Certification Examination.  HKMA, 2016. Enhanced Competency Fram...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
Aug. 29, 2021
47 views

0

Share

Chapter 8 career and professional development

Economy & Finance
Aug. 29, 2021
47 views

.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making The Poor And Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
No Logo: Taking Aim at the Brand Bullies Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
This Changes Everything: Why Climate Change Requires Revolutionary Economic Change Naomi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money - That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
The Mystery of Capital: Why Capitalism Triumphs in the West and Fails Everywhere Else Hernando de Soto
(4.5/5)
Free
FairTax: The Truth Boortz Media Group LLC
(4/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting to Yes: How to Negotiate Agreement Without Giving In Roger Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Chapter 8 career and professional development

  1. 1. Chapter 8 Career and Professional Developments The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Website : https://sites.google.com/site/quanrisk E-mail : quanrisk@gmail.com Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  2. 2. Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reproduced, in any form or by any means, without written permission from CapitaLogic Limited.  Authored by Dr. LAM Yat-fai (林日辉), Chief Data Scientist, CapitaLogic Limited, Adjunct Professor of Finance, City University of Hong Kong, Doctor of Business Administration, CFA, CAIA, CAMS, CFE, FRM, PRM, MCSE, MCNE. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 2
  3. 3. 3 Outline  Career of AML compliance  Professional training  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  HKIB’s AML qualification framework Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  4. 4. Inflated salary survey 2020 – Compliance Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
  5. 5. Inflated salary survey 2020 – Internal audit and risk management Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
  6. 6. 6 Black-Scholes formulas  Call option  Put option           1 2 0 1 2 0 2 d 1 1 - 2 d 2 1 2 - 2 0 c = S Φ d - Kexp -rT Φ d 2 S σ ln + r + T K 2 1 τ where d = Φ(d ) = exp - dτ 2 σ T 2π 1 τ d = d - σ T Φ(d ) = exp - dτ 2 2π p = Kexp -rT Φ -d - S Φ                                 1 -d Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  7. 7. 7 Credit risk capital charge       o g g 2 b = 0.11852 - 0.05478ln 1 + RM - 2.5 b Min PD , PD DDF = 0.15 + 160PD CP MAF = 1 - 1.5b CC = 1.06UL × MAF = 0 DDF ×               o o o -1 -1 o o CCC = 0.12 1 + exp -50PD or S - 50 CCC = 0.12 1 + exp -50PD + or 1125 CCC = 0.15 1 + exp -50PD Φ PD + Φ 99.9% CCC XCDR = Φ 1 - CCC XCL = EAD × LGD × XCDR 1-year EL = EAD × LGD × PD UL = XC                     L - 1-year EL Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  8. 8. Job ad of AML compliance manager  Requirements  Strong knowledge of the HKMA’s AML regulations  Minimum 5 years of relevant AML experience in retail banking and/or corporate banking  Degree holder in finance, laws, accounting, economics, business or related disciplines  Good command of written and spoken English and Chinese, fluency in Putonghua a plus  Independent, self-initiative and good interpersonal skills 8 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  9. 9. 9 Job ad of AML compliance manager  Responsibilities  Support the retail banking and corporate banking in delivering a robust AML compliance programme  Provide compliance advice on KYC  Review customer files and risk assessment forms with respect to the HKMA’s requirements  Compile suspicious transaction reports (STRs), evaluate the STRs and determine whether the STRs should be reported to the JFIU  Coordinate and consolidate timely, complete and accurate MIS reporting of AML issues, and any other reports as may be required  To perform ad-hoc projects as required Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  10. 10. Job ad of the HKMA’s AML officer  Requirements  Knowledge of the local banking environment and AML developments  At least 2 years’ experience in AML, regulatory compliance, internal audit or similar fields  University degree in related disciplines such as banking, finance or accountancy  Good command of English and Chinese, proficiency in Putonghua a plus  Good interpersonal and communication skills 10 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  11. 11. Job ad of the HKMA’s AML officer  Responsibilities  To support the development of AML policies having regard to the latest international standards and best practices and specific circumstances of the local banking environment  To collect, collate, analyze and present information in respect of AML controls, suspicious activities and evolving trends, making recommendations to address deficiencies where identified  To conduct on-site examinations on AML controls of banks to ensure that they are effective and comply with the statuatory and regulatory requirements  To update and assist in the development of the HKMA’s on-site AML examination programme in the light of local and overseas regulatory and industry developments 11 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  12. 12. Job specification  Knowledge  Experience  Qualification  Language  Professionalism  Knowledge  Experience  Qualification  Communications  Application form  Face-to-face meeting  Professionalism  End-to-end interview process 12 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  13. 13. Knowledge  Compliance knowledge  Guidelines, guidance papers, circulars, codes of conduct and best practices  Ordinances and subsidiary legislations  Financial knowledge  FI operations  Financial products 13 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  14. 14. Experience  AML compliance  General compliance  Legal  Risk management  Internal audit  Regulator  HKMA, SFC, IA  Law enforcement  JFIU, HKPF, ICAC  Due diligence agency  Accounting firms  Solicitor firms  Company secretary firms 14 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  15. 15. Qualifications  Academic  Master of Laws in Compliance and Regulation, HKU  Postgraduate Diploma in Bank and Insurance Compliance, HKU SPACE  One degree in finance and one degree in legal study  Professional  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  HKIB’s Certified AML Professional 15 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  16. 16. Language  To translate statutory and regulatory languages into simple human languages  English  Chinese  Putonghua  Cantonese 16 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  17. 17. Professionalism  Application letter  Appointment  Preparation  Interview  Follow up 17 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  18. 18. Demand of AML compliance staff 18 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  19. 19. Why strong demand?  New job category  The contemporary AML compliance only exists in the most recent ten years after the ME3  Extremely experience oriented  No representative academic education programme on the AML compliance 19 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  20. 20. AML duties AML duties Know your customer Individual persons Corporations Private banking Correspondent banking Suspicious transactions Internal investigation JFIU reporting Compliance programme AML committee Policy and procedure Training and awareness Compliance review External relationship Regulatory relationship Enforcement relationship 20 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  21. 21. 21 Outline  Career of AML compliance  Professional training  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  HKIB’s AML qualification framework Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  22. 22. Professional courses  Executive programme  HKU SPACE  Short courses and seminars  Hong Kong Institute of Bankers  Hong Kong Securities and Investments Institute  Institute of Financial Planners of Hong Kong 22 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  23. 23. HKU SPACE  Executive Diploma in AML and CTF  Regulatory Principles of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing, 30 hours  Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Programme, 30 hours  Anti-Money Laundering in Practice, 15 hours  Financial Crime Compliance, 15 hours  HKD 14,400 http://hkuspace.hku.hk/prog/exe-dip-in-anti-money- laundering-and-counter-terrorist-financing 23 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  24. 24. 24 Outline  Career of AML compliance  Professional training  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  HKIB’s AML qualification framework Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  25. 25. CAMS and ACAMS  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  Currently the most representative AML compliance professional qualification in the world  Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists  Established in 2002  Currently the largest AML compliance professional organization in the world  Certification and training 25 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  26. 26. CAMS holders 20,574 6,838 6,665 3,872 2,902 1,877 1,583 1,311 419 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 26
  27. 27. Certification requirements  40 education and/or professional credits  3 professional references  Member of the ACAMS  Pass the examination 27 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  28. 28. Education and professional credits  Highest education level  Associate degree 10 credits  Bachelor degree 20 credits  Master degree 30 credits  Doctoral degree 30 credits  Professional experience  10 credits per year of AML experience  Maximum 30 credits  Financial professional certification  CFA, FRM, CPA, etc,  10 credits per certification  Training  1 credit per hour 28 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  29. 29. Professional references  3 professionals who know your  AML compliance experience  current position  job responsibilities 29 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  30. 30. Fees  Membership  Private rate USD 295 per year  Public rate USD 195 per year  Examination  Private rate USD 1,695  Public rate USD 1,295 30 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  31. 31. Examination syllabus (1) Risks and methods of ML  ML risks  ML methods International AML standards  International – FATF, Basel Committee, United Nations  Regional – European Union  National – United States 31 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  32. 32. Examination syllabus (2)  AML compliance programme  Assessing AML risks  AML programme  Conducting and responding to investigations  Investigations initiated by the FI  AML co-operation between countries The syllabus does not match the AML regulations in Hong Kong 32 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  33. 33. CAMS examination  Computer based  3.5 hours  120 multiple choice questions  No deduction for wrong answers  Passing score 75% 33 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  34. 34. Simple multiple choice  What is the second stage of money laundering? a) Integration b) Structuring c) Placement d) Layering 34 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  35. 35. Compound multiple choice  Which of the following stages does money laundering comprise? Choose THREE. a) Integration b) Structuring c) Placement d) Layering 35 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  36. 36. CAMS official study aids  Examination study guide  Online preparation seminar  Study flashcards  Study tips and articles http://www.acams.org/tools-to-become-an-aml- expert/ 36 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  37. 37. Examination study guide  280 pages  14 hours × 20 pages per hour  120 sample questions  6 hours 37 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  38. 38. Continuous education  60 credits every three years  Designated training by the ACAMS  Minimum 12 credits  Other AML trainings  Full time AML working experience  Teaching  Publishing  USD 250 per three years for processing the records 38 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  39. 39. ACAMS AML resources  Publications  Current topics  Discussion  Education  Multimedia http://www.acams.org/aml-resources 39 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  40. 40. 40 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  41. 41. Examination centres in Hong Kong  Systematic Computer Education Centre  North Point  Mongkok  Kwan Tong  Shatin  Tuen Mun  Online booking, preferably  Examination centre nearby, easy to access with the MTR  In coming 10 days to 14 days  Afternoon slots 41 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  42. 42. Day before examination  Go home early  Get sufficient sleep  Pack all examination material  Prepare a packing list 42 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  43. 43. Packing list  Yes  Examination notice  HKID card  Valid credit card  Octoplus  Keys  $100 x 10  Yes  Jacket  Eye glass  Ear plugs  Bottle water  No  Books  Calculator  Mobile phone  Digital watch 43 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  44. 44. On the examination day  Have lunch early at home  Take medicine at home, if required  Check with packing list before taking off  Arrive 30 minutes ahead  Visit washroom before examination 44 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  45. 45. Time management  210 / 120 = 1.75 minutes per question  Select answers directly on the computer  Mark uncertain questions to be answered at the end  Reserve at least 10 minutes for blind guess  At no extra time, it is allowed to  drink water  visit washroom  but drink more => go more 45 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  46. 46. 46 Outline  Career of AML compliance  Professional training  Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist  HKIB’s AML qualification framework Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  47. 47. Enhanced competency framework  Initiated by the HKMA in 2016  Operated by the HKIB starting from 2017  To certify AML compliance practitioners based on examination results and AML experience  Associate AML Professional (AAMLP)  The entry level domestic AML certification  Certified AML Professional (CAMLP)  The middle level domestic AML certification 47 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  48. 48. Associate AML Professional  Attend HKIB’s examination preparation course  Pass HKIB’s AML examination  Work for a bank  Submit application to the HKIB  Continuous professional education  5 hours annually on AML  5 hours annually on compliance 48 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  49. 49. AAMLP examination  Base on the HKIB’s AML study guide  2.5 hours  80 multiple choice questions  Passing score 70% 49 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  50. 50. AAMLP fees  Preparation course  15-hour HKD 3,750  6-hour HKD 1,860  Examination HKD 1,060  HKIB membership HKD 1,020  AAMLP certification HKD 570  Total HKD 6,580 / 4,690 50 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  51. 51. Certified AML Professional  Attend HKU SPACE’s certificate course  Attend HKIB’s examination preparation course  Pass HKIB’s AML examination  Work for a bank  3 years of AML compliance experience  Submit application to the HKIB  Continuous professional education  6 hours annually on AML  6 hours annually on compliance 51 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  52. 52. CAMLP examination  Base on the HKIB’s AML study guide  3 hours  50 multiple choice questions  3 essay type questions  Passing score 60% 52 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  53. 53. CAMLP fees  HKU SPACE course HKD 4,500  HKIB’s preparation course HKD 0  Text book HKD 500  Examination HKD 1,300  HKIB membership HKD 1,020  CAMLP certification HKD 570  Total HKD 7,890 53 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  54. 54. Bridging course to CAMLP from CAMS  Conduct by the HKU SPACE  6 hours in one day  HKD 1,500 54 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  55. 55. Reference  ACAMS, 2019. Candidate Handbook for the CAMS Certification Examination.  HKMA, 2016. Enhanced Competency Framework on AML and CTF 55 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited

    Be the first to comment

.

Views

Total views

47

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×