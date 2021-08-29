Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 5 Internal Investigation The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing
Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reprod...
Major regulatory AML components AML regulations Know your customer Basic CDD Enhanced CDD Ongoing monitoring Suspicious tr...
 Exceptions  SAFE assessment approach  JFIU and STR framework  STR statistics  Common issues and sound practices Outl...
Exceptions Exception Highlighted by Customer name Sanctioned person Watch list searching Counterparty name Matched counter...
Assessment and reporting Exception Assessment False positive Internal assessment report True positive Suspicious transacti...
Customer name  A customer name matched as a sanctioned entity by watch list searching  A very rare situation  Sanctions...
Counterparty name  A counterparty name matched by the sanctions list matching system  A common situation subject to the ...
Transaction(s)  Transaction(s) close to a suspicious scenario by the transaction monitoring system  Subject to the algor...
Internal assessment  A standard operating procedure to determine whether an exception should be reported to the JFIU with...
Internal assessment report  To justify the exception as a false positive  Unified report templates  Lengthy in number o...
Suspicious transaction report  When there is no way to justify the exception  File to the JFIU a suspicious transaction ...
 Exceptions  SAFE assessment approach  JFIU and STR framework  STR statistics  Common issues and sound practices Outl...
JFIU’s SAFE approach Screen Ask Find Evaluate Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 14
JFIU’s SAFE approach  Screen  Screen transaction(s) for suspicious indicators  Ask  Ask the customer appropriate quest...
Suspicious indicators (1)  Large cash transactions  Frequent cash transactions  Either deposits or withdrawals Copyrigh...
Suspicious indicators (2)  Suspicious activity based on transaction pattern  Many lower value transactions conducted suc...
Suspicious indicators (3)  Connected to the following entities which are commonly involved in ML activities  Offshore co...
Suspicious indicators (4)  Activities inconsistent with those expected from the customer Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Lim...
Ask the customer appropriate questions  A FI should ask the customer on the purpose of the transaction(s) and the identit...
Responses from customer (???)  A customer engaged in regular business generally have no objection to or hesitation in ans...
Offensiveness to customer  A customer  regards such questions as none of the business of the FI  realizes that he is su...
Example 1  A customer wishes to make a large out-going cash transaction  The FI asks the customer the reason for using c...
Example 2  A customer receives many small wire transfers from an overseas counterparty  The FI asks the customer on the ...
Find out the customer's records  Based on existing KYC information, consider if a customer’s financial activities are exp...
Know you customer under the SAFE approach  Occupation  Certain occupations may imply the customer to be a low wage earne...
Highly suspicious – Far from norm, close to suspicious scenario Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited Customer’s own norm T...
Evaluate all the above information  Due to the fact that suspicion is difficult to quantify, it is impossible to give exa...
The JFIU’s general STR principles  A FI should file a STR in circumstances where  There are one or more suspicious indic...
Fundamentals  Assumptions  ML activities will result observable suspicious indicators  Customers will clarify the suspi...
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 31
Tipping off  An offence under the DTROP, OSCO and UNATMO  A person knows or suspects a STR has been filed and discloses ...
 Exceptions  SAFE assessment approach  JFIU and STR framework  STR statistics  Common issues and sound practices Outl...
Mandatory STR filing  Drug Trafficking (Recovery of Proceeds) Ordinance  Organized and Serious Crimes Ordinance  United...
Mandatory STR filing in financial industry  A FI, which had processed a ML transaction and then discovered by a law enfor...
Joint Financial Intelligence Unit JFIU HKPF C&ED Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 36
JFIU organization chart Head Deputy head Data analysis team × 4 Deputy head STR collection (STREAM) Policy and support Tra...
JFIU staff Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 38
Mission of the JFIU  Analyze intelligently the STRs and make disseminations as appropriate  Foster and strengthen co-ope...
Major duties of the JFIU  To manage the STR framework for Hong Kong  To receive, analyze and store STRs  To disseminate...
Dissemination of the STRs  Customer and Excise Department  Cash courier ML activities  Trade based ML activities  Hong...
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 42
When to submit?  A person knows or suspects that any property is proceeds of drug trafficking, a crime or terrorist act, ...
How to submit?  Web reporting system STREAMS  E-mail jfiu@police.gov.hk  Telephone 2866 3366  Fax 2529 4013  Post The...
Electronic STR submission 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 20...
What to report?  Facts  Particulars of customer involved in the suspicious transaction  Name, HKID card no., passport n...
Facts  Direct facts  Something which can be seen or heard  Two outgoing transactions, one HKD 5 mn and HKD 6 mn  In th...
The JFIU’s STR proforma  Source  Suspicion  Other information  Property being reported  Suspected crime  Suspicious ...
 Exception  SAFE assessment approach  JFIU and STR framework  STR statistics  Common issues and sound practices Outli...
No. of STRs submitted by banks 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 80,000 90,000 100,000 2007 2008 2009 201...
No. of STRs submitted by others 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016...
Number of STRs and disseminations 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 80,000 90,000 100,000 2010 2011 2012 ...
Number of ML investigations and prosecutions 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 1,800 2,000 2013 2014 2015 2016 201...
Sentences of convictions 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Above 6 yrs 4 to 6 yrs 2 to 4 yrs Up to 2 ...
Restraint and confiscation of crime proceeds (HKD mn) 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Copyrig...
Restrained and confiscated assets 2011 to 2015 (HKD mn) 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic L...
ML associated crimes Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 57
 Exception  SAFE assessment approach  JFIU and STR framework  STR statistics  Common issues and sound practices Outli...
Common issues  Submit a STR before completing the SAFE approach  Mix facts and opinions  Warrantee information outside ...
Sound practices  State the facts and facts ONLY  Never express any opinion  Minimum but sufficient information  Never ...
Communications with the JFIU  Never in hurry  Reviewed carefully by at least two experienced AML compliance staff  Appr...
Useful tools  JFIU’s general STR principles  JFIU’s STR proforma  FI’s standard operating procedures on STRs  Internal...
HKMA’s guidance on quality of STRs  Summary of analysis  Concise report  Sufficient information  Indicate any intentio...
References  JFIU annual report 2019  JFIU’s STR proforma Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 64
Chapter 5 internal investigation

  1. 1. Chapter 5 Internal Investigation The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Website : https://sites.google.com/site/quanrisk E-mail : quanrisk@gmail.com Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  2. 2. Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reproduced, in any form or by any means, without written permission from CapitaLogic Limited.  Authored by Dr. LAM Yat-fai (林日辉), Chief Data Scientist, CapitaLogic Limited, Adjunct Professor of Finance, City University of Hong Kong, Doctor of Business Administration, CFA, CAIA, CAMS, CFE, FRM, PRM, MCSE, MCNE. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 2
  3. 3. Major regulatory AML components AML regulations Know your customer Basic CDD Enhanced CDD Ongoing monitoring Suspicious transactions Sanctions list matching Transaction monitoring Internal investigation Exception Assessment Reporting Risk based approach Record keeping Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 3
  4. 4.  Exceptions  SAFE assessment approach  JFIU and STR framework  STR statistics  Common issues and sound practices Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
  5. 5. Exceptions Exception Highlighted by Customer name Sanctioned person Watch list searching Counterparty name Matched counterparty Sanctions list matching Transactions Transactions close to suspicious scenario Transaction monitoring Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
  6. 6. Assessment and reporting Exception Assessment False positive Internal assessment report True positive Suspicious transaction report Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
  7. 7. Customer name  A customer name matched as a sanctioned entity by watch list searching  A very rare situation  Sanctions lists are available publicly  A sanctioned entity will match his name against the sanctions lists before applying for an account Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 7
  8. 8. Counterparty name  A counterparty name matched by the sanctions list matching system  A common situation subject to the sensitivity of the matching algorithm  For an outgoing transaction, ask for the counterparty information and transaction purpose from the customer  For an incoming transaction, ask for the counterparty information and transaction purpose from the counterparty’s FI Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
  9. 9. Transaction(s)  Transaction(s) close to a suspicious scenario by the transaction monitoring system  Subject to the algorithm of transaction monitoring system, covering  Transaction amount  Transaction frequency  Transaction pattern  Counterparty country  Customer profile Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 9
  10. 10. Internal assessment  A standard operating procedure to determine whether an exception should be reported to the JFIU with a STR  A FI takes the role of law enforcement, but  No right to seek co-operation from customers  No investigation techniques  Interruption to business operations  Damage to business relationships Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10
  11. 11. Internal assessment report  To justify the exception as a false positive  Unified report templates  Lengthy in number of pages  Simple and redundant in term of questions and answers  Most questions in multiple choice  Two sections  First page summary  Many pages detailed questionnaires  Reviewed by front line operations  Approval by the AML compliance Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 11
  12. 12. Suspicious transaction report  When there is no way to justify the exception  File to the JFIU a suspicious transaction report Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 12
  13. 13.  Exceptions  SAFE assessment approach  JFIU and STR framework  STR statistics  Common issues and sound practices Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 13
  14. 14. JFIU’s SAFE approach Screen Ask Find Evaluate Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 14
  15. 15. JFIU’s SAFE approach  Screen  Screen transaction(s) for suspicious indicators  Ask  Ask the customer appropriate questions  Find  Find out the customer's records  Review information already known when deciding if the apparently suspicious activity is consistent with the customer profile  Evaluate  Evaluate all the above information  Is the transaction highly suspicious? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 15
  16. 16. Suspicious indicators (1)  Large cash transactions  Frequent cash transactions  Either deposits or withdrawals Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 16
  17. 17. Suspicious indicators (2)  Suspicious activity based on transaction pattern  Many lower value transactions conducted such that several large transactions could be used  Account used as a temporary repository for funds  U-turn transactions  Many transactions after a dormant period  Many transactions after a horse racing day Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 17
  18. 18. Suspicious indicators (3)  Connected to the following entities which are commonly involved in ML activities  Offshore companies  Shell companies  Casinos  Company secretarial services firm as the authorized signatory of a bank account  Higher risk countries Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 18
  19. 19. Suspicious indicators (4)  Activities inconsistent with those expected from the customer Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 19
  20. 20. Ask the customer appropriate questions  A FI should ask the customer on the purpose of the transaction(s) and the identity of the connected parties  A FI should consider whether the customer's transaction amounts to a reasonable and legitimate explanation of the activity observed  If not, then the customer's activity should be regarded as suspicious Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 20
  21. 21. Responses from customer (???)  A customer engaged in regular business generally have no objection to or hesitation in answering such questions  A customer involved in criminal activity are more likely to refuse to answer or give false and/or incomplete explanation  If a customer is unwilling and/or refuses to answer questions or gives replies which staff suspect to be incorrect or false, this may further indicate the suspicion Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 21
  22. 22. Offensiveness to customer  A customer  regards such questions as none of the business of the FI  realizes that he is suspected of criminal activity  considers the FI to be offensive  becomes defensive and in-cooperative  close account  The JFIU recommends that questions should be asked apparently in improving and/or promoting services Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 22
  23. 23. Example 1  A customer wishes to make a large out-going cash transaction  The FI asks the customer the reason for using cash on the grounds that the FI has to make sure that the transaction is requested by the genuine customer under her own wish Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 23
  24. 24. Example 2  A customer receives many small wire transfers from an overseas counterparty  The FI asks the customer on the reason for receiving many wire transfers within a short period of time  The FI recommends that one larger wire transfer would be quicker and cheaper for the sender to send, and simpler for the recipient to handle Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 24
  25. 25. Find out the customer's records  Based on existing KYC information, consider if a customer’s financial activities are expected or unusual  Review the customer’s previous transactions and consider this information to decide if the customer’s activity to be suspicious Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 25
  26. 26. Know you customer under the SAFE approach  Occupation  Certain occupations may imply the customer to be a low wage earner e.g. driver, hawker, waiter, student  Larger transaction amounts in the accounts of such customers would not therefore be expected  Residential address  A residential address in low cost housing area, e.g. public housing, may indicate a low wage earner  Age  Neither very young nor very old customers tend to be involved in frequent higher value transactions  Regular deposits  An indication of the level of financial activities which could reasonably be expected of a customer  For example, if a customer earns a lower salary, then frequent and higher value transactions would not be expected  Average balance, number and type of transactions  An indication of the financial activity which is normal for the customer  Markedly increased activity or activity of a different type to these norms would therefore be considered as unusual Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 26
  27. 27. Highly suspicious – Far from norm, close to suspicious scenario Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited Customer’s own norm Transaction 27 Suspicious scenario 1 Suspicious scenario 2 Suspicious scenario 3 Suspicious scenario 4 Suspicious scenario 5 Suspicious scenario 6 27
  28. 28. Evaluate all the above information  Due to the fact that suspicion is difficult to quantify, it is impossible to give exact guidelines on when to file a STR  Staff will seldom encounter a situation in which a customer carries out apparently suspicious activity which they have reason to suspect that the activity is linked to certain criminal activities Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 28
  29. 29. The JFIU’s general STR principles  A FI should file a STR in circumstances where  There are one or more suspicious indicators present  An inability of the customer to give a reasonable and legitimate explanation  Inconsistency between the financial activity undertaken and that expected from the customer  The case is evaluated and considered highly suspicious Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 29
  30. 30. Fundamentals  Assumptions  ML activities will result observable suspicious indicators  Customers will clarify the suspicious indicators when they are resulted from regular activities  Limitations  Regular activities result most suspicious indicators which customers refuse to clarify  Huge no. of false positives  Professional criminals can eliminate suspicious indicators Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 30
  31. 31. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 31
  32. 32. Tipping off  An offence under the DTROP, OSCO and UNATMO  A person knows or suspects a STR has been filed and discloses to any other person any matter which may impact the investigation in relation to the STR  Maximum penalty a fine HKD 500,000 and imprisonment for 3 years Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 32
  33. 33.  Exceptions  SAFE assessment approach  JFIU and STR framework  STR statistics  Common issues and sound practices Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 33
  34. 34. Mandatory STR filing  Drug Trafficking (Recovery of Proceeds) Ordinance  Organized and Serious Crimes Ordinance  United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Ordinance  When a person knows or suspects that any property is proceeds of drug trafficking or a crime, or terrorist property, or was used in connection with drug trafficking, a crime or terrorist act, or is intended to be used in drug trafficking, a crime or terrorist act, he should report his knowledge or suspicion to an authorized officer as soon as practicable  Failing to report is an offence which is liable to HKD 50,000 fine and 3 month imprisonment Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 34
  35. 35. Mandatory STR filing in financial industry  A FI, which had processed a ML transaction and then discovered by a law enforcement agency, is deemed to have participated knowingly in the ML transaction  The FI must prove its unknowing participation  A previously filed STR serves as a statutory defence Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 35
  36. 36. Joint Financial Intelligence Unit JFIU HKPF C&ED Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 36
  37. 37. JFIU organization chart Head Deputy head Data analysis team × 4 Deputy head STR collection (STREAM) Policy and support Training and outreach Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 37
  38. 38. JFIU staff Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 38
  39. 39. Mission of the JFIU  Analyze intelligently the STRs and make disseminations as appropriate  Foster and strengthen co-operation with local and international agencies in the exchange of financial intelligence  Promote the relevant sector’s awareness and understanding on money laundering and terrorist financing issues  Benchmark Hong Kong’s STR framework with the relevant international standards Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 39
  40. 40. Major duties of the JFIU  To manage the STR framework for Hong Kong  To receive, analyze and store STRs  To disseminate STRs to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, primarily the C&ED and HKPF Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 40
  41. 41. Dissemination of the STRs  Customer and Excise Department  Cash courier ML activities  Trade based ML activities  Hong Kong Police Force  ML activities in FIs  Other ML activities  Overseas FIUs  ML activities related to other countries Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 41
  42. 42. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 42
  43. 43. When to submit?  A person knows or suspects that any property is proceeds of drug trafficking, a crime or terrorist act, or was used in connection with drug trafficking, a crime or terrorist act, or is intended to be used in drug trafficking, a crime or terrorist act  The person must report his suspicion to the JFIU as soon as practicable Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 43
  44. 44. How to submit?  Web reporting system STREAMS  E-mail jfiu@police.gov.hk  Telephone 2866 3366  Fax 2529 4013  Post The JFIU, GPO Box 6555 Hong Kong Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 44
  45. 45. Electronic STR submission 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Paper Electronic Copyright © 2018 CapitaLogic Limited 45
  46. 46. What to report?  Facts  Particulars of customer involved in the suspicious transaction  Name, HKID card no., passport no., date of birth, address, telephone number, bank account number  Details of the suspicious transactions  SAFE approach  Suspicious indicators observed  Explanation given by the customer about the transaction, if any  Consistency between the transaction(s) and customer profile  Evaluation on the level of suspicion Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 46
  47. 47. Facts  Direct facts  Something which can be seen or heard  Two outgoing transactions, one HKD 5 mn and HKD 6 mn  In the form of two cheques  Indirect facts  The only reasonable explanation which can result a direct fact  Direct facts  HKD 5 mn was withdrawn from a bank account  An authorization letter which authorizes the CFO as the only signatory to withdrawal cash from the bank account  The only reasonable explanation  The CFO withdrew the HKD 5 mn Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 47
  48. 48. The JFIU’s STR proforma  Source  Suspicion  Other information  Property being reported  Suspected crime  Suspicious indicator  Subject  Organization  Account  Transaction Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 48
  49. 49.  Exception  SAFE assessment approach  JFIU and STR framework  STR statistics  Common issues and sound practices Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 49
  50. 50. No. of STRs submitted by banks 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 80,000 90,000 100,000 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 50
  51. 51. No. of STRs submitted by others 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Others Real estate Jewellery Accounting Com. sec. Legal Money lender RAMC Insurance Securities Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 51
  52. 52. Number of STRs and disseminations 0 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 80,000 90,000 100,000 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 STR Dissemination Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 52
  53. 53. Number of ML investigations and prosecutions 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 1,800 2,000 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Investigation Prosecution Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 53
  54. 54. Sentences of convictions 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Above 6 yrs 4 to 6 yrs 2 to 4 yrs Up to 2 yrs Non-custodial Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 54
  55. 55. Restraint and confiscation of crime proceeds (HKD mn) 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 55
  56. 56. Restrained and confiscated assets 2011 to 2015 (HKD mn) 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 56
  57. 57. ML associated crimes Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 57
  58. 58.  Exception  SAFE assessment approach  JFIU and STR framework  STR statistics  Common issues and sound practices Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 58
  59. 59. Common issues  Submit a STR before completing the SAFE approach  Mix facts and opinions  Warrantee information outside the scope of the STR  Mis-interpret the STR framework as a regulatory requirement  Hesitate to submit any STR  Submit too many STRs Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 59
  60. 60. Sound practices  State the facts and facts ONLY  Never express any opinion  Minimum but sufficient information  Never warrantee any additional information  Consistent with the JFIU’ SAFE approach  A few STRs such that you can go home by 6 pm  Manage the STR framework as a statutory requirement  Get consent from the JFIU before submitting any STR related information to an AML regulator Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 60
  61. 61. Communications with the JFIU  Never in hurry  Reviewed carefully by at least two experienced AML compliance staff  Approved by the AML compliance officer and ML reporting officer  ML reporting officer as the official spokesman  Single point of contact  Everything in writing, both to and from the JFIU  As little verbal communications as possible  File STRs and related documents centrally Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 61
  62. 62. Useful tools  JFIU’s general STR principles  JFIU’s STR proforma  FI’s standard operating procedures on STRs  Internal STR database Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 62
  63. 63. HKMA’s guidance on quality of STRs  Summary of analysis  Concise report  Sufficient information  Indicate any intention to exit the relationship  Timing of reports Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 63
  64. 64. References  JFIU annual report 2019  JFIU’s STR proforma Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 64

