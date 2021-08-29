Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chapter 9 Private Banking The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Websi...
Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reprod...
Outline  What is private banking?  Offshore company  Trust  Enhanced AML framework  The Panama Papers Copyright © 202...
Private banking  Regulatory definition  Minimum HKD 8 mn liquid assets under a bank’s management  Maintain personalized...
Wealth pyramid Private banking Wealth management Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
Source of wealth Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
Why private banking? – customer’s perspective  The customer has too much money  Safety custodian of wealth  Protection ...
Why private banking? – bank’s perspective Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
Why private banking? – bank’s perspective  Good profit  More revenue  Less cost  Lower risk  Business referral from p...
Revenues and costs  Selling investment products  Commission  Management fee  Custodian fee  Other service charges  C...
Collateralized lending 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Collateral Loan 7 7 3 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 11
HKD 700,000 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 12
Relationship manager “关系”经理 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 13
No. of customers serviced by one relationship manager Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 14
Major private banks in Hong Kong  HSBC  Hang Seng Bank Limited  Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited  Bank of C...
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 16
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 17
Outline  What is private banking?  Offshore company  Trust  Enhanced AML framework  The Panama Papers Copyright © 202...
A model corporate structure Owner(s) Share -holder(s) Director Authorized signatory Chairman and director Authorized signa...
Offshore company Nominee director Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 20
Why offshore company?  Separate company from shareholders  Only the nominee director on the record  Very loose oversigh...
ML risk of offshore company  Legal status as any foreign company  Deemed to be the higher risk customer  KYC must be in...
Independent identity verification  A certificate of incumbency issued by the corporation’s registration agent in the coun...
Bearer shares Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 24
Outline  What is private banking?  Offshore company  Trust  Enhanced AML framework  The Panama Papers Copyright © 202...
Trust  Formed under the Trustee Ordinance  Not a statutory entity  A group of individual persons and/or corporations pl...
A simple trust Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 27
Major participants of a trust  Settlor  The entity who contributes funds and/or assets to create the trust  Beneficiary...
Information to be collected from a trust  Name of the trust  Date of establishment  The jurisdiction whose laws govern ...
Full trust KYC  Trust  KYC on the trust  Major participants  KYC on individual person if the major participant is an i...
Outline  What is private banking?  Offshore company  Trust  Enhanced AML framework  The Panama Papers Copyright © 202...
A typical private banking customer Gate keeper Nominee director Company secretary Beneficial owner Copyright © 2021 Capita...
End-to-end private banking services  Set up offshore company  Hire company secretary  Arrange nominee director  Custom...
Risk based approach Private banking ML risk of customer → Ml risk of financial service → Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limi...
Enhanced CDD  Purposes and reasons for opening the account  Business background  Employment background  Estimated net ...
Enhanced CDD  Self-declaration of ownership and directorship of offshore company  Face-to-face meeting  Registered mail...
Legal search service Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 37
Preventive customer risk profiling  Predicate the suspicious scenarios which may be triggered by the future transactions ...
Frequent ongoing monitoring  At least annual  Enhanced CDD  Face-to-face meeting  Registered mail  When there is a tr...
Suspicious transactions  Sanctions list matching  Advise transaction alternatives to avoid matching entities in sanction...
Suspicious transaction reporting  General private banking transaction  Higher risk customer  Larger amount and/or highe...
Record keeping  Thick file  Include a lot of relevant and/or irrelevant information  Media records with positive commen...
Enhanced AML compliance  Know your customer  Enhanced CDD  Frequent monitoring  Suspicious transactions  Close monito...
The Wolfsberg Group  A non-governmental association of thirteen global private banks  Founded in 2000 at the Wolfsberg, ...
Wolfsberg members  HSBC  Standard Chartered Bank  Barclays  UBS  Credit Suisse  Société Générale  Deutsche Bank  B...
Major Wolfsberg standards  Wolfsberg Private Banking Principles, May 2012  Wolfsberg Guidance on PEPs May 2017  Wolfsbe...
Outline  What is private banking?  Offshore company  Trust  Enhanced AML framework  The Panama Papers Copyright © 202...
The Panama Papers  2.6 Terabytes  11.5 million documents  214,488 offshore companies Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limit...
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 49
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 50
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 51
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 52
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 53
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 54
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 55
Reference  HKSI, 2018. CPWP M2 – Ethics and Compliance Study Guide. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 56
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
Aug. 29, 2021
49 views

0

Share

Chapter 9 private banking

Economy & Finance
Aug. 29, 2021
49 views

.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making The Poor And Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
No Logo: Taking Aim at the Brand Bullies Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
This Changes Everything: Why Climate Change Requires Revolutionary Economic Change Naomi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money - That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
The Mystery of Capital: Why Capitalism Triumphs in the West and Fails Everywhere Else Hernando de Soto
(4.5/5)
Free
FairTax: The Truth Boortz Media Group LLC
(4/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting to Yes: How to Negotiate Agreement Without Giving In Roger Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Chapter 9 private banking

  1. 1. Chapter 9 Private Banking The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Website : https://sites.google.com/site/quanrisk E-mail : quanrisk@gmail.com Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  2. 2. Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reproduced, in any form or by any means, without written permission from CapitaLogic Limited.  Authored by Dr. LAM Yat-fai (林日辉), Chief Data Scientist, CapitaLogic Limited, Adjunct Professor of Finance, City University of Hong Kong, Doctor of Business Administration, CFA, CAIA, CAMS, CFE, FRM, PRM, MCSE, MCNE. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 2
  3. 3. Outline  What is private banking?  Offshore company  Trust  Enhanced AML framework  The Panama Papers Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 3
  4. 4. Private banking  Regulatory definition  Minimum HKD 8 mn liquid assets under a bank’s management  Maintain personalized relationship  Receive personalized banking services  Operational characteristics  A bank officer visits a customer’s office to conduct banking transactions for the customer Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
  5. 5. Wealth pyramid Private banking Wealth management Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
  6. 6. Source of wealth Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
  7. 7. Why private banking? – customer’s perspective  The customer has too much money  Safety custodian of wealth  Protection against inflation  Capital appreciation  Tax avoidance and/or deferral  Estate planning  Social status Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 7
  8. 8. Why private banking? – bank’s perspective Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
  9. 9. Why private banking? – bank’s perspective  Good profit  More revenue  Less cost  Lower risk  Business referral from private banking customers  Other high net worth individuals  Corporate decision makers Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 9
  10. 10. Revenues and costs  Selling investment products  Commission  Management fee  Custodian fee  Other service charges  Collateralized lending  Loan interests  All in large transaction amounts Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10
  11. 11. Collateralized lending 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Collateral Loan 7 7 3 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 11
  12. 12. HKD 700,000 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 12
  13. 13. Relationship manager “关系”经理 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 13
  14. 14. No. of customers serviced by one relationship manager Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 14
  15. 15. Major private banks in Hong Kong  HSBC  Hang Seng Bank Limited  Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited  Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited  Bank of East Asia  Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.  Morgan Stanley Asia International Limited  JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association  UBS AG  Credit Suisse AG Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 15
  16. 16. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 16
  17. 17. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 17
  18. 18. Outline  What is private banking?  Offshore company  Trust  Enhanced AML framework  The Panama Papers Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 18
  19. 19. A model corporate structure Owner(s) Share -holder(s) Director Authorized signatory Chairman and director Authorized signatory Director Authorized signatory Company secretary Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 19
  20. 20. Offshore company Nominee director Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 20
  21. 21. Why offshore company?  Separate company from shareholders  Only the nominee director on the record  Very loose oversight from government  Very flexible  0% tax rate on corporate profit Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 21
  22. 22. ML risk of offshore company  Legal status as any foreign company  Deemed to be the higher risk customer  KYC must be in place to identify and verify  beneficial owners  objectives of the business relationship  funding sources  Detailed justification report must be prepared Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 22
  23. 23. Independent identity verification  A certificate of incumbency issued by the corporation’s registration agent in the country of incorporation  Similar company report certified by an independent and licensed professional  Unreliable but better than nothing Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 23
  24. 24. Bearer shares Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 24
  25. 25. Outline  What is private banking?  Offshore company  Trust  Enhanced AML framework  The Panama Papers Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 25
  26. 26. Trust  Formed under the Trustee Ordinance  Not a statutory entity  A group of individual persons and/or corporations playing different roles  Statutory rights and obligations unclear  Cannot enter business relationship with a FI  Participants enter business relationship separately with a FI  Individual KYC and/or corporate KYC to be applied Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 26
  27. 27. A simple trust Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 27
  28. 28. Major participants of a trust  Settlor  The entity who contributes funds and/or assets to create the trust  Beneficiary  The entity who receives benefits from the assets owned by the trust  Trustee  The entity who administers a trust  A fiduciary owes the highest duty to manage the assets in the trust  Protector  The entity who has some control over the trustee  Usually including a power to dismiss the trustee and appoint another trustee  Not a mandatory component of a trust Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 28
  29. 29. Information to be collected from a trust  Name of the trust  Date of establishment  The jurisdiction whose laws govern the arrangement as set out in the trust instrument  The identification number granted by an authority  Identification information of settlors, beneficiaries, trustees and/or protectors  in line with guidance for individuals and/or corporations Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 29
  30. 30. Full trust KYC  Trust  KYC on the trust  Major participants  KYC on individual person if the major participant is an individual person  Full corporate KYC if the major participant is a corporation Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 30
  31. 31. Outline  What is private banking?  Offshore company  Trust  Enhanced AML framework  The Panama Papers Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 31
  32. 32. A typical private banking customer Gate keeper Nominee director Company secretary Beneficial owner Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 32
  33. 33. End-to-end private banking services  Set up offshore company  Hire company secretary  Arrange nominee director  Customer onboarding  Enhanced AML compliance  Investments in  Financial assets  Private equities  Real estates  Real assets  Collateralized lending  Portfolio management  Tax avoidance Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 33
  34. 34. Risk based approach Private banking ML risk of customer → Ml risk of financial service → Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 34
  35. 35. Enhanced CDD  Purposes and reasons for opening the account  Business background  Employment background  Estimated net worth  Source of wealth  Corroboration of major economic activities that gave rise to the wealth  Family background  Information on spouse  Parents in the case of inherited wealth  Source of funds  Description of the origin and means of transfer for funds that are acceptable for account opening  Anticipated account activity including nature and level of businesses and transactions  References or other sources to corroborate reputation information  Introduced by whom and when and the length of relationship  Name search with at least two commercial watch list databases Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 35
  36. 36. Enhanced CDD  Self-declaration of ownership and directorship of offshore company  Face-to-face meeting  Registered mail to residential address  Media search with positive comments  Detailed analysis by AML compliance  Approval from senior management  Minimal interruption to your customer Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 36
  37. 37. Legal search service Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 37
  38. 38. Preventive customer risk profiling  Predicate the suspicious scenarios which may be triggered by the future transactions of a private banking customer  Prepare in advance the best customer responses  Collect supporting documents in advance  Knowledge on transaction monitoring Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 38
  39. 39. Frequent ongoing monitoring  At least annual  Enhanced CDD  Face-to-face meeting  Registered mail  When there is a trigger event Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 39
  40. 40. Suspicious transactions  Sanctions list matching  Advise transaction alternatives to avoid matching entities in sanctions lists  Transaction monitoring  Higher risk transactions by higher risk customer are consistent with the customer profile Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 40
  41. 41. Suspicious transaction reporting  General private banking transaction  Higher risk customer  Larger amount and/or higher frequency  Regulatory approach  Higher risk transaction  Suspicious transaction  JFIU approach  Transaction consistent with customer profile  With preventive customer risk profiling  Not a suspicious transaction Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 41
  42. 42. Record keeping  Thick file  Include a lot of relevant and/or irrelevant information  Media records with positive comments  Family history  No. of wives and/or girlfriends  Independent review by accountants and/or solicitors  Detailed analysis  Even though a customer belongs to the group of higher risk  The customer has lower chance to connect to the ML activities  Ready to be examined by regulators Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 42
  43. 43. Enhanced AML compliance  Know your customer  Enhanced CDD  Frequent monitoring  Suspicious transactions  Close monitoring  Record keeping  Thick file  Detailed analysis  Approved by  Senior management Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 43
  44. 44. The Wolfsberg Group  A non-governmental association of thirteen global private banks  Founded in 2000 at the Wolfsberg, Switzerland  To develop financial industry standards for AML and KYC  Criticized the FATF's AML documents as "too prescriptive and too narrowly conceived" Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 44
  45. 45. Wolfsberg members  HSBC  Standard Chartered Bank  Barclays  UBS  Credit Suisse  Société Générale  Deutsche Bank  Banco Santander  Citigroup  Goldman Sachs  JP Morgan Chase  Bank of America  Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 45
  46. 46. Major Wolfsberg standards  Wolfsberg Private Banking Principles, May 2012  Wolfsberg Guidance on PEPs May 2017  Wolfsberg Correspondent Banking Principles 2014  Wolfsberg Trade Finance Principles, 2017 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 46
  47. 47. Outline  What is private banking?  Offshore company  Trust  Enhanced AML framework  The Panama Papers Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 47
  48. 48. The Panama Papers  2.6 Terabytes  11.5 million documents  214,488 offshore companies Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 48
  49. 49. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 49
  50. 50. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 50
  51. 51. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 51
  52. 52. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 52
  53. 53. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 53
  54. 54. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 54
  55. 55. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 55
  56. 56. Reference  HKSI, 2018. CPWP M2 – Ethics and Compliance Study Guide. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 56

    Be the first to comment

.

Views

Total views

49

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×