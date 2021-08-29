Chapter 1 the fatf's initiatives on aml

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 1 The FATF's Initiatives on Anti-Money Laundering
Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved.
 Money laundering  Financial Action Task Force  The third mutual evaluation  The fourth mutual evaluation Outline Copy...
What is money laundering?
Father of money laundering
Al Capone
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
Dirty monies  The funds produced  within a country by criminal activities defined legally in that country  outside a co...
Money laundering (ML)  An activity with a purpose to make dirty monies appear to have been produced by regular activities...
Three major approaches of money laundering  Through financial system  Dirty monies → Financial institutions → Clean moni...
Cash courier (金融螞蟻)
Three stages of money laundering through the financial system Integration Placement Layering Financial system Copyright © ...
Three stages of money laundering through the financial system  Placement  The deposits of dirty monies into the financia...
Terrorist
Terrorist  Use violence and destructive approach  Target regular citizens  To achieve a political mission  Freedom fig...
Terrorist financing (TF)  To serve funds intended to be used for terrorist activities  To take deposits from a terrorist...
Relationship between ML and TF  An activity with a purpose to make funds to be used for terrorist activities appear to be...
Tax evasion  Failed to pay tax is a criminal activity  Evaded tax  Tax should have been paid to government but not yet ...
Proliferation financing  Weapons of mass destruction  Introduce material harms to a large number of human beings  Creat...
Contemporary coverage of money laundering and anti-money laundering  Money laundering (ML)  Laundering of dirty monies ...
 Money laundering  Financial Action Task Force  The third mutual evaluation  The fourth mutual evaluation Outline Copy...
Financial Action Task Force (FATF)  Established in July 1989 by the Group of Seven countries, initially to set out the gl...
The FATF in Casino Royale
The FATF initiatives  Membership  Policy  Supervision  Monitoring  Discipline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 23
Membership  Major economies in the world  Has demonstrated a significant level of compliance with the global AML standar...
37 FATF country members Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 25
37 FATF country members Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Brazil Canada China Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Hong...
Other FATF initiatives  Policy  The FATF Recommendations  The global standards on AML at country level  Revised once e...
Highest risk countries  North Korea  No mutual evaluation  Iran  In June 2016, Iran committed to address its strategic...
Higher risk countries  Albania  Barbados  Botswana  Burkina Faso  Cambodia  Cayman Islands  Haiti  Jamaica  Malta...
The FATF 40+9 Recommendations 2003  FATF’s global standards at country level  40 Recommendations on AML  9 Special Reco...
The FATF 40+9 Recommendations 2003  40 Recommendations on AML  Legal systems 4  Know your customer and record keeping 8...
Regional AML organizations  Asia Pacific Group on Combating Money Laundering (APG)  The Eurasian Group (EAG)  Financial...
Asia Pacific Group on Combating Money Laundering
Financial Action Task Force on Latin America & Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force
 Money laundering  Financial Action Task Force  The third mutual evaluation  The fourth mutual evaluation Outline Copy...
The third mutual evaluation (ME3)  Based on the FATF 40+9 Recommendations 2003  From 2004 to 2013  Covered 183 countrie...
Mutual evaluation ratings Fully compliant The Recommendation is fully observed with respect to all essential criteria Larg...
The ME3 summary results (2004 to 2013) Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 38
The ME3 ratings (2004 to 2013) Compliance rank Compliance level No. of countries Best 7 25 6 35 5 33 4 29 3 20 2 28 Worst ...
The ME3 results of selected countries Country Compliance level Membership United States 7 FATF United Kingdom 7 FATF Singa...
The ME3 results of the 37 FATF member countries -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 Singapore United States Belgium France Po...
Comparison of the ME3 results Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant United States 15 28 2 4 ...
The ME3 results of United States % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 31 57 4 8 L...
The ME3 results of China % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 16 33 33 18 Legal s...
The ME3 results of Singapore % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 22 65 8 4 Legal...
The ME3 results of Hong Kong % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 20 41 31 8 Lega...
Countries’ actions to the mutual evaluation results  Legislative initiatives  Improvements to existing ordinances  New ...
Impacts from the FATF Recommendations FATF Country governments Financial regulators Financial institutions FI staffs FI cu...
 Money laundering  Financial Action Task Force  The third mutual evaluation  The fourth mutual evaluation Outline Copy...
The FATF 40 Recommendations 2012  Legislations 10  Preventive measures 15  Supervision and enforcement 10  Internation...
The forth mutual evaluation (ME4)  Based on the FATF 40 Recommendations 2012  Starting from 2015  Has covered over 110 ...
The ME4 technical compliance of 30 selected FATF member countries -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 United Kingdom Spain Malaysia Gree...
Comparison of the ME4 results Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant United States 9 21 6 4 C...
The ME4 results of United States % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 23 53 10 15...
The ME4 results of China % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 18 38 15 30 Legisla...
The ME4 results of Singapore % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 45 40 15 0 Legi...
The ME4 results of Hong Kong % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 28 63 10 0 Legi...
The ME4 shortfalls, Hong Kong  22. DNFBPs: Customer due diligence  28. Regulation and supervision of DNFBPs  12. Politi...
The ME4 shortfalls, Singapore  22. DNFBPs: Customer due diligence  28. Regulation and supervision of DNFBPs  12. Politi...
Two dimensional evaluation  Technical compliance  The extent to which a country has implemented the technical requiremen...
Effective Outcomes 1 to 5  ML and TF are understood and, where appropriate, actions co-ordinated domestically to combat M...
Effective Outcomes 6 to 11  Financial intelligence and all other relevant information are appropriately used by competent...
Effectiveness ratings High The Immediate Outcome is achieved to a very large extent Substantial The Immediate Outcome is a...
The ME4 effectiveness of 30 selected FATF member countries -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 10 United Kingdom United States Israe...
The fourth mutual evaluation for Hong Kong  2018  Country level ME4  2017  Readiness of regulators  2016  Readiness ...
Other international standards on AML  United Nations  Basel Committee on Banking Supervision  US PATRIOT Act  European...
Big question  Can the FATF’s Recommendations and mutual evaluations reduce money laundering activities? Copyright © 2021 ...
A counter example – Malaysia  Officially becomes a FATF member country in February 2016  FATF’s mutual evaluations  Ran...
Banks participating in money laundering scandals
Fines in USD mn
References  Summary of the Fourth Mutual Evaluation Report on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terror...
Aug. 29, 2021
Chapter 1 the fatf's initiatives on aml

Aug. 29, 2021
.

Chapter 1 the fatf's initiatives on aml

  1. 1. Chapter 1 The FATF’s Initiatives on Anti-Money Laundering The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Website : https://sites.google.com/site/quanrisk E-mail : quanrisk@gmail.com Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  2. 2. Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reproduced, in any form or by any means, without written permission from CapitaLogic Limited.  Authored by Dr. LAM Yat-fai (林日辉), Chief Data Scientist, CapitaLogic Limited, Adjunct Professor of Finance, City University of Hong Kong, Doctor of Business Administration, CFA, CAIA, CAMS, CFE, FRM, PRM, MCSE, MCNE. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 2
  3. 3.  Money laundering  Financial Action Task Force  The third mutual evaluation  The fourth mutual evaluation Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 3
  4. 4. What is money laundering? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
  5. 5. Father of money laundering Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5 Al Capone
  6. 6. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
  7. 7. Dirty monies  The funds produced  within a country by criminal activities defined legally in that country  outside a country by activities deemed to be criminal had the activities been conducted inside the country  Country specific  Clean monies in country A could be dirty monies in country B Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 7
  8. 8. Money laundering (ML)  An activity with a purpose to make dirty monies appear to have been produced by regular activities  To hide the history of dirty monies  History of monies is unobservable  Only the owner of the monies is observable  Monies owned by a criminal are deemed to be dirty monies  To hide the criminal owning the monies Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
  9. 9. Three major approaches of money laundering  Through financial system  Dirty monies → Financial institutions → Clean monies  The most common, effective and efficient method  Physical movement of dirty monies  Dirty monies in one country → Cash courier → Clean monies in another country  Trade based money laundering  Dirty monies in one country → Goods in one country → Physical shipment → Goods in another country → Clean monies in another country Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 9
  10. 10. Cash courier (金融螞蟻) Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10
  11. 11. Three stages of money laundering through the financial system Integration Placement Layering Financial system Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 11
  12. 12. Three stages of money laundering through the financial system  Placement  The deposits of dirty monies into the financial system  Layering  Many financial transactions to hide the source of dirty monies  With an impression that the laundered monies were produced by regular activities  Integration  Laundered monies back to the regular economy Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 12
  13. 13. Terrorist Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 13
  14. 14. Terrorist  Use violence and destructive approach  Target regular citizens  To achieve a political mission  Freedom fighter  A successful terrorist  Israel was a terrorist group before 1949 by definition Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 14
  15. 15. Terrorist financing (TF)  To serve funds intended to be used for terrorist activities  To take deposits from a terrorist  Savings and/or current accounts  To lend to a terrorist  Loans  To service the financial assets of a terrorist  Investments  To solicit businesses for providing financial services to a terrorist  Marketing Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 15
  16. 16. Relationship between ML and TF  An activity with a purpose to make funds to be used for terrorist activities appear to be used for regular activities  To hide the future use of funds related to terrorist activities  Future use of funds is unobservable  Only the owner of funds is observable  Monies owned by a terrorist are deemed to be used for terrorist activities in the near future  To hide the terrorist owning the monies Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 16
  17. 17. Tax evasion  Failed to pay tax is a criminal activity  Evaded tax  Tax should have been paid to government but not yet paid  Funds produced by a criminal activity  Tax evasion  An activity with a purpose to make evaded tax appear to be produced by regular activities  A money laundering activity Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 17
  18. 18. Proliferation financing  Weapons of mass destruction  Introduce material harms to a large number of human beings  Create material damages to natural and/or artificial structures  Nuclear, radiological, chemical and/or biological weapons  Proliferation  A major activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction without the approval from government  An entity connected to proliferation is deemed to be a terrorist  Proliferation financing  Any services in relation to the financial arrangement of proliferation  A terrorist financing activity Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 18
  19. 19. Contemporary coverage of money laundering and anti-money laundering  Money laundering (ML)  Laundering of dirty monies  Terrorist financing  Tax evasion  Proliferation financing  Anti-money laundering (AML)  To comply with the statutory and regulatory requirements against money laundering in nominal terms  The effectiveness of these initiatives is IRRELEVANT Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 19
  20. 20.  Money laundering  Financial Action Task Force  The third mutual evaluation  The fourth mutual evaluation Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 20
  21. 21. Financial Action Task Force (FATF)  Established in July 1989 by the Group of Seven countries, initially to set out the global AML standards  Expanded in October 2001 to incorporate efforts to counter terrorist financing, in addition to AML  Based in Paris Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 21
  22. 22. The FATF in Casino Royale Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 22
  23. 23. The FATF initiatives  Membership  Policy  Supervision  Monitoring  Discipline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 23
  24. 24. Membership  Major economies in the world  Has demonstrated a significant level of compliance with the global AML standards  Commit to compile with the global AML standards in the future  Currently 37 country members  Account for over 90% of the global GDP Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 24
  25. 25. 37 FATF country members Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 25
  26. 26. 37 FATF country members Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Brazil Canada China Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong Russia Singapore South Africa South Korea Spain Saudi Arabia Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Kingdom United States Iceland India Ireland Israel Italy Japan Netherlands Luxembourg Malaysia Mexico New Zealand Norway Portugal Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 26
  27. 27. Other FATF initiatives  Policy  The FATF Recommendations  The global standards on AML at country level  Revised once every ten year  Supervision  Mutual evaluation  Onsite examination, once every ten years  Country level compliance of the FATF Recommendations  Monitoring  Publish publicly the mutual evaluation reports  Directly rank the ML risk level of countries  Discipline  Promote risk based approach  Financial transactions with higher risk countries are subject to more reviews and approvals Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 27
  28. 28. Highest risk countries  North Korea  No mutual evaluation  Iran  In June 2016, Iran committed to address its strategic deficiencies  In January 2018, Iran’s action plan expired  In February 2020, the FATF noted Iran has not completed the action plan Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 28
  29. 29. Higher risk countries  Albania  Barbados  Botswana  Burkina Faso  Cambodia  Cayman Islands  Haiti  Jamaica  Malta  Mauritius  Morocco  Myanmar  Nicaragua  Pakistan  Panama  Philippines  Senegal  South Sudan  Syria  Uganda  Yemen  Zimbabwe Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 29
  30. 30. The FATF 40+9 Recommendations 2003  FATF’s global standards at country level  40 Recommendations on AML  9 Special Recommendations on enhanced CTF  Major coverage  Legislations  Regulations of financial institutions  Governances of DNFBPs  Law enforcement  International co-operation Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 30
  31. 31. The FATF 40+9 Recommendations 2003  40 Recommendations on AML  Legal systems 4  Know your customer and record keeping 8  Suspicious transaction reporting 8  Other measures 9  Law enforcement 9  International co-operation 6  9 Recommendations on enhanced CTF Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 31
  32. 32. Regional AML organizations  Asia Pacific Group on Combating Money Laundering (APG)  The Eurasian Group (EAG)  Financial Action Task Force on Latin America (GAFILAT)  Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF)  Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism of the Council of Europe (MONEYVAL)  Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG)  Inter-governmental Action Group against Money-Laundering in West Africa (GIABA)  Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF)  The Task Force on Money Laundering in Central Africa (GABAC) Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 32
  33. 33. Asia Pacific Group on Combating Money Laundering Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 33
  34. 34. Financial Action Task Force on Latin America & Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 34
  35. 35.  Money laundering  Financial Action Task Force  The third mutual evaluation  The fourth mutual evaluation Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 35
  36. 36. The third mutual evaluation (ME3)  Based on the FATF 40+9 Recommendations 2003  From 2004 to 2013  Covered 183 countries  Onsite examination by representatives from the FATF and/or regional AML organizations  Assessments of a country’s compliance level of the FATF 40+9 Recommendations 2003 one by one Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 36
  37. 37. Mutual evaluation ratings Fully compliant The Recommendation is fully observed with respect to all essential criteria Largely compliant There are only minor shortcomings, with a large majority of the essential criteria being fully met Partially compliant The country has taken some substantive action and complies with some of the essential criteria Not compliant There are major shortcomings, with a large majority of the essential criteria not being met Not applicable A requirement or part of a requirement does not apply, due to the structural, legal or institutional features of a country, e.g. a particular type of financial institution does not exist in that country Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 37
  38. 38. The ME3 summary results (2004 to 2013) Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 38
  39. 39. The ME3 ratings (2004 to 2013) Compliance rank Compliance level No. of countries Best 7 25 6 35 5 33 4 29 3 20 2 28 Worst 1 13 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 39
  40. 40. The ME3 results of selected countries Country Compliance level Membership United States 7 FATF United Kingdom 7 FATF Singapore 7 FATF Hong Kong 6 FATF Macau 6 APG Taiwan 5 APG China 5 FATF Iraq 2 Afghanistan 2 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 40
  41. 41. The ME3 results of the 37 FATF member countries -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 Singapore United States Belgium France Portugal United Kingdom Spain Malaysia Switzerland Norway Italy Isreal Hong Kong Saudi Arabia India Canada Sweden Germany Netherlands Ireland Brazil Isreal Austria Russia New Zealand Mexico Denmark China Japan South Africa Iceland Finland South Korea Turkey Greece Luxembourg Argentina NA Largely Fully Partially Not Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 41
  42. 42. Comparison of the ME3 results Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant United States 15 28 2 4 China 8 16 16 9 Singapore 11 32 4 2 Hong Kong 10 20 15 4 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 42
  43. 43. The ME3 results of United States % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 31 57 4 8 Legal systems 50 50 0 0 KYC and record keeping 0 75 13 13 STR 25 50 0 25 Other measures 44 44 11 0 Law enforcement 33 44 0 22 International co-operation 33 67 0 0 Enhanced CTF 33 67 0 0 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 43
  44. 44. The ME3 results of China % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 16 33 33 18 Legal systems 25 25 50 0 KYC and record keeping 0 25 50 25 STR 25 0 50 25 Other measures 22 11 33 33 Law enforcement 11 67 11 11 International co-operation 50 33 17 0 Enhanced CTF 0 44 33 22 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 44
  45. 45. The ME3 results of Singapore % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 22 65 8 4 Legal systems 25 50 25 0 KYC and record keeping 13 75 0 13 STR 0 75 25 0 Other measures 22 67 0 11 Law enforcement 33 44 22 0 International co-operation 50 50 0 0 Enhanced CTF 11 89 0 0 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 45
  46. 46. The ME3 results of Hong Kong % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 20 41 31 8 Legal systems 50 25 25 0 KYC and record keeping 13 13 63 13 STR 0 75 0 25 Other measures 22 56 11 11 Law enforcement 33 33 33 0 International co-operation 33 67 0 0 Enhanced CTF 0 33 56 11 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 46
  47. 47. Countries’ actions to the mutual evaluation results  Legislative initiatives  Improvements to existing ordinances  New ordinances  Regulatory initiatives  Guidelines  Supervisory activities  Investigative powers  Disciplinary actions  Professional initiatives  Codes of conduct  Due diligence  Continuous education  Public awareness  Media programmes  Public seminars  Publications Follow up by the FATF Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 47
  48. 48. Impacts from the FATF Recommendations FATF Country governments Financial regulators Financial institutions FI staffs FI customers Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 48
  49. 49.  Money laundering  Financial Action Task Force  The third mutual evaluation  The fourth mutual evaluation Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 49
  50. 50. The FATF 40 Recommendations 2012  Legislations 10  Preventive measures 15  Supervision and enforcement 10  International co-operation 5 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 50
  51. 51. The forth mutual evaluation (ME4)  Based on the FATF 40 Recommendations 2012  Starting from 2015  Has covered over 110 countries  Onsite examination by representatives from the FATF and/or regional AML organizations  Assessments of a country’s compliance level of the 40 Recommendations 2012 one by one Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 51
  52. 52. The ME4 technical compliance of 30 selected FATF member countries -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 United Kingdom Spain Malaysia Greece Saudi Arabia Hong Kong Italy Russian Israel Singapore Portugal United Arab Emirates Bahrain Korea Finland Switzerland Sweden United States Belgium Canada Turkey New Zealand Austria Ireland Australia Mexico China Norway Denmark Iceland N/A Largely Fully Partially Not Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 52
  53. 53. Comparison of the ME4 results Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant United States 9 21 6 4 China 7 15 12 6 Singapore 18 16 6 0 Hong Kong 11 25 4 0 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 53
  54. 54. The ME4 results of United States % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 23 53 10 15 Legislations 20 50 10 20 Preventive measures 13 47 13 27 Supervision and enforcement 40 50 10 0 International co-operation 20 80 0 0 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 54
  55. 55. The ME4 results of China % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 18 38 15 30 Legislations 20 20 30 30 Preventive measures 20 40 13 27 Supervision and enforcement 20 30 10 40 International co-operation 0 80 0 20 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 55
  56. 56. The ME4 results of Singapore % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 45 40 15 0 Legislations 20 60 20 0 Preventive measures 67 20 13 0 Supervision and enforcement 50 30 20 0 International co-operation 20 80 0 0 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 56
  57. 57. The ME4 results of Hong Kong % Fully compliant Largely compliant Partially compliant Not compliant Overall 28 63 10 0 Legislations 30 60 10 0 Preventive measures 20 67 13 0 Supervision and enforcement 50 40 10 0 International co-operation 0 100 0 0 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 57
  58. 58. The ME4 shortfalls, Hong Kong  22. DNFBPs: Customer due diligence  28. Regulation and supervision of DNFBPs  12. Politically exposed persons  25. Transparency and beneficial ownership of legal arrangements Copyright © 2019 CapitaLogic Limited 58
  59. 59. The ME4 shortfalls, Singapore  22. DNFBPs: Customer due diligence  28. Regulation and supervision of DNFBPs  12. Politically exposed persons  25. Transparency and beneficial ownership of legal arrangements  23. DNFBPs: Other measures  24. Transparency and beneficial ownership of legal persons Copyright © 2019 CapitaLogic Limited 59
  60. 60. Two dimensional evaluation  Technical compliance  The extent to which a country has implemented the technical requirements of the 40 FATF Recommendations.  Effectiveness  The extent to which a country's measures are effective  11 Immediate Outcomes Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 60
  61. 61. Effective Outcomes 1 to 5  ML and TF are understood and, where appropriate, actions co-ordinated domestically to combat ML and TF  International co-operation delivers appropriate information, financial intelligence, and evidence, and facilitates action against criminals and their assets  Supervisors appropriately supervise, monitor and regulate FIs and DNFBPs for compliance with AML requirements commensurate with their risks  FIs and DNFBPs adequately apply AML preventive measures commensurate with their risks, and report suspicious transactions  Legal persons and arrangements are prevented from misuse for ML or TF, and information on their beneficial ownership is available to competent authorities without impediments Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 61
  62. 62. Effective Outcomes 6 to 11  Financial intelligence and all other relevant information are appropriately used by competent authorities for ML and TF investigations  ML offences and activities are investigated and offenders are prosecuted and subject to effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions  Proceeds and instrumentalities of crime are confiscated  TF offences and activities are investigated and persons who finance terrorism are prosecuted and subject to effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions  Terrorists, terrorist organizations and terrorist financiers are prevented from raising, moving and using funds, and from abusing the NPO sector  Persons and entities involved in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction are prevented from raising, moving and using funds, consistent with the relevant UNSCRs Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 62
  63. 63. Effectiveness ratings High The Immediate Outcome is achieved to a very large extent Substantial The Immediate Outcome is achieved to a large extent Moderate The Immediate Outcome is achieved to some extent Low The Immediate Outcome is not achieved or achieved to a negligible extent Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 63
  64. 64. The ME4 effectiveness of 30 selected FATF member countries -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 10 United Kingdom United States Israel Spain Italy Switzerland New Zealand Russian Hong Kong Portugal Sweden Australia Greece Ireland Korea Canada Finland Malaysia Belgium Singapore Saudi Arabia Mexico Bahrain Austria Denmark China Norway Turkey United Arab Emirates Iceland Substantial High Moderate Low Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 64
  65. 65. The fourth mutual evaluation for Hong Kong  2018  Country level ME4  2017  Readiness of regulators  2016  Readiness of financial institutions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 65
  66. 66. Other international standards on AML  United Nations  Basel Committee on Banking Supervision  US PATRIOT Act  European Union Directives  Wolfsberg Group  Egmont Group Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 66
  67. 67. Big question  Can the FATF’s Recommendations and mutual evaluations reduce money laundering activities? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 67
  68. 68. A counter example – Malaysia  Officially becomes a FATF member country in February 2016  FATF’s mutual evaluations  Ranked 8 out of 37 in the ME3  Ranked 3 out of 30 in the ME4  The largest money laundering case in the country  1 Malaysia Development Berthed  Former Prime Minister Mr. Najib RAZAK Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 68
  69. 69. Banks participating in money laundering scandals Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 69 Fines in USD mn
  70. 70. References  Summary of the Fourth Mutual Evaluation Report on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism: Hong Kong, China 2019  Summary of the Third Mutual Evaluation Report on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism: Hong Kong, China 2008 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 70

