Chapter 6 AML Compliance Programme The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing
Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reprod...
Regulation vs compliance Regulator Financial institution Regulation Compliance Ordinances & guidelines Copyright © 2021 Ca...
Outline  Compliance function  Compliance programme  Professional challenges Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
Financial institution Front office  Sales  Marketing  Customer services Back office  Settlement  Accounting  Adminis...
Financial compliance streams  General compliance  Deposits and loans  Securities brokerage  Licensing  Regulatory rep...
AML compliance  Large financial institution  A separate function under the board of directors  Medium and small financi...
AML compliance  Specialist  Independent of any other business functions  Designated  AML compliance officer  Money la...
AML compliance duties – internal  Ensure a FI’s operations to be inline with the statutory and regulatory requirements on...
AML compliance duties – external Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10  The official communications channel with regula...
AML compliance duties – undocumented Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 11  To justify the business relationship with h...
Expectations from FI operations  Say “Yes, please go ahead.”  AML compliance officer should tell  What can be done?  W...
Outline  Compliance function  Compliance programme  Professional challenges Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 13
A typical AML compliance programne  Senior management oversight  Policies  Procedures  IT systems  MIS reports  Trai...
Senior management oversight  AML committee  All directors as members  Terms of reference  Regular meeting  Meeting ag...
Policy  Prepared by the AML compliance  Approved by the AML committee  Reviewed and updated annually  Principle based ...
Procedures  General template prepared by the AML compliance  Procedure prepared by the middle management of an operation...
IT systems  Efficiency  Effectiveness  Operational control  Two level authorization  MIS reports  Centralized histor...
MIS reports  Customer risk classification  No. of outliers  No. of STRs  No. of cases under investigations  Departmen...
Training and awareness  All staff  New staff  Front office  Back office  Senior management and internal audit  AML a...
Staff due diligence  Financial status  Bankruptcy records  Credit bureau reports  Company ownerships  Directorships ...
Record keeping  Direct facts of compliance  In the form of paper, audio and/or electronic  To be reviewed by  Complian...
Compliance review  Regular  Once every year  Comprehensive coverage  Selected focus areas  Higher risk areas  Event ...
Independent assessment  An independent external expert to review, comment and suggest improvements to the AML compliance ...
Audit and examination  Internal audit  Local office  Regional office  Head office  External audit  Big 4 accounting ...
Outline  Compliance function  Compliance programme  Professional challenges Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 26
Challenges facing AML compliance  External  Regulatory AML requirements keep on tightening  Regulatory AML documents ar...
Loyalty in AML compliance Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 28
Major issues of regulatory AML documents  Many guidelines, guidance papers, circulars, codes of conduct and best practice...
Myth of regulatory AML documents FATF documents AML policy AML supervision FI operations AML compliance Copyright © 2021 C...
AML compliance a difficult middle man  Pressure from FI operations  As relax as possible  Pressure from regulators  As...
AML compliance a difficult job  High professional requirements  Long working hours  Everything in a FI may be subject t...
Common issues  Lack FI operations experience  Do too much daily operations  Lack professional inputs  Common input: Ho...
Sound practices  Never get into daily operations but  Understand more about the daily operations  Maintain an AML compl...
Compliance tool box  Ordinance  Subsidiary legislations  Guidelines  Guidance papers  Circulars  Codes of conduct  ...
Reference  Guideline on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (for Authorized Institutions) (Feb 2018) Co...
Chapter 6 aml compliance programme

  Chapter 6 AML Compliance Programme The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Website : https://sites.google.com/site/quanrisk E-mail : quanrisk@gmail.com
  2. 2. Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reproduced, in any form or by any means, without written permission from CapitaLogic Limited.  Authored by Dr. LAM Yat-fai (林日辉), Chief Data Scientist, CapitaLogic Limited, Adjunct Professor of Finance, City University of Hong Kong, Doctor of Business Administration, CFA, CAIA, CAMS, CFE, FRM, PRM, MCSE, MCNE. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 2
  3. 3. Regulation vs compliance Regulator Financial institution Regulation Compliance Ordinances & guidelines Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 3
  4. 4. Outline  Compliance function  Compliance programme  Professional challenges Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
  5. 5. Financial institution Front office  Sales  Marketing  Customer services Back office  Settlement  Accounting  Administration Middle office  Compliance  Risk management Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
  6. 6. Financial compliance streams  General compliance  Deposits and loans  Securities brokerage  Licensing  Regulatory reporting  Others  Specialist compliance  Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing  Private banking and wealth management  Derivative securities and treasury products  Credit risk management  Cyber security Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
  7. 7. AML compliance  Large financial institution  A separate function under the board of directors  Medium and small financial institution  Compliance department  Risk management and compliance department  Legal and compliance department  Dedicated AML compliance for private banking  Directly under the board of directors Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 7
  8. 8. AML compliance  Specialist  Independent of any other business functions  Designated  AML compliance officer  Money laundering reporting officer Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
  9. 9. AML compliance duties – internal  Ensure a FI’s operations to be inline with the statutory and regulatory requirements on AML  Design and implement AML compliance programme  Develop AML policies  Develop AML procedure templates  Review and comment AML procedures  Drive training and awareness initiatives  Conduct regular and ad-hoc compliance reviews  Interpret ordinances and regulatory documents in simple language to colleagues Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 9
  10. 10. AML compliance duties – external Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10  The official communications channel with regulators and police force  Review and approve documents to be submitted to regulator and police force  Clarify ordinances and regulatory documents with regulators and lawyers  Co-ordinate AML compliance activities among all external parties
  11. 11. AML compliance duties – undocumented Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 11  To justify the business relationship with higher risk customers  To justify not to file a STR  To restrict the scope of investigation from regulators and police force
  12. 12. Expectations from FI operations  Say “Yes, please go ahead.”  AML compliance officer should tell  What can be done?  What cannot be done?  Why?  Who said so?  Most important  How can be done? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 12
  13. 13. Outline  Compliance function  Compliance programme  Professional challenges Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 13
  14. 14. A typical AML compliance programne  Senior management oversight  Policies  Procedures  IT systems  MIS reports  Training and awareness  Staff due diligence  Record keeping  Compliance review  Independent assessment  Internal audit  External audit  Offsite review  Onsite examination Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 14
  15. 15. Senior management oversight  AML committee  All directors as members  Terms of reference  Regular meeting  Meeting agendas  Meeting minutes Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 15
  16. 16. Policy  Prepared by the AML compliance  Approved by the AML committee  Reviewed and updated annually  Principle based  Cannot be used directly for FI operations  Coverage and details match the AML guideline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 16
  17. 17. Procedures  General template prepared by the AML compliance  Procedure prepared by the middle management of an operational department in accordance with the general template  Include manuals, checklists, templates and forms  Reviewed by the AML compliance  Approved by the operational department head  Reviewed and updated whenever there are any regulatory and/or operational changes Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 17
  18. 18. IT systems  Efficiency  Effectiveness  Operational control  Two level authorization  MIS reports  Centralized historical records Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 18
  19. 19. MIS reports  Customer risk classification  No. of outliers  No. of STRs  No. of cases under investigations  Departmental comparison  Trend analysis Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 19
  20. 20. Training and awareness  All staff  New staff  Front office  Back office  Senior management and internal audit  AML and general compliance Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 20
  21. 21. Staff due diligence  Financial status  Bankruptcy records  Credit bureau reports  Company ownerships  Directorships  Professional  Licence suspension records  Warning records  Litigation  Criminal cases  Civil cases Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 21
  22. 22. Record keeping  Direct facts of compliance  In the form of paper, audio and/or electronic  To be reviewed by  Compliance function  Internal audit  External audit  Regulator Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 22
  23. 23. Compliance review  Regular  Once every year  Comprehensive coverage  Selected focus areas  Higher risk areas  Event driven  Regulatory initiatives  Triggered by incidents  Triggered by media reports Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 23
  24. 24. Independent assessment  An independent external expert to review, comment and suggest improvements to the AML compliance programme  Independent external expert  Big 4 accounting firms  Solicitor firms  University professors Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 24
  25. 25. Audit and examination  Internal audit  Local office  Regional office  Head office  External audit  Big 4 accounting firms  Regulatory examination  HKMA  SFC  IA Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 25
  26. 26. Outline  Compliance function  Compliance programme  Professional challenges Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 26
  27. 27. Challenges facing AML compliance  External  Regulatory AML requirements keep on tightening  Regulatory AML documents are not written in human language  Internal  AML compliance is a cost centre  Limited budget  Lacking manpower  High staff turn over rate  No loyalty between employers and employees Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 27
  28. 28. Loyalty in AML compliance Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 28
  29. 29. Major issues of regulatory AML documents  Many guidelines, guidance papers, circulars, codes of conduct and best practices have no legal power but interpretive power  Principle base  Full of “suitable”, “adequate”, “appropriate”, “necessary”, “sufficient”, “reasonable”, “proper”, “holistic” etc.  Most written by somebody totally without FI experience Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 29
  30. 30. Myth of regulatory AML documents FATF documents AML policy AML supervision FI operations AML compliance Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 30
  31. 31. AML compliance a difficult middle man  Pressure from FI operations  As relax as possible  Pressure from regulators  As stringent as possible  Pressure from police force  As accurate as possible  Pressure from senior management  Highest profits + Good compliance records Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 31
  32. 32. AML compliance a difficult job  High professional requirements  Long working hours  Everything in a FI may be subject to AML compliance review  All suspicious transactions must be handled by the AML compliance  Confrontation with other colleagues  Confrontation with regulators Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 32
  33. 33. Common issues  Lack FI operations experience  Do too much daily operations  Lack professional inputs  Common input: How not to do business by following the AML regulations?  Professional input: How to do business without violating regulations?  Neglect the words between the lines  Overlook the backdoors Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 33
  34. 34. Sound practices  Never get into daily operations but  Understand more about the daily operations  Maintain an AML compliance professional network  Use professional firms and academic scholars smartly  Use compliance automation tools  Streamline the schedule of internal audit, external audit and/or regulatory examination Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 34
  35. 35. Compliance tool box  Ordinance  Subsidiary legislations  Guidelines  Guidance papers  Circulars  Codes of conduct  Best practices  Exam study manuals  Reports from professional firms  FATF documents  MAS, OCC, SEC, FSA and APRA documents  Academic researches Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 35
  36. 36. Reference  Guideline on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (for Authorized Institutions) (Feb 2018) Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 36

×