Chapter 3 Know Your Customer The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing We...
Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reprod...
Components of a ML event Criminal Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited Laundering trades Money laundering instrument 3
Know your customer  The process to determine the chance of a customer to be connected to criminal activities  Closer to ...
 Customer and relationship  Individual KYC  Corporate KYC Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
Customer  Not defined in the AMLO  A common sense approach  In general, refers to a party with whom  a business relati...
Major types of customers  Individual person  Corporation  Private banking customers  Overseas banks  Listed companies...
Business relationship vs occasional transaction  Business relationship  Has an element of duration  At the time a perso...
Know your customer  Basic customer due diligence  Risk assessment  Potential revenue analysis  Enhanced customer due d...
Basic customer due diligence  A standard operating procedure to  Collect minimum customer documents mandated by the regu...
Basic customer due diligence Individual person  Identity document  Residential address Corporation  Identity of custome...
 Customer and relationship  Individual KYC  Corporate KYC Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 12
Individual person  Has his own unique identity, can  Own assets  Enter liabilities  Sign contracts  Take legal action...
Basic CDD information  Identity document showing  Full name  Date of birth  Nationality  Document type  Document num...
Identity document Customer Identity document Permanent resident HKID card Child under the age of 12 Birth certificate Non-...
Revenue estimation information  Type of account  Initial deposit amount  Residential address  Language  Age  Occupat...
Relationship objective and beneficial owner  Will NOT be asked explicitly  Relationship objective  Assumed to be inline...
Individual person cannot control himself  Child below 12 years old  Basic CDD on parents  Old aged person, mental failu...
Watch list searching  Search a customer name in a watch list database containing  Sanctioned persons designated by  Uni...
Matching items  Official name on the identity document  Day, month and year of the date of birth  Country  Issuing cou...
Commercial watch list databases  Refinitiv World-Check  Dow Jones RiskCenter  Lexis-Nexis Identity Verification Copyrig...
Warning  Commercial watch list databases intend to include as many watched persons as possible  Watched person ≠ Higher ...
Sanctions  Sanctioned person  Government designated person to whom funds, financial services and/or economic resources c...
Interpol’s highly wanted list Copyright © 2020 CapitaLogic Limited 24
Foreign politically exposed person (Foreign PEP)  Defined in the AMLO  Deemed to be higher risk  An individual who is e...
Domestic PEP  Defined in the AML guideline  Not defined in the AMLO  The major group of higher profit customers in Hong...
International organization PEP (IO PEP)  Defined in the AML guideline  Not defined in the AMLO  Watched but not deemed ...
Free web search Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 28
Know your customer Basic customer due diligence Risk assessment Regular Open account Other watched persons Potential reven...
Potential revenue analysis  For a watched customer, will the potential revenue out weight the cost and risk?  No, reject...
Mandatory higher risk persons  Foreign PEPs  Connected to the higher risk countries  Cayman Islands, Myanmar, Pakistan ...
Medium risk persons  Watched but not higher risk persons  Domestic PEPs  IO PEPs  Retired PEPs  Higher risk industry ...
Enhanced CDD  More customer information  Beneficial owner  Purpose of the account  Employment background  Business ba...
More customer information  Public domain and media information  Positive comments on a customer  Comparison with other ...
Positive arguments Customer  Social status  Contributions to society  Charities  Qualifications  Professional practic...
Enhanced AML compliance  Know your customer  Enhanced CDD  Frequent monitoring  Suspicious transactions  Close monito...
When to conduct KYC?  Before establishing a business relationship  Before performing any occasional transactions with an...
Delayed KYC  The ML risk is immaterial when the customer conducts transactions in a new account  Deposits into a new ban...
Ongoing monitoring  Regular sanctions list matching  Match all customer names against an updated sanctions lists at leas...
Outsourcing of KYC  A certified public accountant practising in Hong Kong  A solicitor practising in Hong Kong  A curre...
 Customer and relationship  Individual KYC  Corporate KYC Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 41
Corporation  Incorporated under the Companies Ordinance in Hong Kong  Has an unique identity, can  Own assets  Enter l...
A model corporate structure Owner(s) Share -holder(s) Director Authorized signatory Chairman and director Authorized signa...
Shareholder  The official owner of a corporation  The initial funding source of a corporation  To entitle to the benefi...
Director  Employed by shareholder(s)  To operate the corporation  To make decisions for the corporation  To appoint em...
Authorized signatory  Employed by a corporation through directors  To sign documents  To control directly the cash flow...
Owner  The ultimate controller of a corporation  Hidden owner  An owner who is not recorded in the Companies Registry ...
Chairman and company secretary  Chairman  The principal director  Company secretary  An entity to provide professional...
SME corporate structure Owner Shareholder Chairman Director Authorized signatory Company secretarial services provider Cop...
Corporate identification  Full name  Country of incorporation  Date of incorporation  Incorporation number  Registere...
Identity documents  A copy of the certificate of incorporation and business registration  A copy of the articles of asso...
Independent source verification  Search Hong Kong Companies Registry and obtain a company report  Search a similar compa...
Relationship objectives of an existing corporation  Business activities  Number of employees  Funding sources  Annual ...
Relationship objectives of a new corporation  Intended business activities  Projected number of employees  Expected fun...
Statutory assumptions re-visited  A corporation CANNOT  control its own activities  benefit from its own activities  b...
Beneficial owner  A shareholder with 25% or more shares  Owns or controls 25% or more of the issued share capital of the...
Full corporate KYC  Corporation  KYC on the corporation  Beneficial owners  KYC on individual person if the beneficial...
Other aspects of full corporate KYC  Similar to individual KYC  Basic CDD  Representativeness of documents  Watch list...
Reference  Guideline on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (for Authorized Institutions) (Oct 2018) Co...
Economy & Finance
Aug. 29, 2021
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free

Chapter 3 know your customer

  1. 1. Chapter 3 Know Your Customer The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Website : https://sites.google.com/site/quanrisk E-mail : quanrisk@gmail.com Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  2. 2. Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reproduced, in any form or by any means, without written permission from CapitaLogic Limited.  Authored by Dr. LAM Yat-fai (林日辉), Chief Data Scientist, CapitaLogic Limited, Adjunct Professor of Finance, City University of Hong Kong, Doctor of Business Administration, CFA, CAIA, CAMS, CFE, FRM, PRM, MCSE, MCNE. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 2
  3. 3. Components of a ML event Criminal Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited Laundering trades Money laundering instrument 3
  4. 4. Know your customer  The process to determine the chance of a customer to be connected to criminal activities  Closer to 0% Regular customer  In between Medium risk customer  Closer to 100% Higher risk customer  For a higher risk customer, to justify that  Even though the customer belongs to the category of higher risk  The customer is unlikely to be connected to the ML activities Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
  5. 5.  Customer and relationship  Individual KYC  Corporate KYC Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
  6. 6. Customer  Not defined in the AMLO  A common sense approach  In general, refers to a party with whom  a business relationship is established; or  a transaction is carried out by a FI  Excluding the external third party of a transaction  The recipient of a credit card payment Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
  7. 7. Major types of customers  Individual person  Corporation  Private banking customers  Overseas banks  Listed companies  Regulated financial institutions  Government and/or public organization Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 7
  8. 8. Business relationship vs occasional transaction  Business relationship  Has an element of duration  At the time a person, who first contacts a FI to seek services, expects to have an element of duration  Occasional transaction  A transaction conducted by a FI on behalf of a person who has only a short period of contact with the FI  Less than a week Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
  9. 9. Know your customer  Basic customer due diligence  Risk assessment  Potential revenue analysis  Enhanced customer due diligence  Justification of the unlikelihood of ML activities  Ongoing monitoring Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 9
  10. 10. Basic customer due diligence  A standard operating procedure to  Collect minimum customer documents mandated by the regulations  Observe general information for estimating the potential revenue to the FI from a customer Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10
  11. 11. Basic customer due diligence Individual person  Identity document  Residential address Corporation  Identity of customer  Verification of identity  Relationship objective  Beneficial owner Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 11  General information for estimating the potential revenue to the FI
  12. 12.  Customer and relationship  Individual KYC  Corporate KYC Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 12
  13. 13. Individual person  Has his own unique identity, can  Own assets  Enter liabilities  Sign contracts  Take legal actions  Commit crimes  Be sued  Controls, benefits from and is responsible for his own activities, including  Financial transactions  The ML activities Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 13
  14. 14. Basic CDD information  Identity document showing  Full name  Date of birth  Nationality  Document type  Document number  Residential address provided by customer in the application form Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 14
  15. 15. Identity document Customer Identity document Permanent resident HKID card Child under the age of 12 Birth certificate Non-permanent resident Passport or travel document Non-resident Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 15
  16. 16. Revenue estimation information  Type of account  Initial deposit amount  Residential address  Language  Age  Occupation  Investments  Mobile phone  Dress  Outlook  Conversation  People around Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 16
  17. 17. Relationship objective and beneficial owner  Will NOT be asked explicitly  Relationship objective  Assumed to be inline with the FI’s service  Deposits account for fund deposits  Securities account for stock trading  Insurance policy for loss protection  Beneficial owner  Assumed to be the same as the customer Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 17
  18. 18. Individual person cannot control himself  Child below 12 years old  Basic CDD on parents  Old aged person, mental failure patient and/ or serious illness patient  Basic CDD on a legally authorized representative Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 18
  19. 19. Watch list searching  Search a customer name in a watch list database containing  Sanctioned persons designated by  United Nations  Interpol’s highly wanted criminals  Home country of the FI  Countries with major businesses  Politically exposed persons  Foreign, domestic and international organization  Other watched persons  Practitioners of industries with higher ML exposures  Other black listed entities  Major connected parties of above Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 19
  20. 20. Matching items  Official name on the identity document  Day, month and year of the date of birth  Country  Issuing country of the identity document  Residential address Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 20
  21. 21. Commercial watch list databases  Refinitiv World-Check  Dow Jones RiskCenter  Lexis-Nexis Identity Verification Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 21
  22. 22. Warning  Commercial watch list databases intend to include as many watched persons as possible  Watched person ≠ Higher risk person  Long Hair (Leung Kwok-hung, 梁國雄) is a watched person  How much money does Long Hair have?  FIs should minimize the size of the watch list databases Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 22
  23. 23. Sanctions  Sanctioned person  Government designated person to whom funds, financial services and/or economic resources cannot be provided  Statutory sanctions lists in Hong Kong  United Nations sanctions list  Excluding persons in China  Interpol’s highly wanted criminals  Non-statutory sanctions lists in Hong Kong  US OFAC sanctions lists  European Union sanctions lists  and many more Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 23
  24. 24. Interpol’s highly wanted list Copyright © 2020 CapitaLogic Limited 24
  25. 25. Foreign politically exposed person (Foreign PEP)  Defined in the AMLO  Deemed to be higher risk  An individual who is entrusted with a prominent public function outside the People’s Republic of China  Head of state, head of government, senior politician, senior government, judicial or military official, senior executive of a state owned corporation and an important political party official  A spouse, child, parent or partner of a foreign PEP  An entity having close relationship with a foreign PEP Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 25
  26. 26. Domestic PEP  Defined in the AML guideline  Not defined in the AMLO  The major group of higher profit customers in Hong Kong  Watched but not deemed higher risk  An individual who is entrusted with a prominent public function inside the People’s Republic of China  Head of state, head of government, senior politician, senior government, judicial or military official, senior executive of a state owned corporation and an important political party official  A spouse, child, parent or partner of a domestic PEP  An entity having close relationship with a domestic PEP Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 26
  27. 27. International organization PEP (IO PEP)  Defined in the AML guideline  Not defined in the AMLO  Watched but not deemed higher risk  An individual who is or has been entrusted with a prominent function by an international organization formed and recognized by a group of country governments  Senior management, i.e. directors, deputy directors and members of the board or equivalent functions  A spouse, child, parent or partner of an IO PEP  An entity having close relationship with an IO PEP Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 27
  28. 28. Free web search Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 28
  29. 29. Know your customer Basic customer due diligence Risk assessment Regular Open account Other watched persons Potential revenue analysis Good potential revenue Justifications of not higher risk Medium risk Enhanced monitoring Open account Higher risk Enhanced CDD Justifications of no ML activities Open account Poor potential Reject Sanctioned Report to JFIU Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 29
  30. 30. Potential revenue analysis  For a watched customer, will the potential revenue out weight the cost and risk?  No, reject the customer  Yes, justify to be not higher risk  If cannot justify, go to enhanced CDD Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 30
  31. 31. Mandatory higher risk persons  Foreign PEPs  Connected to the higher risk countries  Cayman Islands, Myanmar, Pakistan  Higher risk services mandated by regulators  Private banking  Life insurance with all premiums paid before the effectiveness of the insurance policy  Other services designed specifically for high net worth customers  Subject to enhanced CDD Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 31
  32. 32. Medium risk persons  Watched but not higher risk persons  Domestic PEPs  IO PEPs  Retired PEPs  Higher risk industry  Money lender  Remittance agency  Money changer  Subject to enhanced monitoring only  No disturbance to business relationship Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 32
  33. 33. Enhanced CDD  More customer information  Beneficial owner  Purpose of the account  Employment background  Business background  Family background  Estimated net worth  Source of wealth  Source of funds  Most of the information cannot be verified Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 33
  34. 34. More customer information  Public domain and media information  Positive comments on a customer  Comparison with other similar customers  Expert opinions  Certified by accountants and/or solicitors  Private information  Very difficult to obtain  Industry benchmarking  How does HSBC do?  How does Fubon Bank do? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 34
  35. 35. Positive arguments Customer  Social status  Contributions to society  Charities  Qualifications  Professional practices  Honours  Peer group Relationship  Clean businesses  Clean historical records  Similar customers Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 35
  36. 36. Enhanced AML compliance  Know your customer  Enhanced CDD  Frequent monitoring  Suspicious transactions  Close monitoring  Record keeping  Thick file  Detailed analysis  Approved by  Senior management Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 36
  37. 37. When to conduct KYC?  Before establishing a business relationship  Before performing any occasional transactions with an aggregate value at or above  HKD 120,000  HKD 8,000 if conducted by wire transfer  The FI expects that the information on hand is outdated  The FI suspects that the customer is involved in the ML activities  There is a supervisory initiative Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 37
  38. 38. Delayed KYC  The ML risk is immaterial when the customer conducts transactions in a new account  Deposits into a new bank account  Securities transfers to a new securities account  Premium payments to a new insurance policy  Other transactions are not allowed  Withdrawals are not allowed until the KYC is completed or the account is cancelled Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 38
  39. 39. Ongoing monitoring  Regular sanctions list matching  Match all customer names against an updated sanctions lists at least weekly using computer applications  Regular re-CDD  Higher risk customer Once a year  Medium risk customer Once every two years  Regular customer Once every three years  Event trigger  Highlighted by the regular sanctions list matching  Transactions with very large amount and/or high frequency  Expiry of an identity document  Supervisory initiatives  Reported by media Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 39
  40. 40. Outsourcing of KYC  A certified public accountant practising in Hong Kong  A solicitor practising in Hong Kong  A current member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries practising in Hong Kong  A regulated FI in Hong Kong  An equivalent professional in other countries  The FI must take the ultimate statutory and regulatory responsibilities  Never outsource enhanced CDD Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 40
  41. 41.  Customer and relationship  Individual KYC  Corporate KYC Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 41
  42. 42. Corporation  Incorporated under the Companies Ordinance in Hong Kong  Has an unique identity, can  Own assets  Enter liabilities  Sign contracts  Take legal actions  Commit crimes  Be sued Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 42
  43. 43. A model corporate structure Owner(s) Share -holder(s) Director Authorized signatory Chairman and director Authorized signatory Director Authorized signatory Company secretary Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 43
  44. 44. Shareholder  The official owner of a corporation  The initial funding source of a corporation  To entitle to the benefits arising from a corporation  To employ directors of a corporation Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 44
  45. 45. Director  Employed by shareholder(s)  To operate the corporation  To make decisions for the corporation  To appoint employees  To delegate responsibilities Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 45
  46. 46. Authorized signatory  Employed by a corporation through directors  To sign documents  To control directly the cash flows in an account in a FI Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 46
  47. 47. Owner  The ultimate controller of a corporation  Hidden owner  An owner who is not recorded in the Companies Registry  You will never know whom the hidden owner is Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 47
  48. 48. Chairman and company secretary  Chairman  The principal director  Company secretary  An entity to provide professional documentation services in accordance with the Companies Ordinance Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 48
  49. 49. SME corporate structure Owner Shareholder Chairman Director Authorized signatory Company secretarial services provider Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 49
  50. 50. Corporate identification  Full name  Country of incorporation  Date of incorporation  Incorporation number  Registered address in the country of incorporation  Primary business address Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 50
  51. 51. Identity documents  A copy of the certificate of incorporation and business registration  A copy of the articles of association which evidence the powers that regulate and bind the corporation  A list of directors  List of major shareholders controlling 25% or more of the issued shares  Chart of shareholding structure Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 51
  52. 52. Independent source verification  Search Hong Kong Companies Registry and obtain a company report  Search a similar companies registry in the country of incorporation and obtain a company report  A certificate of incumbency issued by the corporation’s registration agent in the country of incorporation  Similar corporation report certified by a professional third party Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 52
  53. 53. Relationship objectives of an existing corporation  Business activities  Number of employees  Funding sources  Annual revenues  Existing customers  Business history Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 53
  54. 54. Relationship objectives of a new corporation  Intended business activities  Projected number of employees  Expected funding sources  Projected annual revenues  Targeted customer base Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 54
  55. 55. Statutory assumptions re-visited  A corporation CANNOT  control its own activities  benefit from its own activities  be responsible for its own activities  It is the shareholders, directors, account signatories and/or owners of the corporation CAN Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 55
  56. 56. Beneficial owner  A shareholder with 25% or more shares  Owns or controls 25% or more of the issued share capital of the corporation  Can exercise or control the exercise of 25% or more of the voting rights  Can ultimately control the corporation  Can control the cash flows of the corporation Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 56
  57. 57. Full corporate KYC  Corporation  KYC on the corporation  Beneficial owners  KYC on individual person if the beneficial owner is an individual person  Full corporate KYC if the beneficial owner is a corporation Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 57
  58. 58. Other aspects of full corporate KYC  Similar to individual KYC  Basic CDD  Representativeness of documents  Watch list searching  Sanctioned person  Politically exposed person  Potential revenue analysis  Enhanced CDD  Delayed CDD  Ongoing monitoring  Outsourcing Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 58
  59. 59. Reference  Guideline on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (for Authorized Institutions) (Oct 2018) Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 59

×