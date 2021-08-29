Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 7 Regulatory Technology The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing
Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reprod...
 HKMA’s RegTech Watch  Remote account opening  Automated name screening  Transaction monitoring  Network analysis Out...
HKMA’s RegTech Watch  Anti-money laundering  Credit risk management  Treasury risk and operational risk management  Te...
Remote account opening Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
Transaction monitoring Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
Name screening Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 7
Network analysis Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
Remote account opening  Can a bank open an account for a retail customer without meeting the customer?  Can a retail cus...
Mobile bank account opening Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 11
HKMA circular 1 Feb 2020  Identity document authentication  Where the individual customer’s identity is obtained through...
Section 9, Schedule 2, AMLO  The AMLO requires a financial institution to take additional measures to compensate for any ...
Complete procedure  Genuineness of HKID card  Factual recognition  between HKID card and selfie  Live motion detection...
New smart Hong Kong identity card Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 15
9 security measures Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 16
Security measures (1)  Hologram with wave and 3D effect  Viewed from different angles, the image changes its colour with...
Security measures (2)  Multi-pattern background  Multi-pattern background includes fine-line patterns and guilloche  St...
Hologram Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 19
Who is this lady? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 20
Same person? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 21
Photo on the HKID card Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 22 2
Facial distances Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 23
24
Facial distance statistics  Count  Total  Maximum  Minimum  Mean  Variance  Skewness  Kurtosis 25 Copyright © 2021...
One class historical data Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 26
Facial recognition  When selfie and ID photo are from the same person  The statistics of distances should be very close ...
Norm - Regular region Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 28 Difference in standard deviation Difference in average
Outlier – Far from norm Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 29 Difference in standard deviation Difference in average
Boundary in a 3-D space Copyright © 2021 Dr. LAM Yat-fai 30
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 31
Mobile securities account opening Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 32 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XKZZCsjLwY
SFC circular 1 Sep 2020 (1)  Identity document authentication  Access the embedded data in the client’s official ID Docu...
SFC circular 1 September 2020 (3)  Identity verification  Use appropriate and effective processes and technologies to ob...
SFC circular 1 September 2020 (3)  Designated bank account  Successfully transfer to the intermediary’s bank account an ...
Biometric passport  Text and photo  Machine read code  Microchip Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 36
Microchip reader Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 37
Eligible jurisdiction  Australia  Austria  Belgium  Canada  Ireland  Israel  Italy  Malaysia  Norway  Portugal ...
China resident identity card Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 39
Security features  A directional holographic "Great Wall" image  An anti-counterfeiting film made of green multi-layer p...
Priority of name screening  Report to JFIU  Sanctioned person  Highly wanted criminals  Higher risk  Foreign PEP  Me...
Copyright © 2020 CapitaLogic Limited 43
Name screen  Web search  One name per search  API  Automated one name per search  Batch screening  Many names per se...
Web search Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 45
API in Python  import requests  url = "https://api.dilisense.com/v1/checkIndividual?names=Boris Johnson&fuzzy_search=1&d...
Respose.text  {  "timestamp": "2021-03-24T19:16:00Z",  "total_hits": 1,  "found_records": [  {  "siblings": [  "Jo ...
Batch screening Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 48
Transactions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 50 Regular False positive STR to JFIU
Irregular transactions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 51
Irregular transactions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 52
Outsider – Far from norm Outsider Copyright © 2020 CapitaLogic Limited 53 Insider Outlier
One-class machine learning  Records  A single group of data with similar characteristics  Features  Numerically measur...
Large amount and frequent deposits  Records  For each customer, deposits within 5 business days  Features  Average amo...
Norm - Regular region Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 56 Frequency Amount
Outlier – Far from norm Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 57 Frequencyy Amount
Suspect-victim analysis Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 59
Connected parties Counterparty Copyright © 2020 CapitaLogic Limited 60
Person-to-person database Date Time Amount From To ****** ****** ****** John Mary ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** *****...
Person-to-person database Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 62
Connection  Two persons used the same computer  Same IP address  Two user IDs  Two computers used by the same person ...
Person-computer network database Date Time Duration User ID IP address ****** ****** ****** Peter 192.168.3.4 ****** *****...
Computer-person network Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 65
Person-computer network Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 66
Person-computer-person network Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 67
Hybrid network Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 68
A complicated network Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 69
Suspect relationship  How far is the distance between two suspects?  What are the common parties between two suspects? ...
Other relationships  Same joint account  Same residential address  Same family  Same company  Same school and class ...
Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 72
Chapter 7 regulatory technology

  1. 1. Chapter 7 Regulatory Technology The Presentation Slides for Teaching Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Website : https://sites.google.com/site/quanrisk E-mail : quanrisk@gmail.com Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  2. 2. Declaration  Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited.  All rights reserved. No part of this presentation file may be reproduced, in any form or by any means, without written permission from CapitaLogic Limited.  Authored by Dr. LAM Yat-fai (林日辉), Director, CapitaLogic Limited, Adjunct Professor of Finance, City University of Hong Kong, Doctor of Business Administration, CFA, CAIA, CAMS, CFE, FRM, PRM, MCSE, MCNE. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 2
  3. 3.  HKMA’s RegTech Watch  Remote account opening  Automated name screening  Transaction monitoring  Network analysis Outline Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 3
  4. 4. HKMA’s RegTech Watch  Anti-money laundering  Credit risk management  Treasury risk and operational risk management  Technology risk management  Conduct risk management  COVID-19 pandemic  Supervisory technology Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 4
  5. 5. Remote account opening Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 5
  6. 6. Transaction monitoring Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 6
  7. 7. Name screening Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 7
  8. 8. Network analysis Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 8
  10. 10. Remote account opening  Can a bank open an account for a retail customer without meeting the customer?  Can a retail customer submit his HKID card to a bank in electronic format? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 10
  11. 11. Mobile bank account opening Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 11
  12. 12. HKMA circular 1 Feb 2020  Identity document authentication  Where the individual customer’s identity is obtained through electronic channels, such as transmission of a document image acquired by mobile application, banks should take appropriate measures to ensure reliability of the document, data or information obtained for the purpose of verifying the customer’s identity  This includes utilizing technology to ascertain the genuineness of the identity document by, for example using holograms detection or detection of security features of identity documents; and  Identity verification  Banks should use appropriate technology to link the customer incontrovertibly to the identity provided  e.g. biometric solutions like facial recognition and liveness detection Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 12
  13. 13. Section 9, Schedule 2, AMLO  The AMLO requires a financial institution to take additional measures to compensate for any risk associated with customers not physically present for identification purposes. If a customer has not been physically present for identification purposes, the financial institution must carry out at least one of the following measures to mitigate the risks posed:  Ensuring that the first payment made into the customer’s account is received from an account in the customer’s name with an authorized institution or a bank operating in an equivalent jurisdiction that has measures in place to ensure compliance with requirements similar to those imposed under Schedule 2 and is supervised for compliance with those requirements by a banking regulator in that jurisdiction  Further verifying the customer’s identity on the basis of documents, data or information referred to in section 2(1)(a) of Schedule 2 but not previously used for the purposes of verification of the customer’s identity under that section  Taking supplementary measures to verify information relating to the customer that has been obtained by the financial institution Copyright © 2018 CapitaLogic Limited 13
  14. 14. Complete procedure  Genuineness of HKID card  Factual recognition  between HKID card and selfie  Live motion detection  Name screening  Incoming fund transfer  with same account name Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 14
  15. 15. New smart Hong Kong identity card Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 15
  16. 16. 9 security measures Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 16
  17. 17. Security measures (1)  Hologram with wave and 3D effect  Viewed from different angles, the image changes its colour with wave and 3D relief effect  Tactile relief  Positive tactile effect which can be felt easily by finger  Ink with optically variable properties  The ink displays two distinct colours depending on the angle to be viewed at  Rainbow printing  Rainbow printing is a combination of two colours changing gradually from left to right  See-through window  See-through window is the intersected area between front and back opening, with Hong Kong Identity Card number laser engraved on different layers of the see-through window Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 17
  18. 18. Security measures (2)  Multi-pattern background  Multi-pattern background includes fine-line patterns and guilloche  Stereo Laser Image with portrait  Inclusion of a portrait of a second smaller photograph of the cardholder by the patent security feature of “Stereo Laser Image"  Full-colour image under UV  When the back of the new smart identity card is illuminated under UV light, a full-colour image of fireworks in Hong Kong and major buildings will come into view  Microprinted text  A very small text which requires a magnifying glass to read Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 18
  19. 19. Hologram Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 19
  20. 20. Who is this lady? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 20
  21. 21. Same person? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 21
  22. 22. Photo on the HKID card Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 22 2
  23. 23. Facial distances Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. Facial distance statistics  Count  Total  Maximum  Minimum  Mean  Variance  Skewness  Kurtosis 25 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited
  26. 26. One class historical data Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 26
  27. 27. Facial recognition  When selfie and ID photo are from the same person  The statistics of distances should be very close  Difference in two means → 0  Difference in two standard deviations → 0 Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 27
  28. 28. Norm - Regular region Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 28 Difference in standard deviation Difference in average
  29. 29. Outlier – Far from norm Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 29 Difference in standard deviation Difference in average
  30. 30. Boundary in a 3-D space Copyright © 2021 Dr. LAM Yat-fai 30
  31. 31. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 31
  32. 32. Mobile securities account opening Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 32 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XKZZCsjLwY
  33. 33. SFC circular 1 Sep 2020 (1)  Identity document authentication  Access the embedded data in the client’s official ID Document such as a biometric passport or an identity card, or obtain an electronic copy of the relevant sections of the ID Document, including a high-quality photograph of the client.  Use appropriate and effective processes and technologies to authenticate the client’s ID Document. For example, check the security features of the ID Document or verify the data using a reliable and independent source. In the case of a biometric passport, authentication may include scanning the data page, capturing data through optical character recognition and checking the captured data against the client’s personal information stored in a chip in the passport. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 33
  34. 34. SFC circular 1 September 2020 (3)  Identity verification  Use appropriate and effective processes and technologies to obtain the client’s biometric data and match it with the authenticated data in the client’s ID Document or other reliable and independent sources to verify the client’s identity. For example, intermediaries may capture the client’s facial image in real time and match it with the photograph stored in the chip of the client’s biometric passport using facial recognition technology.  Implement appropriate safeguards such as data encryption and presentation attack detection to protect the client’s biometric data and the integrity of the identity verification process from any potential presentation attacks Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 34
  35. 35. SFC circular 1 September 2020 (3)  Designated bank account  Successfully transfer to the intermediary’s bank account an initial deposit of not less than HKD 10,000 or an equivalent amount in other currencies from a bank account in the client’s name maintained with a licensed bank in Hong Kong or an overseas bank which is supervised by a banking regulator an eligible jurisdiction  Conduct all future deposits and withdrawals for the client’s investment account only through a designated bank account Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 35
  36. 36. Biometric passport  Text and photo  Machine read code  Microchip Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 36
  37. 37. Microchip reader Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 37
  38. 38. Eligible jurisdiction  Australia  Austria  Belgium  Canada  Ireland  Israel  Italy  Malaysia  Norway  Portugal  Singapore  Spain  Sweden  Switzerland  United Kingdom  United States Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 38
  39. 39. China resident identity card Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 39
  40. 40. Security features  A directional holographic "Great Wall" image  An anti-counterfeiting film made of green multi-layer polyester composite material,  Optical variable optical storage containing the text "中国CHINA" situated on the card  A microfilm string generating the letters "JMSFZ" (initials for the Pinyin of "Jumin Shenfenzheng")  A "Great Wall" logo revealed by ultraviolet light Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 40
  42. 42. Priority of name screening  Report to JFIU  Sanctioned person  Highly wanted criminals  Higher risk  Foreign PEP  Medium risk  Domestic and IO PEPs  Higher risk country  Higher risk industry  Regular customer Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 42
  43. 43. Copyright © 2020 CapitaLogic Limited 43
  44. 44. Name screen  Web search  One name per search  API  Automated one name per search  Batch screening  Many names per search Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 44
  45. 45. Web search Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 45
  46. 46. API in Python  import requests  url = "https://api.dilisense.com/v1/checkIndividual?names=Boris Johnson&fuzzy_search=1&dob=19/06/1964&gender=male&includes=dili sense_pep"  payload={}  headers = {  'x-api-key': '<api_key>'  }  response = requests.request("GET", url, headers=headers, data=payload)  print(response.text) Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 46
  47. 47. Respose.text  {  "timestamp": "2021-03-24T19:16:00Z",  "total_hits": 1,  "found_records": [  {  "siblings": [  "Jo Johnson",  "Leo Johnson",  "Rachel Johnson"  ],  "gender": "MALE",  "date_of_birth": [  "19/06/1964"  ],  "political_parties": [  "Conservative Party"  ],  "description": [  "Prime Minister of the United Kingdom"  ],  "occupations": [  "journalist",  "politician"  ],  "given_names": [  "Boris"  ],  "spouse": [  "Allegra Mostyn-Owen",  "Marina Wheeler"  ],  "alias_names": [  "Boris Johnson@en"  ],  "children": [  "Cassia Peaches Johnson",  "Lara Lettice Johnson",  "Milo Arthur Johnson",  "Theodore Apollo Johnson",  "Wilfred Johnson"  ],  "links": [  "Facebook: borisjohnson"  ],  "last_names": [  "Johnson"  ],  "citizenship": [  "United Kingdom",  "United States of America"  ],  "positions": [  "2001-06-07 - 2005-04-11 Member of the 53rd Parliament of the United Kingdom",  "2005-05-05 - 2008-06-04 Member of the 54th Parliament of the United Kingdom",  "2008-05-04 - 2016-05-07 Mayor of London",  "2015-05-07 - 2017-05-03 Member of the 56th Parliament of the United Kingdom",  "2016-07-13 - 2018-07-09 Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs",  "2017-06-08 - 2019-11-06 Member of the 57th Parliament of the United Kingdom",  "Since 2016-01-01 Member of the Privy Council of the United Kingdom",  "Since 2019-07-23 Leader of the Conservative Party",  "Since 2019-07-24 First Lord of the Treasury",  "Since 2019-07-24 Minister for the Civil Service",  "Since 2019-07-24 Prime Minister of the United Kingdom",  "Since 2019-07-26 Minister for the Union",  "Since 2019-12-12 Member of the 58th Parliament of the United Kingdom"  ],  "source_type": "PEP",  "place_of_birth": [  "New York City"  ],  "entity_type": "INDIVIDUAL",  "pep_type": "POLITICIAN",  "name": "Boris Johnson",  "source_id": "dilisense_pep",  "parents": [  "Charlotte Johnson Wahl",  "Stanley Johnson"  ]  }  ]  } Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 47
  48. 48. Batch screening Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 48
  50. 50. Transactions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 50 Regular False positive STR to JFIU
  51. 51. Irregular transactions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 51
  52. 52. Irregular transactions Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 52
  53. 53. Outsider – Far from norm Outsider Copyright © 2020 CapitaLogic Limited 53 Insider Outlier
  54. 54. One-class machine learning  Records  A single group of data with similar characteristics  Features  Numerically measurable characteristics of a transaction  x1, x2, x3, x4, x5, x6 …  Boundary  Insider inside the boundary  Outlier on the boundary  Outsider outsider the boundary Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 54
  55. 55. Large amount and frequent deposits  Records  For each customer, deposits within 5 business days  Features  Average amount per deposit  Average no. of deposits per day Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 55
  56. 56. Norm - Regular region Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 56 Frequency Amount
  57. 57. Outlier – Far from norm Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 57 Frequencyy Amount
  59. 59. Suspect-victim analysis Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 59
  60. 60. Connected parties Counterparty Copyright © 2020 CapitaLogic Limited 60
  61. 61. Person-to-person database Date Time Amount From To ****** ****** ****** John Mary ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** Mary June ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** Peter June ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 61
  62. 62. Person-to-person database Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 62
  63. 63. Connection  Two persons used the same computer  Same IP address  Two user IDs  Two computers used by the same person  Same user ID  Two IP addresses Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 63
  64. 64. Person-computer network database Date Time Duration User ID IP address ****** ****** ****** Peter 192.168.3.4 ****** ****** ****** John 192.168.3.4 ****** ****** ****** Mike 192.168.3.4 ****** ****** ****** Mike 192.168.3.7 ****** ****** ****** Mike 192.168.3.11 ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** ****** Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 64
  65. 65. Computer-person network Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 65
  66. 66. Person-computer network Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 66
  67. 67. Person-computer-person network Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 67
  68. 68. Hybrid network Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 68
  69. 69. A complicated network Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 69
  70. 70. Suspect relationship  How far is the distance between two suspects?  What are the common parties between two suspects?  Whom are the closest persons of a suspect? Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 70
  71. 71. Other relationships  Same joint account  Same residential address  Same family  Same company  Same school and class  Same membership Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 71
  72. 72. Copyright © 2021 CapitaLogic Limited 72

×