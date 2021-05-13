Tranning and development ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Name: Pradnya Kamble Roll no: 49
  2. 2. Introduction There is a vital role played by the training and development in the working of the organizations. The trainning has many implication for health , productivity , and safety in the personal development. The program related to the trainning and development provided by the organization. Consist of whole range of educational techniques.
  3. 3. Trainning is the learning process that involves the acquisition of knowledge sharpeing of skills , concept, or charging of attitudes and behaviour to enhance the performance of employees. Trainning is an activity which deliberately attempts to improve a personal skill at task. Trainning is systematic procedure for transferring technical know- how of employees so as to increse their skills for doing particular job.
  4. 4. Aspects Of Trainning KNOWLEDGE SKILLS ABILITIES
  5. 5. Knowledge : The attribute required to perform a job. (intellectual or theoretical aspects) Skills: The proficient manual, verbal, or mental manipulation of data or things. (physical aspects) Abilities: The power of capacity to perform an activity or task. (analytical and decision making aspect)
  6. 6. Development Development refers to those activities and programs which have substantial influence in changing the capacity of an individual to perform better and increase his potential. Long term effect of trainning is development , trainning is subset of development.
  7. 7. Trainning Development Focus on technical, mechnical, and operative function Focus on theoretical skills and conceptual ideas. Focus on current job Prepare for future job Concerned with specific job skills and behaviours Concerned with the general knowledge and understanding of non technical organization function. Mostly on the non managerial posts Usually ment for managers and executives. Focus on short term gains Focus on long term benefits. It is one short deals. It is continous ongoing process It is result of extrinsic motivation It is result of intrinsic motivation
  8. 8. Objectives of Trainning Enhancing skills and knowledge of employees. Increase in communication skills. Personality Developement. Enhancement of Efficiency and Effectiveness of work performed. Minimizing Faults in Operation Enhancing Quantum of work done by employees. Reducing stress level of employees.
  9. 9. To Employee To Organisation To Society
  10. 10. To Employees Increase in efficiency. Higher motivation. Scope of promotion. Higher level of confidence. Enhancement in problem solving skills. Higher Productivity. Higher incentives and salary. Increase capacity to adopt new technologies And methods.
  11. 11. TO Organization Increase production. Reduction in conflicts. Reduction in supervision cost. Proper utilization of resources. Higher profits and overall development of organization. Better inter personal relationship and customer satisfaction.
  12. 12. To society Increase in standard of living. Better quality products. Economic growth of country.
  13. 13. TRAINNING CYCLE Identified learning requirement Set learning objectives Design and plan strategy Train Assess results Monitor and review

