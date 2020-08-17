2, modul 6 pembelajaran berbasis inkuiri

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Pembelajaran Berbasis Inkuiri Barry Mikhael Cavin, M.Sc. Program Pembekalan Pendamping Guru Penggerak Kementerian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan 2020
  2. 2. Pembelajaran Berbasis Inkuiri (Inquiry-Based Learning) Pembelajaran Berbasis Inkuiri adalah sebuah pendekatan belajar yang digerakkan oleh proses penyelidikan dan pertanyaan yang ingin dicari tahu. Setiap peserta menginisiasi proses pembelajarannya masing-masing melalui rasa penasarannya yang diterjemahkan menjadi sekumpulan pertanyaan. Dengan pendekatan ini, peserta akan diminta untuk mengidentifikasi isu/tujuan dan pertanyaan-pertanyaan yang dapat diajukan terkait isu/tujuan tersebut. Setelah itu peserta akan melakukan riset, mencari informasi dari berbagai sumber untuk menjawab pertanyaan-pertanyaan tersebut, dan secara tidak langsung juga mendapatkan pengetahuan-pengetahuan baru yang relevan dengan bahasan.
  3. 3. Pembelajaran Berbasis Inkuiri (Inquiry-Based Learning) Dalam hal ini, pengetahuan akan memiliki tingkat retensi lebih tinggi karena didapatkan dalam konteks dan relasi yang erat kaitannya dengan rasa ingin tahu yang ada di diri sendiri. Pengetahuan baru ini juga langsung dikaitkan (di-kontekstualisasi) dengan pengetahuan dan pengalaman yang dimiliki oleh peserta melalui pertanyaan-pertanyaan yang diajukan. Suatu hal yang esensial untuk kita tidak hanya menjadi pembelajar pasif yang menerima informasi, tapi secara aktif juga terlibat dalam proses pembuatan dan pencarian pengetahuan. Hal ini terkait erat dan pasti akan secara langsung meningkatkan kemandirian belajar dari peserta.
  4. 4. Kenapa Pembelajaran Berbasis Inkuiri? Peserta mudah melupakan informasi yang didapatkan dengan pembelajaran pasif melalui instruksi yang tradisional melalui kuliah satu arah, dan sulit untuk dapat mengaplikasikan pembelajaran tersebut ke dalam situasi dunia nyata, Pembelajaran berbasis inkuiri memberikan ruang untuk peserta mengalami pembelajaran yang mensimulasikan situasi dunia nyata (dimulai dengan keingintahuan yang mewujud pertanyaan) yang meningkatkan retensi dan kemampuan aplikasi pengetahuan dan wawasan ke konteks dunia nyata.
  5. 5. Kenapa Pembelajaran Berbasis Inkuiri? Beberapa riset menunjukkan bahwa sebagian besar orang belajar: ● 10% dari yang mereka baca ● 20% dari yang mereka dengar ● 30% dari yang mereka lihat ● 50% dari yang mereka lihat dan dengar ● 70% dari yang mereka bicarakan dengan orang lain ● 80% dari yang mereka lakukan di dunia nyata ● 95% dari yang mereka ajarkan kepada orang lain. Pembelajaran Berbasis Inkuiri mengarahkan proses pembelajaran kepada yang bersifat lebih aktif melalui pertanyaan, riset, diskusi, dan mewujud proyek menjadi sesuatu yang dilakukan dan dibagikan kepada orang lain.
  6. 6. Proses Pembelajaran Berbasis Inkuiri 02. Identifikasi Mengidentifikasi apa yang kita tahu penting untuk tahu titik awal kita berangkat. Dari sini kita bisa menganalisis kekurangan dan kebutuhan informasi/wawasan yang harus kita cari di fase selanjutnya. 03. Alokasi Melihat hal yang perlu kita cari tahu dan mendaftarkan sumber-sumber belajar yang di mana kita bisa mendapatkan informasi tersebut, sumber ini bisa mencakup: orang melalui wawancara, buku, internet, atau observasi. 05. Simpulan Mengkolase, merangkum, dan mengambil kesimpulan atas pengetahuan-pengetahuan baru hasil riset yang didapatkan. Ini penting untuk dapat merencanakan aksi (fase konsep dalam Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek) yang ingin dilakukan. 04. Riset Melakukan aktivitas riset baik secara mandiri ataupun berkelompok. Pencatatan jadi penting dalam fase ini untuk melihat apa saja yang ditemukan, sumber informasi, terutama ketika melakukan percakapan dengan orang lain. Pencatatan ini penting untuk pengambilan simpulan dan refleksi. 01. Definisi Membuat pertanyaan adalah salah satu bentuk usaha untuk mengidentifikasi dan mendefinisikan masalah/isu yang ingin ditangani atau direspons. Ini adalah fase penting untuk memastikan kita merespons masalah yang tepat dan memahami masalah tersebut 06. Aplikasi dan Refleksi Merencanakan aksi untuk merespons isu/masalah dari hasil riset yang kita dapatkan, contohnya: publikasi tulisan, kampanye, atau program. Ini terkait erat dengan fase konsep dalam Pembelajaran Berbasis Proyek. 06 01 0205 04 03
  7. 7. Sumber ● Hutchings, Bill. Principles of Enquiry-Based Learning. Centre for Excellence in Enquiry-Based Learning. 2006. ● Hutchings, W. Enquiry-Based Learning: Definitions and Rationale. Centre for Excellence in Enquiry-Based Learning. 2007. ● Hutchings, W. The philosophical bases of Enquiry-Based Learning. Centre for Excellence in Enquiry-Based Learning. 2007. ● Markham, Thomas H., et al. Project Based Learning Handbook a Guide to Standards-Focused Project Based Learning for Middle and High School Teachers. Buck Institute for Education, 2003. ● Markham, Thom. Project Based Learning: Design and Coaching Guide: Expert Tools for Innovation and Inquiry for K-12 Educators. HeartIQ Press, 2012.
  8. 8. Terima kasih

