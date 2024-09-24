Successfully reported this slideshow.
КОНТАКТЫ АСТАНА ул. Кунаева 12/1 БЦ "На Водно-зеленом бульваре” ВП 80, офисы 203, 210 +7 (7172) 53 77 01 (вн. 100) +7 777 ...
  1. 1. КАЗАХСТАНСКИЙ ЦЕНТР ОБМЕНА ЭЛЕКТРОННЫМИ ДОКУМЕНТАМИ АВТОМАТИЗАЦИЯ ВНЕШНЕГО ДОКУМЕНТООБОРОТА ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА И ЭФФЕКТИВНОСТЬ
  2. 2. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz О КОМПАНИИ Компания Documentolog является собственником и разработчиком Информационной системы электронного документооборота и автоматизации бизнес-процессов Documentolog. Участник Специальной экономической зоны «Парк инновационных технологий» Член Казахстанской Ассоциации IT-компании Более 65 сотрудников в двух офисах Астаны и Алматы 2 и более клиентов165 лет на рынке10 успешных внедрений100%
  3. 3. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz СЭД DOCUMENTOLOG СЭД Documentolog автоматизирует весь внутренний документооборот компании и переводит все бизнес- процессы в 100% электронный формат. 100% Казахстанский продукт Преднастроенные конфигурации маршрутов (входящие,исходящие и др.) Конфигурирование бизнес-процессов без программирования (BPMN 2.0) Мобильные приложения для платформ Android и iOS с поддержкой ЭЦП. 3
  4. 4. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz ВНЕШНИЙ ДОКУМЕНТООБОРОТ Однако обмен с внешними контрагентами до сих пор осуществляется в бумажном виде. Из нашей практики, в среднем, 32% документов переводятся из СЭД обратно в бумажный вид. 4
  5. 5. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz ПРОБЛЕМАТИКА ВНЕШНЕГО ДОКУМЕНТООБОРОТА Возможна утеря документов в процессе доставки Время отправки/доставки документов составляет от 1 до 7 дней Большие расходы на курьерские услуги (отправку и доставку бумажных документов) Огромные архивы бумажных документов в компании. 5
  6. 6. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz НЕМНОГО СТАТИСТИКИ Итоги анализа входящих и исходящих документов в 82 компаниях Казахстана за 2016 год, проведенного нашей компанией: 6 246 754 8,4 2 000 000 7 000 000 документов было отправлено за 2016 год среднее количество листов в каждом документе и более листов было распечатано за один год человеко-часов было потрачено на печать, доставку и исполнение документов 3009 8,4 24 390 85 366 Средние показатели на 1 компанию за 1 год
  7. 7. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz Единая система обмена электронными документами между любыми организациями юридически-значимым способом (посредством ЭЦП НУЦ РК). КАЗАХСТАНСКИЙ ЦЕНТР ОБМЕНА ЭЛЕКТРОННЫМИ ДОКУМЕНТАМИ 7
  8. 8. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА КЦОЭД Оперативная доставка документов за считанные секунды вне зависимости от расстояния Значительная экономия средств (на распечатку, услуги курьерской службы) Безопасность данных при помощи шифрования каналов связи Гибкость системы. Контрагенты могут работать в разных системах документооборота или не использовать СЭД вообще. 8
  9. 9. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz ЭКОНОМИЧЕСКАЯ ЭФФЕКТИВНОСТЬ КЦОЭД Формула расчета экономической эффективности использования КЦОЭД: 9 Среднее кол-во документов на 1 сотрудника Средняя стоимость отправки 1 документа Количество сотрудников компании * Для расчета используются данные, полученные по итогам анализа 82 компаний клиентов СЭД Documentolog за 2016 год. X X
  10. 10. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz СТОИМОСТЬ ОТПРАВКИ ДОКУМЕНТА Затраты на отправку 1 документа складываются из: Затраты на оформление документа в бумажном виде Почтовые затраты 10
  11. 11. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz 0 тенге 55 тенге 110 тенге 165 тенге 220 тенге Исходящие (3 листа) Договора (15 листов) Акты (2 листа) 83 219 93 ОФОРМЛЕНИЕ 1 ДОКУМЕНТА 11 Стоимость бумаги А4 Прочие канц. товары (ручки, карандаши, маркеры, скрепки, степлер, стикеры и др.) Оргтехника/заправка картриджа/ обслуживание
  12. 12. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz СРЕДНЕЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ДОКУМЕНТОВ Среднее количество документов, которое приходится на 1 сотрудника в компании в год: 17 исходящих 1 договор 1 акт *В расчет взяты самые распространенные типы документов. 12
  13. 13. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz ПОЧТОВЫЕ ЗАТРАТЫ Расчет почтовых затрат производится из соотношения 70/30, где: 70% - отправка документа обычной почтой 30% - услуги курьерской доставки 13 Средняя стоимость: 238 × 0.7 + 1500 × 0.3 = 616,6 тенге
  14. 14. documentolog.kzdoc24.kz ИТОГИ 14 50 пользователей 100 пользователей 150 пользователей 1000 пользователей более 1500 пользователей Исходящие 555 042 тг. 1 191 350 тг. 1 351 733 тг. 11 468 322 тг. 26 141 790 тг. Договора 33 432 тг. 70 980 тг. 125 370 тг. 835 802 тг. 1 253 702 тг. Акты 34 965 тг. 69 930 тг. 104 895 тг. 2 466 400 тг. 1 048 952 тг. Итого: 623 439 тг. 1 332 261 тг. 1 581 998 тг. 14 770 524 тг. 28 444 445 тг.
  15. 15. КОНТАКТЫ АСТАНА ул. Кунаева 12/1 БЦ "На Водно-зеленом бульваре” ВП 80, офисы 203, 210 +7 (7172) 53 77 01 (вн. 100) +7 777 620 95 66 +7 777 777 12 55 www.documentolog.com www.doc24.kz АЛМАТЫ улица им. Сатпаева 30 А/3 БЦ “Тенгиз тауэрс”  Офис № 139 +7 (771) 210 96 62 +7 (701) 732 40 41 www.documentolog.com www.doc24.kz

