Mvp 1 presentation

PuppyPro By: Nithin Adapa, David Cheng, Shounak Vale EECS 441 - 4:30pm Lecture
Dina the Dog Owner Dina loves having her cute shih tzu, Sammy, on campus, even though it is a lot of work taking care of h...
Use Case Dina’s looking for a helping hand with her dog when she’s too busy with schoolwork. She also loves helping other ...
