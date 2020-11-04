Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TOURISM UTTARAKHAND
Tourism  It is when people travel away from where they live for reasons of business, leisure or recreation, for more than...
Importance Of tourism o One can study the culture, traditions and food of places other than his native country. o It adds ...
ABOUT UTTARAKHAND o Established – 9 November 2000 o Capital – Dehradun o Districts – 13 o Famous for – Natural beauty of h...
o No of tourist per year- • Domestic visitor - 5769 • Foreign visitor – 70 o Income from tourism – Rs. 38989 cr. o Expendi...
FAMOUS PLACES IN UTTRAKHAND o Rishikesh o Nanital o Haridwar o Jim Corbett national park o Mussorie o Nanda Devi o Kedarna...
Conclusion o Uttarakhand has been receiving a large number of pilgrims annually from time immemorial. The scenario has cha...
Thank you! BY:- MUSKAN GARG COURSE/SEMESTER:- B.COM(HONS.) 3rd MAUPIN:- MAU18UCH031
Tourism and Uttarakhand
Tourism and Uttarakhand
Tourism and Uttarakhand
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tourism and Uttarakhand

24 views

Published on

This ppt is a brief about tourism and tourism at Uttarakhand.

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tourism and Uttarakhand

  1. 1. TOURISM UTTARAKHAND
  2. 2. Tourism  It is when people travel away from where they live for reasons of business, leisure or recreation, for more than a year they come home.  Lots of businesses work together to provide goods and services to the tourists.
  3. 3. Importance Of tourism o One can study the culture, traditions and food of places other than his native country. o It adds to the national income if the country. o Gives Relaxation. o Provides Employment. o One can get a taste of variety of food.
  4. 4. ABOUT UTTARAKHAND o Established – 9 November 2000 o Capital – Dehradun o Districts – 13 o Famous for – Natural beauty of himalayas, the Bhabhar and the Terai o Area:- 53,483 Km
  5. 5. o No of tourist per year- • Domestic visitor - 5769 • Foreign visitor – 70 o Income from tourism – Rs. 38989 cr. o Expenditure on tourism – Rs. 48664 cr.
  6. 6. FAMOUS PLACES IN UTTRAKHAND o Rishikesh o Nanital o Haridwar o Jim Corbett national park o Mussorie o Nanda Devi o Kedarnath o Yamunotri o Gangotri
  7. 7. Conclusion o Uttarakhand has been receiving a large number of pilgrims annually from time immemorial. The scenario has changed now. The locals have now understood the power of tourism as an option for economic, environmental and social development. o Uttarakhand’s tourism growth can be attributed to enumerable number of factors. The potential in terms of natural beauty, historical and archaeological sites, games and sports activities, culinary and religious sites and other factors are the major factors.
  8. 8. Thank you! BY:- MUSKAN GARG COURSE/SEMESTER:- B.COM(HONS.) 3rd MAUPIN:- MAU18UCH031

×