Travel
Jun. 13, 2021

India tours

  1. 1. Amazing India Tours
  2. 2. Tour of India • Tourism in India is important for the country's economy and is growing rapidly. • The World Travel and Tourism Council calculated that tourism generated ₹16.91 lakh crore or 9.2% of India's GDP in 2018 and supported 42.673 million jobs, 8.1% of its total employment. • The sector is predicted to grow at an annual rate of 6.9% to ₹32.05 lakh crore by 2028. • In October 2015, India's medical tourism sector was estimated to be worth US$3 billion, and it is projected to grow to US$7–8 billion by 2020. • In 2014, 184,298 foreign patients travelled to India to seek medical treatment.
  3. 3. Golden Triangle Tour • India's golden triangle is a tourist circuit which connects the national capital Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. • The Golden Triangle is so called because of the triangular shape formed by the locations of New Delhi, Agra and Rajasthan on a map. • The trips usually start in Delhi moving south to the site of Taj Mahal at Agra, then west, to the desert landscapes of Rajasthan. • The circuit is about 720 km by road. Each leg is about 4 to 6 hours of drive. The Shatabdi express train also connects Delhi with Agra and Jaipur.
  4. 4. Goa tour • The state of Goa, in India, is famous for its beaches and places of worship. • Foreign tourists, mostly from Europe, arrive in Goa in winter, whilst the summer and monsoon seasons see many Indian tourists. • Goa handled 2.29% of all foreign tourist arrivals in the country in 2011. • This relatively small state is situated on the west coast of India, between the borders of Maharashtra and Karnataka, and is better known to the world as a former Portuguese enclave on Indian soil. • Thus, Tourism forms the backbone of Goa's economy. • Tourism is its primary industry, and is generally focused on the coastal areas of Goa, with decreased tourist activity inland.
  5. 5. Southern India Tour At South India Discovery tour you can feel fascinating blend of ancient traditions, spectacular temple architecture, and distinctive art and dance forms. South India has plenty attractions with different terms of climate and culture from the north India. There are two states for tour in southern India. 1.Tamilnadu , 2. Kerala
  6. 6. 1. Tamilnadu • Tamil Nadu has the largest tourism industry in India with an annual growth rate of 16%. • In 2015, the number of domestic arrivals was at 333.5 million making the state the most popular tourist destination in the country, and foreign arrivals numbered 4.68 million, the highest in the country, making it the most popular state for tourism in the the country.
  7. 7. 2. Kerala • Kerala, a state situated on the tropical Malabar Coast of southwestern India, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. • Named as one of the ten paradises of the world by National GeographicTraveler. • Kerala is famous especially for its ecotourism initiatives and beautiful backwaters. Its unique culture and traditions, coupled with its varied demography, have made Kerala one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Growing at a rate of 13.31%, the tourism industry is a major contributor to the state's economy.
  8. 8. Jammu and Kashmir • Jammu and Kashmir is home to several valleys such as the KashmirValley, Chenab Valley, SindhValley and LidderValley. • Some major tourist attractions in Jammu and Kashmir are Srinagar, the Mughal Gardens, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Patnitop and Jammu. • Every year, thousands of Hindu pilgrims visit holy shrines ofVaishno Devi andAmarnath which has had significant impact on the state's economy. • KashmirValley is one of the top tourist destinations of India. • People associated with tourism and other private businesses are facing potential challenges and always suffer huge losses due to the unprecedented situation in the territory.
  9. 9. Gujarat • Gujarat is located in the western part of India with a coastline of 1,600 km (longest in India). • It is 9th most popular tourist regions in the country and was visited by 54.4 million domestic and international tourists in 2018. • Gujarat offers scenic beauty from Great Ran of Kutch to the hills of Saputara. Gujarat is the one and only place to view pure Asiatic lions in the world. Popular temple Somnath is located in Gujarat. • Statue Of Unity has emerged as the major major tourist spot of Gujarat. It is the tallest statue in the world.
  10. 10. OtherTopTourist Places in India Amritsar Andaman And Nikobar Iceland Bengaluru Chhattisgarh
  11. 11. Darjeeling Dharamshala Haridwar Hydrabad
  12. 12. Jesalmer Kolkata Lucknow Manali
  13. 13. Mumbai Nainital Puducherry Pune
  14. 14. Rishikesh Shimla Udaipur Varanasi
  15. 15. Thank You - Kaival Shah

