Sample in garment industry

Presented By Md. Shamsuzzaman B.Sc. (WUB), M.Sc. (BUTEX) Lecturer, Department of Textile Engineering World University of Bangladesh
Definition of Sample  Purpose of Sampling  Importance of sampling  Why multiple samples are necessary  Types of Garment sample
Garments Sample Sample is the prototype or model of the garment. It is a model of what the bulk production is going to be done.
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 4 of 22  To let the buyer know the potential of an exporter.  To allow the ...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 5 of 22 The Importance of Sampling in Apparel Industry  To get a desired out...
Why are Multiple Samples Necessary? i. Samples eliminate errors ii. Samples save time iii. Real-life scenario
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 7 of 22 Flow Chart of Garment Sample Making Garments Design or Sketch ( Manua...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 8 of 22 Types of Garment Sample A. Development samples i. Proto sample ii. Fi...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 9 of 22 Proto Sample It is also known as a proto – type sample. Proto samples...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 10 of 22 Fit Sample Once the proto samples are approved, fit samples are deve...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 11 of 22 Size set sample Once the proto sample and fit sample are approved, b...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 12 of 22 Pre-production sample The exporter manufacturers pre-production samp...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 13 of 22 Production Sample Once production is going on a few sample garments ...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 14 of 22 Shipment sample This sample is required by the buyer after the final...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 15 of 22 Salesman Sample These samples are made to put on a display in the re...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 16 of 22 Photo Shoot sample This sample is required by the buyers who are hav...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 17 of 22 Most Common Buyer Samples in Garments 1. Offer Sample 2. Fabric Samp...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 18 of 22 Most Common Buyer Samples in Garments Fabric Sample Some buyers may ...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 19 of 22 Most Common Buyer Samples in Garments Accessories Sample Generally, ...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 20 of 22 Most Common Buyer Samples in Garments Document Sample Sometimes the ...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 21 of 22 https://www.textiletoday.com.bd/fashion-merchandising- importance-of...
7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 22 of 22 The End
Sample in garment industry

This presentation will inform you of the details of different types of samples in the garment industry.

Sample in garment industry

  Presented By Md. Shamsuzzaman B.Sc. (WUB), M.Sc. (BUTEX) Lecturer, Department of Textile Engineering World University of Bangladesh Contact: +880 1814 868653 Email: shamsuzzaman@textiles.wub.edu.bd Garments Sample Course Name: Apparel Engineering IV Course Code: AE 1101
  Definition of Sample  Purpose of Sampling  Importance of sampling  Why multiple samples are necessary  Types of Garment sample  Most common buyer samples
  3. 3. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 3 of 22 Garments Sample Sample is the prototype or model of the garment. It is a model of what the bulk production is going to be done.
  4. 4. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 4 of 22  To let the buyer know the potential of an exporter.  To allow the buyer to judge the production capability of the exporter.  To let the exporter estimate the fabric and thread consumption, and manufacturing cost of an entire order.  To provide means of making revisions in the mass production. PURPOSE OF SAMPLING
  5. 5. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 5 of 22 The Importance of Sampling in Apparel Industry  To get a desired outputs based on the details and information specified by the buyer  To source raw materials, and processes for developing a good quality product for an affordable price  It helps in optimizing the process parameter for mass production and also can aid in eliminating bottlenecks  A good sample will make a good impression to get the order confirmation from the buyer
  6. 6. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 6 of 22 Why are Multiple Samples Necessary? i. Samples eliminate errors ii. Samples save time iii. Real-life scenario
  7. 7. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 7 of 22 Flow Chart of Garment Sample Making Garments Design or Sketch ( Manually or Computerized ) ↓ Basic Block ( Manually or Computerized ) ↓ Working Pattern ( By Machine ) ↓ Fabric cutting ↓ Print/ Embroidery (If required) ↓ Sewing ↓ Finishing ↓ Sample Garments ( Manually ) ↓ Problem of Production or Production Related Matter ↓ Costing............................................↓..................................Send to Buyer ↓ Approved Sample ↓ Production Pattern ( By Hand or Computer )
  8. 8. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 8 of 22 Types of Garment Sample A. Development samples i. Proto sample ii. Fit sample iii. Size set sample iv. Pre-production sample v. Production sample vi. Shipment sample vii. Salesman sample viii. Photo shoot sample B. Production samples i. Top over production sample (TOP)/ Online sample, ii. Shipment sample
  9. 9. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 9 of 22 Proto Sample It is also known as a proto – type sample. Proto samples are made after receiving the order sheets from the buyer. This is the first sample developed by a designer or as per the artwork in the product development stage. The design and style of a sample are communicated and the fit, color and fabric details are not being considered.
  10. 10. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 10 of 22 Fit Sample Once the proto samples are approved, fit samples are developed. The fit sample is made with actual measurement based on the original product and specification sheets given by the buyer. FIT samples are considered as a very important factor in sample development. The fit sample is being inspected on a live model or a dress form to verify the fit and feel of the garment.
  11. 11. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 11 of 22 Size set sample Once the proto sample and fit sample are approved, based on the pattern of the approved sample the grading for the other sizes are done and then patterns for the other sizes will be made. Size-set samples are sent to the buyer once the fitting is approved in S-small, M-medium, L- large, XL-extra-large and other sizes as per the requirement. Size set samples are made to check the fit and workmanship of each size. Mass cutting of mass production begins only after the final approval of size set samples.
  12. 12. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 12 of 22 Pre-production sample The exporter manufacturers pre-production sample with the actual fabric, trims, and accessories once all the above samples are approved by the buyer. It is also called as a pilot run sample. PILOT RUN is a trial run, which should be developed before starting the bulk production. After a final approval is received from the pre-production sample the actual production can proceed.
  13. 13. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 13 of 22 Production Sample Once production is going on a few sample garments are taken in the middle of the production. The purpose to send the production sample to the buyer when production is online being to inspect that the garments are being manufactured as per the approval and decided specifications. This sample is also termed as GOLD SEAL SAMPLE by some buyers. without gold seal sample approval, the shipment or final inspection cannot be done.
  14. 14. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 14 of 22 Shipment sample This sample is required by the buyer after the final inspection is passed. Shipment samples are sent to the buyer when the finished and packed garments are ready to be shipped. These samples are sent in case when the garments are directly delivered from the warehouse of the buyer, to view the final product and its packing. But some buyers will insist the exporter send the shipment sample first and after approval of the same shipment, the exporter can deliver the final shipment.
  15. 15. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 15 of 22 Salesman Sample These samples are made to put on a display in the retail stores or showrooms. It is also called as PROMOTIONAL SAMPLE. It gets developed by the exporter on the buyer’s demand to procure orders from the local retailers. These kinds of buyers are known as WHOLESALE BUYERS because of the import the goods and sell it to other retail stores through their salesman. Buyer pays for these samples to the exporter.
  16. 16. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 16 of 22 Photo Shoot sample This sample is required by the buyers who are having their own retail chain stores throughout the country. These buyers regularly make a catalogue of their products. They are normally known as CATLAOUGE BUYERS. This catalogue will have all the details about the product like season style, style no, price range and also will carry the photos of the models who wear those garments for the shoot.
  17. 17. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 17 of 22 Most Common Buyer Samples in Garments 1. Offer Sample 2. Fabric Sample 3. Accessories Sample 4. Document Sample Offer Sample This sample is offered by the exporter to the buyer to get the order which is developed newly by the in house designer as per the season or as per the requirement.
  18. 18. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 18 of 22 Most Common Buyer Samples in Garments Fabric Sample Some buyers may require some fabric samples to check the look of the design and feel of the finished garment in the different fabric. Sometimes buyers may require the final fabric sample to check its hand feels and look etc.
  19. 19. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 19 of 22 Most Common Buyer Samples in Garments Accessories Sample Generally, all the accessories will be arranged on a card /sheet. This card is termed as the trim card. The accessories both the packing and production should be there on the card to show the buyers.
  20. 20. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 20 of 22 Most Common Buyer Samples in Garments Document Sample Sometimes the document format may vary from country to country and buyer to buyer, so for that reason, the Performa invoice and some other required documents are prepared and kept in the documentation department for the future use.
  21. 21. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 21 of 22 https://www.textiletoday.com.bd/fashion-merchandising- importance-of-sampling/
  22. 22. 7/14/2020Slide Prepared by- Md. Shamsuzzaman 22 of 22 The End

