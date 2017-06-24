Ayame Productions GOOD DAY! EMPOWERMENT TECHNOLOGIES
Facebook
Tumblr
MS PowerPoint
Google Maps
Adobe Photoshop
Google Chrome
YouTube
Blogger
LandBank
Smart Telecommunications
Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms
PLATFORMS If you can program it, then it’s a platform. If you can’t, then it’s not.” - Marc Andreessen
Online Platforms in ICT It makes it easier for users to interact, to collect, and use the data from the user’s interaction...
Online Platform Categories • Social Media • Search Engines • Communication Services • Payment Systems • Advertising Platfo...
PLATFORMS Web Search Engines It is a software system that is designed to search for information on the World Wide Web (WWW...
Top 10 Search Engines (2016) 1. Google 2. Bing (Microsoft) 3. Yahoo (No. 1 email provider) 4. Ask.com (Ask Jeeves) 5. AOL....
PLATFORMS Communication Services These are outsourced enterprise communications solutions that can be leased from a single...
Telecom & Internet Cable
PLATFORMS Payment System It is any system used to settle financial transactions through transfer of monetary value, and in...
PLATFORMS Advertising Platforms It allows users to create and manage advertising campaigns, generate reports, and retrieve...
PLATFORMS Creative Content Outlets It is content that needs to be translated creatively. Topic/concept  Creative presenta...
ONLINE PLATFORMS 1. Presentation Tools – Prezi, Zoho Shows, MS PowerPoint. 2. Newsletter, ICT Content Platforms – Dropbox,...
ONLINE PLATFORMS 8. Blog Tools – Blogger, WordPress, LiveJournal 9. Mapping Tools – Google Maps, Waze, Wikimapia 10. Music...
Facebook
Tumblr
MS PowerPoint
Google Maps
Adobe Photoshop
Google Chrome
YouTube
Blogger
LandBank
Smart Telecommunications
Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms
Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms
Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms
Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms
Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms

17 views

Published on

DOWNLOAD SLIDE HERE:
http://adf.ly/1n6xOl

For questions, feel free to LIKE and SEND A MESSAGE on my FB Page.
https://www.facebook.com/ayameproductions/

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Programmed
  • Programmed
  • 6 categories
  • Ask Jeeves is like Yahoo Asks.
  • PLDT = Philippine Long Distance Telephone

    • Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms

    1. 1. Ayame Productions GOOD DAY! EMPOWERMENT TECHNOLOGIES
    2. 2. Facebook
    3. 3. Tumblr
    4. 4. MS PowerPoint
    5. 5. Google Maps
    6. 6. Adobe Photoshop
    7. 7. Google Chrome
    8. 8. YouTube
    9. 9. Blogger
    10. 10. LandBank
    11. 11. Smart Telecommunications
    12. 12. Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms
    13. 13. PLATFORMS If you can program it, then it’s a platform. If you can’t, then it’s not.” - Marc Andreessen
    14. 14. Online Platforms in ICT It makes it easier for users to interact, to collect, and use the data from the user’s interactions for their own particular needs.
    15. 15. Online Platform Categories • Social Media • Search Engines • Communication Services • Payment Systems • Advertising Platforms • Creative Content Outlets
    16. 16. PLATFORMS Web Search Engines It is a software system that is designed to search for information on the World Wide Web (WWW). The search results are generally presented in a line of results referred to as Search Engine Results Page (SERPs). The information may be a mix of webpages, images, and other types of files.
    17. 17. Top 10 Search Engines (2016) 1. Google 2. Bing (Microsoft) 3. Yahoo (No. 1 email provider) 4. Ask.com (Ask Jeeves) 5. AOL.com (America Online) 6. Baidu (China) 7. Wolframalpha (Computational Knowledge Engine) 8. DuckDuckGo (simple) 9. Internet Archive (histories of a domain) 10. ChaCha.com (similar to Ask.com)
    18. 18. PLATFORMS Communication Services These are outsourced enterprise communications solutions that can be leased from a single vendor or provider. A Communications Service Provider (CSP) is a provider that transports information electronically and can encompass public and private companies in telecom, internet, cable, satellite, and managed services business.
    19. 19. Telecom & Internet Cable
    20. 20. PLATFORMS Payment System It is any system used to settle financial transactions through transfer of monetary value, and includes the institutions, instruments, people, rules, procedures, standards, and technologies.
    21. 21. PLATFORMS Advertising Platforms It allows users to create and manage advertising campaigns, generate reports, and retrieve information about the ads, campaigns, and organizations that are associated with an account.
    22. 22. PLATFORMS Creative Content Outlets It is content that needs to be translated creatively. Topic/concept  Creative presentation it
    23. 23. ONLINE PLATFORMS 1. Presentation Tools – Prezi, Zoho Shows, MS PowerPoint. 2. Newsletter, ICT Content Platforms – Dropbox, Tumblr, Wix 3. Photo Editing Tools – Picasa, Adobe Photoshop, GIMP 4. Video Editing Tools – Sony Vegas Pro, Windows Movie Maker, Adobe Premier Pro 5. Photo uploading and hosting Tools – Dropbox, Flickr 6. Online Collaborative Tools – Google Drive, Viber, Facebook 7. Cloud Computing – Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft One Drive
    24. 24. ONLINE PLATFORMS 8. Blog Tools – Blogger, WordPress, LiveJournal 9. Mapping Tools – Google Maps, Waze, Wikimapia 10. Music Production – Sony Vegas Pro, Audacity, Virtual DJ 11. Survey and Forms – Google Forms 12. ICT Projects and Content Publishing and Uploading Platforms – WordPress, MS Office Project Server, File Manager 13. Web Design Platforms – Wix, Weebly, Adobe Dreamweaver 14. Web Management Platforms – Drupal, WordPress, Joomla
    25. 25. Facebook
    26. 26. Tumblr
    27. 27. MS PowerPoint
    28. 28. Google Maps
    29. 29. Adobe Photoshop
    30. 30. Google Chrome
    31. 31. YouTube
    32. 32. Blogger
    33. 33. LandBank
    34. 34. Smart Telecommunications

    ×