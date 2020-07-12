Past Simple - Marcos J

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Simple Past República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la educación I.U.P. "San�ago Mariño" Extensión - Porlamar Cod. 41 Sección 1-A July - 2020 Student: Jimenez Marcos C.I.: 30.467.677 Professor: César Velázquez
  2. 2. Its Deﬁnition some�mes called the preterite, is the basic form of the past tense in Modern English . It is used principally to describe events in the past, although it also has some other uses. Regular English verbs form the simple past in -ed ; however there are a few hundred irregular verbs with diﬀerent forms The term "simple " is used to dis�nguish the syntac�cal construc�on whose basic form uses the plain past tense alone, from other past tense construc�ons which use auxiliaries in combina�on with par�ciples, such as the past perfect and past progressive .
  3. 3. Features of Simple Past -The simple past is not accompanied by helping verbs. -Irregular verbs have a variety of endings. -To speak of events that started and finished in the past. -It has a simple composition of "subject and predicate verb". -The main verb of the sentence is always in the simple past. -the predicate expressions can be used to determine the time of the sentence, although it will always be the verb that indicates whether the sentence is in the past tense or not.
  4. 4. I saw a movie yesterday. I didn't see a play yesterday. Last year, I traveled to Japan. Last year, I didn't travel to Korea. Did you have dinner last night? She washed her car. He didn't wash his car. For Example
  5. 5. Simple Past TYPES A good example sentence—from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz—would be: "The four travelers passed a sleepless night, each thinking of the gi� Oz had promised to bestow on him." The present tense of the verb is pass . You know it's a regular verb because you simply add - ed to form the past tense. Regular As with any subject in English grammar, it's easiest to start with regular verbs.
  6. 6. Rules There are a few more rules, such as if a single syllable word ends consonant-vowel-consonant, double the consonant and add - ed : chat becomes chatted. (But if the ﬁnal consonant is w, x, or y, don't double it.) Regular Past Simple Tense Verb Examples Singular Plural I dumped. We dumped. You dumped. You dumped. He/She/It dumped. They dumped. "To Be" Verbs The to be verbs—such as is and am—are all irregular. In fact, to be verbs are the only verbs in English that change form in every tense. Fortunately, the past simple form of to be verbs is fairly easy, as the following table shows: "To Be" Verbs Past Simple Tense.
  7. 7. Irregular Simple Past Irregular verbs can be a bit tricky in the past tense, but they don't have to be if you familiarize yourself with them. Study.com, a website that provides video-based academic courses, oﬀers this table lis�ng some of the verbs that are irregular in the past tense.
  8. 8. Warm Up Exercises Sample Last night we ____ (walk) to the cinema. walked Q1 of 10 Sam ____ (stop) the car to take a picture. Q2 of 10 I ____ (study) for the exam for three hours. Q3 of 10 They ____ (be) happy to be home. Q4 of 10 Sally _____ (be) disappointed she _____ (miss) the party. Sally (be) disappointed she (miss) the party. Q5 of 10 When I was young, we always ____ (go) to Florida for the summer. Q6 of 10 Dan ____ (not/work) last week. Q7 of 10 _____ you _____ (wash) the dishes? you (wash) the dishes? Q8 of 10 I ____ (dream) I could fly last night. Q9 of 10 We ____ (meet) them at the restaurant. Q10 of 10 _____ you _____ (find) your book? you (find) your book? Complete the sentences with the right way of the verb that it is between "()"
  9. 9. Sam stopped the car to take a picture. Si el verbo termina en una vocal corta y una consonante (excepto "y" o "w"), doblamos la consonante ﬁnal. I studied for the exam for three hours. En verbos terminados en consonante seguida de "y", se cambia la "y" por "i". They were happy to be home. "To be" es irregular en el pasado. Sally was disappointed she missed the party. "To be" es irregular en el pasado y cambia dependiendo de la forma personal (I, he, she, it: was; you, we, they: were). When I was young, we always went to Florida for the summer. "To go" es irregular en el pasado. Dan didn't work / did not work last week. En frases nega�vas en pasado, el verbo auxiliar "to do" cambia a pasado ("did" + "not") y el verbo principal se queda en inﬁni�vo. Did you wash the dishes? En frases interroga�vas en pasado, el verbo auxiliar "to do" cambia a pasado ("did") y el verbo principal se queda en inﬁni�vo. I dreamt / dreamed I could ﬂy last night. "To dream" es irregular en el pasado. We met them at the restaurant. "To meet" es irregular en el pasado. Did you ﬁnd your book? En frases interroga�vas en pasado, el verbo auxiliar "to do" cambia a pasado ("did") y el verbo principal se queda en inﬁni�vo. Answers
  10. 10. VERBS L I S T
  11. 11. VERBS LIST
  12. 12. Thank You Very Much

