Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIA DE VENEZUELA I.U.P “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Porlamar TEACHER: CESAR VELASQUEZ STUDENT: JACOB MARTE ...
Simple Past Tense The ‘past simple’ is a verb tense used in the English language to refer to events that occurred in the p...
The auxiliary verb In its affirmative form the 'past simple' is constructed without an auxiliary verb, in its interrogativ...
The conjugation of the verb ‘to be’ As in the Spanish language, in the past simple verbs can be conjugated in two ways: as...
Examples of sentences in past simple  1. I traveled around your country last summer  2. Yesterday I met your husband at ...
Characteristics of the simple past: -Indicates the action performed at a specific moment in the past. -The main verb of th...
When do we use the simple past in English? We use it in four situations: 1-When we want to talk about an action that happe...
Regulares verb All regular verbs form their past tense by adding -ed to the end of their infinitive form. Some verbs sligh...
Finally, if the verb ends with a sound of d or t, the -ed is pronounced with an extra syllable: / id /.  He lived here la...
EXAMPLE  1. Think of all the things you can achieve.  2. Lots of people admire  3. After many discussions, they finally...
irregular verbs In English, the regular verbs are conjugated in the past and the past participle adding the ending –ed. Ho...
EXAMPLE  I have been thinking about this for two months.  We ate in the bus, it was very funny.  They drank all the nig...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion ingles simple past

53 views

Published on

simple past
jacob marte
id:30.414.426
1C

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion ingles simple past

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIA DE VENEZUELA I.U.P “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Porlamar TEACHER: CESAR VELASQUEZ STUDENT: JACOB MARTE C.I:30.414.426.(42) Simple Past Tense
  2. 2. Simple Past Tense The ‘past simple’ is a verb tense used in the English language to refer to events that occurred in the past that have no link to the present, although they may have a link in a certain context. The past simple is the time equivalent to the simple past tense of the Spanish language and they are in these two languages the most common form of the past with no lasting value. These represent the most common verb tense in narrative works, such as stories and novels and also in history texts. It is important to note that the past simple condition is not given by the temporal distance between the event being referred to and the present, but is simply based on the fact that the action occurred and ended. This differentiates it from the past continous, often associated with terms like ‘while’, ‘while’ or ‘during’.
  3. 3. The auxiliary verb In its affirmative form the 'past simple' is constructed without an auxiliary verb, in its interrogative or negative form it does require as an auxiliary the verb 'to do' (analogously to what happens with the present simple), which in this case is' did '. When you want to express the past simple in interrogative form, you must start with this auxiliary particle followed by the verbal root (that is, the infinitive verb without 'to'), while when you want to express a negative past action, you would write 'did not 'or its contraction (didn't).
  4. 4. The conjugation of the verb ‘to be’ As in the Spanish language, in the past simple verbs can be conjugated in two ways: as regular or as irregular. The former carry the ending ‘ed’ or ‘d’, while the latter do not follow a specific rule, although there are certain families of irregular that repeat the same scheme. Most English dictionaries include an irregular verb section with its corresponding past simple conjugations. Among the irregular ones, 'did' (verb: to do = do / auxiliary), 'was / were' (verb: to be = ser or estar / auxiliary), 'had' (verb: to have = have / auxiliary), and other non-auxiliary ones, such as' went '(past to go = was) or ´flew' (past to to fly = flew).
  5. 5. Examples of sentences in past simple  1. I traveled around your country last summer  2. Yesterday I met your husband at the cinema  3. He was the man who saved my life  4. Did you see his face?  5. We went by bus in that occasion  6. I bought this car in January  7. Suddenly, Tom appeared in my house and asked for his brother  8. I didn’t think about that, sorry!  9. Did she go to the Paris in the August of 2008?  10. They didn’t do it
  6. 6. Characteristics of the simple past: -Indicates the action performed at a specific moment in the past. -The main verb of the sentence is always in the past tense. -It has a simple composition of "subject and predicate verb". -It is the only grammatical tense that uses verbs in the past tense. -In the predicate expressions that determine the time of the sentence can be used, although it will always be the verb that indicates whether or not the sentence is in the past tense.
  7. 7. When do we use the simple past in English? We use it in four situations: 1-When we want to talk about an action that happened in the past and ended in the past and we indicate the time when the action occurred ("last night" and "yesterday"). Look at the following examples: -Last night I played soccer -I wrote a letter yesterday 2. When we speak of an action that was habitual in the past; like when we talk about our childhood: -I played soccer all day long when I was a child -When my sister was younger, she wrote letters to my parents. 3. To talk about events connected in a chronological sequence of time in the past. Last night I arrived home, cooked dinner and went directly to bed. 4. We also use the past simple to talk about actions that occurred and ended the past over a long period of time: I studied at Pedagógica University for 5 years.
  8. 8. Regulares verb All regular verbs form their past tense by adding -ed to the end of their infinitive form. Some verbs slightly change their spelling: for example, when the verb in the infinitive ends in consonant-vowel-consonant, this last consonant is doubled, as is the case with the p of to stop; In addition, the y at the end of the verbs ending in a consonant followed by y, like to try, becomes an i. Primero, veamos los verbos de la primera terminación con sonido de /d/: Regarding its pronunciation: If the verb ends in a sound with which the vocal cords vibrate, as in the case of l, m, n, v, r, etc., the -ed is pronounced / d /. That is, we do not add one more syllable, but we join the sound of the d with the final syllable of the verb. If the verb ends with a sound in which the vocal cords do not vibrate, as in the case of f, s, sh, k, p, x, etc., the -ed is pronounced as a / t / contracted to the final syllable of the verb.
  9. 9. Finally, if the verb ends with a sound of d or t, the -ed is pronounced with an extra syllable: / id /.  He lived here last year.  We used sugar in this recipe.  The flight arrived on time.  The policeman stopped us.  Over 2,000 people attended the conference.  I started this book two weeks ago.
  10. 10. EXAMPLE  1. Think of all the things you can achieve.  2. Lots of people admire  3. After many discussions, they finally agreed.  4. The family arrived safely to their home.  5. Children always ask.  6. He didn’t believe the story.  7. We are ready to board the plane.  8. He calls his grandmother every Sunday.  9. We can clean the house in a few hours.  Please close the door.
  11. 11. irregular verbs In English, the regular verbs are conjugated in the past and the past participle adding the ending –ed. However, there are irregular verbs whose conjugation is specific, so it is important to know and learn them to use them correctly in the different verb tenses. Although most of the irregular verbs are so because of their past conjugation, some are irregular because of their present conjugation like the verb to be and can.
  12. 12. EXAMPLE  I have been thinking about this for two months.  We ate in the bus, it was very funny.  They drank all the night.  I sent you an e-mail, did you see it?  He was too young when he began his career.  I took the bus and went to the cinema.  Brazil won five world cups, it’s incredible!  I haven’t gone to church since your wedding.  We swam in the gym of your school.  I read four books during my holidays.

×