First aid in fracture in ENGLISH

FRACTURE A fracture is the medical term for a broken bone. It is defined as a break in continuity of the bone tissue.
CAUSES OF FRACTURE….. There are three common causes of bone fractures: Trauma Medical conditions Overuse injuries
Trauma: This includes direct force such as falls, twisting injuries, sports injuries, car accidents, or even fights. Indir...
Medical conditions- This includes osteoporosis, infections, osteogenesis imperfecta, chronic steroid use, or tumors that o...
Overuse injuries Commonly seen in athletes, stress fractures (non- displaced hairline cracks in bone) result from repetiti...
TYPES (CLASSIFICATION) OF FRACTURE- There are 7 types of fractures 1. Simple fracture/closed fracture 2. Compound fracture...
Simple fracture/closed fracture When bone is fractured but there is no damage or injury to the tissue adjescent to the bon...
Compound fracture/open fracture When fracture is associated with skin breakdown or wound formation which may lead to infec...
Complicated fracture When fracture is associated with injury to and vital/important organ such as brain, spinal cord, lung...
Comminuted fracture When fracture results in multiple fragments of bone than it is known as comminuted fracture.
Impacted fracture When fractured parts of bones are driven into each other due to force than it is known as impacted fract...
Greenstick fracture When the fracture is only at one side of the bone while another side is intact than this is known as g...
Depressed fracture When the Brocken bone driven inwards than it is known as depressed fracture. Normally it is seen in sku...
Sign and symptoms of fracture Swelling or bruising over a bone part. Tenderness or discomfort is felt on applying pressu...
First aid in fracture Do not move unnecessarily: client should not be moved from the spot until the fractured part is imm...
First aid in fracture Immobilize the injured area: If you suspect they’ve broken a bone in their neck or back, help them ...
Splinting-
First aid in fracture Apply cold to the area: Wrap an ice pack or bag of ice cubes in a piece of cloth and apply it to th...
First aid in fracture First aid in special case: If skull is fractured client should not be moved as it may harm brain. D...
