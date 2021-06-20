Brantwaterpresentation 121002114120-phpapp02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Brant and Brent County Water Risks By Louisette Lanteigne butterflybluelu@rogers.com
Water + Aggregates = Aquifers The gravel controls water flow rates, volumes,water quality and temperature.
Watersheds show how surface water gathers but it has no regard for what's underneath.
Water systems can connect underground in spite of topography Sediment studies showed the links. (cross section of Waterloo...
Wells are like a big straw gathering all fluid around it. Contamination is drawn in regardless of topography. Mike Stone r...
Brant County Recharge Areas The blue zones gather your water supply
Development is paving over recharge. More pavement = less groundwater
Gravel pits are digging up your water supply!
Brant's Groundwater Groundwater withdrawn annually = 30 million litres/year County of Brant Municipal Groundwater Study 20...
Brant's Groundwater Value: Municipal Use 1% of the groundwater = 821.92 L per day 1% of the groundwater = 821.92 L per day...
Agricultural Industries needs water too! Farm Cash Receipts for Main Commodities, Brant, 2009 (Total = $171.6 million) 20 ...
. In the past decade the following companies have invested in the community
Food Packagers Farming extends benefits to other sectors Transportation Services Tourism Restaurants
. Brantford·Brants Advantages • Transportation includes 400 series highways, two international airports, international bor...
Another advantage: WATER
Mark Wales, President of Ontario Federation of Agriculture states: “Canada is expected to be one of only six countries in ...
Here are the risks! Phosphates stimulate the growth of plants, contributes to nitrate issues and the growth of toxic algae...
. Atrazine contaminated US water supplies. Drought and depleted aquifers reduced groundwater to dilute.
US drought resulted in toxic feed Cattle are being poisoned by cyanide-laced weeds in Arkansas. Across the Midwest water-s...
Natural Wetlands can filter out nitrate and phosphate issues 80-90% www.creditvalleyca.ca/wp.../01/ValuingWetlandsPhase1-f...
Wetlands support Endangered Species Protect them, protect your water quality Brant has Endangered Blanding's Turtles “Next...
. Brant is home to many confirmed threatened and endangered species. Source: GRCA
Lake Erie Pipeline 30 years ago, plans were set to dig up gravel in the Grand River Watershed to build a big city around W...
Lake Erie Water Pipeline - Cost: $1.2 billion (2008) - no water treatment or transportation costs - Does not include cost ...
Big Water Pipes Break! The Lake Huron water pipe 6 to London Ontario broke twice in two years forcing half a million peopl...
REGARDING ENGINEERING FIRMS There is no money in discovering bad geology...or is there? Engineering firms often conduct en...
) When cities are sued, taxpayers pay! Municipalities risk being held liable, criminally or civilly, for malfunctions of t...
Lake Erie:Under Stress Toxic Algae Issues Growing “Dead Zone” Declining water volumes Greater contamination risk Climate C...
Zebra Mussels in intake pipes ar
August 31st to September 7 2012 The rotting fish carcasses as well as some dead birds lined the shore of Lake Erie for 40 ...
Lake Erie March 12, 2012 Will it even be drinkable? http://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/IOTD/view.php?id=77506
The Moraines have been providing drinking water for free for over 15,000 years. They need protection!
Conserve & Recycle Aggregates (Bricks made from human sludge!)
Protect our A1 Farmlands and source water areas for generations to come
Protect the function of Aggregates because Aggregates = Water Supply
To view presentation online visit http://www.slideshare.net/Waterloomoriane/brantwater
